Powers of Attorney Fail to Prevent Guardianship
A general durable power of attorney (GDPOA) is often suggested as a means to avoid guardianship, or “living probate.” Although such a document is an important tool in a comprehensive estate plan, the GDPOA alone, or coupled with only a Last Will and Testament, may not provide the protection the maker seeks.
A GDPOA is a legal document that allows the “principal” to appoint another person (the “agent” or “attorney-in-fact”) to conduct the principal’s business and financial affairs on the principal’s behalf. This document is intended to help in the absence of a principal or during a time when the principal may be physically or mentally unable to conduct business. Since the document is “durable,” it will continue to be in force and effective even if the principal becomes legally incapacitated. In order to be effective for real estate transactions, the GDPOA must be recorded in the county clerk’s office where the property is located. A GDPOA is distinguished from a health care power of attorney, and a limited power of attorney by its broad scope and application to a wide range of financial matters.
A power of attorney that is not durable does nothing to aid in planning for diasability, incompetency, or incapacity, and does little, if anything, to avoid guardianship. A power of attorney that is not durable becomes void when the principal becomes incompetent of incapacitated. Consequently, of the differenct forms of powers of attorney available, it is the GDPOA that holds the most promise in planning for disability, incompetency, or incapacity.
Practically, though, GDPOA’s can be quite weak and ineffective. Even though powers of attorney are very common and the notion of a GDPOA has become very popular, agents bearing powers of attorney documents have not always been treated as if they stand in the principal’s shoes. Individuals and institutions routinely reject GDPOA’s upon presentation. Elderlaw Attorney Scot Selis writes at SeniorLawToday.com:
“If you’ve ever been frustrated by an organization’s refusal to honor a Durable Power of Attorney, you’re not alone. A power of attorney allows an individual to select another person or people to handle their financial affairs. However, many financial institutions frequently refuse to honor a properly signed and witnesses power of attorney.”
It is, indeed, frustrating for an agent to find his or her powers refused or disregarded in transactions on a principal’s behalf. But, refusal of properly executed a GDPOA also undermines the intent of the principal, who, in making the GDPOA, typically assumed he or she was making things easier for his or her family. Although an agent can petition a court of appropriate jurisdiction to enforce his or her legitimately exercised powers, the prospect of having to litigate transactions that should take place in the ordinary course of business is more than just frustrating. Litigation is expensive and time-consuming, and never the intent of the principal making the GDPOA.
The problem is so widespread that groups of attorneys have complained to legislators, Attorney General’s offices, and Departments of Commerce about banks requiring the use of bank’s own power of attorney forms and banks refusing to honor powers of attorney generally. While these complaints, over the years, have resulted in more uniform legislation governing the GDPOA, the practical problems remain.
There are a variety of reasons that an individual or institution might reject a GDPOA. The most common reason given is that the GDPOA is “stale,” or too old. This reason is not, however, based upon any legal right, privilege or responsibility of the bank or institution. Most states permit a GDPOA that has no expiration. Banks commonly reject these documents, purportedly, on the basis of their age.
Another reason given is that the GDPOA is not recorded. Recording a GDPOA is, as mentioned, necessary for conducting transactions involving real estate, but is generally not required for other financial transactions. Nonetheless, an individual or institution may demand that the document be recorded. Recording may not be in the client’s best interest, however, particularly if it is unnecessary. Once recorded, the GDPOA becomes a public record, available to anyone who might request same. A recorded GDPOA, certified by the county recorder, can be a dangerous instrument in the wrong hands.
Another reason that is often given for rejecting a GDPOA is that the GDPOA does not permit the agent authority to conduct the intended transaction. This reason is based in the law, because an individual or institution may be liable if the GDPOA is accepted to perform a transaction not authorized by the GDPOA. Moreover, if the individual or institution is put on notice that the agent is doing anything that is not permitted by the GDPOA, the individual or institution facilitating the transaction by accepting the GDPOA may be liable.
This potential liability is, of course, a major disincentive for individuals and institutions being asked to accept a GDPOA. This disincentive is particularly acute when the agent seeks to close an account or liquidate a policy or asset using a GDPOA, because the individual or institution cannot know the ultimate disposition of the proceeds. For example, if the GDPOA does not permit the agent to make gifts to the agent or to third parties, or if the law of the state prohibits such transactions, the institution may fear that closing an account or liquidating an asset may facilitate an improper gift.
