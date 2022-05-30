News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Iowa’s Keegan Murray
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Keegan Murray (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 225 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 23.5 points (55.4% from the field — 62.1% on 2s, 39.8% on 3s), 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Connection: NBA draft combine interviewee
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player, and vice versa.
The buzz: After being a 3-star out of DME Academy — a post-graduate program in Daytona Beach — in the 2020 recruiting class and a quiet freshman season, Murray blossomed into a top draft prospect his sophomore year. Murray led the Big Ten in scoring in 2021-22 after averaging 7.2 points his first year with the Hawkeyes. He scored in double figures in 34 of the 35 games, including 30-plus five times, and was named a consensus first-team All-American.
Scouting report: Versatile scoring forward who thrives in transition and as a cutter. Fluid and explosive as a ballhandler on fastbreaks. One of the more efficient prospects in the post, effective on duck ins and seals. Forceful in getting to the rim, averaging 5.4 free throw attempts. Active rebounder, especially offensively. Improved his 3-point shooting from 29.6% as a freshman by 10.2%. Comfortable making outside shots with a hand in his face. Effective coming off screens and in the pick-and-pop. Should be able to guard both forward positions and even opposing teams’ small-ball centers. Capable isolation defender. Active in passing lanes and should be a defensive playmaker.
Showed flashes of self-creation from the perimeter, but ballhandling will need to improve to become a better shot creator. Not a natural playmaker. Relied significantly on spin moves when creating from the perimeter in the half court. He’ll need to become quicker on both ends. Struggled at times defensively with speed on the perimeter. Can get caught gambling too much for steals.
Fit: Murray could seamlessly fit in most situations because of his size, improved 3-point shooting and versatility on both ends. A likely top-seven pick, Murray will be available for Orlando at No. 1, but the Magic will probably lean toward taking a player whose upside is perceived to be higher.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 Declared | PDF (Name Wise) Result Available Now
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today on May 30. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in
Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.
While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others
CLICK HERE: Download PDF Of UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021
UPSC Civil Service final results 2021: How to check
- Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ available on the homepage
- Step 3: The result will appear in a PDF file on the screen
- Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.
In 2020, a total number of 761 candidates cleared the UPSC CSE final examination out of which 545 were men and 216 were women. Shubham Kumar was the first place holder in the examination, second was Jagrati Awasthi, and third was Ankita Jain.
The post UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 Declared | PDF (Name Wise) Result Available Now appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Orioles reset: After Fenway Park inspired Camden Yards, Baltimore returned the favor to Boston
Larry Cancro took his break the same way every day. During that 1989 season, the longtime Red Sox employee stood by Section 28, near the ramp leading to the third base deck at Fenway Park, as he watched Wade Boggs take what felt like 300 practice grounders at third base.
But on this particular day, something else caught his eye. He noticed a woman with a yellow legal pad, craning her neck to look up at the rafters before scribbling something down. Cancro felt he needed to investigate.
“Excuse me, can I help you?” Cancro asked.
“Oh, no,” Janet Marie Smith replied. “I’m just trying to figure out what makes Fenway Park so great.”
Smith, then the Orioles’ vice president of planning and development, had unwittingly stumbled into a connection who would help her answer that question — and become a colleague and friend in future years. For the next six hours, Cancro and Smith tooled about Fenway Park, from the Green Monster to the rooftop overlooking Jersey Street.
All the while, on her yellow legal pad, Smith kept notes. They became pivotal in the design project of Camden Yards in Baltimore, providing inspiration for how to create an old-fashioned ballpark with modern amenities.
Thirty years after Camden Yards opened, Cancro and Smith stood near Section 28 at Fenway Park once more, reminiscing on a tour that helped shape Camden Yards before Smith joined Boston in 2002 for the refurbishment of Fenway Park.
These two American League East stadiums go hand-in-hand. For as inspiring as Fenway Park proved to be in the construction of Camden Yards, the success of the ballpark in Baltimore brought about changes to the original in Boston.
