RIB or rigid inflatable boats were developed from inflatable boats. These share the same characters of an inflatable boat, they are light weight and have inflatable tubes. However, they are much powerful in terms of performance and capacity compared to an inflatable boat. The RIB is designed to be sea worthy; it has a very solid hull and powerful motor to give it speed and maneuverability even in the roughest of conditions. The boats are mainly used for supporting the shore facilities, transporting personals from one ship to other. The RIB is used by military for patrolling and covert operations, they are also used by lifeguards as they allow them to reach out to deep sea even at the worst conditions. Rib boats are also being increasingly used by general public as diving boats, they are also used as recreational boats due to their speed and performance.
Investing into a RIB is worth because of its sea worthiness as well as its performance. In order to be safe about your investment it is advisable to buy RIB insurance. This insurance provides the financial cover if your boat is damaged or stolen. Purchasing proper insurance allows you to use the boat for charter services without having to worry about your boat. The best place to buy RIB insurance is the internet. The reason being you have higher chances of getting a low quote on your insurance as well as quarterly or even half yearly premium payment advantage. There are many websites online which offer insurance services, you can log onto any of these websites and compare the process and premiums of various insurance policy. This will give you a good idea of what you need to pay in order to get the complete insurance for you boat. Once you have decided you can buy them online using credit cards. If you feel you would like to discuss more about a policy, then all you need to do is call the number of the agents given on the website and they would be happy to call you back and help you in any way possible.
In order to truly get good insurance for your boat you need to buy at least 4 types of RIB insurance. The first one is the anti theft or stolen property insurance policy, the second one is the physical damage or accident insurance policy, the third one is the fire proof insurance policy, and the last one is the third party liability insurance policy. All these policies provide you and your boat with complete financial cover.
Australians Are Notoriously Underinsured, a Serious Problem Facing the Entire Country
Although it’s a subject few are comfortable discussing, when an unexpected illness, injury, or death of a loved one strikes and your personal insurance is insufficient to cover all the related expenses, the emotional damage compounded by the financial implications can range from stressful to catastrophic.
Only four percent of Australia’s total population with dependent children have adequate insurance to protect themselves and their family. One group of studies published by the Investment and Financial Services Association (IFSA) on claims paid from 13 life insurance companies found that the average payouts were significantly lower than the financial needs created by the losses incurred.
Few Australians have the financial resources to cover the expenses of life’s unexpected hazards, and yet too many don’t have a plan in place that will protect their financial security and lifestyle in the event that the income earner suddenly becomes unable to work due to illness, injury or death.
Multicover insurance – that is, coverage that includes life insurance, income protection insurance, trauma insurance (also called critical illness insurance), and disability insurance – is not a priority for many Australian households, and yet having multicover insurance in place is fundamental to good financial planning.
In an economy that has many struggling to make ends meet, insurance is often considered an unnecessary expense, as many Australians take a “she’ll be right” approach to planning ahead. The truth is, multicover insurance is vital to financial security, but unfortunately for many, this realization isn’t met until it’s too late.
Financial planning is not just for the wealthy. It is an important process that identifies our financial goals and long term objectives, and maps out how we intend to achieve those goals and objectives. Part of sensible financial planning is identifying those vehicles of protection, wealth creation, life milestones and plans for contingencies. Once in place, an individual’s financial plan, including multicover insurance, should be periodically revised to match their needs at each life stage, adjusted to shed elements no longer needed while incorporating new requirements.
How does one determine the level of multicover insurance they need in order to make sure their family and lifestyle are safe when the unthinkable happens? In order to compare multicover insurance plans, it’s important to know what coverage you need to suit the needs of yourself and your family.
For instance, a working couple in their mid 30′s with two young children may need to plan for benefits 10 to 13 times the value of their taxable earnings in case their earnings were suddenly cut off due to death or disability. Therefore, if you earn a full-time salary of $50,000, this translates to $500,000 to $600,000 in life insurance coverage in order to protect your family’s lifestyle if you were to lose your life.
