The 50 Best Anime Couples (Cutest) In 2022

Human beings have never experienced an emotion as strange and intense as love before. It can change everything. Even in an adverse situation, it gives you the motivation to get through it. An anime couple will express every emotion just like how you are feeling for your loved one!

Any form of entertainment media has a frequent theme of love, whether it be movies, T.V. shows, songs, books, cartoons, or anime. Anime has some of the cute anime couples we have ever seen. Let’s take a look at some of them. There are a few cute anime couples among them. You will also find couples who are in same-sex relationships here.

50. Tatsumi And Mine

Anime : Akame Ga Kill

: Akame Ga Kill IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Mine ends up getting married to Tatsumi in the manga. Therefore, this anime couple is inseparable, and the manga is wildly popular on top of the anime itself.

Akame Ga Kill is an action series. It still manages to reel you into the characters’ romance and relationships. And hits you in the feels! They share a deep connection too!

49. Kazuto Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki

Anime : Sword Art Online

: Sword Art Online IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Asuna and Kirito’s Story is now much more credible than before. There are N.S.F.W. parts of online dating, like meeting someone, falling in love, adopting a virtual child, etc.

However, their love did continue after their online relationship ended. They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community.

48. Ban and Elaine

Anime : The Seven Deadly Sins

: The Seven Deadly Sins IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

To topple the ruler of Liones, a small group of Knights turned their blades against their comrades. Even though the Holy Knights defeated them, there were still rumors that the legendary knights, referred to as the “Seven Deadly Sins,” were still alive. Anime fans know that this one had some killer relationships.

Based on the best-selling manga series of the same name, Nanatsu no Taizai follows the adventures of Elizabeth, the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, and her search for the Seven Deadly Sins. With their help, she endeavors to take back her kingdom from the Holy Knights and seek justice in an unjust world.

Something was intriguing about Ban and Elaine from a physical point of view and a thematic one. And he sticks to his guns, never giving up hope on his lost lover.

47. Yuuri and Viktor

Anime : Yuri on Ice

: Yuri on Ice IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

The couple of Viktor and Yuuri has been destined to make history from day one. The pairing of Viktor and Yuuri in Yuri on Ice stands out in a world of sports anime where homosexuality is implied.

They care about each other during their entire journey, as you can see throughout their interactions.

Victor gives Yuuri healthy confidence to help him realize his full potential. Yuuri and Viktor form a strong relationship throughout the series, leading to their love.

Not only does this couple make history, but they also represent an L.G.B.T. relationship in a realistic manner that does not feel forced. Their romantic relationship is too cute.

46. Ryuuji Takasu & Taiga Aisaka

Anime : Toradora

: Toradora IMDb Rating : 8

: 8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As one of the most popular rom-com anime couples, Toradora’s Ryuuji and Taiga feature a legendary love square.

Ryuuji, one girl in high school who has a scary look, gets connected to Taiga Aisaka, a tiny but fierce cat. However, things get complicated when their crushes do not reciprocate their feelings.

Ryuuji attempts to befriend Taiga, taking care of her, even though they don’t start well.

45. Banri Tada & Koko Kaga

Anime : Golden Time

: Golden Time IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Golden Time shifts the focus from high school relationships to university life as the protagonists begin their university careers. Banri runs into Koko one day, who holds a bouquet, as she is overwhelmed with all the classes and clubs she has to attend.

In much the same way as Ryuuji and Taiga, they are initially averse to each other’s affection before coming to accept it. They have a very refreshing love story from the anime world. Their romantic relationship is too cute.

44. Celty Sturluson & Shinra

Anime : Durarara!!

: Durarara!! IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Durarara!! It is a very odd series, capturing the lives of many in Ikebukuro. Celty Sturluson, a fairy and our female lead, wears a helmet to conceal her “headless” appearance as she searches for ahead.

Her arrival in Japan wasn’t an accident, and Shinra Kishitani, an underground doctor, studied her and eventually became infatuated.The doctor has grown quite fond of Celty despite her inability to speak. Shinra also loves Celty, and her interactions with her are simply priceless.The two complement each other, despite a few slip-ups and secrets along the way.

43. Chiyo Sakura & Umetarou Nozaki

Anime : G.S.N.K.

: G.S.N.K. IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Is it possible to get into a terrible misunderstanding after asking out your crush? When Chiyo, a high school girl, decides to confess her love to Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun, he takes this idea to a whole new To her surprise, Nozaki offers her an autograph after she gets up the courage.

