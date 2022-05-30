Finance
Onshore Or Offshore Investment in New Zealand – Biotech Versus an NZOFC
New Zealand is an English speaking, democratic country of the British Commonwealth. It has a free market economy, political stability, a first rate educational system, and strong research, business, and entrepreneurial communities. New Zealand offers the foreign investor the opportunity for attractive investments onshore and a legal vehicle for operating a New Zealand offshore financial company, an NZOFC, on its shores. Onshore investments in New Zealand may deal locally or tie into New Zealand’s healthy export economy. Offshore investments in New Zealand will take advantage of business opportunities and what are essentially banking clients throughout the globe, but not in country.
New Zealand
New Zealand is located in the South and Western Pacific Ocean on two large islands. The majority of New Zealand’s inhabitants are of European descent and the most commonly spoken language by far is English. It is a developed country with high international rankings in economic freedom, lack of corruption, and education. International surveys of the world’s most livable cities always see New Zealand’s urban areas at or near the top of the list. Its British Empire heritage is still in evidence by the fact that its head of state is Elizabeth II, the queen of England. The queen is represented by the Governor-General but administrative power is in the hands of the Cabinet of New Zealand.
New Zealandis well known in the business world for having a culture of innovation and a stable political environment, especially as relates to doing business. New Zealand consistently ranks high in surveys on ease of doing business. The various factors combine to make New Zealand a great place to invest. Specifically there are a number of business areas for which New Zealand stands out. These are biotechnology and agricultural technology, creative activities such as digital and creative arts, design fashion, publishing, textiles and digital content.
Specialized manufacturing thrives in New Zealand with businesses specializing in clean technology, defense, both light and heavy engineering, plastics, composites, and metals technologies. Much of this derives from the country’s strong educational and research base.
An economic strength of New Zealand is its food and beverage industry that tripled its exports in the last two decades. Its technical strength shows in its computer and software industry. New Zealand deals in wireless infrastructure, health informational technology, transport, logistics, and supply chain management technology, and communications technology with geospatial applications.
With a healthy environment and large forests New Zealand has a thriving export business in lumber and other forest products. The other aspect of New Zealand’s healthy environment and natural beauty is that the country is a tourist destination that attracts over two million visitors a year and billions of tourist dollars.
Consultancy services
During the wave of deregulation that swept many developed countries during the 1980’s New Zealand developed consultancy services to help the commercial and social environment adapt. These consultancy services are especially helpful for those wishing to invest onshore in New Zealand of establish and offshore business licensed and based there. Whether it is investing in world class biotechnical research aimed at genomics, reproduction, cloning, or molecular techniques aimed at enhancing animal productivity there is a home grown industry in New Zealand ready to help the interested investor.
For those interested in doing business internationally but with New Zealand as a base there is one especially attractive option. It is the bank that is not a bank. This is a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company, an NZOFC. This sort of operation can take interest bearing deposits, make loans, offer credit and debit card services, provide trust services, and much more. An NZOFC can effectively function as an offshore bank. However, it cannot do business in New Zealand. Also, because it is governed under a different set of laws than banks it cannot be referred to as a bank. An attractive aspect of an NZOFC is that it does not have any capital requirements and is not subject to New Zealand Central Bank regulation.
A useful bit of information for investors is that companies doing business in New Zealand are commonly taxed. A New Zealand Special Purpose Company which is an offshore company, however, can be set up to be the trustee of a non-resident New Zealand trust. This sort of offshore business arrangement is not taxable in New Zealand except in so far as any income is gained in the country of New Zealand.
As with many offshore company setups an international business company out of New Zealand will typically do business throughout the world, hold bank accounts, and invest anywhere outside of New Zealand. Such a business will be a tax free offshore company.
Once incorporated, the company is generally free to do business, open bank accounts, or invest anywhere in the world. If a company wishes to take advantage of the sort of asset protection features often available offshore the coupling of the business with a trust is helpful.
