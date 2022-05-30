Royce Lewis returns to Twins, but leaves early in first game back

The Twins weren’t exactly sure what they would do with Royce Lewis on Sunday, they just knew they wanted the rookie back in the bigs.

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, returned to the Twins before an afternoon series finale against Kansas City at Target Field and was inserted into the lineup as the center fielder.

He looked good in his first major league outfield appearance, but it didn’t last long. In the third inning, Lewis ranged back to catch a hard drive by Emmanuel Rivera at the warning track but collided hard with the wall. He hung onto the ball and played the rest of the inning but was taken out of the game with pain in his right knee and replaced by Nick Gordon.

That’s the knee Lewis had surgically repaired. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament during a fielding drill in spring training last year and missed the entire season. But in his first major league action, May 6-11, Lewis hit .308 with two home runs and five RBIs while filling in for shortstop Carlos Correa.

When Correa returned, and Lewis was sent back to Class AAA St. Paul, Lewis played left field, center field and third base — in addition to short — for the Saints and figures to get most of his playing time with the Twins at the new positions.

“The most important thing is, and I’ll repeat it, this guy is gonna play,” Baldelli said.

If he continues to hit, Lewis, who turns 23 on June 5, likely will stay.

“I’m a baseball player. I’ll go play wherever,” Lewis said. “It was fun to throw out a guy (at third) last night. … I just like having fun, man, that’s the game. And I think everyone would say, ‘Oh, I want to throw someone out, or make a diving play or a Derek Jeter jump throw.’ I was able to do all those. It was fun.”

MIRANDA OPTIONED

To make room for Lewis on the active roster, the Twins optioned infielder Jose Miranda back to St. Paul. Miranda, who started last season at Class AA Wichita, struggled early in his first major league callup, hitting .094 with one homer, three RBIs and 11 strikeouts in his first 14 games. But in his last five, he was 6 for 14 (.429) with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.

“We just felt like with the way the roster is currently constituted, with the ability to carry an additional pitcher (through June 19), feeling we need that a little bit more, felt like this was the right opportunity right now,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “It doesn’t mean he’s not back here shortly, and he knows that.

INJURY WATCH

Right fielder Max Kepler’s injury status was in limbo Sunday. He left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Royals after the fourth inning with tightness in his right quadriceps. He received treatment during the game.

“We’re not going to make any (personnel) moves with Kep right now,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to treat him today and then see how he is as the day goes on, but everything we got from him early today was reasonably positive.”

Right-hander Josh Winder, on the injured list with an impingement in his right shoulder, said he has been playing catch and will begin ramping up this week.

“We’re on top of it in the training room. We have a good plan,” Winder said Sunday. “I’ll throw off the mound at the end of this week. That’s the plan.”

BRIEFLY

Catcher Gary Sanchez, who left Saturday’s game with a heat-related illness, was feeling better on Sunday and available on the bench. “Gary seems to be a hundred percent fine after he got an IV after the game,” Baldelli said.