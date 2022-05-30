The 35 Cute Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) Of All Time

For centuries, shoujo stories have been considered an exclusively female genre. In addition to incorporating various sub-genres over time, shojo titles have now become popular with all genders among best shoujo animes.

Shoujo Anime- What is it?

In Japanese, shojo means “girl” or “young woman”. The target audience is easily assumed to be teenage girls and young women. It is interesting that the majority of shoujo artists were male since the first shoujo magazine was published in 1903. Women only started emerging from the shadows in the 1960s, as a result of postwar events, American TV shows, and women’s empowerment.

Shoujo genre was created to fulfill a personal need: women and young girls were finally put in the spotlight and their daily struggles and romantic interests, which were usually ignored, were finally given the attention they deserved, allowing for enjoyment and fulfillment.

Shoujo genre has evolved both in terms of style and narrative since the 1970s. The main characteristic of shoujo is that its content is neither offensive nor romantic.

Our ultimate list of good shoujo anime includes everything from high school romances to sci-fi loves to heartbreaking tales. Check out the anime list.

30. Your Lie In April

Director: Kyōhei Ishiguro

Kyōhei Ishiguro Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Takao Yoshioka Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Risa Taneda

Natsuki Hanae, Risa Taneda IMDb Rating: NA

NA Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

When Ohtonashi wakes up one day, he finds that he is dead. The only thing he remembers is that he is named Ohtonashi. The afterlife is actually a high school in which the students must overcome the traumas experienced in their previous lives in order to be reincarnated. The manga was the inspiration for it.

29. Blue Spring Ride

Director: Ai Yoshimura

Ai Yoshimura Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: Maaya Uchida, Yūki Kaji

Maaya Uchida, Yūki Kaji IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

67% Streaming Details: Netflix

A young girl falls in love with a middle school teacher named Tanaka when he’s in middle school. That’s the story of Futaba in Blue Spring Ride. Their love story sadly came to end when Tanaka moved away. Her feelings for this boy were revived when he suddenly reappeared at her high school and she had almost forgotten about him. The two must learn how to reconnect since Tanaka has changed since they last saw each other.

You will enjoy this anime for its sweetness, its humor, its art, and because it is such a feel-good anime you will be glad to have seen it.

28. I Want To Let You Know That I Love You

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Writer: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Hiroshi Kamiya

Natsuki Hanae, Hiroshi Kamiya IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: NA

An adolescent group navigates love, and everything that comes with it, in this movie. In the beginning, Natsuki confesses her love to Yu, but once she realizes that he hasn’t reciprocated her feelings, she laughs it off, but it’s really not a joke, and two of her other friends get her to admit her real feelings for him. Despite his shyness, Koyuki is determined to agree with Natsuki despite his own feelings for her. As a result, the group dynamics will change considerably. Anime such as this one will bring back your memories of first loves and how awkward they can be. This anime has got romance.

27. Waiting In The Summer

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Cast: Kaori Ishihara, Kana Asumi

Kaori Ishihara, Kana Asumi IMDb Rating: 7

7 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix, AppleTV

Trying out the new camera Kaito Kirishima got one night after he got it. He is doing fine until something crashes from the sky and hits him, knocking him unconscious. A new girl arrives at his school the next day who looks oddly familiar to him. He wonders if everything was just a dream, until he sees this girl. A strange turn of events leads to him moving in with this girl who crashes onto him the night before.

In addition to the awkwardness, spying, and soul searching, there’s just enough supernatural style to make it worth binge-watching.

26. Revolutionary Girl Utena

Director: Kunihiko Ikuhara

Kunihiko Ikuhara Writer: Yōji Enokido

Yōji Enokido Cast: Rachael Lillis, Kunihiko Ikuhara, Roxanne Beck

Rachael Lillis, Kunihiko Ikuhara, Roxanne Beck IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Crunchyroll

This anime adaptation of Revolutionary Girl Utena has been hailed as an early precursor to Puella Magi Madoka Magica, in theme, concept, and imagery, according to some fans. Follows a girl with one goal in mind: becoming a prince called Utena Tenjo.

A game of violent duels is drawn to her at Ohtori Academy, where she aspires to become the Rose Bride Anthy Himemiya. Anthy is trapped inside the academy and Utena sets out to free him and to figure out what lies behind the academy’s secrets.

