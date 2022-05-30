News
Orioles reset: After Fenway Park inspired Camden Yards, Baltimore returned the favor to Boston
Larry Cancro took his break the same way every day. During that 1989 season, the longtime Red Sox employee stood by Section 28, near the ramp leading to the third base deck at Fenway Park, as he watched Wade Boggs take what felt like 300 practice grounders at third base.
But on this particular day, something else caught his eye. He noticed a woman with a yellow legal pad, craning her neck to look up at the rafters before scribbling something down. Cancro felt he needed to investigate.
“Excuse me, can I help you?” Cancro asked.
“Oh, no,” Janet Marie Smith replied. “I’m just trying to figure out what makes Fenway Park so great.”
Smith, then the Orioles’ vice president of planning and development, had unwittingly stumbled into a connection who would help her answer that question — and become a colleague and friend in future years. For the next six hours, Cancro and Smith tooled about Fenway Park, from the Green Monster to the rooftop overlooking Jersey Street.
All the while, on her yellow legal pad, Smith kept notes. They became pivotal in the design project of Camden Yards in Baltimore, providing inspiration for how to create an old-fashioned ballpark with modern amenities.
Thirty years after Camden Yards opened, Cancro and Smith stood near Section 28 at Fenway Park once more, reminiscing on a tour that helped shape Camden Yards before Smith joined Boston in 2002 for the refurbishment of Fenway Park.
These two American League East stadiums go hand-in-hand. For as inspiring as Fenway Park proved to be in the construction of Camden Yards, the success of the ballpark in Baltimore brought about changes to the original in Boston.
“One place gave birth to the other, which gave a rebirth to the first,” said Cancro, now the senior vice president of Fenway Concerts and Entertainment.
From the brick masonry to the distinct floodlight posts, Smith took in all the intricacies of Fenway Park during that visit. And when Cancro visited Baltimore in 1992 to see the finished product, the similarities between the parks were noticeable.
But there’s no greater connection between them than the atmosphere along Eutaw Street in Baltimore and Jersey Street in Boston. Atop the rooftop all those years ago, Smith asked Cancro if the Red Sox had ever considered bringing Jersey Street inside the turnstiles. They hadn’t.
Smith liked the idea, however, and it became a distinct part of Eutaw Street at Camden Yards, a game day destination with a unique feel.
“Eutaw Street was born because we saw the success of this,” Smith said, looking out at Jersey Street on Friday. “But then Eutaw Street one-upped it by being inside the gates. Then when we got here 10 years later, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s do that again.’”
The decision to incorporate Jersey Street as a part of the ballpark on game days helped alleviate some of the congestion in the tight concourses, but so did claiming space from the Jeano Building down the left field line and a garage beyond right field.
Widening the concourses at Fenway Park was a lesson learned more from Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium than Camden Yards. When the Orioles changed stadiums, they ensured there was enough room for fans to maneuver. It eventually brought about a welcome change to Fenway Park that has continued over the years with the Sam Deck and Truly Terrace in right field.
During the Camden Yards design process, Smith knew then-Orioles president Larry Lucchino envisioned a ballpark that differed from the cookie-cutter style many other stadiums adopted. So Fenway Park’s unique outfield angles became a key point, and at one moment, the Orioles even lightly considered flipping the dimensions — with the Red Sox’s left field becoming their right field — at Camden Yards.
“We were never serious about the actual dimension,” Smith said, “but just the idea of the quirks and how many angles there are to the outfield and how it’s composed.”
And there was a moment Smith toyed with the idea of making the B&O Warehouse the right field wall at Camden Yards, one-upping the size and scale of the Green Monster.
“That was kind of a fun idea, except for the idea of this in-the-park street, Eutaw Street, kind of won the day,” Smith said. “It was like, ‘What’s that wall about? We can have this 50-foot high, 1,000-foot long red brick wall.’ But then we were like, ‘No, we kind of like the idea of Eutaw Street.’”
Still, in right field, there’s a 16-foot wall leading to the flag court. And now with a renovation to left field in the hopes of reducing the number of home runs at Camden Yards, there’s a small version of the Green Monster in Baltimore, too — even if it’s more unsightly.
Inside the bowels of Fenway Park, the brick that lines the concourses and exterior of the stadium was brought to Camden Yards. The enclosed tunnels giving way to a view of the field was mimicked. As was the green, although Smith never dared to copy Fenway’s green hue.
“If you look around Baltimore, we came to call it Camden Green,” Smith said. “That dark green is such a nice complement to the brick.”
But there’s no greater comparison between Fenway Park and Camden Yards than Jersey Street and Eutaw Street, although each has their differences. Cancro said Eutaw Street, with Boog’s Barbeque and other buttoned-up concession stands, works in Baltimore. Jersey Street mirrors more of a North End Italian feast, with sausages grilling and a party atmosphere.
They played one off the other, though — the clearest example of all for how much Fenway Park inspired Camden Yards before Camden Yards returned the favor.
“That’s like life imitating art,” Smith said, “and art imitating life.”
What’s to come?
After the Orioles finish a five-game series with the Red Sox on Monday, they return to Camden Yards for an extended homestand, with matchups against the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs on the horizon.
During that stretch, another spot starter could be required for Tuesday, with Saturday’s doubleheader and an injury to right-hander Spenser Watkins throwing the rotation out of rhythm. There’s a chance right-hander Grayson Rodriguez could make an appearance, although after he pitched Friday for Triple-A Norfolk, a Tuesday debut would come on short rest, likely ruling him out.
