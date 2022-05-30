The 30 Best Shounen Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)

Share Pin 0 Shares

Anime dramas have always put forward the beauty and originality of many light novels and manga. Especially if we talk about shonen manga which is one of the best shounen anime, it has enhanced the romantic environment of many Japanese comics publications. The shonen formula always revolves around young boys and their capacities in different genres and the environment of historical Japan.

In every shounen manga character, the writer makes an effort to show the heroic kanji character. The word kanji means young rather than youthful. The author invariably painted a proper ninja or samurai character of young boys in several shounen genre comics.

The Shonen manga mainly features the male protagonist who illustrates high action and sometimes comical strategies with solid character design. Moreover, it mainly focuses on martial arts, mecha, science fiction, sports, horror or mythological creatures. The shonen anime dramas indicate impressive fight scenes, creating different configurations in anime history. Some other ways also set a competition or comparison between the main protagonist and the evil strength or a whole fighting squad arrangements.

Before stepping into the anime world, the shounen mangas used to be published in some notable magazines. The shonen magazine has always helped the reader to imagine the male protagonist in their way. However, apart from this, it has also enhanced confidence and power another character development. Moreover, such comics also bring the dignity of the female characters into the world.

30. Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files

Director: Noriyuki Abe

Noriyuki Abe Writers: Yukiyoshi Ōhashi

Yukiyoshi Ōhashi Stars: Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei, Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Megumi Ogata as Youko Kurama, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Yuri Amano as Keiko Yukimura

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei, Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Megumi Ogata as Youko Kurama, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Yuri Amano as Keiko Yukimura IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Platform: Netflix

This shounen anime show is about Yusuke Urameshi, who saved a child and is attacked by a car during the rescue. However, after birth, he stood up to investigate cases regarding evil powers and illusions.

29. Assassination Classroom

Director: Seiji Kishi

Seiji Kishi Writers: Makoto Uezu

Makoto Uezu Stars: Mai Fuchigami as Nagisa Shiota, Jun Fukuyama as Koro-sensei, Ryōta Ōsaka as Yuuma Isogai, Tomokazu Sugita as Tadaomi Karasuma, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Karma Akabane

Mai Fuchigami as Nagisa Shiota, Jun Fukuyama as Koro-sensei, Ryōta Ōsaka as Yuuma Isogai, Tomokazu Sugita as Tadaomi Karasuma, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Karma Akabane IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Platform: Netflix

This shounen anime drama characterizes how the studies of a class consider the murder of their teacher more important than any other assignment.

28. GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

Director: Noriyuki Abe

Noriyuki Abe Writers: Masashi Sogo

Masashi Sogo Stars: Kirk Thornton as Koji Sannomaru, Junichi Suwabe as Koji Fujiyoshi, Wataru Takagi as Eikichi Onizuka

Kirk Thornton as Koji Sannomaru, Junichi Suwabe as Koji Fujiyoshi, Wataru Takagi as Eikichi Onizuka IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Platform: Netflix

This drama focuses on a 22-year-old ex-bōsōzoku member named Eikichi Onizuka. After a great struggle and suffering, he became a teacher at a private middle school in Tokyo, Japan. However, later as the shounen anime proceeds, he developed his proficiencies, and he shifted to California for teaching at a junior high school.

27. Yowamushi Pedal

Director: Osamu Nabeshima

Osamu Nabeshima Writers: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Stars: Daiki Yamashita as Sakamichi Onoda, Kōsuke Toriumi as Shunsuke Imaizumi, Daisuke Kishio as Junta Teshima, Tsubasa Yonaga as Sangaku Manami, Kentarō Itō as Jin Tadokoro, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Aoyagi Hajime

Daiki Yamashita as Sakamichi Onoda, Kōsuke Toriumi as Shunsuke Imaizumi, Daisuke Kishio as Junta Teshima, Tsubasa Yonaga as Sangaku Manami, Kentarō Itō as Jin Tadokoro, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Aoyagi Hajime IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Platform: Netflix

Sakamichi as well as the other players of the Sohoku squad have been asked to compete there in Kumamoto Hi Province Mountain Range Race over Hakone Academy’s competitors.

26. Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life

Director: Ryōma Mizuno

Ryōma Mizuno Writers: Ayumu Hisao

Ayumu Hisao Stars: Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Hozuki, Daman Mills as Chika Kudo, Junya Enoki as Takezo Kurata, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka, Brandon Potter as Suzuka Takinami

Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Hozuki, Daman Mills as Chika Kudo, Junya Enoki as Takezo Kurata, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka, Brandon Potter as Suzuka Takinami IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 MyAnimeList: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Platform: Netflix

This shounen anime theatre shows the hardship of an individual member, and it’s a team from the koto club to learn the traditional string instrument for a music contest.

25. Seraph of the End

Director: Daisuke Tokudo

Daisuke Tokudo Writers: Hiroshi Seko

Hiroshi Seko Stars: Micah Solusod, Dave Trosko, Saori Hayami, Miyu Irino, Nobuhiko Okamoto

Micah Solusod, Dave Trosko, Saori Hayami, Miyu Irino, Nobuhiko Okamoto IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Platform: Netflix

Seraph of the End is a shounen anime drama that has exhibited the vampire lineage. To recuse his best friend Mikaela, Yūichirō Hyakuya joined a vampire group. However, he also wanted to take revenge on them as they had killed their innocent family members.

24. Kakegurui

Director: Yuichiro Hayashi and Kiyoshi Matsuda

Yuichiro Hayashi and Kiyoshi Matsuda Writers: Yasuko Kobayashi

Yasuko Kobayashi Stars: Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Minami Tanaka as Mary Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryota Suzui

Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Minami Tanaka as Mary Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryota Suzui IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 MyAnimeList: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Platform: Netflix

There are very few series that have put forward the concept of gambling. Among them, this shounen anime show is one. The main character of this drama is Yumeko Jabami, who has enrolled at Hyakkaou Private Academy. In this Academy, students get categorized by their gambling winnings. So try her fortune, and to go on top, she pushed herself in this place.

23. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma

Director: Yoshitomo Yonetani

Yoshitomo Yonetani Writers: Shogo Yasukawa

Shogo Yasukawa Stars: Risa Taneda as Erina Nakiri, Shizuka Ishigami as Ikumi Mito, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sōma Yukihira, Chinatsu Akasaki as Alice Nakiri, Natsuki Hanae as Takumi Aldini, Rikiya Koyama as Jōichirō Yukihira

Risa Taneda as Erina Nakiri, Shizuka Ishigami as Ikumi Mito, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sōma Yukihira, Chinatsu Akasaki as Alice Nakiri, Natsuki Hanae as Takumi Aldini, Rikiya Koyama as Jōichirō Yukihira IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Platform: Netflix

This shounen anime depicts the cooking abilities of the male protagonist named Soma Yukihira, who participates in the world’s best chefs compete to prove himself. However, anime fans appreciate the thought of this drama.

22. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Director: Naokatsu Tsuda

Naokatsu Tsuda Writers: Hirohiko Araki

Hirohiko Araki Stars: Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo, Johnny Yong as Jonathan Joestar, Tomokazu Sugita as Joseph Joestar, Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yūki Ono as Josuke Higashikata, Takahiro Sakurai as Rohan Kishibe, Kōsuke Toriumi as Guido Mista

Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo, Johnny Yong as Jonathan Joestar, Tomokazu Sugita as Joseph Joestar, Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yūki Ono as Josuke Higashikata, Takahiro Sakurai as Rohan Kishibe, Kōsuke Toriumi as Guido Mista IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Platform: Netflix

This anime illustrates the psychic strength and several phenomena to possess the Joestar family. The drama proceeds when family members attempt to escape this curse through lots of adventures.

21. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Kenji Nagasaki Writers: Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Stars: Yuichi Nakamura as Hawks, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Chimera, Yoshio Inoue as Nine, Mio Imada as Slice, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Kaminari

Yuichi Nakamura as Hawks, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Chimera, Yoshio Inoue as Nine, Mio Imada as Slice, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Kaminari IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Platform: Netflix

This drama is one of the best shounen anime theatres of all time. It has painted the heroic activity of Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A to revolt with the villain to reclaim a group of islanders.

20. Pandora Hearts

Director: Takao Kato

Takao Kato Writers: Mayori Sekijima

Mayori Sekijima Stars: Junko Minagawa,Yukari Tamura,Akira Ishida

Junko Minagawa,Yukari Tamura,Akira Ishida IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Platform: Funimation,Tubi,Crunchyroll

Oz Vessalius, the successor to the one of the duke households, is fifteen years old. His life is full and happy, with the exception of his dad’s persistent absence. This, unfortunately, changes at his coming-of-age celebration. He is sent into the jail called as the “Abyss” for no apparent cause, only for it to be rescued by a “chain” know as Alice, the blood soaked black rabbit. Why was he hurled into the Abyss, what role does Alice play, but what does the “Pandora” group really want him?

19. Tokyo Revengers

Director: Koichi Hatsumi

Koichi Hatsumi Writers: Yasuyuki Mutō

Yasuyuki Mutō Stars: Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryōta Ōsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yū Hayashi as Manjiro Sano, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji, Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida

Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryōta Ōsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yū Hayashi as Manjiro Sano, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji, Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Platform: Netflix

This shounen anime drama joins the past and future with a thin line. Hanagaki Takemichi, who has lived a miserable life till his last breath, suddenly rejuvenates his life after he wakes up 12 years in the past. However, he tries to sort out his life and other events to have a fruitful future.

18. Fairy Tail

Director: Shinji Ishihira

Shinji Ishihira Writers: Masashi Sogo

Masashi Sogo Stars: Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza Scarlet, Daisuke Namikawa as Jellal Fernandez, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ultear Milkovich, Mai Nakahara as Juvia Lockser

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza Scarlet, Daisuke Namikawa as Jellal Fernandez, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ultear Milkovich, Mai Nakahara as Juvia Lockser IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 MyAnimeList: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Platform: Netflix

This shounen anime shows how Lucy, a celestial wizard, and Natsu, a dragon slayer wizard, belong to the Fairy Tail guild fight against evil forces.

17. Death Note

Director: Tetsurō Araki

Tetsurō Araki Writers: Toshiki Inoue

Toshiki Inoue Stars: Mamoru Miyano as Light Yagami, Aya Hirano as Misa Amane, Nakamura Shidō II as Ryuk, Noriko Hidaka as Near, Ryō Naitō as Touta Matsuda, Masaya Matsukaze as Teru Mikami, Haruka Kudo as Sayu Yagami, Ai Satō as Sachiko Yagami

Mamoru Miyano as Light Yagami, Aya Hirano as Misa Amane, Nakamura Shidō II as Ryuk, Noriko Hidaka as Near, Ryō Naitō as Touta Matsuda, Masaya Matsukaze as Teru Mikami, Haruka Kudo as Sayu Yagami, Ai Satō as Sachiko Yagami IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 MyAnimeList: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Platform: Netflix

The shounen anime drama Death Note provided a perfect definition of the evil power of a supernatural notebook which provides its user with the capacity to kill anyone.

16. Mysterious Girl friend X

Director: Ayumu Watanabe

Ayumu Watanabe Writers: Deko Akao

Deko Akao Stars: Ayako Yoshitani as Mikoto Urabe, Miyu Irino as Akira Tsubaki, Ryō Hirohashi as Ayuko Oka, Yuki Kaji as Kohei Ueno, Misato Fukuen as Yoko Tsubaki

Ayako Yoshitani as Mikoto Urabe, Miyu Irino as Akira Tsubaki, Ryō Hirohashi as Ayuko Oka, Yuki Kaji as Kohei Ueno, Misato Fukuen as Yoko Tsubaki IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 MyAnimeList: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Platform: Crunchyroll

This 2012 released popular shounen series has portrayed a bond between two students. The drama takes a turn when the wrong character among the main chart terms gets addicted to others’ spittle.

