Practical Agile – 6 Implementation Principles to Secure Project Success
A couple of years back I was engaged on a project to help recover an agile project run amok. The project was one of the first in the organization to use an agile development methodology and consisted of eight four-week sprints with six capability development teams. The project manager was a very theoretical scrum master who was more concerned with having an agile “design win” than he was with ensuring the business sponsor was satisfied with the project result. After about the third sprint there were significant issues with capabilities not working together, interfaces with external systems breaking, and problems with meeting sprint dates for committed capabilities. To save the project, we had to take a number of steps that violated the purist agile model but were necessary if we were going to keep moving forward on the project. Our implementation looked like a mishmash of agile and waterfall. It wasn’t pretty, but we eventually got the project done.
Ah, agile development. I love the speed, focus, and excitement of seeing capabilities roll off the agile assembly line. I’ve had the pleasure of running some very successful projects where we delivered capability much faster than under waterfall. I’ve also been involved in recovery projects like my earlier example where the brand of agile being used was fraught with schedule and scope issues and management was demanding change to get the project righted. Through these experiences a few tenets became painfully clear:
- Business stakeholders want something when they want it; they don’t care how well the project adhered to a particular development methodology.
- Agile principle adherence shouldn’t become the focus of the project. It is the vehicle in which a project gets implemented, not the reason for the project.
- Agile doesn’t mean skipping any kind of testing, particularly integration and regression testing. It just means you are compressing and overlapping and being less “over the wall” in test stages.
- Successful agile requires focused business user involvement through design, development, and testing. None of this “let me know when it’s done” stuff.
- Top down project management orchestration is crucial. Empowering teams is important, but can’t be taken to a point of anarchy.
Depending on where an organization is at in its systems development methodology journey, it may not be able to jump to a purist agile model and be successful. I’ve learned that the following six principles are paramount in a successful agile project.
- Embedded Power User – Having an experienced and forward-thinking dedicated user who can guide capability development and bring other users to the table as needed ensures that the capabilities under development will align to the business and will minimize capability gaps after implementation.
- Time Fences – Rather than having team members set their own delivery dates, the project team needs to work to defined time fences and flex the work to hit the time fence. Key to this is the project manager having some flexibility to alter a time fence if it makes sense to do so.
- Governing Architecture – I watched an agile project with six capability teams go off the rails because each team was given too much architectural freedom of choice. About five sprints into the project the capabilities didn’t fit together because of individual decisions made by capability teams, creating massive rework. There needs to be a concise functional and technical architecture that capability teams must snap to.
- Small, Frequent Deployments – I like executing plans that have monthly capability releases. It keeps the energy going, gives business users and stakeholders something to look forward to each month, and gives everyone something to celebrate each month.
- Persistent Testing – Developers tend to like “grand reveals.” where a capability isn’t shown to others until the developer is sure everything works 100%. I prefer to have testing and power users involved as close as possible to development to find problems early on. There is a big trust issue that has to be overcome when you take this approach; the developer needs to not be randomized by “Are you done yet?” questions and needs to know that if something breaks during development the power user won’t start launching flares that the product is of poor quality. The developer, in turn, needs to avoid the grand reveals where fixing problems later in the schedule becomes more expensive.
- Strong Project Management – Agile isn’t code for anarchy, and it’s not a time when the PM is relegated to administrative errand-running. The PM needs to be driving accountability, ensuring issues are being addressed, risks are being mitigated, dates are being met, and scope is being adhered. At the end of the day, the PM gets the first bullet if the project fails and needs to ensure everyone is doing his or her job to meet scope, schedule, and budget goals.
I’ve never seen a project manager get points because he or she followed the rules of agile on a failed project. The first and foremost goal is agreed-upon scope delivered on time and within budget. Keep the above principles in mind as you take on your next agile implementation to better ensure success and not get tied up in whether or not you’re doing agile right.