Watkins won’t be eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until June 7 against the Cubs. Rodriguez is still building himself up, with the hope that he reaches 100 pitches before a debut. Rodriguez threw a season-high 88 pitches Friday, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out 10 in seven innings.
Baltimore could find a spot starter in left-hander Zac Lowther. He most recently pitched Thursday, putting him on track for full rest come Tuesday.
What was good?
The bats have woken up for several players this month, including Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini. For Mancini, in particular, his change of fortune has followed the change of the calendar.
The first baseman hit .224 last month with a .316 slugging percentage. That batting average has risen to .358 in May with another good week at the plate, highlighted by Sunday’s 3-for-3 day with a double and a walk. Mancini hit 7-for-23 this past week, helping to raise his slugging percentage this month to .432.
Perhaps no other Oriole featured as much ill fortune as Mancini over the first month of the campaign, when hard-hit balls went without reward and found gloves. He’s evening out now, which is a promising sign for Baltimore’s lineup.
What wasn’t?
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle has never been an on-base-percentage oriented player. But with four strikeouts between two games Saturday, he continued a tepid week at the plate, striking out 11 times between seven games.
Manager Brandon Hyde isn’t concerned. But Mountcastle’s home run numbers are down from last year, and he hit just .179 this past week.
“He’s just going through a little bit of a tough stretch right now,” Hyde said. “I’m not really worried about him.”
On the farm
Gunnar Henderson didn’t record a hit Sunday in Double-A Bowie’s series-ending win against the Erie SeaWolves, but he did draw another walk. It was his 40th of the season in 42 games, and it was his fifth this past week.
Henderson has impressed in Double-A, showing off a plate discipline and power combination that has resulted in a .975 OPS and will likely lead to a promotion to Triple-A in the near future.
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to find more offense next season?
Q: The challenge for next year will be to find more offensive production from the starting backcourt. You can’t keep asking Jimmy Butler to play out of his skull. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: A reasonable point, at least when it comes to going against elite, playoff-level defenses like the Celtics. Particularly if Kyle Lowry’s big-time scoring era is over. The rub is that the Heat had ample options this season, when considering Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and even the shooting of Max Strus. But there simply wasn’t consistency there at the finish. It is why a player such as Donovan Mitchell stands as so appealing, and perhaps why it might be worth cycling back to the option of Bradley Beal. Yes, the Celtics’ defense in the series was top tier, but sometimes that means top-tier scoring options to compete. One more either needs to evolve or be acquired.
Q: Please share your opinion on Duncan Robinson’s future role (or non-role) with the Heat. I really admire him and the way he has handled adversity as well as all of the negative press. – Sid, Boynton Beach.
A: First, this does not come from a position of “negative press,” but I believe the Heat will at least attempt to move Duncan Robinson this season, not out of any sense of failure, but rather from the perspective of the salary cap and luxury tax. When Robinson was extended his five-year, $90 million (including incentives) contract last summer, it was as a starting wing. Then Max Strus happened. So, now, the thought has to be that Strus might next have to be the one taken care of. While Duncan’s price tag might seem steep, it is not severe if cast in a starting role elsewhere. To me the biggest question is whether the Heat would have to or need to throw in their No. 27 first-round pick in order to deal Duncan. It will be one of the more intriguing elements of the offseason.
Q: Ira, looking at next year, do you think there is any chance of playing Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven together? When Yurt had a chance when Bam was hurt he really played well, and with Bam’s athletic talent (and if he can keep working on his mid-range and developing a decent three) the size of the two of them could be a challenge for other teams. –Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: But you are asking for a lot there. First, Omer Yurtseven has to show the agility to play the type of defense mandated by the Heat. That remains a significant challenge with his limited agility. Then you are assuming Bam Adebayo can develop a 3-point game, an element we have not seen in true competition. Plus, if Bam then can be defended by power forwards, does he lose his quickness advantage? It’s about more than just how the two would work together, it’s about how the Heat would operate with the two playing together. In the limited sample size, the spacing has been awful with both on the floor, especially with a limited-range shooter such as Jimmy Butler. As it was, the Heat went smaller, instead of bigger, by the end of their postseason.
Best Tamil Movies Of 2022 (So Far) You Shouldn’t Miss This Year
South Indian Hindi dubbed movies are quite popular not only in India but across the world. ‘Kollywood’ or the Tamil cinema industry features the Tamil language movies. Tamil movies have a huge audience base and dominate the Indian Film industry. The Hindi dubbed Tamil movies come out in several genres and have interesting plots. In 2022 a number of amazing Tamil films were released, and we have added a few of the top rated Tamil movies here.
Here is a list of some of the latest and the best Tamil movies of 2022 that you shouldn’t miss:
1. Taanakkaran
One of the latest Tamil movies 2022 is Taanakkaran, a period police drama starring Vikram Prabhu in the titular role with Madhusudhan Rao, Anjali S Nair, Livingston, Lal, and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles. It is the directorial debut of Tamizh which received a positive response from the audience and is one of the top rated 2022 Tamil movies.
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Director: Tamizh
Where to watch: Hotstar
2. Mahaan
Mahaan is one of the best Tamil movies 2022 in Amazon Prime. It is a Tamil thriller movie that revolves around the life of a middle-aged school teacher who gets abandoned by his family. Gandhi Mahaan rediscovers himself and becomes a billionaire after facing several challenges. It is one of the best OTT Tamil movies 2022 that is a must-watch.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee
This coming-of-age drama film received positive responses from the audience and reviewers. The plot revolves around a few teenagers studying in a Catholic school in the 1990s. The cast comprises of new artists and it is also the directorial debut of Darbuka Siva.
