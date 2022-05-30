Finance
Seasonable Business Cash Flow – Big Problem But With a Solution
It can be quite the hassle as a seasonable business. No matter how well you plan the year, you always seem to be struggling a while after the profitable season ends. Cash flow is somehow always a problem, but it’s not impossible to manage. Sure, it’ll take some effort and organization on your part, but it’s nothing that a dedicated business owner can’t handle.
There are a number of seasonal businesses, from farming to tourism and all the way to event planning. Although the nature of these trades is different, managing cash flow will be similar because of their seasonal characteristic. Here is what you have to do.
Know Your Seasons
You may think this is basic knowledge for any seasonal business owner. However, in a majority of cases, business owners horribly overestimate their peak season. Moreover, they underestimate the costs of operating during off-seasons. When you know the exact timings of your season, you’re able to derive accurate conclusions that set apart fact from fiction.
If you run a new business, you’ll have to start taking detailed notes from year one. Conduct research based on other seasonal companies but if you’re established, it’s time to bring out the records. Once you figure out your business’ periods of maximum revenue and expenditure and vice versa, you can plan on a forecasting strategy.
Forecast Your Business
By forecasting your cash flow throughout the year, you’re able to evaluate how much funding you have, in response to the costs. You should analyze your records to form a plan with regard to spending and sales, and how much cash flow you can retain after peak season.
You should form an analysis of sales and spending forecasts based on the factors that drive it. This includes product lines, channels, and units. Then, you should check whether your evaluation matches the accounting records.
When you’re forecasting cash flow for your business, ensure that it manages any references to sales on account, inventory management, asset replenishment and repayment of debts, which are sensitive to cash flow. When you keep track of all these things together, you won’t have to think about why unknown costs keep popping up despite the effort.
Maintain Forecasts with Concentration and Money
Making a record of forecasts once isn’t enough and never will be. The market and economy can shift within a second, so you must not fail to keep the changes reviewed and revised. This theory of development ensures that you know what’s happening, so you can adopt a new strategy next time.
Know the Expected Expenses
In a business, there are always some recurring expenses that remain fairly constant over time. You should account for these so that you can accurately forecast expenses during off-peak seasons. These costs include the price of utilities and rent but some that won’t come to mind. To know those, you’ll need to break into the account books.
In the end, you’ll be left with a somewhat expected figure as to how much you’ll have to pay in quarterly taxes and business insurance premiums. You should add these to your forecast because planning for them will be helpful during seasons with low business.
Address Changes
Sometimes, it’s enough to simply know when your business becomes vulnerable. Even if you can’t manage things yourself, you can still ask for some help. Instead of worrying about what terrors the off-season can bring to your business, think about what you can do to calmly face the inevitable. Surely, you’ll run out of capital no matter how well you manage cash flow so what does one do? You take a loan.
Think of it this way, taking an emergency loan just days before making your employees’ payroll will be very different from applying for a bridge loan months before off-season starts. For starters, you’ll get a good interest rate, and you’ll develop a good relationship with the bank.
A misconception is that well-run seasonal businesses shouldn’t need loans to generate cash flow during the off-season but this isn’t true. It’s much more achievable for a seasonal business to anticipate extra costs beforehand and take a special loan as one sees fit. Investors and bankers will show a positive response to good planning and anticipation so you shouldn’t forget to tell them about your business’ seasonality.
Restructure Some Expenses
As a seasonal business, you’ll need to pull some strings here and there to make sure that you get through the rest of the year until you’re back in peak season. One of the things you can do is to structure certain expenses in a way that they match the revenue you have in the current season.
For instance, if you make handcrafted products and deal with vendors for materials, you can form an agreement with them so they demand bigger payments in peak season while making off-season payments smaller.
Empty Your Shelves
In today’s world of consumers, quite a lot of people don’t shop during the season. This could be due to a number of reasons; they’re trying to avoid the crowd or they simply don’t want to pay the higher price. They’re waiting for an off-season sale to stock up, and as a good business owner, you should provide.