In addition, Nozaki is well known for his shoujo manga work.

As Sakura becomes one of his assistants, they forge a beautiful friendship and enjoy life. They appear to be an official couple, even though Nozaki is primarily unaware of Sakura’s love for him.

42. Simon & Nia

Anime : Gurren Lagann

: Gurren Lagann IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

One more couple in the Gurren Lagann saga stands out. The main character Simon, who was shy and reserved initially, is pushed around by other characters.

Over time, he gradually develops a more confident character as he gains more experience. He meets Nia as a result of his wacky adventures. She also emerges as a powerful character. Nia initially does not know how humans live, but she learns through Simon and Dai Gurren’s power.

They eventually get married in a very emotional scene in which Simon proposes. They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community.

41. Yuzuru Otonashi & Kanade Tachibana

Anime : Angel Beats

: Angel Beats IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

An anime known for its emotional moments, Angel Beats has many moments that will make you tear up, especially among the main characters.

In this world, those who have died on earth are stuck in a high school limbo, trying to find their way to pass on. They attempt to take revenge on God for taking their lives by fighting against him.

40. Hinata Hideki & Yui

Anime : Angel Beats

: Angel Beats IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Angel Beats’ main character is delightfully paired with her partner, but another couple in the show also deserves much attention.

Yui and Hinata Hideki have a touching moment because of their interaction and their relationship as a couple.

They end up having great chemistry and reveal that despite their antics, Yui and Hinata never hated one another. They start out feeling like they’re going to get into an argument.

39. Tomoya Okazaki & Nagisa Furukawa

Anime : Clannad

: Clannad IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As a top contender for having one of the best anime romances of all time, Clannad is considered by someone with the best love stories.

Get to know Tomoya, a boy whose views on life are negative. He learns how to appreciate friends and family through Clannad. As Nagisa teaches him, despite the past, finding love is possible. Her illness is a mystery, and she is kind and caring.

Tomoya’s life is filled with positivism when she helps him become more confident. C.L.A.N.N.A.D. -After Story- records the marriage of C.L.A.N.N.A.D. and an after Story detailing their child’s birth.

They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community who have genuine feelings for one another. Their romantic relationship is too cute.

38. Takeo Gouda & Yamato Rinko

Anime : My Love Story

: My Love Story IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A male love interest is often referred to as a “pretty boy” in shoujo anime, catching the heroine’s fancy.

Shoujo is also typically told from the perspective of a woman who has fallen in love. Sometimes, this may not always be the case.

With an unconventionally attractive male lead with a big heart, the primary couple of My Love Story breaks boundaries. The cute, petite girl has an instant effect on Gouda. Even though she feared she would fall for his friend, Gouda ends up being her favorite, making the love story more refreshing and heartwarming.

Yamato and Gouda are in such love that it’s almost sickly sweet. In addition, Gouda’s friend, the “bishounen” boy, is a great bro and supports the pairing.

37. Naruto Uzumaki & Hinata Hyuuga

Anime : Naruto

: Naruto IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The fans of this demon anime have waited for years and episodes for the moment that Hinata and Naruto would become a couple.

After plenty of crushes on Naruto, Hinata finally fell in love with him after a very long journey. Throughout the series, both Naruto and Hinata develop their characters significantly, and many fans enjoy their relationship.

Through a movie and adventures of his own, Boruto carries on his parents’ legacy. Their romantic relationship is too cute.

36. Yato & Iki Hiyori

Anime : Noragami

: Noragami IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In a world inhabited by gods and goddesses, humans live in the realm where spirits reside.

However, when one human sees a god who looks like a human, she decides to risk her life for him, which results in her Soul separating from her body.

As time goes on, Hiyori becomes Yato’s source of inspiration and love as he falls for the human girl who stumbled upon him.

Although he can be a bit carefree, Yato has a big heart and a tragic past. Hiyori’s obliviousness to his feelings also adds to the romantic tension. They are one of anime’s cutest couples.

Their romantic relationship is too cute.

35. Ryu Yamada & Urara Shiraishi

Anime : Yamada Kun and the Seven Witches

: Yamada Kun and the Seven Witches IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Seven witches inhabit a school. He accidentally falls on Urara and accidentally kisses her; that’s what happens, at least. He discovers that by touching his lips, he can switch bodies.