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Director: Darbuka Siva
Where to watch: Zee5
4. FIR
FIR : Faizal Ibrahim Raiz is an action thriller that stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. The movie has received praise from the critics and have been a massive success in the box office. It is on the path of becoming one of the best 2022 Tamil movies. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Director: Manu Anand
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Hey! Sinamika
Titled after a line from a song in Mani Ratnam’s O Kaadhal Kanmani, Hey! Sinamika is Brinda’s directorial debut. The cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kajal Aggarwal so look out for some stunning performances. One of the best new Tamil movies 2022 on Netflix.
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Director: Brinda
Where to watch: Netflix
Also Read: 25 Tamil Romantic Movies From South India That Can Be Watched In Hindi
6. Nenjuku Needhi
Nenjuku Needhi is an 2022 Tamil political drama film produced by Boney Kapoor. It is a remake of the 2019 Hindi film Article 15 directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. The movie stars Aari Arujunan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran and Shivani Rajasekhar.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Arunraja Kamaraj
Where to watch: Theatres
7. Valimai
One of the most anticipated and best Tamil movies of 2022 with a stunning cast including Ajith Kumar. The action thriller showcases stunning cinematography and editing directed by H. Vinoth.
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Director: H. Vinoth
Where to watch: Zee5
8. Veeramae Vagai Soodum
A Tamil action thriller, directed by Thu Pa Saravanan stars Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. Veeramae Vagai Soodum was also R. N. R. Manohar’s final film because he died on November 17th, 2021, due to COVID-19. Three months after his death, the movie was posthumously released in February 2022. It is one of the best thriller Tamil movies 2022.
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Director: Thu Pa Saravanan
Where to watch: Zee5
9. Don
One of the best comedy Tamil movies 2022, Don is Cibi Chakaravarthi’s directorial debut. The movie gained a positive response from the audience since its release. The cast includes S. J. Suryah Sivakarthikeyan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the central roles.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Director: Cibi Chakaravarthi
Where to watch: Theatres
10. Etharkkum Thunindhavan
Etharkkum Thunindhavan is a story of a lawyer seeking justice after he uncovers a criminal network that sexually exploits and threatens young women by recording vidoes, the lawyer embarks on a journey to catch the ruthless leader and bring justice. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET) marks Suriya’s 40th film of the actor filmy career.
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Director: Pandiraj
Where to watch: Netflix
11. Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal
After a deadly road accident, the lives of four disturbed youngsters gets connected. They are burdened with the feelings of remorse and regret and try their best to cope with it which eventually transforms them. The movie stars Ashok Selvan and Abi Hassan in the lead roles and is directed by Vishal Venkat.
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Director: Vishal Venkat
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
If you huge fan of Kollywood, you should definitely watch these movies from our list of the Best New Tamil movies 2022.
Also Read: 30 Tamil Suspense Thriller Movies Dubbed In Hindi For South Indian Movie Fans
The post Best Tamil Movies Of 2022 (So Far) You Shouldn’t Miss This Year appeared first on MEWS.
40 Best Dark Anime Movies & TV Shows To Watch Right Now
Mystery arouses curiosity among the audience and makes them wait and crave more such series. None can entirely be watching a film or series with hidden meanings until they have got all of their answers. Dark anime is one of those excellent forms that almost everyone loves.
We witness some comic or fictional anime, but what if you get to witness horror, thrills, and fictional characters that seem to be accurate in a single series? Dark Anime Series is one of them. Secrets, mysteries, and animation are essential aspects of dark anime series, and nowadays, audiences love to watch such mature anime.
Anime fans have evolved with contemporary human nature, and thus psychological anime has been able to make a place of its own. The main characters in these horror or dark anime series have their dark side that enhances the overall plot.
With the new trend and demand, the dark world is being loved, and dark stories with intense psychological twists are witnessed in several series. It is impossible to mention all of them, so here is a list of 40 gruesome anime or unique dark anime series.
40. No Longer Human
- Director: Mika Ninagawa
- Writer: Kaeko Hayafune
- Cast: Yudai Chiba as Kaoru Ota, Tatsuya Fujiwara as Ango Sakaguchi, Kengo Kora as Yukio Mishima, Rie Miyazawa as Michiko Tsushima, Ryo Narita as Junichi Sakura, Fumi Nikaido as Tomie Yamazaki.
- IMDb Ratings: 5.5/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix
No Longer Human is one of the most popular dark anime series that shows the protagonist as a pang of hunger for lust. Dazai Osama is a famous man in Japan who excelled at writing novels and is loved and respected in general. But everyone has dark elements within themselves, and so is he.
Dazai is a married man, yet he craves other women. Apart from his wife, he also indulges in a physical relationship with two other women. This dark new twist gives it a new dimension and thus a famous dark anime.
39. Perfect Blue
- Director: Akihiro Karaki, Mineya Tanaka, Masashi Asami
- Writer: Junya Yamazaki, Yuya Takahashi
- Cast: Miori Takimoto as Kayoko Hasumi, Aya Hirayama as Nana Kimizuka, Kensei Mikami as Shunichi Miyamoto, Kumiko Shratori as Momoko Nagashima, Taishi Nakagawa as Shinya Morooka, Haori Takahashi as Itoko Hasumi.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 80%
- Watch Netflix, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes.