Pros and Cons of the Fair Tax Act
Let’s start out by examining what the Fair Tax Act is. The Fair Tax Act is a tax designed to replace all federal income taxes. The plan was created by Americans for Fair Taxation, an advocacy group formed to change the tax system, this group states that, together with economists, it developed the plan and the name “Fair Tax”, based on the desires of the general public. Because the word “fair” is subjective, the name of the plan has been criticized as deceptive advertising by some, while being publicized as true to its name by others.
The Fair Tax Act has a lot of arguments going both ways, some of which are for it while others are completely against it. The following are some arguments in favor of the Fair Tax Act:
- Federal income taxes will be completely eliminated, and in its place a single broad national consumption tax on retail sales.
- With the repeal of federal income taxes, the IRS would basically cease to exist.
- The Fair Tax will not punish businesses for expanding and creating more jobs, investing in research and development, or donating to charity.
- All current government services will continue to be fully funded, such as Social Security and Medicare.
- Because this tax system is consumption-based rather than income-based, people will be able to exercise a certain amount of control over how much tax they pay.
- Tax evasion will be reduced because people who currently resist paying income taxes and derive their income from black market sources would be taxed automatically at the point of sale whenever they purchase new goods and services.
- The bottom price of goods and services will be lower because the embedded costs of the present income tax system will no longer be a factor.
- A national sales tax such as this will be much more transparent than the current tax system. The people of America will be able to see the amount of taxation, and hopefully cut down on wasteful spending, corruption, and inefficiency in the government.
These things all lined up may make the Fair Tax Act seem to be quite a deal but before the American people decide they should also examine some of the following the arguments that are made against the Fair Tax Act:
- If the income tax is not fully repealed as promised or a future president or perhaps even Congress decides to replace some part of the income tax code we could end up with a national sales tax and an income tax, which would be catastrophic for our economic liberty.
- The national sales tax proposal is not indexed for inflation, meaning that as inflation increases the base price of goods and services will also increase.
- People who have paid into the Social Security system and private savings accounts for retirement will be effectively double taxed when they begin withdrawing their money and spending it, because all the money that they have managed to save up has already been taxed by the present tax system.
- The retail price of new goods and services will increase, and the first sight of apparently higher prices could have a diminishing effect on the economy.
- Because tax rates will be under the national sales tax system, this could allow the government to raise the tax rate on certain items that it deems “unhealthy” or “dangerous”.
- The “prebate” in the Fair Tax system could actually do a lot of harm over time, possibly causing people to rely to heavily on the government.
- If the Fair Tax becomes really high, this could urge more people to enter the black market in order to avoid the tax.
- The Fair Tax does nothing to fix the main cause of high taxation, which is extreme government spending. Simply changing the method of taxation is not going to change the root causes of unfair taxes.
As can be seen there are two sides to the coin, which needs careful consideration by the American people before we just permit the government to make all the decisions. If mistakes are made in allowing this bill in, there could very possibly be bad repercussions in the future.
How To Build A Cash Flow Model For Your Real Estate Investment Property
Are you about to start investing in real estate? Or perhaps you’ve already put your toe in the water but want to learn more. Here is an overview of the factors you need to take a look at in order to project your potential return on an investment.
- Purchase price – obviously, the amount of money you put out for the property is significant in determining your investment outcome.
- The annual appreciation rate at which you expect the property’s value to increase.
- How many years you expect to hold the property. Combined with the 2 figures above, this will enable you to estimate a future selling price.
- Number of rental units, and rent you expect to receive from each unit.
- Annual rate of rent appreciation.
- Expected unoccupancy rate – it’s important to remember that tenants come and go, and will occasionally leave you with empty rental units. It’s best to plan that into your projection.
- Any miscellaneous revenue you anticipate (laundry facilities, etc.), and the rate at which you expect those revenues to grow.
- Property management fees. Even if you expect to manage the property yourself, it’s best to budget in an allowance for professional property management. First, this rewards you for the time and effort you invest. Second, it ensures that you are covered if for some unanticipated reason you need to turn the management over to a pro at some point in the future.
