One Sure Way To Be Happy, Loved And Remembered Is To Write a Book
I’m speaking with my graphic designer this morning and he tells me he’s been on admission in the hospital for about a week now. In addition to the usual malaria and typhoid, he tells me, he has “BP”. He’s about 36.
A few days ago a friend told me she lost her senior sister last December to “BP”. She was 35. She’d lost her bank job five years earlier and suffered mild stroke three years later due to high “BP”. She passed away five years from the day she lost her job.
What has this “BP” got to do with book? I must say, a lot. “BP” by the way, is blood pressure. High blood pressure is a killer.
Writing a book is one of most fulfilling endeavors, nothing compares. Not even making love. It keeps high “BP” away.
During one of his visits to the White House during the Reagan era, John H. Johnson sat on the same dinner table with Maureen Reagan.
After telling the young Maureen what he did for a living, Maureen said, “write a book.”
Emily Dickinson said, “There is no frigate like the book.”
An unknown author penned, “If you drop a book and three pounds of gold, pick the book first before the gold.”
Charlie “Tremendous” Jones once said, “Of all the things in this world only two will have the greatest impact on your life, the books you read, and the people you meet.”
According to Uthman Dan Fodio, “The ink of the scholar is more sacred than the blood of the martyr.”
Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying, “If you would not be forgotten, as soon as you are dead and rotten, either write things worth reading, or do things worth writing.”
The people we most admire are those with strings of books behind their names, whether fiction or non-fiction. Names such as William Shakespeare, Leo Tolstoy, Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, Agatha Christie, Maya Angelou, Seth Godin, Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Pink, Susan Cain, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Adichie, J. K. Rowling, and Stephen King, readily come to mind.
Indeed, there is no feeling more exhilarating than stumbling onto the world’s most iconic airports, libraries, shops and websites and finding your book displayed alongside those of the planet’s most revered authors and icons.
There are tons of reasons you should write a book. John Kremer has listed 30 solid reasons, amongst them:
• Stamp of Credibility
• Support a cause
• Share a message
• Become a consultant
• Become a speaker
• Become a celebrity
• Reach Buckingham Palace
• Make money
I always tell my friends, if you don’t like the money part, donate the money to your beloved charity.
Writing a book, just like any other serious project, looks intimidating at first glance when you look at all the moving parts at the same time: writing, designing, proofreading, editing, publishing, pricing, distributing, marketing and selling. But when you break the project down to bite-sized pieces, you discover that it’s an endeavour you can tackle with ease if you have a little guidance.
As complex as writing a book and getting it in the hands of readers might look, there are actually 8 simple steps you can follow:
• Step 1: Decide What You Wish To Write On
• Step 2: Decide The Title & Sub-title of your Book
• Step 3: Decide The Content
• Step 4: Decide Who Will Write The Book
• Step 5: Write, Proof Read & Edit Your Book
• Step 6: Publish Your Book
• Step 7: Launch Your Book To The World
• Step 8: Market and Sell Your Book
There is actually a 9th Step, Write More Books.
The end of one book should be the beginning of your next book, as Stephen King, the author of over 60 books, has emphasized.
The world’s most revered authors have dozens of books to their names, most of them best-sellers. For you to join their ranks, you have to write more than one book, seven being the magic number.
The easiest way to write a book is to just begin. That’s the secret. Begin, and your brain and subconscious mind will take over from there leading you to the final destination.
This piece would not be complete if I don’t mention that Amazon has made it very simple to get your book out to the world. Amazon will even give you a book cover design if you don’t have one.
Don’t wait, if you want to be happy, loved, remembered, and even immortal, write your first, second or third book today.
Remember, the best time to have written your first book was yesterday, the next best time is now.
Aspects of a DUI Case
Under California Vehicle Code §23536, a person convicted of their first drunk driving offense will face penalties of imprisonment in a county jail for at least 48 continuous hours and 96 hours to 6 months in total – this is up to the decision of the prosecutor fighting to convict the defendant. Besides possibly having to spend up to half of a year in jail, a person may also have to pay a fine up to $1,000. In accordance with Section 13550, a person must surrender their driver’s license to the court as well.
Many people cannot afford to face such harsh penalties for a mistake they may have made in a lapse of judgment; but a prosecutor will not sympathize with your situation. Instead, the prosecution will seek full and possibly enhanced penalties where they see fit.
Another aspect of a DUI arrest that shocks many defendants is that there are actually two parts to a DUI case, and possibly three if injury or death is inflicted upon another party.
The first part of a DUI case is the DMV hearing, which must be quickly scheduled within ten days of the initial arrest. After these ten days, the temporary driving permit that the officer gave you at the time of your arrest will expire and you will waive your rights to fight against the penalties by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
The second aspect of the case will be the criminal proceedings, which will require a thorough defense strategy. Making sure that your San Diego DUI defense lawyer is present during the DMV hearing and the criminal case will be one of the most important responsibilities that you will have as a defendant. During the criminal case, the jury will review the evidence against you and in your favor to reach a decision. The verdict of your DMV hearing will not affect this case.
