Rise of "Wellness Metaverse" – What to expect?

Published

1 min ago

on

Rise of “Wellness Metaverse” – What to expect?
The metaverse continues to be a topic of debate in the crypto space. Much has been written about metaverses transforming games, fostering creator-focused economies, and restructuring education. However, one aspect of the discussion that has always been overlooked is metaverse’s impact on the health industry.

While the pandemic has accelerated digital wellness, areas such as cost efficiency, accessibility, and patient care still have space for improvement. These flaws could be solved by incorporating technologies like AR and VR into the health industry.

Metaverse transforms the healthcare industry’s paradigm by focusing on individuals rather than service providers, making the customer journey more personalized. It will no longer be limited to treatments but also prevention at affordable costs.

Health 5.0 — An Innovation Push Led by Metaverses

The healthcare sector has passed through four transformation stages, from production and industrialization to automation and digitalization. The fifth stage, Health 5.0, will include major technological developments driven by the metaverse.

The innovations brought by the metaverse have impacted the healthcare industry in areas such as medical education, virtual consultation, and personalized wellness programs.

For instance, virtual consultations in the metaverse will allow patients to immerse themselves in scenarios recreated by therapists. As the environment is personalized to the patient, they will feel safe and relaxed, resulting in more effective therapy. Moreover, medical data is secured and recorded on the blockchain, where patients have more control over their information.

For example, the Whealth project , developed by Limoverse, involves lifestyle plan creation based on personal genomics and metabolic analysis. Users will be able to complete an EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) to receive a breakdown of their geno-metabolic condition and a personalized plan in order to improve their lifestyle. Users will also be able to work with a certified lifestyle coach through Limoverse in order to improve their health and wellness at a fraction of the cost compared to today’s traditional means and with much more convenience. Through this process, users will also be able to earn LIMO tokens as a reward for pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

Innovative projects in the metaverse can empower individuals to pursue different wellness programs by incentivization through tokens or NFTs. Most projects in the move-to-earn space are limited in how they interact with and reward users for improving their lifestyles. Projects such as Limoverse are creating an entire ecosystem that not only rewards users for monitoring and improving their health but also allows users to connect with organizations and individuals that can aid them in their journey. This, in turn, greatly improves the use case for a metaverse in healthcare while implementing and sustaining a meta economy.

Genius Assets, the New Way to Invest for Maximum Returns

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Genius Assets, the New Way to Invest for Maximum Returns
Investments have been a subject that’s troubled people for a long time. A small mistake, and you could end up losing your hard-earned assets. But, Genius Assets plans to change that by diversifying your portfolio and investing in a bunch of sectors. Also, it intends to bridge the gap between Real Estate and the blockchain by allowing direct investments through Real Estate tokenization.

The Real Estate market has always been one of the most sought-after ones and contributes considerably to the economy. However, investments into the industry haven’t yet been streamlined, and as a result of which, the industry is yet to reach its full potential. Genius Assets offers the option to invest directly in Real Estate, along with Fractional Ownership solutions. 

This is beneficial to both the small-scale investors and the project owners. While the former can earn a high ROI, the latter can quickly and efficiently raise capital. Also, tokenization helps eliminate the middle man by constructing a direct link between the investors and the asset owner, thus lowering the charges, fees, and taxes incurred.

Investment options to diversify your portfolio  

Alongside Real Estate, Genius Assets also offers a few other industries to invest in. Genius Air is a quick way to put your money into rental aircraft and earn a regular income from rentals. Besides, you have Genuis Highway, where investors stand a chance to make money off taxes after investing in highway construction across Europe. This particular asset offers a high ROI.

For those of you who admire and appreciate great artists, Genius Art would be the right asset to invest in. NFTs, as we all know, has taken the world by storm and are fetching millions of dollars. And the market for it continues to witness an uptrend both in terms of revenue and profits. So, going with Genuis Art would work well in the long run. 

Next, you have Genius Sports, a segment that allows investors to put their money into sports teams and earn through dividends. The digitized value of sports teams is the way it would be in the future, and with this particular asset, you can be sure to multiply your investment.

All about the Genius Asset’s native token, $IUX

The ecosystem’s native token, $IUX, will be used to make investments and power transactions on the platform. You can buy it during the Pre Sale, currently live on the website, at a reduced price, and use the token to invest in Fractional Ownership Projects after the locking period. Also, once the $IUX token goes live on an exchange, you can purchase it from there and invest right away.

The native $IUX is an ERC20 token with the total supply capped at 1,000,000,000. Of this, 31% will be available during the three scheduled sales. Also, as more projects get added to the platform, the value of the $IUX token will increase, thus boosting the value of your investments without any active participation.

The Staking protocol on Genius Assets can, in itself, be termed as another asset, given the high returns. The option will be available to investors once the locking period is over, offering up to 7% returns in 6 months without harvest and up to 34% in 12 months when the tokens are locked in.

Though there are a bunch of other investment platforms, none offer the same level of reliability, transparency, and ROI as Genius Assets. Besides, the tokenomics for GeniuX or $IUX has been designed by a team of experts with a clear understanding of the market and after factoring in the interests of both Genius Assets and the investors.

In all, the diversified portfolio and the high-performing assets offered by Genius Assets will translate into a steady stream of funds, and it will soon become the one-stop solution for all investors. So, don’t miss out on this great opportunity and register right away.

To find out more about Genius Assets, visit the official website https://genius-assets.com/

Do not forget to join the Telegram channel and clear any doubts regarding the project or its functioning.

For all social links and info check: https://taplink.cc/geniusassets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Dogecoin Leveled Up, Overtook Polkadot

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Dogecoin Leveled Up, Overtook Polkadot
28 mins ago |