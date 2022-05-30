Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for further updates.
Power Grid Recruitment 2022 : Check Eligibility, Qualification, Selection Process
PowerGrid Recruitment 2022: hiring candidates for various posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online
Power Grid Recruitment 2022: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Officer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates should have appeared and qualified CLAT 2022 can apply for the posts.
The registration process was started on May 27 and will end on June 18, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy details of Power Grid Recruitment 2022:
Name of Post: Assistant Officer Trainee (Law)
No. of Posts: 08 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Power Grid Recruitment 2022:
Full-time Three years LLB or Five years integrated Law course with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/ University.
Final Year / Semester students of academic session 2021-22, who expect their results by 31.08.2022 may also be considered eligible, provided they obtain minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/ years up to pre-final examination while applying.
Selection Process
The selection process will include the marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the CLAT 2022, followed by Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion and Personal Interview of the qualified candidates who are shortlisted category-wise for the GD and interview.
Application Fees: The application fee is Rs.500/-. Online payment can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking or an available e -Wallet.
How to Apply for Power Grid Recruitment 2022:
Candidates have to register themselves online at the POWERGRID website with details of their CLAT 2022 Application No., CLAT 2022 Control Number, CLAT Roll Number and other required information, which will be made available in the CAREER>Job Opportunities section of the official Website given below.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Apply Online : CLICK HERE
Official Website:
Chris Bassit becoming an anchor for Mets rotation
Chris Bassitt’s early career as a Mets starter has not gone unnoticed.
It’s had its highs, like the four wins and one no decision he picked up in which he did not allow more than one run to score on his watch in those games.
It’s had some tough lows, like the two losses plus two more no decision games in which he gave up three or more earned runs. The worst of those outings came in San Francisco against the Giants on May 24, when his ERA shot up to 3.91 after giving up eight earned runs on eight hits.
He’s still played a big part of, now six Met wins, if you include his quality starts that resulted in two no decisions. Sunday certainly was a welcome rebound for Bassitt from his last brutal outing in San Francisco—made more special with the Mets’ 10-inning, walk-off win over the Phillies.
“It was good. A lot better. Me and [Jeremy Hefner] worked our butt off this whole week just fixing some things up both mechanically and especially to lefty hitters.”
Bassitt said he’s been struggling to find the right off-speed pitch to throw to lefty batters, since he didn’t really have many opportunities to do so over seven seasons playing in the American League.
“Obviously there’s some quality lefty hitters in the AL,” Bassitt said, “but the best lefty hitters are in the NL… Just been an adjustment. I give Hef a ton of credit for sticking with me and trusting me and saying ‘this is what you do.’”
Bassitt retired six of his first seven batters on Sunday before loading the bases on a double, to lefty Odubel Herrera, and back to back walks, to switch-hitter Johan Camargo and lefty Kyle Schwarber, in the third inning. The Mets bailed him out by turning a double play on Alec Bohm’s grounder, which still allowed Herrera to score. He got out of the inning after walking one more batter, lefty Bryce Harper, and striking out Nick Castellanos.
He walked off the mound breathing a sigh of relief that the inning was over and the damage was kept to a minimum.
“Couple breaks,” Bassitt said of that long inning, saying he was able to recollect himself thanks to a replay break and Hef making a visit to the mound. “I got lucky with that one.”
The Phillies made Bassitt work some more after that inning—he reached 100 pitches by the end of the sixth inning—but he waved off the following innings after the third as not being a problem. He attributed his bounce back from the one rough inning to the conditioning pitchers do.
He was able to finish with just the one earned run on two hits with three batters walked and seven strikeouts over six innings.
“I really wanna start eating a lot more innings than six innings. I’m tired of going just six,” Bassitt said. “But you rack your pitch count up that high, it kind of sucks.”
()
7th Pay Commission: Big news! This big update came on the arrears of 18 months, know who will get the money
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is big news for central employees. If you are also waiting for the money hanging for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear), then let us tell you that the government has given great information on this.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: If you are also a Central Government employee then there is important news for you. There is a big update for the employees waiting for the money that has been pending for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear). The government has clarified its stand regarding DA arrears.
When to decide on DA arrears of 18 months?
In fact, the 18-month DA arrear has not been included in the government’s agenda yet, that is, the government is not in favor of any decision on it. The government has refused to give any consideration to the decision of payment of arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 (18 Months DA Arrear Update). This statement issued by the government has given a big blow to the employees.
Big statement of finance minister
Significantly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had issued a statement a few days ago and informed, ‘Due to the corona epidemic, the dearness allowance of these employees was stopped, so that the government could help the poor and needy with that money. The salaries of government ministers and MPs were also cut during the pandemic. Along with this, no deduction was made in the salary of central employees nor was there any cut in DA. The whole year and DA and his salary were paid.
Will get more than 2 lakh arrears
According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.
Actually, the dearness allowance of Level 1 employees ranges between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the basic pay of Level 13 employees ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 can be credited in their account as arrears of dearness allowance of Level 14 employees.
How much will be the DA arrears?
Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].
At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.
Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.
At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.
At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].
At the same time, [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] will cost Rs 13,656.
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 READ MANGA and Release Date
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 release date is announced, it is set to release on 6 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Benio composed and showed the manga/manhwa/manhua series Maxed Out Leveling in the (English/Raw) language. Ysuke Shiba changed over it into a manga in 2018. Parts on Maxed Out Leveling are presently being perused.
Following the arrival of Chapter 41, fans are anxious to realize when Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 42 will be released, as well as account, cast, and storyline subtleties. We’ve incorporated all of the available data about Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 42 on this page.
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Release Date
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 release date is announced, it is set to release on 6 June. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. The release date of Chapter 46 of Maxed Out Leveling is announced, it is set to release on 6 June 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 English Release Date Countdown
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 46 of Maxed Out Leveling is set for 6 June, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Raw Release Date Countdown
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Maxed Out Leveling Storyline
After a hazardous presence as an office laborer, Azusa capitulates to depletion. She is resurrected on another planet as an unfading, unaging witch, and she promises to spend her days as blissful and peaceful as could be expected.
She makes due by hunting sludges, the most straightforward prey. Be that as it may, following quite a while of playing out this essential assignment, she has become enormously strong and can’t keep up with her relaxed way of life.
Why is Maxed Out Leveling So Popular?
Maxed Out Leveling has a classification of imagination, activity, manhwa, science fiction, and shounen. So we strongly suggest it for you assuming that you appreciate dreams, activity, manhwa, science fiction, and shounen. For the fans who love science fiction, shounen Maxed Out Leveling is one of the incomparable Manga to peruse as it will give you the best understanding experience.
One more explanation you ought to peruse maxed out leveling Manga is it has the best activity scenes and has been at the top since the delivery date.
Maxed out leveling can be effectively accessible on any web-based site; it is likewise accessible in the English language. Maxed out leveling is the manga series about a man Isekaid into MURIM world who is offered back the undertaking that he should Max every one of his levels and abilities to get back to Earth. Following 140 years and killing eight ages of an evil spirit faction, he finishes the mission and lastly gets back to Earth, yet, he will keep all the MURIM world powers.
Where to Read Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Online?
For people who love storytelling and fiction, reading manga is a must. There are many online platforms for manga series. One can read Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 on its officially on Webtoons.