Quite apart from the reasons given, the motivations for rejecting a GDPOA are many, and range from the proper to the ignorant to the improper. Proper motivations are many. Institutions may prefer the legal certainty and protection of probate court approval. In such a case, presentation of the GDPOA may actually cause or influence to cause an application for guardianship. The institution may, in good faith, suspect improper use of the GDPOA. The institution may even suspect that the agent is incompetent or otherwise impaired.
Improper motivations causing rejection of a GDPOA include a desire to keep and maintain control of an asset, impeding discovery of improper management of assets, undue influence of persons other than the agent, and disagreement with an agent’s intended use of the assets where the intended use is lawful. There may be, however, no way to distinguish the proper from the improper motivation, because one rejecting the GDPOA will never admit of improper motivation.
Compounding the difficulties in getting institutions to accept a GDPOA are the motives of family members seeking to control a senior’s estate. Many GDPOA’s are simply preempted by a family member filing for guardianship. Diane Armstrong, PhD, testifying before the Senate Special Senate Committee on Aging wrote:
“The majority of these [guardianship] petitions are filed by adult children who are seeking some form of control over the personal and/or financial affairs of their aging relatives. They are sibling battles rooted in issues of inheritance and control, often described as ‘thinly veiled pre-death will contests.’ Anyone who reaches 62 with coveted assets is at risk. As one forensic psychiatrist noted about these so-called protective proceedings, ‘For every $100,000 in a given estate, a lawyer shows up; for every $25,000, a family member shows up; and if there isn’t any money, then nobody shows up’ (quoted in Harold T. Nedd’s Fighting over the Care of Aging Parents, USA Today, July 30, 1998).”
Equally disturbing is the fact that courts often ignore GDPOA’s! The very document upon which most people rely in order to reduce the chance of a court-appointed guardian is often simply ignored by the probate court. Diane Armstrong testified before the Special Senate Commitee on Aging that:
“When an elderly individual is brought into court and forced to prove his or her competence, we soon see that the system does not work. We have a system rife with court-sanctioned elder abuse. Why? Judges override protections that have been put in place in the codes. It happens every day. Judges disregard durable powers of attorney – the single most important document each of us can create to determine our care should we become incapacitated…Judges ignore our lists of preselected surrogate decisionmakers. The current system does not work.
Consequently, GDPOA’s do not provide complete protection from guardianship. Particularly if a person foresees a need for such protection due to the size or composition of their estate, or due to the composition of their family, or due to a lack of unity in their family, he or she should consult with an estate planning attorney familiar with trusts designed to keep and maintain control of assets and decision-making outside of court involvement or control. Such trust planning, as part of a comprehensive estate plan, can afford a more comprehensive solution than a GDPOA and a Last Will and Testament.
Regardless, there are some strategies that can help increase the chances that a GDPOA will be accepted by an individual or institution. First, have the estate plan reviewed annually, and periodically re-execute the GDPOA. Second, provide institutions with copies of the GDPOA in advance of any illness. Request a letter from the institution acknowledging receipt of the GDPOA, and the result of its review. With a letter from the institution that the GDPOA document will be accepted, there is a greater possibility the GDPOA will be accepted in the future. At a minimum, there is always hope that the person who provides the letter is still at the institution when the GDPOA is used.
Third, execute the institution’s proprietary GDPOA. Some banks and brokerage houses require customers to sign their own power of attorney form to allow others to deal with customer accounts. There is, typically, nothing wrong with these short-form powers of attorney so long as they don’t revoke, but simply enhance, the provisions of the GDPOA. If there is any question or concern, simply obatain a copy and have it reviewed by an estate planning attorney. Finally, add the agents’ names to all accounts as an “agent” or “attorney-in-fact” before an illness strikes. Titling assets accordingly does not vest ownership rights in the agents, but increases the chances of the GDPOA being accepted without reservation when needed.
But, perhaps, the best strategy for planning for incompetency, incapacity and disability is a comprehensive estate plan including a trust.
