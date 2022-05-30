Connect with us

Blockchain

Nike’s RTFKT Pays $35K For ‘DotSwoosh’ Ethereum Domain Name

2 mins ago

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Domain NFT Sales Surges by 2300% on OpenSea
  • Nike’s ENS investments certainly seem to be part of a bigger plan.
  • The primary domain name holder has authority over all ENS subdomains.

Following the acquisition of dotswoosh.eth for 19.72 ETH, or around $35,000, Nike’s Web3 subsidiary, RTFKT, now controls 10 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains. “Artifact” is the pronunciation of RTFKT. Nike hasn’t said why it bought the dotswoosh on Friday. 

It has been speculated on Twitter that Nike intends to utilize the domain in the future to issue ENS subdomains. The primary domain name holder has authority over all ENS subdomains. Nike, for example, may permit the registration of an ENS subdomain under dotswoosh.eth by holders of specified NFTs or other assets.

Commemoration of the Year 1972

Carolyn Davidson, the original creator of Nike’s renowned swoosh emblem, was paid just $35 for her services in 1971. To commemorate the year 1972, Nike’s purchase price of 19.72 Ethereum (ETH) may be a tribute to this fact.

RTFKT also owns artifacts, SkinVial.eth, Drmos.eth, MintVial.eth, Dreamos.eth, Spacedrip.eth, Drip Coin.eth, and M2Tekno.eth are some of the other Ethereum addresses in addition to dotswoosh.eth.

Nike’s ENS investments certainly seem to be part of a bigger plan based on its existing holdings. Nike’s Space Drip NFTs are a kind of digital shoe NFT that can be used to “forge” a real pair of shoes for those unfamiliar with the term. For those who want to give Nike’s RTFKT CryptoKick a new appearance, NFT Skin Vials from RTFKT may also be used to do so.

Although its ambitions for dotswoosh.eth are unknown, Nike has a history of purchasing and trademarking various related names and trademarks. Nike, Nikeland, and “Just Do It,” and the Nike swoosh and “Jumpman” insignia were all trademarked last year for various metaverse uses.

Blockchain

Cryptocurrency Spams Grow By Over 4000% In The Last Few Years

18 mins ago

May 30, 2022

Cryptocurrency Spams Grow By Over 4000% In The Last Few Years
Crypto spam activities have increased by 3,894% within the past months. LunarCrush, a cryptocurrency intelligence platform, gave this report in a recent publication.

The report showed considerable growth in the crypto industry with its expansion on social media. It revealed that scam bots and posts within social media networks increased to their All-Time-High (ATH). This report arrived amid the world’s leading billionaire, Elon Musk’s comment on the issue of Twitter being flooded with spambots.

Twitter To Become The Debate For Spam Accounts

Twitter’s would-be owner has severally emphasized the growing presence and influence of cryptocurrency scammers, spambots, and links to phishing websites on the social media network. While others ignored his comments, LunarCrush, a cryptocurrency metrics, and data analysis firm, curated a report concerning the issue.

From the review, we can see that the number of spam crypto entities within Twitter spiraled by over 3,894% from 2019 till now. In addition to that, the report also showed that cryptocurrency spam recorded the highest increasing metric in contrast to every other social metric.

Hub For Cryptocurrency Spams?

Twitter is a leading social media platform worldwide, and several sectors depend on it for announcements, communications, etc. The crypto sector is one sector that essentially uses Twitter to facilitate its practices. There’s even a sub-niche for cryptocurrency, blockchains, NFTs, and others on Twitter.

Therefore, it’s effortless for individuals to open any well-known Crypto Twitter niche and learn anything they need on cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency market rises back | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Besides that, the report from LunarCrush showed that Twitter isn’t left out of the rising crypto spams on social media. It revealed that the volume of spam within the platform increased by over 1,374% within the past two years. Thus, beginners are the most prone to these spambots and their efforts to loot individuals.

Also, another shocking news is that the spam accounts aren’t operated by spambots but by individuals. Thus, from the report, we could see that many people handle one single account or one person handles multiple accounts. Therefore, making it rather difficult for the built-in bot to detect spam within Twitter and penalize them.

LunarCrush CEO Informed Matti Greenspan About The Issue

In his cryptocurrency newsletter, the CEO of LunarCrush, Joe Vezanni, explained to Matti Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, on the matter. In the newsletter, he explained that a Web2 website like Twitter receives a direct incentive for acting ignorant to the current fake accounts. Vezanni buttressed that this boosts the platform’s value.

However, Web 3.0 platforms like Orbis are distinguished from the crowd because they make all efforts for genuine accounts.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins To Consider For June 2022: NCT, ALGO and HBAR

34 mins ago

May 30, 2022

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
  • Algorand is up 10.36% in the last 24 hours.
  • Algorand was created to expedite transactions and boost efficiency.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins to consider for June 2022.

PolySwarm (NCT)

Detection, analysis, and response to the most recent threats, which are more likely to go undiscovered by traditional solutions, are provided by PolySwarm, a crowdsourced threat intelligence marketplace. New technologies and creative threat detection techniques are launched here. Commercial solutions and specialized engines compete to detect threats and are paid based on their ability to identify and respond.