Empty out any leftover inventory from peak-season by selling products at a fair discount. This will help you generate extra revenue, as well as a pool of off-season customers. Not to mention, you’ll also be reducing the expenses of storing items.
Improve Your Line of Expertise
This is the final piece of advice that any seasonal business can get and it has more to do with becoming a multi-seasonal business. Experts suggest that seasonal businesses expand their line of work by offering different services during the off-season.
For instance, roofing companies take up jobs like snow removal during the winter. Your business can do something similar and boost cash flow throughout the rest of the year.
Conclusion
These are some of the solutions a seasonal business can adopt to improve their cash flow during the off-seasons of the year. Now, there’s no reason to do everything simultaneously. However, consistency is key. By slowly working towards a successful off-season period, seasonal businesses can improve strategies and boost peak-season practices.
Finance
Human Resource Deliverables
Human Capital, Human Resource Deliverables-Quantifying HR – What gets measured gets done
Let us begin with a common question doing the rounds of politically correct HR thinkers today. “Should we do away with HR?” this is a silly question and a senseless debate. Of course we should do away with HR-if it fails to add value and impedes performance. Of course we should keep HR-if it creates value or delivers results. A more useful question, the question addressed is “How can HR create value and deliver results“.
Therefore we need to:
Define the value HR creates-for customers, employees and investors.
Institute measures for your performance, or face the inevitable- outsourcing of your function.
Today HR managers along with line managers need to collaborate to create an organization that can change, learn, move, and act faster than the competition.
There is a paradigm shift in the HR professional’s functionality from “What I do” to “What I Deliver”. This shift is on four distinct fronts enabling HR to be:
- Strategic Partner
- Administrative Expert
- Employee Champion
-
Change Agent
The old myth was that people go into HR because they like people. However, the new reality is that HR departments are not designed to provide corporate therapy or as social or health-and-happiness retreats. HR professionals must create the practices that make employees more competitive, not more comfortable.
The impact of HR practices can and must be measured. HR professionals must contribute to the bottom line.
Finance
Your Dog the Genius
Since it was close to ten when we arrived at Avila Beach this morning, John and Shadow waited graciously while I went to get my Latte; then we walked a half to three quarters of a mile or so down to San Luis Pier where dogs can race around sans leash all day. I’d been talking to Shadow all morning about the fact that we were going to take him to the beach but since the line at the coffee house was twenty minutes long, I figured that he’d begun to think that I’d promised him something I could not deliver… again.
When we got to San Luis pier and I took his leash off, Shadow stood, looked around, then slowly, cautiously, walked down the concrete boat ramp to the beach, then he stopped, turned back to look at me clearly asking, “Are you going to call me back?” When I did nothing but grin at him, he started to trot down to the beach, then run, first to the people, then to their dogs.
As I caught up to Shadow, the people and their dogs, I first said hi to their dog, as is my habit, then to the person, to ask them about their dog. What kind is she or he if not immediately obvious, grinning at the dog and at the people and at Shadow. And I realized that this type of casual conversation, I am really good at: talking about dogs, their dog, where they found them, if a rescue, what rescue center, as many details as they care to offer. I have an agenda these days-I’m hoping we can find another dog but as I think about why walking on a beach watching people play with their dogs is so much fun for me, I realize for the billionth time that dogs teach us happiness. They are the gurus, the experts on happiness.
Recently, I’ve discovered a delightful blog called, Coffee with A Canine and a book called The Genius of Dogs which is advertised on Marshal’s site. A title like that was, of course, irresistible to me, so I bought it and downloaded onto my Kindle. Authors Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods claim that dogs are the most successful mammals on the planet next to us. Canine research has uncovered an average ‘vocabulary’ for dogs of somewhere between 100 to 500 words understood between dogs and us.But recently, research is centering on the almost unbelievable ability of dogs to interpret accurately the behavior of humans. Hare and Woods turn the research around in an intriguing claim that their intelligence improved after the fact.
After what fact?
After they used their innate friendliness, interest in humans-their genius- developed as a consequence to their friendliness. Shadow is the friendliest dog on the planet-ergo a genius.