5 Simple Home Security Tips
It may be nearly impossible to protect your home from a professional thief because the truth is if somebody wants in your home bad enough they will find a way in. However, most thieves are not professional, and actually many are looking for an “easy” target. You can easily protect your home from these amateurs by following these 5 simple security precautions:
Security Tip #1
Try to break into your own home. Yes, you heard me right – see if you can burglarize yourself. This will show you where the weaknesses in your security system are that may have previously escaped your notice.
Security Tip #2
Always, always, always lock your home. You would be surprised how many people leave a door unlocked because they are just “going out for a minute”. It takes a thief seconds to burglarize your home, do not give them any opportunity.
Security Tip #3
Change all the locks and tumblers when you move into a new house. You never know who has the keys to your home. They could have been lost by previous owners, spares given out to friends and family, or thrown away and gotten into the wrong hands. It is much easier to just switch out the locks than worry about all those keys floating around.
Security Tip #4
Make sure your home appears occupied at all times. Use lights on timers to go on and off at random times throughout the day to give the appearance you are home.
Security Tip #5
Do not hide a key on your property. No matter how clever you think you are, or how well hidden your hiding spot is, a thief will most likely be able to find your hidden key.
Top 5 Window Tinting Myths
When it comes to window tinting, especially car tinting, many people share common misconceptions. We are going to discuss the myths surrounding the window tinting industry and reveal the truth.
Myth 1: Car Tints are only for boy racers!
Well, we won’t deny the popularity of tints in the racing community. It can make sports cars and small hatchbacks look even more sporty. However, it is nonsense to think that they are designed only with this sector of the market in mind. In fact, at our workshop, sports cars and customized cars account for the smallest percentage of our customer base. People from all different walks of life with a wide variety of car types bring their cars to us. This includes 4×4 drivers, tradesmen with vans and estate cars, mums with family cars and MPVs and business men with saloons/sedans.
Myth 2: Window Tinting is illegal and will likely void my car insurance!
No, it is not illegal in most countries. In certain countries laws are in place that limit how dark a tint can be on certain windows. For example, in the UK, it is illegal to do front door glasses, but the rest of the car can be done as dark as you like. You should check you own local laws to find out how dark you can go. As for insurance, it is very unlikely that an insurance company or underwriter will refuse to insure you. This is because tints are primarily a security product, providing privacy and adding strength to the glass. That being said, your insurance will be void if you illegally go darker than the prescribed limits in your area.
Myth 3: Window Tinting will lower the resale value of my car!
This will be true in some cases, but not in all cases. For instance, I for one, like tinted windows. So, if I were looking to buy a car, finding one with tinted windows would have a higher value to me than for someone who hates tints. Bear in mind again that it is not just for aesthetics. They provide security, cut out UV rays and provide heat reduction in the hotter months. These factors can add value to a car. However, if you don’t believe these points could add value to your car, window tints can be removed at a later stage. The process is completely reversible if required or desired.
Myth 4: Window Tint will affect my heater element on heated rear screens or radio/security antennae fitted onto the glass.
Well, a sub-standard product or even a poorly installed product can cause problems. However, tint itself is designed not to interfere with modern fixtures in our glass. To be safe, make sure you use a reputable dealer using quality products. Only use a dealer that offers a guarantee or warranty.
Myth 5: Window Tint will stop me from seeing out of the car when I’m driving!
If your not a fairly competent driver to begin with, then it is possible that you will struggle to get used to having darker windows. However, the films work one way, similar to a one way mirror at a police line-up. You can see out but can’t see in. Please also remember that there are tinting films that will not be so dark which still allow one to see into a car from outside. Ask your dealer to show you samples and make sure that he will allow you to sit in a demonstration car, or even his own car, to give you an idea of what it will be like. Any reputable dealer will not push the product onto you if it is not really right for you. Every reputable dealer that I have met has shown samples and allowed customers to sit in a car or two. They won’t sell tints just for the sake of making a sale. Installers live on reputation and customer service so don’t be afraid to visit your local shop just for a chat about things. If you find a pushy salesman then walk away, there is no room for power sellers in the window tinting market and this type of dealer is not to be trusted. You have been warned.
Onshore Or Offshore Investment in New Zealand – Biotech Versus an NZOFC
New Zealand is an English speaking, democratic country of the British Commonwealth. It has a free market economy, political stability, a first rate educational system, and strong research, business, and entrepreneurial communities. New Zealand offers the foreign investor the opportunity for attractive investments onshore and a legal vehicle for operating a New Zealand offshore financial company, an NZOFC, on its shores. Onshore investments in New Zealand may deal locally or tie into New Zealand’s healthy export economy. Offshore investments in New Zealand will take advantage of business opportunities and what are essentially banking clients throughout the globe, but not in country.