Perfect Blue depicts Hasumi Kayoko as the protagonist who is a rookie investigator by profession in Hasumi Detective Agency and is excellent at detecting lies. Her adept skills let her know who is guilty and who is not.
Her mother, Kyoko, is the agency’s director, and both of them go to find out what let Kayoko’s father commit suicide 7 years back. Several mysteries make the audience watch it without getting bored.
38. Red Garden
- Director: Kou Matsuo
- Writer: Tomohiro Yamashita, Mari Okada
- Cast: Kara Greenberg as Calire Forrest, Melissa Davis as Kate Ashley, Brittney Karbowski as Rose Sheedy, Maggie Flecknoe as Rachel Benning, Adam Jones, Mariela Ortiz, Jacob A. Gragard, Eden J. Barrera, Shelley Calene Black as Lula
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Gogoanime
Red Garden is a unique series that revolves around girls, namely Kate, Rachael, Rose, and Claire, who goes to a private school in New York. One day they all came to know that they were dead and had to work for an organization named Animus. The mystery then starts to know what happened to them, and the girls try out their best.
The story is quite different than the other series in this anime world, and the fantasy world created here will make you believe that it is all true.
37. Monster
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Hidenobu Kiuchi as Kenzou Tenma, Liam O’Brien as Kenzou Tenma, Mamiko Noto as Anna Liebert, Karen Strassman as Anna Liebert, Nozomu Sasaki as Johan Liebert, Tsutomu Isobe as Heinrich.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix
Monster is another brilliant dark anime that will give you goosebumps. The series depicts Kenzo Tenma, a great surgeon by profession from Germany. Everything seemed to be going well for him until he knew about Johan Liebert. Johan Liebert was one of his patients in the past days, and now it gets revealed that he is a murderer, a serial killer. This series deals with several dark and mature themes and psychological elements.
36. Magical girl Specs-Ops Asuka
- Director: Hideyo Yamamoto
- Writer: Makoto Fukami, Norimitsu Kaiho
- Cast: Trina Nishimura as Asuka, Lara Woodhull as Sacchu, Sara Ragsdale as Kurumi, Christopher Sabat as Iizuka, Morgan Berry as Nozomi, Jad Saxton as Shima, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Kaede, Bryn Apprill as Sayoko.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
This series is all about girl power and is full of actions and excitement. The story focuses on how a race popular as Disas has created a lot of chaos and trouble for the Earth dwellers. To help them, spirits hailing from other worlds extend their helping hand and form an alliance with Earth and provide confident girls a sort of supernatural power to fight with the Disas.
Asuka Otori is the main protagonist of this series. She was trying to lead a peaceful life after the war was over, but it seems she must be ready to witness an upcoming one.
35. Full Metal Panic
- Director: Koichi Chigira
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Tomokazu Seki as Sousuke Sagara, Satsuki Yukino as Kaname Chidori, Jason Douglas, Yukana as Teletha, Ikue Kimura as Kyoko, Shin’ichiro Miki as Kurz Weber, Michiko Neya as Melissa Mao, Akio Otsuka.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
This series has a well-fabricated plot that has been adapted in several other media. The story is about Sousuke Sgara and Kaname Chidori. Sousuke is a member of the Mithril who is given the charge to safeguard Kaname Chidori, a young teenage yet easily angered Japanese schoolgirl. It also highlights the tensions between the two, is full of crude humor, and is labeled a dark anime.
34. Higurashi: When They Cry
- Director: Chiaki Kon
- Writer: Toshifumi Kawase
- Cast: John Snyder as Detective Oishi, Megan Hollinshed as Mion Sonozaki, Rebecca Forstadt as Rika Farude, Soichiro Hoshi as Keiichi Maebara, Mai Nakahara as Rena Ryugu, Satsuki Yukino as Mion Sonozaki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Funimation, Netflix
The series is full of horror, and intense thrill as revelations are made and the plot progresses. The story focuses on the mysterious incidents happening in the village of Hinamizawa. A group of friends is mainly focused upon, and stories are narrated with their perspectives and experiences. It is revealed that in the Cotton Drifting Festival that happened in the Watanagashi night, a series of murders or deaths occurred that had created a panic among the dwellers.
33. Vinland Saga
- Director: Shuhei Yabuta
- Writer: Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more
- IMDb Rating:8.8/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
Vinland Saga shows several past events or historical accounts. The anime depicts Thorfinn as the protagonist who is determined to seek revenge for his father’s death and has to have an honorable death. He is a warrior and thus wants to pay his father homage by dying during a duel.
The anime is highly praised for depicting how once a blood-thirsty man changes into someone who aims to bring peace by any means and even seeks redemption for all his wrongdoings in the past.
32. Blue Literature Series
- Director: Morio Asaka, Tetsuro Araki, Shigeyuki Miya, Ryosuke Nakamura, Atsuko Ishizuka
- Writer: Satoshi Suzuki, Ken Iizuka, Mika Abe, Sumino Kawashima, Atsuko Ishizuka, Yuji Kobayashi
- Cast: Aya Endo as Mitsuki, Aya Hisakawa as Shizuko, Hidenobu Kiuchi as Takada, Rikiya Koyama as K, Houko Kuwashima as Ojousan, Mamoru Miyano as Kandata, Nana Mizuki as Akiko.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Where to Watch: 9anime
This anime series comprises of adaptation of half a dozen of Japanese classics. There are several plots from different classes included: No Longer Human, In the Forest, Under the Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom, The Spider’s Thread. It is one of the most popular and love dark anime to date and is genuinely worth watching.
