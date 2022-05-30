News
Mets sweep Phillies with walk-off in extras
Nick Plummer will remember exactly one moment from his first big-league start.
The Mets’ hero of the night hadn’t recorded his first major-league hit before the ninth inning of the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday. And he sent Phillies reliever Corey Knebel’s first pitch to him that inning into the abyss to tie the game, sending it to extra innings.
The Mets won in the bottom of the tenth inning, off of Eduardo Escobar’s walk-off hit, sweeping the three-game series.
Plummer, whose walk up song is affectionately the theme song for Super Mario, was celebrated with the tune from the game that appears when Mario saves Princess Peach, after he hit his home run.
Coincidentally, the last Met to make his first big-league hit a home run was Jeremy Hefner—now the team’s pitching coach—who did so exactly ten years ago to date.
It was enough to hype up the drained Citi Field crowd and the Mets, who, just the inning prior, looked to be heading for a loss.
Reliever Adam Ottavino came in for Joely Rodriguez in the eighth inning with a two-run lead, two runners on first and second and two outs. Ottavino then gave up a lead-changing, three-run home run to Nick Castellanos, off a 96 mph four-seam fastball, erasing all the work the Mets offense and Chris Bassit did to start and carry the game. Two of those runs were added to Rodriguez’s earned run total on the night.
The Mets (32-17) were getting the hits, and they put forth the quality starting pitching to match. All that, plus a Phillies (21-27) defense that’s struggled more than it hasn’t as of late.
To recap just the first inning of Sunday’s night cap, Bassitt needed 12 pitches to retire his first three Phillies. The Mets first three batters in the lineup, Luis Guillorme, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor, each scored in the bottom of the inning in amazin’ fashion.
Guillorme first cranked a hard-hit double, off ex-Met Zack Wheeler, to the left field corner to get the rally going. Marte followed with a single. Lindor hit what should have been an easy grounder to turn a double play, but what actually played out was a bunch of hesitating by the Phillies that ultimately ended with a throwing error home, allowing Guillorme to score. And Lindor was able to reach base safely on a fielder’s choice.
The Phils’ confusion continued when Pete Alonso hit what should have been a regular flyout to right. But even with Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura all chasing it down, the ball was able to fall to the ground for a single to load the bases. Even Alonso looked surprised his hit was not caught, all the while the crowd’s increased oo-ing and oh-ing as the ball descended seemed to foreshadow the play before it fully came to fruition.
Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha’s back-to-back grounders plated the second and third runs. Those three runs were all the Mets would have needed—at least until the eighth inning—even after Bassitt’s rough third inning.
Bassitt’s early career as a Mets starter has not gone unnoticed.
It’s had its highs, like the four wins and one no decision he picked up in which he did not allow more than one run to score on his watch in those games.
And it’s had some tough lows, like the two losses plus two more no decision games in which he gave up three or more earned runs. The worst of those outings came in San Francisco against the Giants on May 24, when his ERA shot up to 3.91 after giving up eight earned runs on eight hits.
He’s still played a big part of five Met wins. Sunday certainly was a welcome rebound for Bassitt from his last brutal outing in San Francisco.
Bassitt retired six of his first seven batters before loading the bases on a double and back to back walks in the third inning. The Mets bailed him out by turning a double play on Alec Bohm’s grounder, which still allowed one runner, Odubel Herrera, to score. He got out of the inning after walking one more batter, Bryce Harper, and striking out Castellanos.
He walked off the mound not pleased with the last series of events, but breathed a sigh of relief that the inning was over and the damage was kept to a minimum.
The Phillies made Bassitt work, but he was able to finish with just the one earned run on two hits with three batters walked and seven strikeouts over six innings.
()
News
Heat come up short at finish, season ends with 100-96 Game 7 loss to Celtics
And with Game 106 – through the preseason, regular season, postseason – it’s over.
The Miami Heat’s wild ride through COVID absences, injuries and playoff challenges ultimately came to an end with Sunday night’s 100-96 loss at FTX Arena to the Boston Celtics in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the Celtics, it’s on to Thursday’s start of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
For the Heat, it is the short-term lament of falling in a series they led 2-1, after powering past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.
But there also was a closing act that produced the top regular-season record in the East and playoff heights that took them to the league final four, well beyond most preseason expectations.