New Zealand
New Zealand is located in the South and Western Pacific Ocean on two large islands. The majority of New Zealand’s inhabitants are of European descent and the most commonly spoken language by far is English. It is a developed country with high international rankings in economic freedom, lack of corruption, and education. International surveys of the world’s most livable cities always see New Zealand’s urban areas at or near the top of the list. Its British Empire heritage is still in evidence by the fact that its head of state is Elizabeth II, the queen of England. The queen is represented by the Governor-General but administrative power is in the hands of the Cabinet of New Zealand.
New Zealandis well known in the business world for having a culture of innovation and a stable political environment, especially as relates to doing business. New Zealand consistently ranks high in surveys on ease of doing business. The various factors combine to make New Zealand a great place to invest. Specifically there are a number of business areas for which New Zealand stands out. These are biotechnology and agricultural technology, creative activities such as digital and creative arts, design fashion, publishing, textiles and digital content.
Specialized manufacturing thrives in New Zealand with businesses specializing in clean technology, defense, both light and heavy engineering, plastics, composites, and metals technologies. Much of this derives from the country’s strong educational and research base.
An economic strength of New Zealand is its food and beverage industry that tripled its exports in the last two decades. Its technical strength shows in its computer and software industry. New Zealand deals in wireless infrastructure, health informational technology, transport, logistics, and supply chain management technology, and communications technology with geospatial applications.
With a healthy environment and large forests New Zealand has a thriving export business in lumber and other forest products. The other aspect of New Zealand’s healthy environment and natural beauty is that the country is a tourist destination that attracts over two million visitors a year and billions of tourist dollars.
Consultancy services
During the wave of deregulation that swept many developed countries during the 1980’s New Zealand developed consultancy services to help the commercial and social environment adapt. These consultancy services are especially helpful for those wishing to invest onshore in New Zealand of establish and offshore business licensed and based there. Whether it is investing in world class biotechnical research aimed at genomics, reproduction, cloning, or molecular techniques aimed at enhancing animal productivity there is a home grown industry in New Zealand ready to help the interested investor.
For those interested in doing business internationally but with New Zealand as a base there is one especially attractive option. It is the bank that is not a bank. This is a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company, an NZOFC. This sort of operation can take interest bearing deposits, make loans, offer credit and debit card services, provide trust services, and much more. An NZOFC can effectively function as an offshore bank. However, it cannot do business in New Zealand. Also, because it is governed under a different set of laws than banks it cannot be referred to as a bank. An attractive aspect of an NZOFC is that it does not have any capital requirements and is not subject to New Zealand Central Bank regulation.
A useful bit of information for investors is that companies doing business in New Zealand are commonly taxed. A New Zealand Special Purpose Company which is an offshore company, however, can be set up to be the trustee of a non-resident New Zealand trust. This sort of offshore business arrangement is not taxable in New Zealand except in so far as any income is gained in the country of New Zealand.
As with many offshore company setups an international business company out of New Zealand will typically do business throughout the world, hold bank accounts, and invest anywhere outside of New Zealand. Such a business will be a tax free offshore company.
Once incorporated, the company is generally free to do business, open bank accounts, or invest anywhere in the world. If a company wishes to take advantage of the sort of asset protection features often available offshore the coupling of the business with a trust is helpful.
If an investor is interested in the bank that is not a bank, namely a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company, such an institution can be licensed and formed by anyone irrespective of nationality. The principals need not be resident in New Zealand although it is not uncommon for an NZOFC to have at least one shareholder, officer, or manager who is a New Zealand resident only because there may be, at times, issues that are more easily handled by someone physically present in the country.
When investing in New Zealand or choosing to license an offshore company in New Zealand the investor will typically wish to look at what business opportunities are available onshore as well as offshore. To the degree that tax advantages or the asset protection and privacy features of an offshore business are important the principals of a business may well choose a complete “offshore” route. To the degree that business opportunity in the country of New Zealand is attractive the principals will be able to seek advice on investment opportunities onshore instead of offshore.