15. Hunter x Hunter

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Writers: Nobuaki Kishima

Nobuaki Kishima Stars: Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Daisuke Namikawa as Hisoka, Junko Takeuchi as Gon Freecss, Keiji Fujiwara as Leorio, Miyuki Sawashiro as Kurapika, Megumi Han as Cluck, Umi Tenjin as Korutopi, Urara Takano as Irumi

Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Daisuke Namikawa as Hisoka, Junko Takeuchi as Gon Freecss, Keiji Fujiwara as Leorio, Miyuki Sawashiro as Kurapika, Megumi Han as Cluck, Umi Tenjin as Korutopi, Urara Takano as Irumi IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 MyAnimeList: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Platform: Hulu

Hunter X Hunter can be considered one of the popular anime shows that exemplify how Gon Freecss trains himself as a ferocious hunter just to be like his father.

14. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Writers: Ufotable

Ufotable Stars: Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akari Kitō, Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumi Mano, Kenichi Suzumura, Johnny Yong Bosch, Aleks Le

Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akari Kitō, Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumi Mano, Kenichi Suzumura, Johnny Yong Bosch, Aleks Le IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 MyAnimeList: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

In Demon Slayer a young protagonist tries to save his sister who has turned into a demon after his family members were assassinated.

13. Sword Art Online

Director: Tomohiko Itō

Tomohiko Itō Writers: Reki Kawahara

Reki Kawahara Stars: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito, Brandon Winckler as Eugeo, Ai Kayano as Alice Zuberg, Rina Hidaka as Silica, Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna, Kōichi Yamadera as Akihiko Kayaba

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito, Brandon Winckler as Eugeo, Ai Kayano as Alice Zuberg, Rina Hidaka as Silica, Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna, Kōichi Yamadera as Akihiko Kayaba IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 MyAnimeList: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The story of this Japanese shonen anime show is about Kiriti, who the government has appointed to find out the player who can kill the players in reality.

12. Naruto Shippuden

Director: Hayato Date

Hayato Date Writers: Masashi Kishimoto

Masashi Kishimoto Stars: Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Ayumi Fujimura as Shion, Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake, Chie Nakamura as Sakura Haruno, Kōichi Tōchika as Neji Hyuga, Showtaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara, Yōichi Masukawa as Rock Lee

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Ayumi Fujimura as Shion, Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake, Chie Nakamura as Sakura Haruno, Kōichi Tōchika as Neji Hyuga, Showtaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara, Yōichi Masukawa as Rock Lee IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 MyAnimeList: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll and Funimation

Naruto series is one of the best shounen anime shows. In Naruto Shippuden, the anime fans experience how Naruto, a young ninja, helps and protects the Shion, a priestess. Her main motive was to save the world from evil energy. However, she also tries to save herself from her death prediction in this process.

11. Hajime no Ippo

Director: Satoshi Nishimura

Satoshi Nishimura Writers: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Tatsuhiko Urahata Stars: Kōhei Kiyasu as Ippo Makunouchi, Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru Takamura, Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata, Kenji Utsumi as Genji Kamogawa, Keiji Fujiwara as Tatsuya Kimura, Masaki Aizawa as Date Eiji

Kōhei Kiyasu as Ippo Makunouchi, Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru Takamura, Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata, Kenji Utsumi as Genji Kamogawa, Keiji Fujiwara as Tatsuya Kimura, Masaki Aizawa as Date Eiji IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Platform: Crunchyroll.

This popular shonen anime show depicts how Ippo’s life changes after a professional boxer introduced his boxing skills and aptitudes to the world after being bullied by many people.