31. Hellsing Ultimate
- Director: Umanosuke Iida, Yasunori Urata
- Writer: Chiaki J. Konaka
- Cast: Katie Gray, Crispin Freeman as Alucard, Victoria Harwood, Ralph Lister as Walter C. Dornez, Joji Nakata as Alucard, Fumiko Orikasa as Seras Victoria, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Gildart Jackson.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, iTunes
There are many series with Vampires, and so is Hellsing Ultimate. In this series, Alucard is the protagonist whose aim is to save the people of Cheddar Town. He will also let Seras Victoria choose whether she wants to die or live as a Vampire. He also engages in combat with a Vatican priest named Alexander Anderson. So there are several twists and turns in the story, and it is a famous dark anime to date.
30. Fate/Zero
- Directed by: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman.
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix
Fate/Zero is all the competition of mages to win the Holy Grail, which can fulfill any wish. Seven mages call for 7 Heroic Spirits to participate in the Holy Grail War for their respective mages. Among these 7 mages was a man who had an existential crisis and had no aim or goal to fulfill in life. There are ample mysteries to witness, but all of them get resolved in the end, so do not forget to watch this dark anime series.
29. Dororo
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Jason Douglas, Rio Suzuki as Dororo, Mugihito, Chaney Moore as Dororo, Adam Gibbs as Hyakkimaru, Hiroki Suzuki as Hyakkimaru, Ty Mahany as Jukai, Mutsumi Sasaki as Biwamaru, James Belcher as Biawamaru.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 65%
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
If you want thrill, horror, and adventure in a single dark anime, then Dororo is an excellent choice. The series revolves around Dororo, who is a thief. While trying a rob a group of men, he gets caught but is fortunately rescued by Hyakkimaru. The two seemed to like each other since their first meeting, and from then onwards, Dororo helps Hyakkimaru find his part that is under the grasp of the demons.
28. Death Note
- Director: Tetsuro Araki
- Writer: Toshiki Inoue
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano as Light Yagami, Brad Swaile as Light Yagami, Vincent Tong as Touta Matsuda, Ryo Naito as Touta Matsuda, Trevor Devall as Shuichi Aizawa, Brian Drummond as Ryuk, Naoya Uchida as Soichiro Yagami.
- IMDb Ratings: 9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Tokyo seems to be the center of chaos in this series as well. The story depicts how Light Yagami, the protagonist finds a notebook named Death Note which is not an ordinary notebook but a special one. The notebook can kill people, but to do so, the user must know the name of the killer and his face as well. The light uses it to kill criminals. Light also knows that it belongs to Ryuk, who can be seen by the one who has used the notebook. The series is fascinating to watch, and thus Death Note has been included in the list of Darkest anime.
27. Genocyber
- Director: Koichi Ohata
- Writer: Tony Takezaki
- Cast: Rosemary Elliot as Diana, Stuart Milligan as Davey, William Roberts as Kenneth, Vincent Bagnall, Louis Atlas as Ryu, David Berberian, Colin Bruce as Sakomizu.
- IMDb Ratings:
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:
- Where to Watch: crunchyroll
The story revolves around a mad scientist trying his best to combine the powers of Elaine, a mute girl, and her sister, Diana, a handicap to start the Genocyber itself. Unfortunately, he cares more about power than anyone’s life, and Elaine also unintentionally and unwillingly gets dragged into his plot. The series is disturbing at a point, but no one can deny that it is one of the best dark anime ever produced.
26. Gunslinger Girl
- Directed by: Morio Asaka
- Writer: Junki Takegami
- Cast: Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Caitlin Glass, Alesa Watson, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Ami Koshimizu, Jim Foronda, John Burgmeier, Troy Baker
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Funimation
Gunslinger Girl anime has a dark story that often has offended many viewers. The story shows how the Social Welfare Agency of Italy takes young girls from the hospitals and provides them with life once again.
The story focuses on how the teenage girls are provoked and trained to work for the government officials and turned into killers or assassins. It is a popular dark anime series and shows how cruel human nature can be.
25. Talentless Nana
- Director: Shinji Ishihira
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Rumi Okubo as Nana Hiiragi, Yuichi Nakamura as Kyouya Onodera, Stephen Fu as Kyoya Onodera, Michelle Marie as Nana Hiiragi, Mai Nakahara as Michru Inukai.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Gogoanime
The story revolves around a group of students, most of whom possess supernatural abilities except Nanao Nakajima and are thus ridiculed by the rest. Two newcomers also join the class: Kyoka Onodera and Nana Hiirahi, who can read minds and help Nanao greatly. It is a psychological thriller and suspense series.
24. Gantz
- Director: Ichiro Itano
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya as Masanobu Hojou, Daisuke Namikawa as Kei Kurono, Chris Patton as Joichiro Nishi, John Swasey as Naozumi Saito, Chris Ayres as Kei Kurono.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 50%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, 9anime
Gantz is a popular dark anime series that shows how people who have died are brought back to life to fight criminals on Earth. They are given life by a black ball named Gantz. It is a highly intriguing series that develops and arouses more interest as the plot progresses.
The story mainly highlights two friends, Kei Kurono and Kato Masaru, who might or might not have been killed in an accident while saving a man.