When Yamada switches bodies with Urara during a comedy scene, he discovers that Urara is one of the seven witches at school, and he can copy the powers of others if their lips touch.

After Urara switches bodies, Yamada starts to learn what it’s like and falls for her even though her classmates ostracize her.

Gradually, Urara starts expressing more emotions as one of her first friends. Their power and mutual love connect Urara and Yamada despite being opposites.

34. Yuta and Rikka

Anime : Love, Chuunibyou, and Other Delusions

: Love, Chuunibyou, and Other Delusions IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Despite the joys of everyday life, sometimes it is even better to escape it with fantasies and delusions. Chuunibyo is the Japanese term for those who live out their fantasies in their minds under the guise of imaginary characters.

He soon meets a girl with delusions similar to those he had as a child. A new love story begins when she becomes fascinated with his past, which he tried to hide.

Despite appearing silly, the “delusions” actually bring the two characters closer together and reveal details about their pasts. Their romantic relationship is too cute.

33. Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba

Anime : Sailor Moon

: Sailor Moon IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

For years, people have adored Sailor Moon x Tuxedo Mask, a ship that many grew up with and grew up with.

These two students, who are superheroes with secret identities, fall in love without knowing what each other’s lives are like. In the beginning, they play with each other. However, they always try to protect their standard forms from harm.

They deal with evil and undergo so much throughout the series that they become romantically involved after discovering their identities. In the end, the fan-favorite couple marries and has a child.

32. Natsuki Subaru and Emilia

Anime : Re: Zero

: Re: Zero IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In this fantasy world full of death, a NEET finds himself. Team Emilia deserves some love, too, not just because it’s canon, but because it’s also on Team Rem!

Subaru finds himself in a mysterious world and discovers Emilia, a beautiful yet mysterious girl searching for a lost pendant and lying about her name.

He is in situations involving his death in the course of his encounters. Their romantic relationship is too cute.

31. Lelouch vi Britannia and C.C.

Anime : Code Geass

: Code Geass IMDb Rating : 8.7

: 8.7 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Code Geass is a fan-favorite anime series with a famous couple with fans, a political series with two very different characters from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

The powerful prince Lelouch leads Japan, using the power of Geass, in a revolutionary movement against oppressors. His powers are transferred to him by the immortal C.C. throughout the series.

C.C. and Lelouch have moments of romance that make the film work. As Lelouch views C.C.’s past experiences and past lives, an emotional bond develops between the two of them. Her second in command, Lelouch, also acts as her accomplice, and they share a mutual trust.

30. Kenshiro & Yuria

Anime : Fist of the North Star

: Fist of the North Star IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The plot of Fist of the North Star began with a romantic conflict and a search for revenge. Kenshiro and his new wife set off to find a place to settle in the nuclear wasteland where they lived at the beginning of the Story.

Yuria, Kenshiro’s fiancé, is kidnapped by his rival, which turns the situation sour. After an intense fight, Kenshiro struggles to survive and finds his fiancée leaves him with seven scars on his chest.

Eventually, he learns she committed suicide after her kidnapping, which (spoilers) were staged. They finally reconnect at the end. After all, they’ve been through apart.

29. Misato Katsuragi & Kaji Ryoji

Anime : Neon Genesis Evangelion

: Neon Genesis Evangelion IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Although many people mirror the relationship between the main character Shinji and the other E.V.A. pilots, there is a couple formed by Misato Katsuragi and Kaji Ryoji. Kaji and Misato don’t have a long history like many other couples on this list.

He’s an anime archetype that girls tend to love because she’s a powerful female character. A second first date leads to Misato’s feelings returning for Kaji. You can tell they care deeply for each other from their interactions.

28. Isaac Dian & Miria Harvent

Anime : Baccano!

: Baccano! IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Issac x Miria is a prime example of a couple who isn’t an angel. The pair are known for dressing up in costumes during the prohibition era and committing robberies.

They are “an idiotic couple of idiotic lovers and thieves” who are always enthusiastic. In addition, their targets for robbery differ from the norm, and they have a tremendous amount of trust among themselves.

Additionally, they provided comedic relief and were voted one of Anime News Network’s two best duos of 2009. A lively couple who entertains the viewers of Baccano, one of anime’s most popular series!

