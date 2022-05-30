Finance
Rule Against Perpetuities
The “rule against perpetuities” is often described as one of the most complicated legal rules ever!
It’s origin stems from the days of feudal England – some say as early as 1680 – when landowners often tried to control the use and disposition of property beyond the grave – a concept often referred to as control by the “dead hand.”
The rule against perpetuities was intended to prevent people from tying up property – both real and personal – for generation after generation. In feudal England, the practice was to put land in trust in perpetuity, with succeeding generations living off the land without actually owning it. The catalyst for this practice was the avoidance of certain taxes which were being levied upon the transfer of land upon the death of the owner. Perpetual trusts avoided the tax, but many people argue that the practice had the deleterious effect of concentrating large amounts of wealth among a few members of society.
The rule against perpetuities, then, was designed to insure that some person would actually own the land within a reasonable period of time after the death of the transferor. To accomplish that result, the rule stated that no interest in property would be valid unless it could be shown that the interest would vest, if at all, no later than 21 years after some life in being at the creation of the interest.
Although the rule appears to be straightforward, it has become one of the most complicated legal rules for this reason: the rule requires, with absolute certainty, that an interest in property will vest no later than 21 years after some life in being at the creation of the interest. If there is any possibility that the interest will not vest during that period, then the gift fails ab initio, i.e. from the time the document creating the interest takes effect. For wills, it is the time of the Testator’s death. For trusts, it is the time the transaction is complete.
Let’s consider a few examples illustrating the application of this rule:
1. John’s will provides that Land A is to be given to the first child of Joseph to reach the age of 21. If Joseph is to have any children at all, they certainly will reach the age of 21 within 21 years after Joseph’s death. Therefore, the gift does not violate the rule against perpetuities.
2. John’s will provides that Land A is to be given to the first child of Joseph to marry. The gift is void under the rule against perpetuities because (a) it is possible that Joseph will have children during his lifetime and (b) if he does, there is no certainty that any of them will marry within 21 years after Joseph’s death.
3. John’s living trust states that, upon his death, his friend Mary has the right to live in his house for her life, then the house is given to Mary’s oldest child. The measuring period is Mary’s life, plus 21 years. Since the gift to Mary’s oldest child will vest, if at all, immediately upon Mary’s death, the gift does not violate the rule against perpetuities.
4. John’s living trust states that, upon his death, his cottage in Vermont will go to the first member of his boy scout troop to earn the eagle rank. The gift is void under the rule against perpetuities because it is possible that no one will earn the eagle rank from his boy scout troop during the lives in being at the time of John’s death, plus 21 years. For one thing, the troop may cease to exist before anyone reaches that rank.
The complexity of the rule against perpetuities is further evidenced by the problem of the unborn widow. Suppose that John, from our examples above, wants to give his property to his son, Joseph, and Joseph’s wife, and then to their children.
The provision in John’s trust or will would look something like this:
To Joseph for life, then to his wife for life, then to Joseph’s children.
This is a reasonable gift upon John’s death, yet it violates the rule against perpetuities.
Let’s suppose that Joseph was married, but had no children, at the time of John’s death. This would mean that Joseph and his wife are Lives in Being. If Joseph’s wife were to die or if Joseph and his wife divorced and if Joseph remarried to someone who was born after John’s death, then Joseph’s new wife could not be a life in being. As such, she could outlive Joseph by more than 21 years and so the transfer to Joseph’s children after the death of Joseph’s wife would be outside the measuring period, thereby violating the rule against perpetuities.
Now suppose that Joseph was not married at the time of John’s death and that Joseph got married afterward. Again, Joseph’s wife would not be a life in being for purposes of applying the rule – and, it’s possible that she could outlive Joseph by more than 21 years, thereby preventing Joseph’s children from vesting in the property within the measuring period.
If you think that the rule against perpetuities is something that does not apply to you, think again. If you have a will or a trust that provides for a contingent beneficiary in the event something happens to the primary beneficiary, the rule against perpetuities comes into play. For this reason, if you have a will or a trust, it probably has a clause addressing this rule. Most are simply entitled, “Rule against Perpetuities.”
In the last few years, many states have moved to either modify the rule or abolish it all together. Part of the reason, of course, is owing to the complexity of the rule itself. But, there is also a growing trend in the country to remove any barriers to the accumulation and perpetuation of wealth, which the rule against perpetuities has been steadfast against for over three hundred years.