Finance
Employee Benefit Or Worker Entitlement
Fasten your seatbelt because whether you are an employer or an employee, your benefit program is about to change.
During the booming industrial age when a potential employee would seek out employment at a medium to large sized company, they would look at wages as the main reason for choosing one company over another. Most employers would typically offer the same benefit plan which included medical and dental insurance. This same employee also knew that if they stayed with this employer until retirement, their retirement needs would be met through a defined benefit plan.
Employees during this time period did not need to be educated on their employee benefits program because they had little to no choice in the matter. Typically, these employees were enrolled automatically in their benefits and could not make any adjustments or changes to their plan or plan design. Benefits were viewed as and became entitlements.
Now enter the information age. With the cost of offering a competitive employee benefits program at an all time high, employers are having to share some of the costs associated with offering such benefit plans with their employees. As employers are struggling to attract and retain good quality employees, they are finding wages are not the only issue as it pertains to hiring a new employee. The employee benefits program has now taken center stage.
The result, as employee benefits continue to cost more and more each year, employees will now make changes to their employment over benefits not just wages.
The one constant between the two ages is the perception that employees are entitled to these employee benefits and they are not viewed as an employee perk.
So how does this perception get changed? By introducing employee driven benefit plans.
By allowing employees to take control of specific design elements of their own personal benefits plan, the employee and the employer receive huge dividends. Although, this may sound like the old cafeteria plans of yester year in which the employer gave their employees a sum of money to purchase benefits from a benefit bank, this strategy works much differently. The cost of this program becomes transparent to the employee and therefore they see the total cost of their benefit program.
Since the employee sees the actual cost of their own employee benefits program, this strategy requires input from the employee to design their own program in which variety is the key. By offering a multitude of benefit options, the employee is in control of their own plan design as well as the cost. Most employee driven plan designs offer multliple medical, dental, short term disability, long term disability and many other insurance offerings including voluntary benefits such as accident, cancer, life and identity theft coverages. Just to name a few.
So how does this employee driven benefit plan work and what is the best strategy for implementation?
There are three main aspects to developing this type of benefit strategy:
1. Communication. Communicating the features and benefits of this type of strategy should be the foundation of offering an employee driven benefit plan. It is important for an employee to be educated on their benefit options as it pertains to their situation and allow them to make good decisions as it relates to the benefits and their cost.
This can be accomplished through group meetings, newsletters, informational call center or through licensed benefit couselors. Of all the options, the latter is preferred.
2.Enrollment. As the employee designs their own benefit plan, each design may be different from one employee to another. For this reason there must be an electronic enrollment system in place for ease of enrollment and to assist in the transfer of data electronically to multiple vendors and/or carriers.
3. Administration. As employers look to cut their budgets or to reduce costs, it is important that a strategy like this does not increase the overall cost of administering the employee benefits plan or add an additional administrative burden. So having an electronic enrollment system that can be used as an administrative and billing tool is of the essence.
Once this strategy is implemented there are 4 main benefits for the employee and the employer.
1. Since the employees become educated through this process, he or she has a higher level of understanding of their own benefit plan and how to maximize the benefits for their own use.
2. Benefit statements can be produced and printed from the enrollment/administration system so the employee can see the total costs of their benefits and the amount the employer is contributing on their behalf. The employer may also include items on this benefit statement such as the cost of additional taxes or benefits paid on behalf of the employee to show the employee their total compensation received for that year. Most employees never see this type information.
3. Tax savings. Since most of the additional benefits in this employee driven benefit model are pretax, the overall costs are reduced for both the employee and the employer.
4. By including the employee in the overall process and by allowing them to understand the costs associated with offering an employee benefits plan, the employee understands the employer cost and feels appreciative of the benefit. Their benefit program becomes a benefit again.
So what is the end result?
The end result of this employee driven benefit strategy is plan understanding, employee appreciation and transparency of cost which will allow all parties to maintain control the costs associated with offering a complete benefits program. As technology continues to develop, more options related to this type of plan design will be available.