23. Paranoia Agent
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Shozo Izuka as Keiichi Ikari, Toshihiko Seki as Mitsuhiro Maniwa, Mamiko Noto as Tsukiko Sagi, Michael McConnohie as Keiichi Ikari, Liam O’Brien as Mitsuhi Maniwa.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll
This is a crime thriller under the genre of dark anime where a designer once gets attacked by two boys. The case is handed over to two police detectives named Keiichi Ikari and Mitsuhiro Maniwa, but they think she is simply lying. The attack becomes popular as Lil’ Slugger and is blamed for crimes in Tokyo city, but no one knows who the culprit is. The police now must find the truth and culprit behind these incidents.
22. Jormungand
- Directed by: Keitaro Takahashi
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Anastasia Munoz as Koko, Carli Mosier, Christopher Bevins, Shizuka Ito, Hitoshi Yanai, Unsho Ishizuka as Lehm, Mutsumi Tamura as Jonah, Sayaka Ohara.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Amazon Prime
This series depicts Koko Hekmatyar as an arms dealer associated with the export of weapons under HCLI. It is an illegal operation, and there is constant smuggling on. She is not alone but is supported by several of her companions. She is a natural beauty, and the overall execution of the plot with well-fabricated characters has made this series a famous and of the most brilliant darkest anime series.
21. Bokura no
- Director: Hiroyuki Morita
- Writer: Mohiro Kitoh
- Cast: Akira Ishida as Coemushi, Ao Takahashi as Chizuru Honda, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Takashi Waku, Hiroki Touchi as Kokopelli.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation
Bokuro no is a highly thrilling anime series where a group of children gets to know about a man who has been living in a cave near the seashore. The man said to have developed a game where 15 robots save Earth from alien attacks and asked children to try their hands out. The children agreed eagerly, but as they started playing, the game seemed horrific, and they did not know how to quit playing it.
20. Castlevania
- Director: Sam Deats, Adam Deats, Spencer Wan, Amanda Sitareh B.
- Writer: Warren Ellis
- Cast: Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, James Callis as Alucard, Grahan McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, Tony Amendola as The Elder, Matt Frewer as The Bishop.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Videos, iTunes
If you want to watch some horror series under the genre of dark anime, then just go for Castlevania. In this series, the protagonist is Trevor Belmont, who will fight against all the demons to save humans. But unfortunately, the wife of Count Vlad Dracula Tepes was being held guilty of witchcraft. So she killed them mercilessly, which angered Dracula to such an extent that he is now summoning demons to kill the citizens of Wallachia and Trevor, along with Alucard is the only one who can save humans.
19. Death Parade
- Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa, Jun Shishido
- Writer: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Cast: Jamie Marchi as Woman, Asami Seto as Black Haired Woman, Tomoaki Maeno as Decim, Anastasia Munoz, Alex Organ as Decim, Jad Saxton as Nona, Rumi Okubo as Nona, Koki Uchiyama as Clavis.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix, Funimation
Death Parade is a dark anime psychological thriller where it shows that after one’s death, the person is to go to heaven or Hell, but here they are sent to a Quindecim at first. The place is a bar that has an ample number of women to take care of the newcomers. They need to play a game, and Decim is the one who decides whether one must go to Hell or heaven.
18. Akame ga kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Soma Saito as Tatsumi, Corey Hartzog as Tatsumi, Sora Amamiya as Akame, Molly Searcy as Akame, Yu Asakawa as Leone, Risa Mizuno, Allison Keith- Shipp as Leone, Yukari Tamura as Mine.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 83%
- Where to Watch: Hulu Plus, Netflix
The story focuses on a young and simple village boy named Tatsumi who shifts to the Capital in search of some work to earn or raise money. In his attempts to do so, he is recruited by an assassin group called the Night Raid, and they all start their journey to fight against the Empire that is already corrupted. The group goes through dangerous situations, which makes the series watch-worthy.
17. Happy sugar life
- Director: Keizo Kusakawa Nobuyoshi
- Writer: Touko Machida
- Cast: Misaki Kuno as Koube Shio, Kana Hanazawa as Matsuzaka Satou, Natsuki Hanae as Mitsuboshi Taiyou, Kaito Ishikawa as Kitaumekawa Daichi, Kikuko Inoue as Satou no Oba, Yumiri Hanamori as Koube Asahi, Aya Suzaki as Hida Shouko.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10
- Where to Watch: 9anime, Amazon Prime Video
This anime series is dark and focuses on a relationship that provides comfort more than love. The story highlights the love of Sato Matsuzaka, a teenage high school girl who falls in love with a mysterious girl named Shio, who her mother left. It is a psycho horror series that lets Satou do anything, be it killing, stealing, or other crimes, to protect her feelings of love for Shio.
16. Black Bullet
- Director: Mayasuki Kojima
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Luci Christian as Enju Aihara, Yuki Kaji as Rentaro Satomi, Christina Marie Kelly as Kisara Tendo, Chris Patton as Rentaro Satomi, Caitlynn French as Tina Sprout, Tiffany Grant, Mark Laskowski.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime
If you plan to watch a dark anime series, then Black Bullet will be a great choice as you can easily relate to it in contemporary times. Covid has impacted the lives of humans a lot, and so did a virus named Gastrea in this series. The series revolves around how the virus has already impacted all and what measures Rentaro, the protagonist, will take alongside his partner Enju to save Tokyo. It is a thrilling series that will surely entertain you.