With several states abolishing the rule against perpetuities altogether, we now see the rise of estate planning vehicles designed specifically to perpetuate wealth from generation to generation. We’ll take a look at one of the more popular of those vehicles next time.
Next time: the “dynasty trust.”
Safe Investing Isn’t Scary – It Only Takes Little Time
Is safe investing scary? Or is it simply that we are afraid to change? There are a zillion philosophies and proponents of investing and investing techniques but so many of us stick to doing what we have been doing rather than change or move forward.
Every week a new book comes out about another investing technique and people rush to buy it but then how many execute, how many will change what they are doing to try this new technique?
Whether we talk about investment analysis software of safe retirement investing there is one impediment to realizing profitable investment results and one critical proven concept that so many either avoid because they can’t believe it is proven or they want to make it better.
The impediment:
Our life is good, or maybe it’s okay. Sure the price of gas is going up and rent keeps climbing or the car insurance bill never goes down, just up, but typically we make due figuring we’ll get a raise or, well we will just cut something out of our regular spending habit.
In other words we are afraid of Change, yes, CHANGE.
We know – because there are TV reports, newspaper and magazine articles that there are people who make money at investing, good money, but they have time to do it, lots of time and that’s not us, not me.
BUT becoming an investor, a part-time investor, a very, very part-time investor can provide significant rewards like covering the cost of rising gas prices or rent jumps and all the new clothes children need.
Joining an athletic club to keep our bodies in shape requires a major change in our daily and weekly routines. But most people believe keeping their body in shape is worth the three, five, seven hours a week investment – investment in themselves.
Investing in our financial future doesn’t need to take much longer than one shower a week. Okay, you prefer a bath – same thing, same time investment in ourselves, our financial wellbeing. A decent personal investment software program will enable you to do just this.
The proven concept
Yes there are many successful ways of safe investing, of strong profitable investing.
But interestingly there is one particular method of investing that pops up time and again, frequently disguised by an author or proponent with a different name or even his name, but the core remains the same.
Just the other day I learned of another investor’s concept and recommendations, but his core was the same.
But this proven means of investing doesn’t have a sexy name and even the derivative names, the names that are different with different concepts all have the same core, these too sound strange and definitely not something you can just blurt out in a conversation with a co-worker unless you want them to say, “Huh, What.”
So here we go again with change. Being willing to listen to a little bit of jargon, just like everyone has their own workplace jargon.
Relative Strength is the proven answer.
In other words does a stock or a fund have the strength to go forward? It’s really that simple. And if it does is it’s strength greater or lesser than other stocks or funds? That, you might say is the relative and comparative part.
An investment software program that focuses on relative strength can make an investor a happy camper because it is focusing on the most basic of proven profitable stock market technical analysis methods.
If you want more information about relative strength, read some of Michael Carr’s books. He is widely considered the relative strength guru.
Just to clarify a bit, here are some typical terms or formulas based upon relative strength:
- Relative strength momentum
- Alpha
- Return
- Relative strength index
- Price oscillator
Carr discusses seven different types or formulas, and there are more, but the core remains relative strength.
If you want to improve your financial health along with your physical well-being, try an investment software program that offers or focuses on relative strength investing. And look for one that will enable you to become a profitable safe investor in as little time as it takes to shower down after a hard workout.
Building Wealth From a Residual Income Program – How to Crack the Code For Your Online Empire!
Did you know that you can start building wealth from a residual income program starting today? The truth is that you really can as long as you pick the right one for you that gives you the opportunity to succeed. Unfortunately there are not many programs that give you the opportunity to succeed because they are simply scams. They are only interested in taking your hard earned money and leaving you flat broke. It has happened to me before and it is the worst feeling in the world!
But there is hope though.
First if you want to make everything work make sure you find a product to promote that will actually pay you on a residual income basis. Most companies online don’t and that is a major flaw. The reason I know this is because I spent a lot of time just working for sales, when in reality it would have been a way better idea to get paid a residual income that would have kept coming in on a monthly or even weekly basis. But you live and you learn right?
So make sure you find something out there that meets your criteria and that you can enjoy to promote. If you don’t have a passion with what you’re promoting people will see that as well. Passion is going to be a big part of your success when trying to make cash on the Internet.
