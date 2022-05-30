Share Pin 0 Shares

Multiple Streams of Income, or Multiple Streams of Debt?

Since the Internet arrived, it seems that many people now look at building Multiple Streams of Income. Instead of joining just one program, they join many and promote many programs.

There are a lot of programs available that help you build downlines in multiple programs.

So, is Multiple Streams of Income the way to go?

With 95% of people likely to fail in any program, the question that arises mostly, is this…

If they cannot make a profit in ONE program, what are the chances of them making a profit in five or more programs?

Hmmm…makes you think doesn’t it?

Some people would argue that if they had a prospect who didn’t like one particular program, they could then show them another.

” OK Peter, so you are not interested in Liquid Vitamins. What about Telecommunication? “

The instant you start talking about other programs, you lose something called respectability.

It also means that if a prospect you have tells you they are not interested in Liquid Vitamins, they are not saying no to the Vitamins, they are saying “NO” to YOU!

If you join for example five programs. If each program has a monthly cost of just $50, then you are paying out $250 per month. This does not include any resources or tools you may need to find new prospects.

I know some people who do well with Multiple Streams, however, I know thousands who lose lots of money doing this.

To begin your business, you need to have a budget and know exactly how much you can spend each month before you get into profit.

For some, it may only take one month to get into profit, for others, it can take months.

The idea of Multiple Streams is very enticing, however, I know from personal experience how tough it really is.

I actually made some good money from multiple programs, however, each program was not stable and after a while, most of the people left.

Do yourself a favour. Put all your eggs in one basket and watch it grow. Concentrate on one business you love and you will increase your chances of success by at least 200%.