Rise of “Wellness Metaverse” – What to expect?

The metaverse continues to be a topic of debate in the crypto space. Much has been written about metaverses transforming games, fostering creator-focused economies, and restructuring education. However, one aspect of the discussion that has always been overlooked is metaverse’s impact on the health industry.
While the pandemic has accelerated digital wellness, areas such as cost efficiency, accessibility, and patient care still have space for improvement. These flaws could be solved by incorporating technologies like AR and VR into the health industry.
Metaverse transforms the healthcare industry’s paradigm by focusing on individuals rather than service providers, making the customer journey more personalized. It will no longer be limited to treatments but also prevention at affordable costs.
Health 5.0 — An Innovation Push Led by Metaverses
The healthcare sector has passed through four transformation stages, from production and industrialization to automation and digitalization. The fifth stage, Health 5.0, will include major technological developments driven by the metaverse.
The innovations brought by the metaverse have impacted the healthcare industry in areas such as medical education, virtual consultation, and personalized wellness programs.
For instance, virtual consultations in the metaverse will allow patients to immerse themselves in scenarios recreated by therapists. As the environment is personalized to the patient, they will feel safe and relaxed, resulting in more effective therapy. Moreover, medical data is secured and recorded on the blockchain, where patients have more control over their information.
For example, the Whealth project , developed by Limoverse, involves lifestyle plan creation based on personal genomics and metabolic analysis. Users will be able to complete an EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) to receive a breakdown of their geno-metabolic condition and a personalized plan in order to improve their lifestyle. Users will also be able to work with a certified lifestyle coach through Limoverse in order to improve their health and wellness at a fraction of the cost compared to today’s traditional means and with much more convenience. Through this process, users will also be able to earn LIMO tokens as a reward for pursuing a healthier lifestyle.
Innovative projects in the metaverse can empower individuals to pursue different wellness programs by incentivization through tokens or NFTs. Most projects in the move-to-earn space are limited in how they interact with and reward users for improving their lifestyles. Projects such as Limoverse are creating an entire ecosystem that not only rewards users for monitoring and improving their health but also allows users to connect with organizations and individuals that can aid them in their journey. This, in turn, greatly improves the use case for a metaverse in healthcare while implementing and sustaining a meta economy.
Investments have been a subject that’s troubled people for a long time. A small mistake, and you could end up losing your hard-earned assets. But, Genius Assets plans to change that by diversifying your portfolio and investing in a bunch of sectors. Also, it intends to bridge the gap between Real Estate and the blockchain by allowing direct investments through Real Estate tokenization.
The Real Estate market has always been one of the most sought-after ones and contributes considerably to the economy. However, investments into the industry haven’t yet been streamlined, and as a result of which, the industry is yet to reach its full potential. Genius Assets offers the option to invest directly in Real Estate, along with Fractional Ownership solutions.
This is beneficial to both the small-scale investors and the project owners. While the former can earn a high ROI, the latter can quickly and efficiently raise capital. Also, tokenization helps eliminate the middle man by constructing a direct link between the investors and the asset owner, thus lowering the charges, fees, and taxes incurred.
Investment options to diversify your portfolio
Alongside Real Estate, Genius Assets also offers a few other industries to invest in. Genius Air is a quick way to put your money into rental aircraft and earn a regular income from rentals. Besides, you have Genuis Highway, where investors stand a chance to make money off taxes after investing in highway construction across Europe. This particular asset offers a high ROI.
For those of you who admire and appreciate great artists, Genius Art would be the right asset to invest in. NFTs, as we all know, has taken the world by storm and are fetching millions of dollars. And the market for it continues to witness an uptrend both in terms of revenue and profits. So, going with Genuis Art would work well in the long run.
Next, you have Genius Sports, a segment that allows investors to put their money into sports teams and earn through dividends. The digitized value of sports teams is the way it would be in the future, and with this particular asset, you can be sure to multiply your investment.
All about the Genius Asset’s native token, $IUX
The ecosystem’s native token, $IUX, will be used to make investments and power transactions on the platform. You can buy it during the Pre Sale, currently live on the website, at a reduced price, and use the token to invest in Fractional Ownership Projects after the locking period. Also, once the $IUX token goes live on an exchange, you can purchase it from there and invest right away.
The native $IUX is an ERC20 token with the total supply capped at 1,000,000,000. Of this, 31% will be available during the three scheduled sales. Also, as more projects get added to the platform, the value of the $IUX token will increase, thus boosting the value of your investments without any active participation.
The Staking protocol on Genius Assets can, in itself, be termed as another asset, given the high returns. The option will be available to investors once the locking period is over, offering up to 7% returns in 6 months without harvest and up to 34% in 12 months when the tokens are locked in.
Though there are a bunch of other investment platforms, none offer the same level of reliability, transparency, and ROI as Genius Assets. Besides, the tokenomics for GeniuX or $IUX has been designed by a team of experts with a clear understanding of the market and after factoring in the interests of both Genius Assets and the investors.
In all, the diversified portfolio and the high-performing assets offered by Genius Assets will translate into a steady stream of funds, and it will soon become the one-stop solution for all investors. So, don’t miss out on this great opportunity and register right away.