10. Dragon Ball Super

Director: Kimitoshi Chioka, Morio Hatano, Kōhei Hatano, Tatsuya Nagamine, Ryōta Nakamura

Kimitoshi Chioka, Morio Hatano, Kōhei Hatano, Tatsuya Nagamine, Ryōta Nakamura Writers: Akira Toriyama, Yoshifumi Fukushima, King Ryu, Yoshitaka Toshio, Makoto Koyama, Atsuhiro Tomioka

Akira Toriyama, Yoshifumi Fukushima, King Ryu, Yoshitaka Toshio, Makoto Koyama, Atsuhiro Tomioka Stars: Masako Nozawa as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta, Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Masako Nozawa as Goten, Kōzō Shioya as Majin Buu

Masako Nozawa as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta, Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Masako Nozawa as Goten, Kōzō Shioya as Majin Buu IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

This shonen anime drama shows how the God of destruction, Beerus woke up after Goku sent him into sleep to save the earth. However, the plot twists when Beerus comes around with a destruction plan.

9. Rurouni Kenshin

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Writers: Michiru Shimada, Yoshiyuki Suga, Akemi Omode, Nobuaki Kishima, Michiko Yokote, Masashi Sogo

Michiru Shimada, Yoshiyuki Suga, Akemi Omode, Nobuaki Kishima, Michiko Yokote, Masashi Sogo Stars: Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Mika Doi, Yuji Ueda, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Ikue Ōtani, Ryō Naitō

Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Mika Doi, Yuji Ueda, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Ikue Ōtani, Ryō Naitō IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

This popular shonen anime follows the lifestyle of Hitokiri Battosai, who quits his everyday life to become Himura Kenshin. Himura Kenshin is the powerful and competent samurai of that era who has fought against evil minds to protect the people of Japan.

8. Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Director: Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido

Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido Writers: Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo

Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo Stars: Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Yū Shimamura as Annie Leonhart, Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Yū Shimamura as Annie Leonhart, Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 MyAnimeList: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Platform: Netflix, Hulu

The story of the shounen anime series Attack on Titan is about how two kids take the oath of killing every titan who has eaten their mother alive. However, Attack on Titan is set in a vivid fantasy world where the horrifying titan tries to end humankind.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Director: Yasuhiro Irie

Yasuhiro Irie Writers: Hiroshi Ōnogi

Hiroshi Ōnogi Stars: Romi Park as Edward Elric, Megumi Toyoguchi as Winry Rockbell, Rie Kugimiya as Alphonse Elric, Minami Takayama as Envy, Yuichi Nakamura as Greed, Sumire Morohoshi as Nina Tucker

Romi Park as Edward Elric, Megumi Toyoguchi as Winry Rockbell, Rie Kugimiya as Alphonse Elric, Minami Takayama as Envy, Yuichi Nakamura as Greed, Sumire Morohoshi as Nina Tucker IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 MyAnimeList: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

This shounen anime has been adapted from Hiromu Arakawa’s manga Fullmetal Alchemist. This series portrays how two brothers do a lot of hard work to find the Philosopher’s Stone after their mother leaves them in an abnormal physical form. However, both try to revive their mother’s life with the power of “alchemy”, who died because of an incurable disease.

6. Dragon Ball

Director: Minoru Okazaki and Daisuke Nishio

Minoru Okazaki and Daisuke Nishio Writers: Toshiki Inoue and Takao Koyama

Toshiki Inoue and Takao Koyama Stars: Masako Nozawa as Goku, Hiromi Tsuru as Bulma, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Christopher Sabat as Yamcha, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Mike McFarland as Master Roshi

Masako Nozawa as Goku, Hiromi Tsuru as Bulma, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Christopher Sabat as Yamcha, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Mike McFarland as Master Roshi IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Platform: Hulu

Dragon ball is considered one of the best shonen anime series which shows Goku and Bulma’s exploration for the distinctive seven Dragonballs.

5. Dragon Ball Z

Director: Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Yamauchi Writers: Takao Koyama

Takao Koyama Stars: Masako Nozawa as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta, Scott McNeil as Majin Buu, Ryūsei Nakao as Frieza, Mayumi Shō as Chi-Chi, Bin Shimada as Broly, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo

Masako Nozawa as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta, Scott McNeil as Majin Buu, Ryūsei Nakao as Frieza, Mayumi Shō as Chi-Chi, Bin Shimada as Broly, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video

““Dragon Ball Z” is about the main lead Goku and his Z warriors, who have a fighting spirit and never compete against the evil world.