Lastly, if injury or any damage is inflicted on another party at the time of your arrest, such as a DUI accident, you may be held liable for these damages. This part of the case is often overlooked, and will require an attorney for defense; if not, you may be paying for the vehicle damage and medical expenses of the other party.
When a person already has one or more DUI convictions on their criminal record, they will face enhanced penalties and the prosecution will work even harder to seek a conviction. Many prosecutors see repeat offenders as dangers to society, and will work that angle to secure maximum penalties.
After a DUI conviction, these penalties will haunt you for the rest of your life, even after jail sentences have been served and fines have been paid. Many people who wish to forget about convictions are unable to due to several reasons.
Employers, banks and lenders, schools and other authoritative figures conduct background checks on individuals when they receive an application. This type of conviction can appear on any type of background check or a person checking into your history. As such, ensuring that your defense is aggressive and competent will be essential.
If you are facing your first, second, third or subsequent DUI offense in Southern California, it is up to you to seek out an effective criminal defense attorney. The consequences of failing to secure a lawyer are not only unfair, but avoidable as well. Call your DUI defense attorney today to find out more about the DUI charges you are facing.
Multiple Streams of Income, or Multiple Streams of Debt?
Multiple Streams of Income, or Multiple Streams of Debt?
Since the Internet arrived, it seems that many people now look at building Multiple Streams of Income. Instead of joining just one program, they join many and promote many programs.
There are a lot of programs available that help you build downlines in multiple programs.
So, is Multiple Streams of Income the way to go?
With 95% of people likely to fail in any program, the question that arises mostly, is this…
If they cannot make a profit in ONE program, what are the chances of them making a profit in five or more programs?
Hmmm…makes you think doesn’t it?
Some people would argue that if they had a prospect who didn’t like one particular program, they could then show them another.
” OK Peter, so you are not interested in Liquid Vitamins. What about Telecommunication? “
The instant you start talking about other programs, you lose something called respectability.
It also means that if a prospect you have tells you they are not interested in Liquid Vitamins, they are not saying no to the Vitamins, they are saying “NO” to YOU!
If you join for example five programs. If each program has a monthly cost of just $50, then you are paying out $250 per month. This does not include any resources or tools you may need to find new prospects.
I know some people who do well with Multiple Streams, however, I know thousands who lose lots of money doing this.
To begin your business, you need to have a budget and know exactly how much you can spend each month before you get into profit.
For some, it may only take one month to get into profit, for others, it can take months.
The idea of Multiple Streams is very enticing, however, I know from personal experience how tough it really is.
I actually made some good money from multiple programs, however, each program was not stable and after a while, most of the people left.
Do yourself a favour. Put all your eggs in one basket and watch it grow. Concentrate on one business you love and you will increase your chances of success by at least 200%.
Benefits of Hiring a Van
When it comes to moving yourself and your life’s possessions from one place to another, sometimes the “Good old Aussie She’ll be right mate on the back of the old Tilly attitude” may not be the best solution, especially now that there are some world-class removal specialists available.
It’s really a matter of doing a cost verse risk analysis or a bit of a feasibility study to decide what way is the best for you to go. There are a few important things to consider when moving and the people working in hire companies are experienced experts in their field. They can advise you on the best type of van for your needs and provide you with some options.
Depending on how much time you have and your circumstances, it may be very cost effective to have a removing firm pack, move and then unpack your valuables for you. One of the advantages of this is they have insurance cover to protect your stuff. They are also very quick and reliable and competent and professional.
It may be that you prefer to pack your own home, they can provide boxes for you to do this and just have them pick up and deliver your home contents to the new destination. Or if you wish to take your time you can just hire a good modern removal van and drive and transport everything yourself.
Most truck rental firms will deliver the right sized van or truck right to your address for you and when you are finished they will collect it.
They work on a fast, stress free and efficient rental application process that is easy and streamlined as they understand that hiring a van or truck for the first time can be a little daunting for some people.
All the vehicles you will be offered from truck and van hire companies will be top of the line, safe, modern and in first class running order. They are kept in perfect working order and checked before they hire them out or deliver them to ensure you have a stress free hassle free experience. The staff will show you all the necessary safety features and offer their advice on the best methods of securing your load as well as providing tie downs and giving you all the assistance you require.
When hiring a large van or a small truck up to 3 tonne, you do not require a special class of licence as you can drive them on an ordinary driver’s licence or if you prefer the hire company can provide a driver for you. The normal 3 tonne removal truck is usually big enough for the average home move, but for bigger loads, you may need to make several trips or arrange for a larger truck.