27. Nana Osaki & Ren Honjo

Anime : Nana

: Nana IMDb Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Two young females named Nana are portrayed in Nana, an anime that captures their lives in a surprisingly realistic manner. In Nana Osaki’s, a gothic-inspired singer, and Nana Komatsu’s, a boy-crazy but energetic girl, there are many differences in how they look at love and life.

Ren is Nana’s most memorable relationship. Since their love for each other is so evident, it’s clear the couple was never intended to break up. They both want to make it big in the music industry and have a lot in common.

Ren proposes to Nana in the manga, mainly so she doesn’t fall in love with another member of her band, Yazu. It is the perfect duet between Ren and Nana.

26. Ringo Noyamano & Itsuki “Ikki” Minami

Anime : Air Gear

: Air Gear IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In a world where youth compete in the fiercest version of the sport, epic skating can bring epic romances. Ikki, the protagonist, is a street fighter who lives with four “sisters,” all of whom are members of a gang that roams the streets.

The Sleeping Forest team member and Ikki’s primary love interest is Ringo, his childhood friend. Ringo and Ikki fight intense battles together.

A kiss is shared between Ringo and her friend when she confesses her feelings for her. The interactions between them are so interesting.

25. Ichigo Kurosaki & Orihime Inoue

Anime : Bleach

: Bleach IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Irrespective of where you fall on the Rukia/Orihime divide, Ichigo and Orihime are official canon, disappointing and pleasing longtime fans.

From the start, Orihime was in love with Ichigo at school. They became closer as the series continued, and they both began to realize that they were in love. They have fought several times for their love and would do anything to protect it.

As a result, they could have a child together and finally love each other peacefully. Orihime and Ichigo are a good match despite facing many challenges together.

24. Saki & Akira Takizawa

Anime : Eden of the East

: Eden of the East IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

It’s all wacky in Eden of the East, and the two main characters are just the best part of the show. Saki travels to Washington DC for her graduation trip, where she meets Takizawa, an anonymous naked Japanese man who is running through the streets.

Having failed to find work, Saki decides to partner with Takizawa and the Eden of the East club she used to belong to. They return to Japan after the bizarre encounter. In the end, Takizawa is credited with a billion yen to save Japan.

Saki and Akira develop mutual respect as the series progresses, and Saki entirely agrees with Akira’s actions. Their romance is delightful from start to finish.

23. Kei Takishima & Hikari Hanazono

Anime : Special A

: Special A IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

The competitive type of people is sometimes brought together by rivalry. Kei is always superior to Hikari in Special A. Since childhood, it has always been a competition between them to see who will triumph in everything. As high school arrived, however, Kei still held the number one spot in the class, with Hikari right behind her.

Kei is romantically attracted to Hikari even though Hikari considers him an important person in her life. Despite their constant competition, Hikari finds love along the way. They are considered by many to be the most beloved anime couple.

22. Misaki Ayuzawa & Takumi Usui

Anime : Maid Sama

: Maid Sama IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Can you keep your alter ego secret if you have one? That’s the essence of Maid Sama. Takumi Usui, a popular boy, trying to find out what Misaki Ayuzawa’s secret life is as a maid cafe worker, discovers that she was the first female president of an all-boys before school ousted her.

They clash and find out more about one another after discovering her secret. Takumi appreciates Misaki seeing past his looks because he doesn’t fawn over them. You’ll say ‘aww’ at the screen when they become a couple.

21. Inuyasha & Kagome

Anime : Inuyasha

: Inuyasha IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Inuyasha, half-demon, half dog, is introduced to high school girl Kagome after being transported to the Sengoku period. As a result of extracting a gem from Kagome’s spirit, it is dispersed into several shards around Japan and must be assembled. Kagome and Inuyasha embark on a journey at a different time.

Despite some struggles and stubbornness, they show deep, caring feelings for each other. Inuyasha eventually marries Kagome three years after the final battle, three years after being thrown back into her era.

20. Kakeru & Naho

Anime : Orange

: Orange IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Could you save a friend and fall in love if you received a letter from the past that gave you step-by-step instructions? In a letter from her past self to Naho, a young high school girl, she predicted everything she would experience on that day. In their relationship, Naho falls in love with Kakeru, a friendly and easygoing student who is a transfer student to their school.

Naho’s future self, however, will stop at nothing to ensure Naho’s survival. By following the letters, Naho can prevent certain events from happening, even if they force her to be more outgoing and forward.

19. Maka Albarn & Soul Eater Evans

Anime : Soul Eater

: Soul Eater IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

D.W.M.A. members work in pairs, with one meister transforming into a weapon while the other acts as a meister.