4. The Seven Deadly Sins

Director: Tensai Okamura

Tensai Okamura Writers: Shōtarō Suga

Shōtarō Suga Stars: Jun Fukuyama as King, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Liz, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Rintarou Nishi as King Liones

Jun Fukuyama as King, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Liz, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Rintarou Nishi as King Liones IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Platform: Netflix

This shonen anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins, shows how a young princess tries her level back the authority and sovereignty of some forgotten ninja troopers.

3. Kuroko’s Basketball

Director: Shunsuke Tada

Shunsuke Tada Writers: Noburo Takagi

Noburo Takagi Stars: Kensho Ono as Tetsuya Kuroko, Yūki Ono as Taiga Kagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Junpei Hyuga, Chiwa Saitō as Riko Aida, Ryōhei Kimura as Ryota Kise, Gō Inoue as Satoshi Tsuchida, Takuya Eguchi as Shinji Koganei

Kensho Ono as Tetsuya Kuroko, Yūki Ono as Taiga Kagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Junpei Hyuga, Chiwa Saitō as Riko Aida, Ryōhei Kimura as Ryota Kise, Gō Inoue as Satoshi Tsuchida, Takuya Eguchi as Shinji Koganei IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Platform: Netflix

The story of the series is about Tetsuya Kuroko, who is the main character of the anime. The shounen drama heated up when he defeated Taiga Kagami, who joined Seirin High School in a basketball match.

2. My Hero Academia

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Kenji Nagasaki Writers: Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Stars: Ochako Uraraka as Ayane Sakura, Misato Fukuen as Himiko Toga, Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu, Kaori Nazuka as Toru Hagakure, Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya

Ochako Uraraka as Ayane Sakura, Misato Fukuen as Himiko Toga, Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu, Kaori Nazuka as Toru Hagakure, Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 MyAnimeList: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Platform: Netflix

The anime series “My Hero Academia” depicts how Izuku Midoriya had a dream to become a hero with any superpowers, Quirk. Midoriya became the hero without any superpower by protecting his friend Katuski Bakugo from a villain. Because of the daring work, he was titled All Might. However, after that, Midoriya listens to U.A. School, an emerging point of a superhero. This show has been adapted from the manga series Boku no hero academia.

1. Future Diary

Director: Naoto Hosoda

Naoto Hosoda Writers: Katsuhiko Takayama

Katsuhiko Takayama Stars: Mai Aizawa as Minene Uryuu, Tomosa Murata as Yuno Gasai, Josh Grelle as Yukiteru Amano, Akira Ishida as Aru Akise, Eri Sendai as Tsubaki Kasugano, Yuki Matsuoka as Hinata Hino, Tomokazu Seki as Marco Ikusaba

Mai Aizawa as Minene Uryuu, Tomosa Murata as Yuno Gasai, Josh Grelle as Yukiteru Amano, Akira Ishida as Aru Akise, Eri Sendai as Tsubaki Kasugano, Yuki Matsuoka as Hinata Hino, Tomokazu Seki as Marco Ikusaba IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Platform: Netflix

The movie’s story is about a high school student who was provided with a unique in which every detail about the future was inscribed. The God of Time and Space procured this diary to give him a perfect hint that he has to fight against the deadly sins.

Conclusion

Anime fans have considered shounen one of the most popular anime genres as it has reflected self-perfection and self-discipline. From the above-mentioned best shounen anime series, one can understand the critical method of enhancing the male identities as the main characters in all genres.

The incredible fight scenes from some anime communities like Naruto Death Note have enhanced the shonen series. Exceptionally, the efforts of the streaming platforms that have furnished an easy way for the anime world to reach people is commendable. However, Mangaka Mastered is also one such outlet where one can watch the anime genre dramas.

The anime fans have appreciated the embodiment of augmenting the manga source material so correctly. However, some supporting characters and darker themes are just like a cherry on the cake.