- Last, but not least, you need to know your opportunity cost, something that big investors would call the ‘cost of capital’. For example, if you can earn 5% by keeping your money in the bank, you’re going to want a lot more than 5% for taking on the risk and time investments required by a rental property!
- Annual operating expenses, and the rate at which you expect those expenses to increase over your term of ownership.
- Property taxes and rate of annual increase.
- Insurance and rate of annual increase. It’s critical to insure your substantial investment!
- Any miscellaneous expenses, and rate of annual increase.
- Depreciation expense. To determine this, you’ll need to estimate the building’s assessed value as a percent of the total purchase price.
- Your annual capital investments in the property. You were planning to budget on capital improvements, weren’t you?
- Downpayment – how much cash are you putting in upfront?
- Bank fees – how many points do you expect to pay, and what closing fees do you expect to incur if you will putting a mortgage on the property?
- What mortgage interest rate do you expect? And how long will the payback period be?
Now that you’ve got all the numbers laid out in front of you, you ‘just’ need to build a financial model which will allow you to project cash flow throughout your ownership term, and then use time value of money calculations to create a present value of those flows. Compare the present value of your future cash receipts against the amount of cash you will outlay upfront. If it’s greater, congratulations- you have positive Net Present Value, and this property looks attractive. If the result is negative, it’s a red flag– you need to take another look, because this may not be a good deal for you.
The obvious comment you might have is… “This all sounds awful hard! Aren’t there tools which can help me?”
The good news is that there are! In fact you can use an online investment property calculator which will do all of the heavy calculating for you. You simply plug in the numbers, and review the results. Now THAT’s some smart investing!
Apple’s New Products – Get Ready for Red
Apple wants you to see “red”, and hopefully buy one too.
The tech giant is releasing a new red phone hoping to capitalize on a vibrant color scheme that could appeal to its huge base of consumers.
The red phones are available in both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. They feature a crimson aluminum finish.
The phones come in 128GB and 256GB storage variations. Pricing is inline or perhaps a little higher than other iPhone versions.
The 128GB version sells for $749. The iPhone 7 Plus goes for $869. Those enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program will be able to land one for $37 per month.
Apple has had a decade-long (RED) campaign, which contributes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. Apple said it’s the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million. The red phone is said to be a piece of this strategy. The company will donate some money to the charity for each phone sold.
Fans of Apple were recently surprised too with the announcement of a new iPad. It replaces the Air 2 already on the market. It has a 9.7 inch retina display Apple is known for. It comes with a 64-bit A9 chip and 10 hours of battery life.
The iPad has many features Apple fans like such as Fingerprint, TouchID security. It comes with the ability to download and utilize over one million apps specifically for the device.
Also included is an 8-megapixel camera to shoot detailed images or 1080 HD video. Editing can be done them right on the iPad with Photos, iMovie, or an app from the App Store.
Pricing for the new iPad begins at $329 for a 32GB model. It can go up to a $559 for a model which has 128GB with cellular capability.
On a smaller scale, the iPhone SE is getting a boost in storage. Apple is phasing out the 16GB and 64GB models but doubling their storage capacities to 32GB and 128GB. The 4 inch screen phone is getting a little more powerful while the price remains the same at around $399.
Also of note is a new app called Clips. It is a free app and helps users combine video clips, photos and music to be shared through messages and social media. Clips will be available soon on iOS 10.3, with “artistic filters” shapes and emojis.
According to Apple, Clips will automatically recognize people in a video and suggest them as recipients of messages. The app then pulls in elements that are popular in Instagram, Snapchat, Vine, Google Photos and others.
The newer devices, and lower priced iPad, are indications that Apple is redefining some products and the pricing structure. This new strategy takes direct aim at many lower priced competitors. The end result could leave much of the competition not only seeing red, but a lot more.