25. Orange

Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki

Hiroshi Hamasaki Writer: Yuko Kakihara

Yuko Kakihara Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Seiichirō Yamashita

Kana Hanazawa, Seiichirō Yamashita IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Ten years into the future, Naho Takamiya receives a letter containing a mysterious message from herself. The letter can’t be denied as authentic as it describes the event in detail, including the addition of a new student. She confesses some regrets to her future self, particularly her treatment of the new student. This time she should do the right thing.

When time travel is involved, a story can quickly become complex, so in order to be handled properly, it requires some solid foundations, which is the case in Orange. There is romance in this anime. You will wish that this series would never end since the story is so well-written and the characters are so lovable.

24. My Little Monster

Director: Hiro Kaburaki

Hiro Kaburaki Writer: Noboru Takagi

Noboru Takagi Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Atsumi Tanezaki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

An anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by My Little Monster was released in 2012. A cheerful and delinquent boy named Haru Yoshida is paired up with a socially awkward girl named Shizuku Mizutani. The two love each other and work hard to obtain academic success.

23. From Up On Poppy Hill

Director: Gorō Miyazaki

Gorō Miyazaki Writer: NA

NA Cast: Masami Nagasawa, Jun Fubuki, Keiko Takeshita

Masami Nagasawa, Jun Fubuki, Keiko Takeshita IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

86% Streaming Details: Netflix

Over the years, Hayao Miyazaki produced many amazing movies and earned a reputation as a story genius. Probably one of the best films of the year is From Up on the Poppy Hill. An idyllic boarding school is about to be torn down in preparation for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, but a group of girls and boys try to save it.

Beautiful, poignant, and inspiring, the story conveys a greater sense of hope and optimism. From Up on Poppy Hill is sure to be a favorite of anyone who has enjoyed Miyazaki’s work.

22. The Wallflower

Director: Shinichi Watanabe

Shinichi Watanabe Writer: Tomoko Hayakawa

Tomoko Hayakawa Cast: Kazuya Kamenashi, Yuya Tegoshi

Kazuya Kamenashi, Yuya Tegoshi IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Amazon Prime

An ugly girl named Sunako is the focus of the novel The Wallflower, which is about the first and only person to whom she confessed her love. Due to this incident, Sunako shuns all forms of beauty, both in her personal life and in her professional career. Sunako’s aunt, who owns a mansion where four handsome high school students reside (for free), becomes concerned about Sunako’s change for the worse and demands the boys to remake her into the “perfect lady,” otherwise, they will have to leave. When it comes to breaching their agreement, they will be given a deadline and will either need to pay a lump sum cash or evict the premises.

21. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun

Director: Mitsue Yamazaki

Mitsue Yamazaki Writer: Yoshiko Nakamura

Yoshiko Nakamura Cast: Ari Ozawa, Yuichi Nakamura

Ari Ozawa, Yuichi Nakamura IMDb Rating: 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes: NA

Streaming Details: Netflix

Shiyo Sakura is infatuated with Umetarou Nozaki, another classmate. When Chiyo confesses her love, however, things do not turn out as she hoped: Nazoki mistakenly thinks she’s a fan and offers to sign an autograph, but she insists and tells him she wants them to be together. He invites Chiyo to his house not knowing how to react, where he reveals that he is a famous shoujo manga artist. The two end up working together.

Watching an anime with characters who love anime is something you will enjoy if you love sweet stories. There is romance in this anime.

20. Angel Beats!

Director: Seiji Kishi

Seiji Kishi Writer: Jun Maeda

Jun Maeda Cast: Blake Shepard, Brittney Karbowski

Blake Shepard, Brittney Karbowski IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

77% Streaming Details: Netflix

Upon waking up one day, Toonashi learns that he is in fact dead. His only recollection of his previous life is his name. There is actually an afterlife school where students are required to remember and learn how to overcome the trauma from their previous lives if they want to be reincarnated.

It can be difficult to deal with what happened to you when you were alive when all the other students are just as traumatizing.