15. Ghost in the Shell
- Director: Kenji Kamiyama
- Writer: Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast: Shiro Saito as Gondo, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Major Motoko Kusanagi, William Frederick as Chief Daisuke, Richard Epcar as Batou, Crispin Freeman as Togusa, Peggy O’ Neil, Kari Wahlgren.
- IMDb Ratings:8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%
- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon
Ghost in the Shell is a thrilling anime series and one of the famous dark anime ever made. The story focuses on how people in the year 2030 use prosthetic bodies and are called cyborgs. It is set in a fictional world where a female is the main protagonist set to hunt the Puppet Master and is being helped by her partner. The story is new and creates an atmosphere of horror throughout the whole story.
14. Casshern Sins
- Director: Shigeyasu Yamauchi
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Toru Furuya as Casshern, Eric Vale as Casshern,Yuko Minaguchi as Ringo, Trina Nishimura as Luna, Akiko Yajima as Luna, Daniel Katsuk, Nami Miyahara as Lyuze, Cho as Ohji Gou Shinomiya as Robot.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 69%
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video
Casshern Sins focuses on a world suffering from ruin, a kind of plague. Everyone blames Casshern, the protagonist, for destroying a robot, Luna, and causing a mishap. But the twist is Casshern himself does not know how he did kill the robot. Is the blame even justified? But the humans blame him, so there must be some trust behind it.
Casshern thus determines to find out the truth and also what has exactly let the plague occur and spread its havoc on the human world.
13. Elfen lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Sanae Kobayashi as Lucy, Chihiro Suzuki as Kota, Mamiko Noto as Yuka, Sam Saletta as Kohta, Kira Vincent-Davis, Cynthia Martinez as Mayu, Nancy Novotny as Yuka, Adam Conlon as Kohta.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Where to Watch: crunchyroll
Elfen Lied is a fresh and unique anime that deals with the concept of split personality and have successfully been able to portray it. The story revolves around Lucy, a split personality and a murderer, a serial killer who works for the government. However, she looks innocent to everyone, and thus it is impossible to know who she is. She is also a mutant, but nothing reflects in her outward appearance.
12. Devilman: Crybaby
- Director: Masaaki Yuasa
- Writer: Ichiro Okouchi
- Cast: Koki Uchiyama as Akira Fudo, Ayumu Murase as Ryo Asuka, Griffin Burns as Akira Fudo, Kyle McCarley as Ryo Asuka, Christina Valenzuela as Miki Makimura, Megumi Han as Miki Makimura.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 85%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Gogoanime
This series is the story of two boys who want to fight against the demons and save this beautiful world and its dwellers. Ryo is witnessed to be knowing that demons are living in the Amazon rainforest, and the government knows about it yet is taking no such step. He tells all these to Akira, and the duo goes to showcase the existence of demons. This anime adaptation is excellent indeed, so try to watch it as soon as you can.
11. Hell girl
- Director: Takahiro Omori
- Writer: Kenichi Kanemaki
- Cast: Mamiko Noto as Ai Enma, Masaya Matsukaze as Ichimoku, Takako Honda as Hone Onna, Takayuki Sugo as Wanyudo, Brina Palencia as Ai Enma, R. Bruce Elliot as Wanyuudou, Kate Bristol.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Hell Girl is one of the most popular dark anime series where the anime portrays how a girl named Ai Enma, popular as Hell Girl comes and sends the antagonist to Hell. Several other companions accompany her. The plot of every episode remains the same, yet it is different from other anime series and thus has gained much popularity.
Hell Girl torments the antagonist, for which eventually his death happens, which is why it is labeled as one of the best dark anime series.
10. School Live
- Director: Masaomi Ando
- Writer: Norimitsu Kaiho
- Cast: Inori Minase as Yuki Takeya, Ari Ozawa as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Mao Ichimichi as Yuuri Wakasa, Rie Takahashi as Miki Naoki, Ai Kayano as Megumi Sakura, Emiri Kato as Taromaru.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime
Do you love zombie-related movies? School-Live will then be a great choice to watch. The story highlights how school students try to lead an everyday life amid chaos and critical situations. The series chiefly focuses on a cheerful young girl named Yuki who wants to enjoy life and the constant support of her friends to save her from Zombie attacks that are creating havoc in the city.
9. Terror in Resonance
- Director: Shinichiro Watanabe, Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Writer: Shoten Yano, Hiroshi Seko, Jun Kumagai, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Kaito Ishikawa as Nine, Soma Saito as Twelve, Atsumi Tanizaki as Lisa Mishima, Shunsuke Sakuya as Kenjiro Shibazaki, Aaron Dismuke as Toji, Jad Saxton as Lisa Mishima, Robert McCollum as Kenjiro Shibazaki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix
Terror in Resonance is one of the best dark anime series ever produced and did raise a lot of criticism. The story revolves around two boys named Nine and Twelve. The anime shows how these two boys call themselves Sphinx and threaten to destroy Tokyo unless their riddle is solved.
It is one of the most thrilling dark anime and brings about a great deal of dark themes with its plot and execution of the role of the characters.
8.Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shuhei Morita
- Writer: Chuji Mikasano
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano. Fumika Shimizu as Touka Kirishima, Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Nozomi Sasaki as Kaya Irimi, j. Michael Tatum, Mackenyu as Sota, Kana Hanazawa, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishio Nishiki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 71%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video
Tokyo Ghoul is a thrilling classic fantasy series and is one of the most popular dark anime series. It depicts a world that has both humans and human-eating monsters called ghouls. It mainly focuses on how Kaneki Ken, a college student almost killed by a ghoul, somehow manages to escape and save himself.