At times in the first season, their relationship seems immature. Over time, however, the two mature in their relationship, engaging in more battles and developing trust. Maka may sometimes find herself in a room where Soul must use his black blood when their souls connect.

18. Satomi Murano & Shinichi Izumi

Anime : Parasyte

: Parasyte IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

It is still possible to find romance in the sickening, disturbing world of Parasyte. Shinichi, a high school student with a timid personality, finds an alien parasite living in his hand.

Humans are often overtaken and attacked by parasites in Japan, and Shinichi experiences the same thing, but he can control his brain. He grows in confidence and falls in love with a classmate in the process.

Her protector teaches her what it is to be human. Despite her crush, she watches him transform into something else and less and less like a human. Even when they are apart, they remain together.

17. Tomoe & Nanami Momozomo

Anime : Kamisama Kiss

: Kamisama Kiss IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

One day, a girl wanders around after her father left her because of debt and became homeless. Her house is given to her by Mikage as a thank you for saving him. She meets one of the men she rescued in the shrine, Tomoe, a familiar.

Her love for him proliferates even though they are humans and yokai. He is not too happy with it at first, but eventually, he becomes enamored with her, making for a beautiful romance story.

16. Panty & Brief

Anime : Panty & Stocking

: Panty & Stocking IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Panty and Brief are a funny couple on the bizarre comedy show despite Panty’s verbal abuse. One guy is always trying to date Panty, and she likes to sleep with many men. There is, however, one scene when they show mutual affection at the end of every time she rejects him.

The two attend a ball, and she finds him attractive, and the two enjoy their time together. Panty surprises him by treating him well, and they end up getting together a bit at the end, despite the rest of it is inappropriate to discuss.

15. Yukako & Koichi

Anime : Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable IMDb Rating : 5.8

: 5.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

It’s not the typical anime, but Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is anything but. She has robust features, wavering black hair, and stalker-like tendencies that set her apart from other heroines. Yukako appears like a crazy obsessive stalker at first but later becomes a worthy opponent and Stand user.

Having been defeated, Yukako recedes into the background for a while, up until she comes into contact with a stand user who claims to be capable of making her beautiful. As Koichi helps her through the predicament, he realizes that he has feelings for her. Yukako starts to calm down, and they start dating.

Their unconventional relationship works.

14. Hak & Yona

Anime : Yona of the Dawn

: Yona of the Dawn IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

On her birthday, Yona, a kind but spoiled princess to the throne, discovers her father has been murdered by her cousin. Her life has been entirely turned upside down ever since. Hak, her bodyguard, set out on an adventure to learn more about the kingdoms and the reincarnation of legendary dragons as they left the village.

Yona falls for Hak, a childhood friend who protects her at all costs even though many guys are in the series. They become a phenomenal couple as the series progresses and develop profound feelings for one another.

13. Ko & Futaba

Anime : Ao Haru Ride

: Ao Haru Ride IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Do you think you would forget your first love? It gets complicated and cute in Ao Haru Ride. Futaba crosses paths with her former love once again in high school when she encounters her former love. Her impression of him is quite different from before they met again.

Rather than being the kind, thoughtful person he used to be, Kou is now rude and has a different outlook on life. The Story of Ao Haru Ride admirably illustrates how people’s lives can change, as well as how it is possible to fall in love over and over again.

12. Shota Kazehaya & Sawako Kuronuma

Anime : Kimi Ni Todoke

: Kimi Ni Todoke IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Sawako scares her classmates because her appearance is similar to in The Ring, a horror movie. Her reputation even extends to believing she communicates with ghosts and the dead. Her idol, Kazehaya, is an encounter, however. As soon as he begins to talk to him, everything changes, and she becomes more confident and falls in love with him. Through their relationship, they overcome several obstacles.

11. Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama

Anime : Sakura Trick

: Sakura Trick IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yuu and Haruka have been friends since middle school, so their bond is unique, and they can’t bear to see it end. They begin to kiss to build a deeper bond, and love grows as they are separated for the first time in their lives.

The continual kissing and secrecy make Haruka more embarrassed than Yuu. After the series ends, the pair realize that they have been dating for quite some time and begin dating in their second year of school.