Also the most important piece of the whole puzzle in my opinion would simply be website traffic. Without website traffic you are doomed for failure. People ask me all the time how they can bring traffic to their website and there are so many different ways that it always makes me laugh.
Look you have to become the master at one traffic generation strategy and then go on to the rest. Stop trying to do this and do that technique, focus on one go on to the other and continue that pattern until you start to see the result that you want. That is exactly how you want to start making big cash prize of programs on the Internet.
Powers of Attorney Fail to Prevent Guardianship
A general durable power of attorney (GDPOA) is often suggested as a means to avoid guardianship, or “living probate.” Although such a document is an important tool in a comprehensive estate plan, the GDPOA alone, or coupled with only a Last Will and Testament, may not provide the protection the maker seeks.
A GDPOA is a legal document that allows the “principal” to appoint another person (the “agent” or “attorney-in-fact”) to conduct the principal’s business and financial affairs on the principal’s behalf. This document is intended to help in the absence of a principal or during a time when the principal may be physically or mentally unable to conduct business. Since the document is “durable,” it will continue to be in force and effective even if the principal becomes legally incapacitated. In order to be effective for real estate transactions, the GDPOA must be recorded in the county clerk’s office where the property is located. A GDPOA is distinguished from a health care power of attorney, and a limited power of attorney by its broad scope and application to a wide range of financial matters.
A power of attorney that is not durable does nothing to aid in planning for diasability, incompetency, or incapacity, and does little, if anything, to avoid guardianship. A power of attorney that is not durable becomes void when the principal becomes incompetent of incapacitated. Consequently, of the differenct forms of powers of attorney available, it is the GDPOA that holds the most promise in planning for disability, incompetency, or incapacity.
Practically, though, GDPOA’s can be quite weak and ineffective. Even though powers of attorney are very common and the notion of a GDPOA has become very popular, agents bearing powers of attorney documents have not always been treated as if they stand in the principal’s shoes. Individuals and institutions routinely reject GDPOA’s upon presentation. Elderlaw Attorney Scot Selis writes at SeniorLawToday.com:
“If you’ve ever been frustrated by an organization’s refusal to honor a Durable Power of Attorney, you’re not alone. A power of attorney allows an individual to select another person or people to handle their financial affairs. However, many financial institutions frequently refuse to honor a properly signed and witnesses power of attorney.”
It is, indeed, frustrating for an agent to find his or her powers refused or disregarded in transactions on a principal’s behalf. But, refusal of properly executed a GDPOA also undermines the intent of the principal, who, in making the GDPOA, typically assumed he or she was making things easier for his or her family. Although an agent can petition a court of appropriate jurisdiction to enforce his or her legitimately exercised powers, the prospect of having to litigate transactions that should take place in the ordinary course of business is more than just frustrating. Litigation is expensive and time-consuming, and never the intent of the principal making the GDPOA.
The problem is so widespread that groups of attorneys have complained to legislators, Attorney General’s offices, and Departments of Commerce about banks requiring the use of bank’s own power of attorney forms and banks refusing to honor powers of attorney generally. While these complaints, over the years, have resulted in more uniform legislation governing the GDPOA, the practical problems remain.
There are a variety of reasons that an individual or institution might reject a GDPOA. The most common reason given is that the GDPOA is “stale,” or too old. This reason is not, however, based upon any legal right, privilege or responsibility of the bank or institution. Most states permit a GDPOA that has no expiration. Banks commonly reject these documents, purportedly, on the basis of their age.
Another reason given is that the GDPOA is not recorded. Recording a GDPOA is, as mentioned, necessary for conducting transactions involving real estate, but is generally not required for other financial transactions. Nonetheless, an individual or institution may demand that the document be recorded. Recording may not be in the client’s best interest, however, particularly if it is unnecessary. Once recorded, the GDPOA becomes a public record, available to anyone who might request same. A recorded GDPOA, certified by the county recorder, can be a dangerous instrument in the wrong hands.
Another reason that is often given for rejecting a GDPOA is that the GDPOA does not permit the agent authority to conduct the intended transaction. This reason is based in the law, because an individual or institution may be liable if the GDPOA is accepted to perform a transaction not authorized by the GDPOA. Moreover, if the individual or institution is put on notice that the agent is doing anything that is not permitted by the GDPOA, the individual or institution facilitating the transaction by accepting the GDPOA may be liable.