The dark twist in Tokyo Ghoul comes when he realizes that he is slowly turning into a ghoul yet runs away from them to avoid being turning into a ghoul.
7. Psycho-Pass
- Director: Naoyoshi Shiotani, Katsuyuki Motohiro
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi, Makoto Fukami, Aya Takaha
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa as Akane Tsunemori, Miyuki Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori, Takahiro Sakurai as Shougo Makishima,Shizuka Ito as Yayoi Kunizuka, Kenji Nojima as Nobuchika Ginoza.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 70%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Psycho-Pass is a well-fabricated plot that questions new technologies and inventions. The protagonist of this series is Akane Tsunemori, who joins the Police force and, like the rest, believes in the precognitive Sibyl System. However, this anime explores the loss of trust over the Sibyl System when Akane encounters a criminal who can even trick the system. From then onwards, she starts believing the method of action more and is supported by an old inspector.
6. Taboo tattoo
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Mayori Sekijima, Masamitsu Otake
- Cast: Monica Rial as Izzy, Justin Briner as Justice, Christopher Bevins as Tom, Carli Mosier as Arya, J, Michael Tatum as BB, Jamie Marchi as Lisa Lovelock, Jad Saxton as Touko, Sarah Wiedenheft, Jeremy Schwartz as Wiseman.
- IMDb Ratings: 5.5/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, VRV, Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store
This series is a unique anime series ever produced. The series focuses upon Seigi, the main character who, on helping a man, gets a stone in return. As soon as he touches it, a strange tattoo appears on his palm, hence the title.
From then onwards, incidents surround him, and he indulges in conflicts that he never meant to witness ever.
5. God Eater
- Director: Takayuki Hirao
- Writer: Takayuki Hirao, Kei Tsunematsu
- Cast: Robbie Daymond as Lenka Utsugi, Cherami Leigh as Alisa Illinichina Amiella, Crispin Freeman as Soma Schicksal, Kira Buckland, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Patrick Seitz, Erika Harlacher, Wendee Lee.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix
If you love action, then watching God Eater will be a good choice. The series shows how the world is on the brink of ending by the monsters known as Aragami. But, if it is evil, there ought to be good too. Fenrir, an organization, is the only one to save the world and fight against these monsters.
They used God’s Arcs, a kind of weapon to kill the monsters, and the ones who killed them were called God Eaters.
4. Boogiepop Phantom
- Director: Takashi Watanabe, Kenji Yasuda
- Writer: Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Kaori Shimizu as Boogiepop, Crispin Freeman as Manticore, Rachael Lillis as Nagi, Bill Rogers, Megan Hollingshead as Akane, Jessica Calvello, Carol Jacobanis as Kanae, Corey Marshall, Amanda Goodman.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Boogiepop Phantom has a downright twisted atmosphere. An event seemed to have shocked humanity 5 years back, and though people know about it, no one does speak a word regarding it. Then, however, the event led to the gruesome murder of humans, and in the present age, people once again seemed to have started talking about it.
Every story is being placed, and now the story of Boogiepop once again gets all the focus. Will it happen again? Watch and get the answer.
3. Made in Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise, Luci Christian as Reg, Brittany Lauda as Riko, Maaya Sakamoto, Shelley Calene-Black, Mutsumi Tamura as Nat, Manami Numakura as Shiggy.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%
- Where to Watch: Vudu, Netflix, Amazon Prime
The series depicts the hope of a young girl named Riko to search for her lost mother. She lives in Orth, near a considerable hole known as Abyss. The Cave Raiders often go there to find relics, and some of them were also given the title of White Whistles for their courage. One of them was Lyza, Riko’s mother, who assumed dead for failing to return.
Riko also wants to become a White Whistle and quest to find her mother and her companion Reg.
2. Attack on Titan
- Director: Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido.
- Writer: Hajime Isayama
- Voice Cast: Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll.
This anime explores how giant creatures named Titans have made it crucial for humans to live. They kill or eat humans and want to make the human race extinct. Many people have already died, but the Titans want to end all of them.
A minimal number of humans have kept themselves safe and surrounded their land by building massive walls, but the Titans also demolish and kill Eren’s mother. Eren, from then, resolves to kill every titan.
1. Berserk 1997
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura.
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix.
Dark anime series is full of dark secrets, and so does Berserk. The anime shows the life of Guts, who had no family of his own and was raised by Gambino but was killed by Guts to protect himself. He is the main protagonist of this series, and his fearful reputation soon lets Griffith meet him.
Griffith eventually makes Guts fight for him, proving his worth and becoming his best soldier. Guts also achieve the title of The Black Swordsman. The anime shows their journey from then onwards.
Conclusion
The Dark anime series are highly intriguing and have brought about themes that were not favored by anyone before. Horror, fantasy, mysteries are pretty standard, but the combination of all and the hero turning as the culprit is both shocking as well as exciting to watch. It is high time to watch anime with mature themes to know all that can happen in life or happen in someone else’s.
The Vampire Hunter D, The Future Diary, Midori: Shoujo Tsubaki are also some dark anime that shows how a beautiful world can turn into something that one cannot even imagine. If you like dark anime, then let’s admit that you are a true anime fan and have great taste.
The post 40 Best Dark Anime Movies & TV Shows To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