If an investor is interested in the bank that is not a bank, namely a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company, such an institution can be licensed and formed by anyone irrespective of nationality. The principals need not be resident in New Zealand although it is not uncommon for an NZOFC to have at least one shareholder, officer, or manager who is a New Zealand resident only because there may be, at times, issues that are more easily handled by someone physically present in the country.
When investing in New Zealand or choosing to license an offshore company in New Zealand the investor will typically wish to look at what business opportunities are available onshore as well as offshore. To the degree that tax advantages or the asset protection and privacy features of an offshore business are important the principals of a business may well choose a complete “offshore” route. To the degree that business opportunity in the country of New Zealand is attractive the principals will be able to seek advice on investment opportunities onshore instead of offshore.
Car Rental Deals Guidelines – Important Factors to Consider When Shopping Around for Vehicle Rentals
People need to rent a vehicle for a variety of reasons: to drive around while on vacation, for business, or as a temporary replacement to their own vehicle. There are so many companies out there that offer a wide variety of automobiles of all models and makes that it can be difficult to find the right car or SUV for your needs. It’s important that you look over car rental deals carefully so you’ll know exactly what each one offers.
The companies have many of the same guidelines, with just a few variances depending on location. In most locations, the minimum rental age is 21, while in a few it is 18. There are some companies that actually charge a fee for any driver under the age of 25. If you are under 25, it’s essential that you look over the policy carefully before renting a car.
A good company offers a seamless rental experience from the moment you book to the moment you return the vehicle to the drop-off location. If you want to rent a car as quickly as possible after your plane lands at the airport, make sure the companies you are looking into have offices that are easy to get to from your terminal. Keep in mind that the cheapest car rental deals are often found off of the airport’s premises. Determine whether it would be better to pay extra to rent a car from the airport or if you would rather take a bus or taxi to the rental office away from the airport and pay less.
Another essential factor to consider is customer support. The more options you have, the better. Will you be able to call for assistance right when you need it? What about insurance packages and roadside assistance? First, check with your credit card company to see if it offers coverage for car rentals. Your own insurance policy might offer some type of service for rentals. Read over the various policies of rental companies to have a better understanding of how their insurance packages work.
Which Companies Offer Car Rental Deals
There are many, many companies to choose from these days:
• Enterprise
• Hertz
• Thrifty
• Fox
• Avis
• Sixt
• Dollar
• Budget
• Alamo
• Payless
• National
• Ace
• Advantage
While this may seem like an overwhelming list, it doesn’t have to be. Simply enter the dates and location(s) on which you will need a rental vehicle into a travel booking site and it will automatically give you a list of everything that will be available to you.
Some experts recommend booking the smallest car possible and then checking to see if any free upgrades or better car rental deals are available once you arrive at the pick-up location.
No matter where you want to go, you can always check and see if any online promo code can help you save on your next vacation. Use a website to discover car rental deals that can’t be found anywhere else.
Paying for Law School – Law School As a Business Proposition
The importance of meeting the requirements for admission to a top-tier law school cannot be overstated. Put another way, if your credentials are not good enough to meet the requirements for admission to one of the top 100, or maybe even the top 50 law schools in America, you should seriously consider another line of work. Going to a bad law school may still allow you to become a lawyer, but it may also buy you some forms of debt-driven misery that you can’t imagine or understand.
The truth is that most law students fund their educations with debt. Lots of debt. Much of the debt comes in the form of student loans. Unlike most other loans, student loans generally have to be repaid. Student loans are extremely difficult to discharge in bankruptcy.
So, there are these loans. These loans are pretty huge. As an example, the sum of the out-of-state tuition and fees at the school in the town where I practice is $44,000.00 per year. That’s tuition and fees. This does not include the cost of simple things like eating and a place to live.
Now, if Daddy has $150,000.00-$200,000.00 lying around and wants to send you for a legal education, it really doesn’t matter whether you meet the requirements to get into a good law school or you are going to a bad law school. If you are going to law school on somebody else’s dime, it’s all good. You get to be a lawyer. It’s not going to cost you anything but your time. That’s great. Go for it.
But most of us don’t have a Daddy who has $150,000.00-$200,000.00 lying around. Most of us take out these loans. Lots of them. And when the loans come due, you have to pay them. The problem is that most lawyers don’t make much money, especially not right out of school, and paying back loans is insanely difficult if you don’t make much money.