For Jimmy Butler, it was a fight to the finish, following up his 47 points in Game 6 with 35 on Sunday night. He was supported by 25 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.
But, otherwise, there was not enough, with Tyler Herro limited in his return from a groin strain and Kyle Lowry still not himself after missing extension postseason action with a hamstring strain, closing with 15 points.
Ultimately, there was too much from the Celtics, including 26 points from Jayson Tatum, 24 from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Marcus Smart.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 32-17 after the first quarter, went down 17 in the second, but then rallied within 55-49 at halftime.
The Heat then appeared to close within two early in the third period, but that’s when review from the NBA replay center in New Jersey ruled minutes later that Max Strus had stepped out of bounds.
Soon the Heat deficit was up to 13, before the Heat closed within 82-75 entering the fourth.
The Heat then moved within three early in the fourth quarter, before the Celtics went up 13.
From there, A Lowry layup with one minute to go got the Heat within 98-93. And then, with 44.4 seconds left, a Strus 3-pointer got the Heat within 98-96.
Butler then pulled up for an ill-timed 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left, effectively ending it.
2. Butler battles: Butler consistently tried to keep the Heat afloat, including 19 of the Heat’s first 34 points.
It was Butler’s eighth 30-point game of these playoffs, the most by a Heat player in the postseason since LeBron James had eight in the run to the 2013 title.
Butler stood at 24 points at halftime, with 18 in the second quarter.
Butler’s first point moved him past Horace Grant for 72nd on the NBA all-time playoff list. His third moved him past Dwight Howard for 71st. His fourth moved him past Oscar Robertson and Maurice Cheeks for 69th. His eighth moved him past Carmelo Anthony for 68th. His 10th moved him past Chet Walker for 67th. He later also passed Alonzo Mourning for fourth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
3. Power play: Adebayo returned to the aggression of his 31-point Game 3 effort, this time confident with his mid-range game and aggressive at the rim.
He played for extended stretches in smaller-ball lineups, often with Butler cast at power forward, on a night P.J. Tucker was limited with his contribution and Dewayne Dedmon again was out of the rotation.
The Heat entered 13-4 this season when Butler and Adebayo eached 20 or more, which showed the lack of support in this one.
4. Herro back: Herro made his first appearance since Game 3, entering Sunday 23 seconds into the second period, with the Heat down 15.
Herro entered in a smaller-ball lineup alongside Adebayo, Lowry, Butler and Victor Oladipo, who played ahead of Herro in the rotation.
The return proved brief, with Herro limited to a single first-half stint of 6:43, going scoreless, missing both of his shots.
Of Herro’s return, coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame, “Right now it’s all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days.”
5. Sordid start: Victimized by an 18-1 opening Celtics burst in losing Game 4 in Boston, the Heat this time were down 24-9 early, with a 4-of-15 start from the field, an 0-for-5 start on 3-pointers and two fouls on Lowry in the opening 3:01.
Lowry returned by the end of the period, which ended with the Heat down 32-17, at 7 of 21 from the field, 1 of 7 on 3-pointers, with just one assist.
The Heat’s second assist did not come until 9:06 remained in the second period. With 3:25 left in the second period, Oladipo became first Heat player other than Butler, Adebayo or Vincent with a basket.
()
News
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler to the last breath, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 100-96 NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics:
– Jimmy Butler is all that.
– He is.
– Win. Or lose.
– At moments of truth, when able to get the knee right, he was the best player in the Eastern Conference finals.
– By far.
– Which also, at times Sunday, spoke to the limitations of his supporting cast.
– At times, in fact, it was as if it was Dwyane Wade of the pre-Big Three era looking for a friend.
– Because while Bam Adebayo was alongside, Kyle Lowry wasn’t looking anything like Kyle Lowry.
– And Tyler Herro simply didn’t have it in this return.
– As brave as the effort was to return.
– So even after getting Lowry last summer, the Heat might have to get Butler more.
– Because this is asking a lot.
– A lot.
– And, no, for all Joel Embiid might want, that’s not happening.
– Even with all the magic previously worked by Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg.
– Butler deserves more alongside .
– Because Jayson Tatum has more alongside.
– As does Jaylen Brown.
– As does Marcus Smart.
– At minimum, the Heat need an Al Horford-type move.
– Or a Derrick White type move.
– As for Butler, he gave his all to the end.
– Worth every one of those Micky Arison dollars.