19. His And Her Circumstances

Director: Hideaki Anno

Hideaki Anno Writer: Hideaki Anno

Hideaki Anno Cast: Chihiro Suzuki, Atsuko Enomoto

Chihiro Suzuki, Atsuko Enomoto IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Her good grades and immaculate appearance make Yukino Miyazawa a favorite among classmates in Japanese high schools. Nevertheless, in anime, her “perfect” exterior is merely an egocentric charade that keeps her in the spotlight. Having spoiled herself, she is a slob, spoiled, and she is obsessive and relentless about her school work. Soichiro Arima, a handsome young man who she considers a threat to the praise she thrives on, knocks Yukino off the top of the class when she starts high school, and she vows to destroy him. Upon confessing his crush on Yukino to Soichiro, he is rejected then boasts about it at home. She is prompted to rethink her feelings of rivalry with him after looking at her little sister Kano, who observes that her rivalry is fueled by admiration.

18. Kodomo No Omocha

Director: Akitaro Daichi Hiroaki

Akitaro Daichi Hiroaki Writer: Miho Maruo Ryusuke

Miho Maruo Ryusuke Cast: Jerry Jewell, Chris Cason

Jerry Jewell, Chris Cason IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

78% Streaming Details: GoGoAnime

From the ’90s, this series is classic. Sana Kurata, a sixth-grader who stars in a TV program called Kodomo no Omocha, or Kodocha for short, appears in the series. At first glance, Sana’s life appears perfect, but she soon clashes with the school bully in her homeroom, Akito Hayama who is a popular boy.

The pair become closer as the series progresses, as Sana does not let Akito run the class with his gang of boys.

17. Kimi Ni Todoke

Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki

Hiroshi Hamasaki Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa

Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Taking place in Hokkaido, the story follows the life of a young girl. She has always been feared because of the resemblance between her appearance and the main character of The Ring; rumor has it that she is cursed and can see ghosts. Sawako Kuronuma, a 15-year-old high school freshman, is referred to by her classmates as Sadako because of her resemblance to the main character.

Though she appears unassuming, she is actually a sweet and friendly girl who only desires to help; having been shunned for so long, she has completely given up on making friends. A boy, Kazehaya, who is popular, begins carrying on a conversation with her.

16. Bloom Into You

Director: Makoto Katō

Makoto Katō Writer: Jukki Hanada

Jukki Hanada Cast: Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors

Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

87% Streaming Details: Netflix

Her whole life, Yuu has loved shoujo manga and has been waiting for someone to express their love to her. She is unaffected by the confession of love from a classmate. As Yuu begins her first year of high school, she is confused and unsure as to why she behaved in such a strange way. Then she meets Nanami, a girl who just turned down a suitor, with so much confidence that Yuu asks for advice. Her next confession of love would come from Nanami.

15. Skip Beat!

Director: Kiyoko Sayama

Kiyoko Sayama Writer: Mayori Sekijima

Mayori Sekijima Cast: Ivy Chen, Donghae

Ivy Chen, Donghae IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Amazon Prime

Skip Beat! has Kyoko Mogami as its lead. For her childhood friend and long-time crush Shotaro Fuwa, she works hard.

Although she has worked countless part-time jobs to help her friend, he still views her as nothing more than a servant. As Kyoko tries to break into the entertainment industry, the show follows her trials and tribulations!

14. Lovely Complex

Director: Konosuke Uda

Konosuke Uda Writer: Konosuke Uda

Konosuke Uda Cast: Akemi Okamura, Yasuhiko Tokuyama

Akemi Okamura, Yasuhiko Tokuyama IMDb Rating: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Crunchyroll

It’s still one of the top shojo romantic comedies nearly 15 years after it first came out. The story revolves around the unusual pairings of Risa Koizumi (a 172cm tall girl) and Atsushi Otani (a 156cm tall boy).

To the delight of their friends, the pair is frequently treated as a comedy duo. They will have to cut through jokes, drama, and their mismatched height to realize their attraction once they become close friends and begin to fall in love.

13. Maid Sama!

Director: Hiroaki Sakurai

Hiroaki Sakurai Writer: Mamiko Ikeda

Mamiko Ikeda Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayumi Fujimura

Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayumi Fujimura IMDb Rating: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

87% Streaming Details: Hulu

Royalty is commonly insulated from the realities of the lands they rule. Neither Princess Yona nor Princess Kouka is different from each other in this regard in the anime Maid Sama! A betrayal by Yona’s cousin Su-won threatens her life following the death of the king. Misaki Ayuzawa is the first female student council president of her once all-boys school, meaning she’s got her hands full managing a bunch of unruly teenage boys.