“One place gave birth to the other, which gave a rebirth to the first,” said Cancro, now the senior vice president of Fenway Concerts and Entertainment.
From the brick masonry to the distinct floodlight posts, Smith took in all the intricacies of Fenway Park during that visit. And when Cancro visited Baltimore in 1992 to see the finished product, the similarities between the parks were noticeable.
But there’s no greater connection between them than the atmosphere along Eutaw Street in Baltimore and Jersey Street in Boston. Atop the rooftop all those years ago, Smith asked Cancro if the Red Sox had ever considered bringing Jersey Street inside the turnstiles. They hadn’t.
Smith liked the idea, however, and it became a distinct part of Eutaw Street at Camden Yards, a game day destination with a unique feel.
“Eutaw Street was born because we saw the success of this,” Smith said, looking out at Jersey Street on Friday. “But then Eutaw Street one-upped it by being inside the gates. Then when we got here 10 years later, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s do that again.’”
The decision to incorporate Jersey Street as a part of the ballpark on game days helped alleviate some of the congestion in the tight concourses, but so did claiming space from the Jeano Building down the left field line and a garage beyond right field.
Widening the concourses at Fenway Park was a lesson learned more from Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium than Camden Yards. When the Orioles changed stadiums, they ensured there was enough room for fans to maneuver. It eventually brought about a welcome change to Fenway Park that has continued over the years with the Sam Deck and Truly Terrace in right field.
During the Camden Yards design process, Smith knew then-Orioles president Larry Lucchino envisioned a ballpark that differed from the cookie-cutter style many other stadiums adopted. So Fenway Park’s unique outfield angles became a key point, and at one moment, the Orioles even lightly considered flipping the dimensions — with the Red Sox’s left field becoming their right field — at Camden Yards.
“We were never serious about the actual dimension,” Smith said, “but just the idea of the quirks and how many angles there are to the outfield and how it’s composed.”
And there was a moment Smith toyed with the idea of making the B&O Warehouse the right field wall at Camden Yards, one-upping the size and scale of the Green Monster.
“That was kind of a fun idea, except for the idea of this in-the-park street, Eutaw Street, kind of won the day,” Smith said. “It was like, ‘What’s that wall about? We can have this 50-foot high, 1,000-foot long red brick wall.’ But then we were like, ‘No, we kind of like the idea of Eutaw Street.’”
Still, in right field, there’s a 16-foot wall leading to the flag court. And now with a renovation to left field in the hopes of reducing the number of home runs at Camden Yards, there’s a small version of the Green Monster in Baltimore, too — even if it’s more unsightly.
Inside the bowels of Fenway Park, the brick that lines the concourses and exterior of the stadium was brought to Camden Yards. The enclosed tunnels giving way to a view of the field was mimicked. As was the green, although Smith never dared to copy Fenway’s green hue.
“If you look around Baltimore, we came to call it Camden Green,” Smith said. “That dark green is such a nice complement to the brick.”
But there’s no greater comparison between Fenway Park and Camden Yards than Jersey Street and Eutaw Street, although each has their differences. Cancro said Eutaw Street, with Boog’s Barbeque and other buttoned-up concession stands, works in Baltimore. Jersey Street mirrors more of a North End Italian feast, with sausages grilling and a party atmosphere.
They played one off the other, though — the clearest example of all for how much Fenway Park inspired Camden Yards before Camden Yards returned the favor.
“That’s like life imitating art,” Smith said, “and art imitating life.”
What’s to come?
After the Orioles finish a five-game series with the Red Sox on Monday, they return to Camden Yards for an extended homestand, with matchups against the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs on the horizon.
During that stretch, another spot starter could be required for Tuesday, with Saturday’s doubleheader and an injury to right-hander Spenser Watkins throwing the rotation out of rhythm. There’s a chance right-hander Grayson Rodriguez could make an appearance, although after he pitched Friday for Triple-A Norfolk, a Tuesday debut would come on short rest, likely ruling him out.
Watkins won’t be eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until June 7 against the Cubs. Rodriguez is still building himself up, with the hope that he reaches 100 pitches before a debut. Rodriguez threw a season-high 88 pitches Friday, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out 10 in seven innings.