I’ll give you an example. I went to a top-100 law school. A buddy of mine graduated with a job paying $30,000.00 per year. He had $100,000.00 in loans to pay when he graduated, and it broke his back for a long time. He was paying nearly half of his paycheck out in loan payments every month for the first few years of practice. He stayed thin by living on Ramen noodles. It wasn’t much fun.
Now you might be thinking, “Well, most lawyers make more than that… it won’t happen to me.”
Yeah, and that’s where you’re wrong. When I graduated from college, the average student graduating in my major was making $50,000.00 per year. The average lawyer, across all experience levels in my state, was making $45,000.00. I remember these numbers very distinctly, in spite of the fact that it has been ten years, because they frightened me. Those numbers mean that there are lots and lots of lawyers out there who aren’t making any money. The average lawyer isn’t living the high life. The average lawyer has little income and lots of loans straight out of school. Now, the schools do a good job of hiding those averages so they can sell admission to unsuspecting victims.
You see, it turns out that the numbers that legal institutions quote on what their alumni are making in the job market are bogus. The way that they pump the numbers is to “forget” to get information from people who are unemployed or who aren’t making much money. If you do what I did and start for six figures, the guys at the career service office make sure to get you to fill out the form, so that they include you in the numbers. If you are my buddy making a third of that, the career services office somehow forgets to provide the form.
So, the numbers are cooked. Lawyers are making less than you think they are, and it’s particularly acute in the current recession.
Now, there is a way to beat the game… Maybe.
The dirty little secret of the law is that the top salaries for starting lawyers are concentrated at a handful of top schools. If you meet the requirements for admission to one of the top legal institutions, your chances of landing a job that will let you eat something other than Ramen noodles improve dramatically. You still have to do well at that law school, particularly in the really rough economy that we’re seeing now, but there’s hope.
The secret is a dirty secret because most of the bad schools that teach law won’t tell you that they are bad law schools and their graduates are unemployed and starving. You don’t find that out until you get out in the job market and learn it the hard way.
Holiday Home Insurance – Owners May Be Taking Unnecessary Risks!
Letting your holiday home commercially has many benefits, however as with running any business it isn’t without risk. It is therefore important to get the right holiday home insurance cover. Many holiday home owners may unwittingly be relying on normal home insurance cover or even more disconcerting have no cover at all.
If you let your holiday home commercially for members of the public to take short term holidays, you should ensure that the insurer is aware; and that you do not fall foul of restricted cover when the property is not let. Look out for a policy providing cover in each of the following key areas:
Property Owners Liability: Without question the holiday home owner should be concerned about the substantial risks posed by third party liabilities. In this litigious society any one who owns a business can all too easily find themselves on the wrong side of a compensation claim that can seriously damage their wealth.
Make sure that your Holiday Home Insurance policy includes Property Owners Liability of at least £2,000,000 of cover. It is vital that you are covered in this way for injury to individuals, such as your tenants, visitors or guests and damage to their property. Most, if not all, holiday letting agencies will stipulate in their terms of business that you have this cover in place in order that they will act for you. If you manage the property yourself it is equally important that you have liability cover. However, that said, cover is no substitute for good risk management. It is therefore imperative that a full risk assessment of your holiday home and its garden is carried out and relevant safety legislation adhered to.
Employers Liability: As an owner of a UK holiday let you might think that Employer’s Liability is unnecessary. However consider this; in the course of managing your holiday letting business you will more than likely employ, even if only on a casual basis, a cleaner, a gardener, a handyman, a painter and decorator, to name but a few. Therefore a quality holiday home insurance contract should provide Employer’s Liability of £10,000,000 to cover death or injury claims in relation to anyone that you employ at your property.