Parents in their mid 40′s who work full time, earning $50,000 per year, with older children at home may need life insurance coverage in the $300,000 to $450,000 range. This varies and your personal situation and needs should be discussed with a licensed insurance specialist.
So many people live their lives with the attitude that ‘it won’t happen to me,” until something happens. This reflects a serious lack of awareness of the effects an unexpected death, injury or illness can have on a family. Too few Australians have taken the time to learn about the actual costs of multicover insurance, often because they mistakenly perceive it to be prohibitively expensive. Compounding the problem is the perception that insurance is too complicated, and the basic discomfort most people feel when it comes to discussing loss and mortality. They simply choose not to think about it.
Trauma insurance pays out a lump sum of money in the event of a major illness or condition such as a heart attack, cancer, stroke, loss of a limb, paralysis or other medical event described within the policy. The average age of Australians experiencing traumatic medical conditions is a young 42 years. With trauma insurance in place, you can count on financial coverage through the recovery period for yourself and your family. Trauma insurance pays out upon receiving a diagnosis, or within a week or two of surviving an injury or illness that has rendered you disabled, depending on the provider.
When a medical event leads to total and permanent disability, disability insurance will provide a lump sum benefit of up to $5 million to help you meet your financial responsibilities. Disability coverage can also help with whatever adjustments you need to make in order to cope with circumstances resulting from the disability, such as rehabilitation, therapy, and any special equipment you may need.
Income protection insurance is designed to protect your income in the event that you are unable to work due to an illness or injury. Consider the impact a loss of your income would have on your family if you suddenly became unable to work. Income protection insurance alleviates the worry over paying bills and putting food on the table.
Multicover insurance is tailored to each individual and family’s specific needs, and should be reviewed regularly with a licensed insurance specialist to be sure it continues to meet your needs.
Australians who are underinsured are exposed to serious risks. Multicover insurance can’t prevent tragedy from happening. What it can do is provide financial support such that you and your family will survive if you can no longer work. Your assets are better protected, your living costs will be easier to meet, and your family will be spared the agony that comes when the loss or injury of a loved one is made worse by financial turmoil.
Seasonable Business Cash Flow – Big Problem But With a Solution
It can be quite the hassle as a seasonable business. No matter how well you plan the year, you always seem to be struggling a while after the profitable season ends. Cash flow is somehow always a problem, but it’s not impossible to manage. Sure, it’ll take some effort and organization on your part, but it’s nothing that a dedicated business owner can’t handle.
There are a number of seasonal businesses, from farming to tourism and all the way to event planning. Although the nature of these trades is different, managing cash flow will be similar because of their seasonal characteristic. Here is what you have to do.
Know Your Seasons
You may think this is basic knowledge for any seasonal business owner. However, in a majority of cases, business owners horribly overestimate their peak season. Moreover, they underestimate the costs of operating during off-seasons. When you know the exact timings of your season, you’re able to derive accurate conclusions that set apart fact from fiction.
If you run a new business, you’ll have to start taking detailed notes from year one. Conduct research based on other seasonal companies but if you’re established, it’s time to bring out the records. Once you figure out your business’ periods of maximum revenue and expenditure and vice versa, you can plan on a forecasting strategy.
Forecast Your Business
By forecasting your cash flow throughout the year, you’re able to evaluate how much funding you have, in response to the costs. You should analyze your records to form a plan with regard to spending and sales, and how much cash flow you can retain after peak season.
You should form an analysis of sales and spending forecasts based on the factors that drive it. This includes product lines, channels, and units. Then, you should check whether your evaluation matches the accounting records.
When you’re forecasting cash flow for your business, ensure that it manages any references to sales on account, inventory management, asset replenishment and repayment of debts, which are sensitive to cash flow. When you keep track of all these things together, you won’t have to think about why unknown costs keep popping up despite the effort.
Maintain Forecasts with Concentration and Money
Making a record of forecasts once isn’t enough and never will be. The market and economy can shift within a second, so you must not fail to keep the changes reviewed and revised. This theory of development ensures that you know what’s happening, so you can adopt a new strategy next time.