To find out more about Genius Assets, visit the official website https://genius-assets.com/
Do not forget to join the Telegram channel and clear any doubts regarding the project or its functioning.
For all social links and info check: https://taplink.cc/geniusassets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Research and background study will help to keep a steady foot in the crypto market.
The meme coin has made up in the market capitalization pushing itself up in the list of largest cryptocurrencies in the market.. Dogecoin (DOGE) has a current market cap of $11 billion and Polkadot (DOT) has $10 billion, according to CMC at the time of writing.
The price of DOGE is $0.0845 and DOT is $10.26, though the memecoin values only 0.823% of DOT, the popularity and community support it has is vast. The talk among both crypto and non-crypto circles is that the digital assets don’t need any strong back working or developmental logic, just great timing and crowd capturing content is enough.
The statement above is supported by the proof that Elon Musk’s tweet on May 27th, about DOGE being accepted by Tesla and very soon Spacex also going to join it made the coin hit main pages again.
Musk tweeted:
“Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too”
One more hyped coin in recent times is the new Luna, the dramatic crash of the old Luna and the launch of the new Terra blockchain kept constantly reminding people about it. But the launch doesn’t seem to touch the mark created.
Staying Vigilant
Investment in crypto needs knowledge and great risk-taking capacity, but getting into something without doing proper research is not advisable at all. Also, getting full knowledge and predicting the future trend is next to impossible.
The hype and market trending can seem good but that is not stagnant, the volatile market surprises in hourly basics. Binance has also warned impulsive crypto enthusiasts to get a hold before taking any further actions.
30th May 2022, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Galaxy Racer (GXR), a transmedia powerhouse focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports, headquartered in Dubai, is excited to reveal its partnership with, and investment in, the Quint ecosystem’s token, $QUINT. Galaxy Racer will invest US$25 million into Quint, making it the first esports and lifestyle organisation to commit a significant sum into a cryptocurrency ecosystem. The partnership will also see Quint become GXR’s ‘Native Ecosystem Token Partner’.
The esports industry has seen a considerable uptick in cryptocurrency partnerships. Yet, the majority of these associations are limited to category exclusivity, branded segments, and media placements. In an industry-first, Galaxy Racer will integrate $QUINT into its website’s payment system and explore ways the token can be used across the organisation’s numerous divisions.
Quint is the first ecosystem to bridge the metaverse with the real world, creating rich real-world utilities to boost adoption and investor interest. Investors are rewarded with real-world benefits such as luxury raffle gifts like Bored Ape NFTs and limited-edition Hublot Big-Bang timepieces, as well as fractional ownership of high-yield real-world assets – all while earning class-leading crypto returns.
Commissioned by a team of investors who wanted to overcome the limitations of traditional crypto ventures while furthering the mass-adoption aims of the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, Quint is headed by industry veteran entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and investors. Quint’s CEO Rahul Chaudhary is the Managing Director of CG Corp Global, a Forbes-listed multi-billion-dollar multinational conglomerate. The COO of Etihad Aviation, Mohammed Al Bulooki, recently joined as the Chairman of Quint’s Board of Directors.
The Quint ecosystem comprises a Boutique NFT Marketplace that connects creators with collectors, a Merchandise Shop for Quint-branded accessories, and an esports element accelerated by the GXR partnership. $Quint, the BSC token anchoring the ecosystem, will be bridging onto other networks like ETH, FTM, SOL and AVAX.
Galaxy Racer has five separate business offerings; content creators, esports teams, tournament management, merchandising, lifestyle, and its own record label, with over 500M+ followers worldwide, and over 100+ content creators generating over 2.5 billion monthly views. Boasting some of the top content creators with a 600M global reach, GXR is home to YouTube sensations Noor Stars, Naji and Ahmad Aburob.
Galaxy Racer expanded into North America with its new headquarters in Los Angeles, cementing its status as one of the largest names in esports, gaming, lifestyle, and music worldwide. The Girl Gamer Festival, the first and only esports festival dedicated to celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, and GAMERS GALAXY: Dota 2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022, the largest esports tournament in the MENA region with a 1M AED prize pool, have both been hosted by the organization. The organization just unveiled its HER Galaxy program, a championship series for women-identified gamers in North America.
Founder and CEO of Galaxy Racer, Paul Roy stated, “We are thrilled to announce our investment and partnership with The Quint Ecosystem’s revolutionary token, QUINT. We have been approached by many crypto projects all hoping to partner with us as we continue to grow and expand globally. However, it was our main priority to make sure we took our time to study the ecosystem to ensure we partnered with the best project for our community and investors. We wanted to partner with an industry-leading company, team, and technology behind them – which we strongly believe is Quint.”
Quint’s CEO & Managing Partner, Rahul Chaudhary said, “Quint is thrilled to partner with Transmedia powerhouse and Middle Eastern esports pioneer Galaxy Racer. Our entire roadmap is predicated on linking the virtual and real worlds while creating value for diverse communities, including the global esports audience. Since launch, the QUINT token has posted exceptional returns powered by real-world conviction from investors, global community interest and uptake, rigorous audits, full transparency, and a utility framework bolstered by exceptional partnerships, including the one with transmedia powerhouse GXR.”