Buildings Cover: You should not overlook the investment property itself – it is likely to be one of your major assets. To properly protect your holiday home property, you need to cover the buildings of your holiday home against all insurable risks for the full reinstatement cost, including any garages or outbuildings; fixtures and fittings; patios and driveways; garden walls, fences and swimming pools. You must not forget that you also need to include the cost of clearing the site in the event of complete destruction and the associated legal, architect and surveyor fees. Remember, the reinstatement cost is unlikely to be the same as the market value of the property or the price that you paid for it! If you under-insure your building you could fall victim to average being applied in the event of a claim. In a nutshell this means that, if your property is underinsured, your Holiday Home Insurance provider may not pay out the full amount of any claim, so it is important to work out the cost of replacement accurately and insure for the full amount.
You can get a good indication of your rebuilding costs by visiting the Association Of British Insurers (ABI) website and their building cost calculator for homeowners http://abi.bcis.co.uk. However the onus is on you to provide an adequate sum insured so you may be wise, particularly in the case that your holiday home is of non-standard construction, to have a professional insurance valuation carried out by a chartered building surveyor. If your Holiday Home is mortgaged, your lender will often specify as a result of their survey, the minimum buildings insurance sum insured they require.
Most insurers will index link the buildings sum insured so that you maintain an accurate insurance value over time, but of course this is dependent on you getting the right value in the first place.
It’s important to remember to get permission from your mortgage lender, your insurer and your landlord (in the case of a leasehold property) before you let your property for short-term holidays. This is very important as your insurance could be invalidated if you fail to do this.
Although your buildings policy usually includes theft or attempted theft; and damage by fire, lightning, explosion, earthquake, storm and flood; subsidence, heave and landslip; escape of water or oil, vehicle and animal Impact; aircraft and malicious damage; a quality Holiday Home Insurance policy should not restrict cover whilst the Holiday Home is let and will also extend to cover accidental damage.
Contents Insurance: The very nature of a holiday home is that it is a `home from home’ and therefore let on a fully furnished basis. In the past it was not unusual for the value of a typical holiday home contents to be relatively meager. Latterly as people’s expectations have risen, as has competition within the holiday home market, it is has become the norm rather than the exception that an owner spend tens of thousands of pounds furnishing their holiday home. LCD and Plasma TV screens, surround sound home entertainment systems, hot tubs and expensive garden furniture are becoming increasingly more common. A policy that includes full accidental damage cover on a new for old basis will provide you with the peace of mind that your property is protected. The sum insured should be adequate to cover the replacement value of the contents in total.
It is advisable for owners to complete an inventory of contents together with photographic evidence and schedule of values incase of a total loss. A tip for photographing your audiovisual electrical equipment is to also take a shot of the serial number, which can aid identification and recovery in the event of theft.
Loss Of Rental Income: Your specialist Holiday Home Insurance policy should also provide loss of rental income cover for insured perils, which consequently render the holiday home uninhabitable. It may take up to two years to rebuild a property leveled by fire; you should therefore check that you are covered for sufficient loss of rental income for this period. After all, if you have a mortgage to pay or if you are relying on the income from your holiday home business to live on, loss of rental income cover will be invaluable.
Ensure you have a good understanding of your policy cover and in particular you understand your obligations regarding any warranties. You or an agent may need to inspect your property every 14 days whilst empty; or ensure that a minimum temperature is maintained during cold spells if the water is not turned off and drained. These are not only sensible procedures to reduce the risk of the potential for damage to your property but may also affect your ability to make a claim if not adhered to. Do check that you are still fully covered even if your property is vacant for long periods; some policies will reduce cover to a minimum or even exclude certain covers completely.
If your holiday letting is seasonal, you may have considered letting the property on a short hold tenancy agreement for six months. If this is your intention be sure to check that your Holiday Home Insurance policy allows for this.
For your own peace of mind check that your policy covers all of the above and remember that you only find out how good your broker and insurers are when you make a claim – so make sure that price is not your only deciding factor when selecting holiday home insurance. Compromising on cover to save money when insuring your holiday home is not an option – you wouldn’t take unnecessary risks, would you?
Boshers are Independent Insurance Intermediaries and have been arranging specialist holiday home insurance for owners of commercially let UK holiday homes since 1990. For further information visit http://boshers.co.uk/ or contact them on 01237 429444.