As Yona flees the palace with Son Hak’s help, she discovers a kingdom rife with poverty and corruption despite appearing peaceful from the outside. The restoration of Kouka’s former splendor is Yona’s responsibility. This anime has got romance.

12. Cardcaptor Sakura

Director: Morio Asaka

Morio Asaka Writer: Nanase Ohkawa

Nanase Ohkawa Cast: Sakura Tange, Megumi Ogata

Sakura Tange, Megumi Ogata IMDb Rating: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Set in the anime world Cardcaptor Sakura is a classic that many anime fans are familiar with even if they haven’t experienced it themselves. An untimely gust of wind blows across the world a book containing cards belonging to Sakura Kinomoto, a fourth-grader. There is romance in this anime.

Because the cards contain such powerful powers, Sakura becomes the Cardcaptor, so she travels around collecting the cards and returning them to the book

11. Yona Of The Dawn

Director: Kazuhiro Yoneda

Kazuhiro Yoneda Writer: Shinichi Inotsume

Shinichi Inotsume Cast: Monica Rial, Tomoaki Maeno

Monica Rial, Tomoaki Maeno IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Hulu

The reality of their lands is often insulated from royals. The princesses Yona and Kouka are not different in this regard. Following Yona’s cousin’s death, her life is in danger due to a betrayal by Su-won.

As Yona flees the palace with Son Hak’s help, she discovers a kingdom rife with poverty and corruption despite appearing peaceful from the outside. The restoration of Kouka’s former splendor is Yona’s responsibility.

10. Kamisama Kiss

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Akitaro Daichi Writer: Akitaro Daichi, Michiko Yokote

Akitaro Daichi, Michiko Yokote Cast: Suzuko Mimori, Shinnosuke Tachibana

Suzuko Mimori, Shinnosuke Tachibana IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix, Hulu

Nanami Momozono, a high school student whose father is in debt, is the protagonist of Kamisama Kiss.

After helping a man bothered by a dog, she is given a rundown shrine to live in. She soon becomes the victim of a contract with the fox familiar named Tomoe, as the anime follows her taking on shrine-like duties. Following this journey, she begins to experience what it is to be a god and the challenges and threats associated with it.

9. Natsume’s Book Of Friends

Director: Takahiro Omori

Takahiro Omori Writer: Kenichi Kanemaki

Kenichi Kanemaki Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Kazuhiko Inoue

Hiroshi Kamiya, Kazuhiko Inoue IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Crunchyroll

This is one of the most popular shows on MyAnimeList, and as such had to be ranked as high as possible, as many of the top positions contain this show and its adaptations. The novel is about Takashi Natsume, who acquires a book of friendships after his grandmother dies, which turns out to be a book of contracts binding spirits to his control.

In the show, Natsume deals with these spirits while coming to understand the spirit world as he deals with this yokai that want their freedom. Other related topics are discussed.

8. Ouran High School Host Club

Director: Takuya Igarashi

Takuya Igarashi Writer: Ikeda Natsuko

Ikeda Natsuko Cast: Haruna Kawaguchi, J. Michael Tatum

Haruna Kawaguchi, J. Michael Tatum IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

The show is a rare reverse harem in which a girl is surrounded by cute boys who are in a host club instead of a boy surrounded by girls. Ouran Academy scholarship student Haruhi Fujioka has to repay the Host Club after breaking a vase. At her school, there are four boys.

In order to pay for her damages, she must work for the club, and due to her natural charm and boyish demeanor, she is able to fulfill the role of a host. Haruhi soon finds herself enmeshed in the intrigues and excitements of the host club.

7. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Cast: Ai Kayano, Haruka Tomatsu

Ai Kayano, Haruka Tomatsu IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Five children who were once friends get together again when the ghost of their childhood friend comes back and asks them to grant her last wish.

This anime is surprisingly lighthearted despite its very bleak premise. Humour is everywhere, both in this situation and in the interactions between these long-lost friends. There is a one-season series like this, which is perfect for binge-watching when it’s raining outside. Despite being a short series, the story is well-written and never feels rushed, and the ending rounds up the series perfectly as well.