This potential liability is, of course, a major disincentive for individuals and institutions being asked to accept a GDPOA. This disincentive is particularly acute when the agent seeks to close an account or liquidate a policy or asset using a GDPOA, because the individual or institution cannot know the ultimate disposition of the proceeds. For example, if the GDPOA does not permit the agent to make gifts to the agent or to third parties, or if the law of the state prohibits such transactions, the institution may fear that closing an account or liquidating an asset may facilitate an improper gift.
Quite apart from the reasons given, the motivations for rejecting a GDPOA are many, and range from the proper to the ignorant to the improper. Proper motivations are many. Institutions may prefer the legal certainty and protection of probate court approval. In such a case, presentation of the GDPOA may actually cause or influence to cause an application for guardianship. The institution may, in good faith, suspect improper use of the GDPOA. The institution may even suspect that the agent is incompetent or otherwise impaired.
Improper motivations causing rejection of a GDPOA include a desire to keep and maintain control of an asset, impeding discovery of improper management of assets, undue influence of persons other than the agent, and disagreement with an agent’s intended use of the assets where the intended use is lawful. There may be, however, no way to distinguish the proper from the improper motivation, because one rejecting the GDPOA will never admit of improper motivation.
Compounding the difficulties in getting institutions to accept a GDPOA are the motives of family members seeking to control a senior’s estate. Many GDPOA’s are simply preempted by a family member filing for guardianship. Diane Armstrong, PhD, testifying before the Senate Special Senate Committee on Aging wrote:
“The majority of these [guardianship] petitions are filed by adult children who are seeking some form of control over the personal and/or financial affairs of their aging relatives. They are sibling battles rooted in issues of inheritance and control, often described as ‘thinly veiled pre-death will contests.’ Anyone who reaches 62 with coveted assets is at risk. As one forensic psychiatrist noted about these so-called protective proceedings, ‘For every $100,000 in a given estate, a lawyer shows up; for every $25,000, a family member shows up; and if there isn’t any money, then nobody shows up’ (quoted in Harold T. Nedd’s Fighting over the Care of Aging Parents, USA Today, July 30, 1998).”
Equally disturbing is the fact that courts often ignore GDPOA’s! The very document upon which most people rely in order to reduce the chance of a court-appointed guardian is often simply ignored by the probate court. Diane Armstrong testified before the Special Senate Commitee on Aging that:
“When an elderly individual is brought into court and forced to prove his or her competence, we soon see that the system does not work. We have a system rife with court-sanctioned elder abuse. Why? Judges override protections that have been put in place in the codes. It happens every day. Judges disregard durable powers of attorney – the single most important document each of us can create to determine our care should we become incapacitated…Judges ignore our lists of preselected surrogate decisionmakers. The current system does not work.
Consequently, GDPOA’s do not provide complete protection from guardianship. Particularly if a person foresees a need for such protection due to the size or composition of their estate, or due to the composition of their family, or due to a lack of unity in their family, he or she should consult with an estate planning attorney familiar with trusts designed to keep and maintain control of assets and decision-making outside of court involvement or control. Such trust planning, as part of a comprehensive estate plan, can afford a more comprehensive solution than a GDPOA and a Last Will and Testament.
Regardless, there are some strategies that can help increase the chances that a GDPOA will be accepted by an individual or institution. First, have the estate plan reviewed annually, and periodically re-execute the GDPOA. Second, provide institutions with copies of the GDPOA in advance of any illness. Request a letter from the institution acknowledging receipt of the GDPOA, and the result of its review. With a letter from the institution that the GDPOA document will be accepted, there is a greater possibility the GDPOA will be accepted in the future. At a minimum, there is always hope that the person who provides the letter is still at the institution when the GDPOA is used.
Third, execute the institution’s proprietary GDPOA. Some banks and brokerage houses require customers to sign their own power of attorney form to allow others to deal with customer accounts. There is, typically, nothing wrong with these short-form powers of attorney so long as they don’t revoke, but simply enhance, the provisions of the GDPOA. If there is any question or concern, simply obatain a copy and have it reviewed by an estate planning attorney. Finally, add the agents’ names to all accounts as an “agent” or “attorney-in-fact” before an illness strikes. Titling assets accordingly does not vest ownership rights in the agents, but increases the chances of the GDPOA being accepted without reservation when needed.
But, perhaps, the best strategy for planning for incompetency, incapacity and disability is a comprehensive estate plan including a trust.