Baltimore could find a spot starter in left-hander Zac Lowther. He most recently pitched Thursday, putting him on track for full rest come Tuesday.
What was good?
The bats have woken up for several players this month, including Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini. For Mancini, in particular, his change of fortune has followed the change of the calendar.
The first baseman hit .224 last month with a .316 slugging percentage. That batting average has risen to .358 in May with another good week at the plate, highlighted by Sunday’s 3-for-3 day with a double and a walk. Mancini hit 7-for-23 this past week, helping to raise his slugging percentage this month to .432.
Perhaps no other Oriole featured as much ill fortune as Mancini over the first month of the campaign, when hard-hit balls went without reward and found gloves. He’s evening out now, which is a promising sign for Baltimore’s lineup.
What wasn’t?
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle has never been an on-base-percentage oriented player. But with four strikeouts between two games Saturday, he continued a tepid week at the plate, striking out 11 times between seven games.
Manager Brandon Hyde isn’t concerned. But Mountcastle’s home run numbers are down from last year, and he hit just .179 this past week.
“He’s just going through a little bit of a tough stretch right now,” Hyde said. “I’m not really worried about him.”
On the farm
Gunnar Henderson didn’t record a hit Sunday in Double-A Bowie’s series-ending win against the Erie SeaWolves, but he did draw another walk. It was his 40th of the season in 42 games, and it was his fifth this past week.
Henderson has impressed in Double-A, showing off a plate discipline and power combination that has resulted in a .975 OPS and will likely lead to a promotion to Triple-A in the near future.
()
News
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to find more offense next season?
Q: The challenge for next year will be to find more offensive production from the starting backcourt. You can’t keep asking Jimmy Butler to play out of his skull. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: A reasonable point, at least when it comes to going against elite, playoff-level defenses like the Celtics. Particularly if Kyle Lowry’s big-time scoring era is over. The rub is that the Heat had ample options this season, when considering Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and even the shooting of Max Strus. But there simply wasn’t consistency there at the finish. It is why a player such as Donovan Mitchell stands as so appealing, and perhaps why it might be worth cycling back to the option of Bradley Beal. Yes, the Celtics’ defense in the series was top tier, but sometimes that means top-tier scoring options to compete. One more either needs to evolve or be acquired.
Q: Please share your opinion on Duncan Robinson’s future role (or non-role) with the Heat. I really admire him and the way he has handled adversity as well as all of the negative press. – Sid, Boynton Beach.
A: First, this does not come from a position of “negative press,” but I believe the Heat will at least attempt to move Duncan Robinson this season, not out of any sense of failure, but rather from the perspective of the salary cap and luxury tax. When Robinson was extended his five-year, $90 million (including incentives) contract last summer, it was as a starting wing. Then Max Strus happened. So, now, the thought has to be that Strus might next have to be the one taken care of. While Duncan’s price tag might seem steep, it is not severe if cast in a starting role elsewhere. To me the biggest question is whether the Heat would have to or need to throw in their No. 27 first-round pick in order to deal Duncan. It will be one of the more intriguing elements of the offseason.
Q: Ira, looking at next year, do you think there is any chance of playing Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven together? When Yurt had a chance when Bam was hurt he really played well, and with Bam’s athletic talent (and if he can keep working on his mid-range and developing a decent three) the size of the two of them could be a challenge for other teams. –Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: But you are asking for a lot there. First, Omer Yurtseven has to show the agility to play the type of defense mandated by the Heat. That remains a significant challenge with his limited agility. Then you are assuming Bam Adebayo can develop a 3-point game, an element we have not seen in true competition. Plus, if Bam then can be defended by power forwards, does he lose his quickness advantage? It’s about more than just how the two would work together, it’s about how the Heat would operate with the two playing together. In the limited sample size, the spacing has been awful with both on the floor, especially with a limited-range shooter such as Jimmy Butler. As it was, the Heat went smaller, instead of bigger, by the end of their postseason.
()