— Even with that questionable late 3-point attempt, when such an attempt wasn’t needed.
– Both teams opened with their lineups of preference, having moved beyond injuries.
– For the Heat, that was Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Butler, Max Strus and Lowry.
– For the Celtics, it was Robert Williams III, Horford, Tatum, Brown and Smart.
– With the start, Tucker moved past Carmelo Anthony for 98th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With the start, Butler and Lowry passed Kevin Johnson for 76th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Lowry was called for his second foul with 8:59 left in the opening period.
– He remained in until replaced by Gabe Vincent with 6:42 left in the first quarter, with the Heat down 17-7.
– Victor Oladipo, ahead of then again-available Herro, followed as the second reserve off the bench.
– Vincent twice in the first half made 3-pointers that were waved off, one on a Butler out-of-bounds call, one on a 24-second violation.
– Strus had one rescinded in the third when it was ruled he was out of bounds.
– In keeping the rotation tight, with Herro only going 6:43, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra basically limited his bench to Vincent and Oladipo.
– So no Caleb Martin.
– No Duncan Robinson.
– No Dewayne Dedmon.
– Vincent later limped off early in the fourth quarter.
– One of Spoelstra’s best moves came on a challenge early in the fourth quarter that turned what would have been Lowry fourth foul into a fourth foul on the Celtics’ Brown.
– Butler’s first point moved him past Horace Grant for 72nd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
His third moved him past Dwight Howard for 71st. His fourth moved him past Oscar Robertson and Maurice Cheeks for 69th. His eighth moved him past Carmelo Anthony for 68th. His 10th moved him past Chet Walker for 67th.
– Butler later passed Alonzo Mourning for fourth on the Heat’s all-time playoff scoring list.
– Butler’s first shot attempt moved him past George Mikan for 90th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Adrian Dantley for 56th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer tied Sam Cassell and Kenny Smith for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s fifth rebound moved him past P.J. Brown for eighth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Adebayo’s first block tied Hassan Whiteside for ninth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Spoelstra spoke pregame of seven games of trying to contain the Celtics’ Tatum and Brown.
– “It’s very complex,” he said. “Obviously, they both put a lot of pressure on your defense and in different ways. You know, they both can get into the paint at the rim. They both can stretch you out past the three.”
– He added, “It’s really more than schematics. It’s about you have to commit to doing tough things against great players, and we’ve developed a lot of those habits during the year. Sometimes they are going to get you. Hopefully you can make it tough on them more often.”
– Unlike the Heat, the Celtics bypassed a mandatory game-day shootaround Sunday.
– Asked why, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “Fresh legs, energy, juice. The series is what it is. There’s no surprises from either side, and we want energy. It was optional, but a lot of the guys going and get shots, anyways. Get out of the monotony of doing the same thing and keeping our legs and fresh energy.”
– Of the NBA admitting errors on two fouls by Celtics guard Derrick White in Game 6, Udoka said, “We felt those weren’t fouls during the game. We weren’t trying to foul, obviously, up three with a minute and change left.”
()
News
Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date Announcement 2022
Zac and Mia Season 3 release date hasn’t been announced nor there has been any development regarding its production. We’ll keep you posted if there are any updates.
Zac and Mia is the adaptation of a novel with the same title by the world’s famous Novelist A.J. Betts from Australia. Thanks to the director’s vision and dedication to portraying every single character definitely shines through.
The show has received a positive response from the viewers as well as from the critics. The show was originally premiered on Television service go90 and due to some reasons the show got canceled on go90, now all the episodes of the second season can be watched on Netflix. But we are here to discuss Zac and Mia Season 3.
When Will Zac and Mia Season 3 Release?
Zac and Mia earned support and love from the viewers very soon after its debut. As the show was doing well Awesomeness TV has decided to continue the show rather than concluding it with one single episode.
Furthermore, neither Awesomeness Tv nor Netflix has given updates with regard to season 3. The first season started to air in November 2017, even though the second season’s production started right after its few weeks of debut still it took almost one and a half to premiere the second season. However taking all these into account, Zac and Mia Season 3 might happen by the fall of 2022. But we can’t be sure of that until we have an official announcement from the creators of the shows.
Where to Watch Zac and Mia Season 3?
Although the first season was originally premiered on go90 but due to unknown reasons the show got canceled. Each season consists of 12 episodes which were released every week, each episode runs about 12 – 25 minutes.