Know the Expected Expenses
In a business, there are always some recurring expenses that remain fairly constant over time. You should account for these so that you can accurately forecast expenses during off-peak seasons. These costs include the price of utilities and rent but some that won’t come to mind. To know those, you’ll need to break into the account books.
In the end, you’ll be left with a somewhat expected figure as to how much you’ll have to pay in quarterly taxes and business insurance premiums. You should add these to your forecast because planning for them will be helpful during seasons with low business.
Address Changes
Sometimes, it’s enough to simply know when your business becomes vulnerable. Even if you can’t manage things yourself, you can still ask for some help. Instead of worrying about what terrors the off-season can bring to your business, think about what you can do to calmly face the inevitable. Surely, you’ll run out of capital no matter how well you manage cash flow so what does one do? You take a loan.
Think of it this way, taking an emergency loan just days before making your employees’ payroll will be very different from applying for a bridge loan months before off-season starts. For starters, you’ll get a good interest rate, and you’ll develop a good relationship with the bank.
A misconception is that well-run seasonal businesses shouldn’t need loans to generate cash flow during the off-season but this isn’t true. It’s much more achievable for a seasonal business to anticipate extra costs beforehand and take a special loan as one sees fit. Investors and bankers will show a positive response to good planning and anticipation so you shouldn’t forget to tell them about your business’ seasonality.
Restructure Some Expenses
As a seasonal business, you’ll need to pull some strings here and there to make sure that you get through the rest of the year until you’re back in peak season. One of the things you can do is to structure certain expenses in a way that they match the revenue you have in the current season.
For instance, if you make handcrafted products and deal with vendors for materials, you can form an agreement with them so they demand bigger payments in peak season while making off-season payments smaller.
Empty Your Shelves
In today’s world of consumers, quite a lot of people don’t shop during the season. This could be due to a number of reasons; they’re trying to avoid the crowd or they simply don’t want to pay the higher price. They’re waiting for an off-season sale to stock up, and as a good business owner, you should provide.
Empty out any leftover inventory from peak-season by selling products at a fair discount. This will help you generate extra revenue, as well as a pool of off-season customers. Not to mention, you’ll also be reducing the expenses of storing items.
Improve Your Line of Expertise
This is the final piece of advice that any seasonal business can get and it has more to do with becoming a multi-seasonal business. Experts suggest that seasonal businesses expand their line of work by offering different services during the off-season.
For instance, roofing companies take up jobs like snow removal during the winter. Your business can do something similar and boost cash flow throughout the rest of the year.
Conclusion
These are some of the solutions a seasonal business can adopt to improve their cash flow during the off-seasons of the year. Now, there’s no reason to do everything simultaneously. However, consistency is key. By slowly working towards a successful off-season period, seasonal businesses can improve strategies and boost peak-season practices.
Human Capital, Human Resource Deliverables-Quantifying HR – What gets measured gets done
Let us begin with a common question doing the rounds of politically correct HR thinkers today. “Should we do away with HR?” this is a silly question and a senseless debate. Of course we should do away with HR-if it fails to add value and impedes performance. Of course we should keep HR-if it creates value or delivers results. A more useful question, the question addressed is “How can HR create value and deliver results“.
Therefore we need to:
Define the value HR creates-for customers, employees and investors.
Institute measures for your performance, or face the inevitable- outsourcing of your function.
Today HR managers along with line managers need to collaborate to create an organization that can change, learn, move, and act faster than the competition.
There is a paradigm shift in the HR professional’s functionality from “What I do” to “What I Deliver”. This shift is on four distinct fronts enabling HR to be:
- Strategic Partner
- Administrative Expert
- Employee Champion
-
Change Agent
The old myth was that people go into HR because they like people. However, the new reality is that HR departments are not designed to provide corporate therapy or as social or health-and-happiness retreats. HR professionals must create the practices that make employees more competitive, not more comfortable.
The impact of HR practices can and must be measured. HR professionals must contribute to the bottom line.