According to CMC, the PolySwarm price today is $0.023758 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $814,886 USD. PolySwarm has been up 1.77% in the last 24 hours.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a blockchain-based, self-sustaining, decentralized network that may be used for various purposes. These security, scalability, and efficiency systems are all important for real-world use. Reliable performance assurances are needed to generate new types of trust and algorithms such as Algorand. As a countermeasure to the sluggishness of Bitcoin and other blockchains, Algorand was created to expedite transactions and boost efficiency.

According to CMC, the Algorand price today is $0.396023 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $96,417,580 USD. Algorand is up 10.36% in the last 24 hours.

Hedera (HBAR)

Since its inception, Hedera has been the most widely adopted, long-lasting, and enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy (Dapps). For example, it’s supposed to be a fairer system that doesn’t have to deal with issues such as sluggish performance and instability that previous blockchain-based systems have.

According to CMC, the Hedera price today is $0.095461 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,815,745 USD. Hedera is up 9.01% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Meet the Blockchain Gaming Company, Backed by Animoca Brands, That Is Finally Allowing Users To Discover the Best Games

3 hours ago

May 30, 2022

Meet the Blockchain Gaming Company, Backed by Animoca Brands, That Is Finally Allowing Users To Discover the Best Games
One of the greatest challenges facing the wider adoption of Web3 gaming has been reaching a substantial audience of players. With decentralized technology firmly in place and plenty of use-cases proving the enormous potential of Web3 gaming, the biggest obstacle has been discoverability.

The reality is that there are plenty of Web3 games out there. However, they are strewn across disparate platforms, struggling to get discovered and bring in new gamers.

Rainmaker Games tackled this problem head on, and built the first blockchain platform – unlocking access for gamers worldwide to connect, learn, discover, and play web3 games like never before. Backed by Coinfund and many other substantial investors, the buzz behind this all-in-one Web3 gaming platform and gamer-centric NFT marketplace is signaling a new trend in the GameFi industry. 

What sets Rainmaker Games apart from other gaming platforms is its role as a discovery platform for blockchain games. By providing a much-needed single-source of gaming data the entire industry was missing, it’s never been easier for players to find the games they’re looking for, and explore what else is out there. 

Let’s take a look at how Rainmaker Games is finally allowing users to discover the best games, including:

  • Facilitating the Shift from Web2.0 Gaming to Web3 Gaming with Rainmaker Games
  • Enjoy the Netflix of Blockchain Games with Rainmaker’s Discoverability Platform
  • How Rainmaker Games is Eliminating Financial Barriers to Entry

Facilitating the Shift from Web2.0 Gaming to Web3 Gaming with Rainmaker Games

Web3 is poised to take over the gaming space – it’s only a question of which platform will deliver all of the features of Web2.0 gaming without the negative drawbacks. These drawbacks include:

Here’s just a sampling of the current negative aspects of Web2.0 gaming:

  • Business models built around advertising revenue
  • Financial barriers-to-entry
  • Big Tech’s proprietary monopoly on gaming platforms
  • Unauthorized sale of user data
  • Cybersecurity issues
  • And more

Like most disruptive technologies, Rainmaker Games is the de facto platform for the transition to eliminate these drawbacks to Web2.0. Offering a free-to-play platform, a robust NFT marketplace for both games & investors, and decentralized tech of Web3/GameFi space, Rainmaker Games is freeing users to explore the wide world of Web3 gaming. Best of all, Rainmaker is easing the transition by acting as a gateway from Web2.0 games to Web3 tech without restriction. 

Enjoy the Netflix of Blockchain Games with Rainmaker’s Discoverability Platform 

To conceptualize just how Rainmaker Games is enabling users to find the best platform, think of Rainmaker Games as “The Netflix for blockchain games”. 

As a discovery platform geared towards gamers, Rainmaker offers an intuitive search engine of every game on its platform to help you find new games. For example, discoverability for emerging games is a cinch by searching by categories like top-rated, most popular, free-to-play, highest daily earnings for P2E games, which blockchain protocol, and so forth. 

Rainmaker Games is also the place for an active community, integrating user generated content and social media platforms like Twitch, Reddit, and Twitter. 

Plus, Rainmaker was founded and designed by gamers, so they understand the unique needs of the gaming community that want an information database for blockchain games. Each game on Rainmaker’s platform is rated and reviewed by a team of 50 gamers and analysts, meaning users get the most objective overview of each game. Rainmaker’s team vets the games so you don’t have to!

And like Netflix, Rainmaker features a smooth, user-friendly interface. This attention-to-detail is sure to please even the fussiest of gamers that value an efficient platform with a logical, streamlined layout. 

How Rainmaker Games is Eliminating Financial Barriers to Entry

Realistically-speaking, high intial investment costs and substantial overheads continue to serve as a barrier-to-entry for those entering the Web3 gaming space. Players simply cannot play games they can’t afford or choose to ignore P2E (Play-to-Earn) games that come with high upfront costs.

Rainmaker Games levels the playing field by offering not just a free platform, but an active marketplace where players can come together and collaborate by building community. Whether these communities are fostered by like-minded players in guilds, DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations), or other community-led efforts, Rainmaker’s inclusive platform encourages participation by eliminating financial barriers to entry and democratizes access to work opportunities. 

Conclusion:

Discoverability in Web3 gaming represents the tipping point for gamers to find the best games out there. Whether gamers are looking for immerse Blockchain games, profitable P2E games, or even investment opportunities on Rainmaker’s NFT Marketplace, keep your eyes on Rainmaker Games as it becomes the de facto platform to find exciting new games.

