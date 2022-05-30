Connect with us

Royce Lewis returns to Twins, but leaves early in first game back

Published

1 min ago

on

Royce Lewis returns to Twins, but leaves early in first game back
The Twins weren’t exactly sure what they would do with Royce Lewis on Sunday, they just knew they wanted the rookie back in the bigs.

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, returned to the Twins before an afternoon series finale against Kansas City at Target Field and was inserted into the lineup as the center fielder.

He looked good in his first major league outfield appearance, but it didn’t last long. In the third inning, Lewis ranged back to catch a hard drive by Emmanuel Rivera at the warning track but collided hard with the wall. He hung onto the ball and played the rest of the inning but was taken out of the game with pain in his right knee and replaced by Nick Gordon.

That’s the knee Lewis had surgically repaired. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament during a fielding drill in spring training last year and missed the entire season. But in his first major league action, May 6-11, Lewis hit .308 with two home runs and five RBIs while filling in for shortstop Carlos Correa.

When Correa returned, and Lewis was sent back to Class AAA St. Paul, Lewis played left field, center field and third base — in addition to short — for the Saints and figures to get most of his playing time with the Twins at the new positions.

“The most important thing is, and I’ll repeat it, this guy is gonna play,” Baldelli said.

If he continues to hit, Lewis, who turns 23 on June 5, likely will stay.

“I’m a baseball player. I’ll go play wherever,” Lewis said. “It was fun to throw out a guy (at third) last night. … I  just like having fun, man, that’s the game. And I think everyone would say, ‘Oh, I want to throw someone out, or make a diving play or a Derek Jeter jump throw.’ I was able to do all those. It was fun.”

MIRANDA OPTIONED

To make room for Lewis on the active roster, the Twins optioned infielder Jose Miranda back to St. Paul. Miranda, who started last season at Class AA Wichita, struggled early in his first major league callup, hitting .094 with one homer, three RBIs and 11 strikeouts in his first 14 games. But in his last five, he was 6 for 14 (.429) with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.

“We just felt like with the way the roster is currently constituted, with the ability to carry an additional pitcher (through June 19), feeling we need that a little bit more, felt like this was the right opportunity right now,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “It doesn’t mean he’s not back here shortly, and he knows that.

INJURY WATCH

Right fielder Max Kepler’s injury status was in limbo Sunday. He left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Royals after the fourth inning with tightness in his right quadriceps. He received treatment during the game.

“We’re not going to make any (personnel) moves with Kep right now,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to treat him today and then see how he is as the day goes on, but everything we got from him early today was reasonably positive.”

Right-hander Josh Winder, on the injured list with an impingement in his right shoulder, said he has been playing catch and will begin ramping up this week.

“We’re on top of it in the training room. We have a good plan,” Winder said Sunday. “I’ll throw off the mound at the end of this week. That’s the plan.”

BRIEFLY

Catcher Gary Sanchez, who left Saturday’s game with a heat-related illness, was feeling better on Sunday and available on the bench. “Gary seems to be a hundred percent fine after he got an IV after the game,” Baldelli said.

News

Tim Anderson exits Sunday’s White Sox game vs. the Cubs with a strained right groin

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Tim Anderson exits Sunday’s White Sox game vs. the Cubs with a strained right groin
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exited Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth with a strained right groin. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.

Anderson took a couple of steps to left while fielding P.J. Higgins’ grounder and fell to the ground in shallow center field at Guaranteed Rate Field after making the throw to first.

He had to be helped off the field by the training staff. Danny Mendick entered as the new shortstop.

Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first on the Sox with 19 RBIs.

()

News

Concern remains for Heat’s Herro ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics, ‘It’s a sensitive injury, so got to take his time’

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Concern remains for Heat’s Herro ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics, ‘It’s a sensitive injury, so got to take his time’
The Tyler Herro watch continued into a second week, with the Miami Heat sixth man continuing to be listed as questionable for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.

Asked after the morning shootaround if he had an update, coach Erik Spoelstra said, “I don’t,” with that the limit of the discussion.

But center Bam Adebayo did not make it sound as if there was optimism in the locker room with Herro’s strained left groin.

“He’s still taking his time,” Adebayo said. “It’s a sensitive injury. So, got to take his time.”

Herro, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, last played in the Heat’s May 21 Game 3 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden, when he closed 4 of 15 from the field in an uneven eight-point performance.

He then sat out the following three games, in each case listed as questionable until being declared out shortly before game time.

Herro had somewhat of a breakout performance in the series opener against the Celtics, when he closed with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Also listed as questionable for the Heat ahead of Sunday night’s Game 7 were Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent with hamstring strains, and P.J. Tucker with knee irritation. Those four all have played the past week while listed with those ailments.

For the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) also were back on the injury report as questionable, a designation that did not keep them out of the Heat’s Game 6 victory in Boston.

The Celtics remain without rookie guard Sam Hauser, who is dealing with a right-shoulder instability episode.

Spoelstra did not attempt to downplay the magnitude of the moment.

Of his words to the team after the morning shootaround, he said, “I told the guys when we brought it in, like, ‘Good luck trying to take a nap.’ “

Center Bam Adebayo said little was left to be said.

“Win or go home. That’s the game seven, win or go home,” he said. “It sounds pretty cliche when people say it, but it’s really the last go round in this series.”

So, Spoelstra said, embrace the moment.

“I think more than anything, as competitors, you just want to have great gratitude for this opportunity and embrace the competition and everything that Game 7 will present,” he said.

But that didn’t mean strategy also wasn’t addressed, including maintaining focus on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“We just have to continue to take away some of the comfort things that can get them going,” he said. “It’s easier said than done.

“And if we do get the ball out of their hands, we have to be a whole lot better on our closeouts and containing the other guys, who are extremely dangerous.”

()

News

Chicago Cubs put left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) on injured list after just 3 starts

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Chicago Cubs put left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) on injured list after just 3 starts
Wade Miley’s return from the injured list was short lived.

The veteran left-hander landed on the 15-day IL Sunday with a left shoulder strain. The move comes after just three starts for the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined all of spring training with left elbow inflammation. Miley, 35, made one rehab start before his Cubs debut May 10.

To replace him, the Cubs recalled right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. Miley expressed optimism to the Tribune Saturday when discussing his shoulder discomfort. He felt something during his last start May 22 but was able to pitch through it. Ultimately, the Cubs opted to let Miley fully heal on the IL rather than risk it lingering.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” manager David Ross said of Miley’s injury. “He’ll be back soon. I’m not too worried.”

Leiter can give the Cubs innings, which the pitching staff will need with two doubleheaders this week and no off days.

Right-handed reliever Chris Martin went on the bereavement list before Sunday’s game and Triple-A outfield prospect Nelson Velázquez shared on Instagram that received his first big-league call up, which should become official Monday. The Cubs will need a 27th man for the doubleheader in addition to Martin’s replacement.

“You have to take each game individually and give your self a chance to win that game,” Ross said. “And if it doesn’t look like that’s a possibility, you try to mentally also have tomorrow in mind with all of the innings we could have coming up.”

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki did not start Sunday because of his sprained left ring finger. He played catch pregame and was expected to hit in the cage to test the finger. Ross said Suzuki would be available to pinch hit if he came out of pregame activities feeling OK.

()