6. Glass Mask

Director: Gisaburō Sugii

Gisaburō Sugii Writer: Toshitaka Tsunoda

Toshitaka Tsunoda Cast: Seo Woo, Lee Ji-hoon

Seo Woo, Lee Ji-hoon IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Amazon Prime

It feels as if Maya Kitajima will be stuck managing a busy restaurant forever. Chigusa Tsukikage, the legendary diva, recognizes her talent and hires her as her scout. Ayumi Himekawa has always gotten what she wants despite her rich and famous parents.

However, Ayumi has always wanted recognition for her own skills and talents. In a play of the same name, both girls are competing for the role of The Crimson Goddess, meaning they have to pitch their talents against each other.

5. Banana Fish

Director: Hiroko Utsumi

Hiroko Utsumi Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Hiroshi Seko Cast: Unshô Ishizuka, Toshiyuki Morikawa

Unshô Ishizuka, Toshiyuki Morikawa IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix, Amazon Prime

A teenage runaway named Ash Lynx is plucked off the streets and raised by a mafia godfather, in this oddly titled show. Ash is the head of his own gang at the age of 17. It is not a light-hearted anime.

The situation takes an interesting turn when he gets his hands on a new drug called Banana Fish, a name that matches the phrase that his brother has been muttering since he returned from war. Mafia forces conspire to stop Ash from finding out the truth about this mysterious substance, beginning an investigation into it.

4. The Rose Of Versailles

Director: Tadao Nagahama

Tadao Nagahama Writer: Riyoko Ikeda

Riyoko Ikeda Cast: Reiko Tajima, Tarô Shigaki

Reiko Tajima, Tarô Shigaki IMBd Rating: 8.3

8.3 Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

76% Streaming Details: Crunchyroll

This historical drama takes place in the 1700s and stars the familiar figure of Marie Antoinette, a lady born to a royal family and destined to become the future queen of France, arranged marriages, and all. The banter between the main characters is definitely very interesting to watch.

Running concurrently to her life is a girl who is raised as a boy to lead the Royal Guards, named Oscar. This show depicts the fateful meeting of these two and the subsequent effects on history and the revolutions that followed. it is a beautiful love story in anime form and the first episode is enough to get you hooked. This anime has got romance.

3. Nana

Director: Morio Asaka

Morio Asaka Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: Rebecca Shoichet, Kelly Sheridan

Rebecca Shoichet, Kelly Sheridan IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Nana is another best shoujo anime. It follows two Nanas, Nana Komatsu, and Nana Osaki. Where Komatsu is helpless, naïve, and clingy, Osaki is fiercely independent, and a punk rock queen to boot. Their fates converge as the two meet on a train to Tokyo where both are hoping to start a new life.

Eventually, they end up sharing an apartment and from there a deep friendship begins as they support each other through the trials and tribulations of romance, music, and all the other youthful challenges that await. this is something that is loved by every anime fan.

2. Fruits Basket 2nd Season

Director: Natsuki Takaya

Natsuki Takaya Writer: Hakusensha

Hakusensha Cast: Yuuma Uchida, Manaaka Iwami

Yuuma Uchida, Manaaka Iwami IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

The original Fruits Basket is almost 20 years old now, with the first episode airing in 2001, and is still so popular that the series has continued into this decade. The premise of high school friendships, coming-of-age themes, and people turning into certain animals in the lunar zodiac continues with this most recent season of episodes that aired in 2020 under the title Fruits Basket 2nd Season.

These episodes focus on Tooru Honda and her time spent with the Souma family, in particular Kyou and Yuki. Tensions rise among the young friends as their relationships strengthen and the Eternal Banquet approaches, in which all the sigs of the zodiac must play a vital part.

1. Fruits Basket

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Akitaro Daichi Writer: Higuchi Tachibana

Higuchi Tachibana Cast: Laura Bailey, Jerry Jewell

Laura Bailey, Jerry Jewell IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming Details: Netflix

Among the two seasons of this show, the most appearances were in the first season. Although the title and grammar are odd, Fruits Basket tells the story of Tohru Honda, a young girl who lives in a tent after suffering from a former tragedy. In the show, viewers get a chance to know the members of the Sohma family whose lives become entwined as a result of this tent’s location.

When she moves in with the family, she learns that Chinese zodiac animals transform into females when they’re hugged, and it appears the orphan girl Tooru Honda may break the cycle. The story then moves into the realm of the supernatural. There is romance in high school.