Go90 has shut down the show permanently and now for the 2 seasons, the broadcasting rights went into the hands of Netflix. so obviously Netflix only has the right to broadcast the next seasons. Only Netflix and Awesomeness Tv are the only sources to get the updates.
Short summary
Starring Kian Lawley as Zac and Anne Winters as Mia respectively, is a heartbreaking story about teenagers who are diagnosed with cancer, Zac’s condition is even worse than diagnosed as Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma battling cancer in the same hospital.
Zac is a sweet and easy-going guy diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, so he was confined to the treatment at the hospital. Zac didn’t want to see his parents crying over his illness and decided to undergo medication at the hospital. As days pass by Zac’s health is deteriorating.
Mia on the other side is a very confident, beautiful, brave, and model student. They both met at the hospital and communicate through the walls of the hospital. In the beginning, Zac and Mia have nothing in common but in the end, they become the closest friends.
What Will Be The Season 3 Storyline?
In the second season, Zac and Mia are already together and tackle every problem together. Zac decides to go back to his casual life and Mia on the other side gives her best and does everything perfectly. Just as how the other couples have ups and downs, they come across the same hurdles.
At the end of the season, Zac was met with an accident and the situation gets even worse. Mia went to her hometown with her family leaving Zac behind. Zac now again needs to stay at the hospital struggling to survive.
Season 3 might start with a sad tone as Zac’s chance of survival is very low, Zac could only survive if any miracle happens in his life. Mia is undoubtedly the stronger one and has a high percentage of survival compared to Zac.
She gets treatment outside the hospital grounds, she would probably be depressed for not having Zac on her side for the support and sharing each other problems, however, they would definitely meet at some point and live happily ever after.
Is There a Season 3 of Zac and Mia?
No there is no Zac and Mia Season 3. After the release of the last episode of Zac and Mia Season 2, there weren’t any updates regarding season 3. This is mainly due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2019-2021. This led to production delays for many shows.
Do Zac and Mia End Up Together?
Zac and Mia are at last a couple, yet both are managing new obstacles that will scrutinize their relationship. Frantic to return to his life before disease, Zac finds getting a new beginning might be more enthusiastically than he naturally suspected while Mia figures out how to live as a handicapped person.
SEASON FINALE OF ZAC & MIA IS UP !!!! go watch it & lemme know what u think #zacandmiashow pic.twitter.com/OQJfntbWJO
— Kian Lawley (@KianLawley) December 7, 2017
Is Zac and Mia a True Story?
Zac and Mia is A.J. Betts’ third novel. However, in an interview, she talks about the real inspiration behind Zac and Mia. She talks about how the story of Zac and Mia is inspired by her working with young people with sickness for a considerable length of time. She dedicated the story of Zac and Mia to countless real teenagers she worked with over the course of 10 years.
Zac and Mia: Cast
As we all know Kian Lawley plays the character Zac, a cheerful cancer patient, getting treated at a hospital in Perth in Australia and Anne Winters plays the female Lead character Mia admitted to the hospital where Zac was in, were forced to build a beautiful relationship even in the difficult circumstances.
Actress KELI DANIELS as JODY, TORY DEVON SMITH as VINNY, the hospital in charge who takes MIA to her room and takes care of her. TIA BARR as HELGA, JONATHAN OHYE is playing one of the important characters as DR LYDELL, who is treating both of them. James Boyd as Cam and actress MEG DELACY as CHOLE.
Where to Watch Zac and Mia Season 1 and Season 2?
Although there is still time for the announcement of Zac and Mia Season 3, you can watch season 1 and season 2 of the series on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Stay with Stanford Arts Review for Latest Updates
The post Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date Announcement 2022 appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Mets sweep Phillies with walk-off in extras
Heat come up short at finish, season ends with 100-96 Game 7 loss to Celtics
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler to the last breath, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date Announcement 2022
Bitcoin Clears $30K, Why This Could Mean Trend Change
Lynx honor Seimone Augustus, then lose to her Sparks
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for July 2022
Jake Cave leads Saints to victory, could be ready to rejoin Twins
‘It’s devastating’: Tim Anderson is headed to the IL with a groin strain suffered in the White Sox’s 12-inning win over the Cubs
Family of soldier killed during World War II gathers every Memorial Day weekend to honor him
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date