10. Yuki & Zero

Anime : Vampire Knight

: Vampire Knight IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yuki Cross. One student works to keep vampires and human students apart in a mysterious academy where vampires and human students are mixed. Zero, a human-turned vampire, falls for Yuki. Despite his desire to drink her blood, he tries to keep Yuki safe.

She does everything she can for Zero, even though she may shift her affections between him and another student. A child is born at the end of the series, and Zero is returned to a mortal, human state.

Twilight’s vampire love story pales compared to the one in Vampire Knight.

9. Saito & Louise

Anime : Zero No Tsukaima

: Zero No Tsukaima IMDb Rating : 7

: 7 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Louise, a student at a magical academy, never succeeds in her magic studies classes. She regularly causes explosions. Louise is dubbed “the Zero” due to her failures.

Saito is at first treated rudely by Louise, who forces him to be her servant and do several chores for her. She treats him horribly at first, but as they work together and he proves to be more helpful and caring than she anticipated, she develops feelings for him.

8. Izumi & Ryouma

Anime : Love Stage!!

: Love Stage!! IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Love still has a place in show business. As an aspiring manga author, Izumi is thrust into the entertainment industry dominated by his family. This is a disappointment to him. In this case, though, he is forced to play the role of a girl instead of a guy.

Even though he is a boy, Ryouma, a star falls in love with his feminine side. Throughout the series, the two fall in love, developing an adorable relationship. What a great series! The only yaoi anime that portrays same-sex relationships positively.

7. Haru & Shizuku

Anime : My Little Monster

: My Little Monster IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As previously mentioned, opposites sometimes attract. Shizuku’s only interests are centered on the future and being the top student in her class. She sits next to Haru, a troublemaker who rarely shows up in class.

Their paths cross on one occasion when Haru is asked to deliver papers to a classmate, and he claims that she is a friend. The rumor of him being violent is untrue. Despite Shizuku’s reputation, he can be caring.

6. Yuuko & Teiichi

Anime : Tasogare Otome x Amnesia

: Tasogare Otome x Amnesia IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Is love capable of transcending life and death? An anime series called Tasogare Otome x Amnesia features a paranormal club investigating the old school buildings rumored to be haunted at their large academy. Teiichi runs into the ghost of a girl named Yuuko, killed many years ago.

The spirit is tied to the building, but Teiichi attracts her attention. Their relationship is undeniably cute. He tries everything to help her spirit pass on and finally find peace after discovering her brutal past.

5. Kyou and Tooru

Anime : Fruits Basket

: Fruits Basket IMDb Rating : 8.6

: 8.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Badboy phases are typical to every girl. The hot-headed troublemaker Kyou can’t be ignored by a sixteen-year-old? So much for that lousy boy element!

The curse of the Sohma clan does not stop Tooru from experiencing a tide of emotions as she gets to know her new roommates and learns more about the curse.

4. Winry and Edward

Anime : Full Metal Alchemist

: Full Metal Alchemist IMDb Rating : 9.1

: 9.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Since early childhood, Winry and Edward have been close friends in Full Metal Alchemist. As both have strong personalities, they frequently argue because of stubbornness.

It takes him far too long to realize that Winry is falling for him, even though she is Edward’s constant and steady supporter.

Regardless of the outcome, these best friends were meant to be together regardless of the overprotectiveness and embarrassment of Full Metal Alchemist.

3. Risa and Otani

Anime : Lovely★Complex

: Lovely★Complex IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

With the addition of music, this is another fantastic friends-to-lovers storyline.

Risa and Otani are known to quarrel at their school constantly. As Riza is the tallest girl and Otani is extremely short, their insecurities about their heights and jokester personalities made them the ultimately lovable characters.

Initially, they were attracted to each other because of their favorite hip-hop group, Umibouzu, and from there, they formed an unusual but perfectly compatible, cute anime couple. This adorable series will reveal how these two develop as lovers and people.

2. Haruhi and Tamaki

Anime : Ouran High School Host Club

: Ouran High School Host Club IMDb Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Heran High School admits Haruhi, an intelligent, educated, down-to-earth girl even though she is much poorer than most students.

In the beginning, Tamaki doesn’t realize Haruhi’s true nature until he sees her I.D. He initially assumed that he was dating another girl, but when he looks at her I.D., he realizes that Haruhi is a boy.

The two of them finally realized that they were a perfect and excellent match when they realized they loved each other. They are such a cute couple, with Haruhi as a sensible, self-sufficient girl to balance out Tamaki’s overconfidence.

1. Kaori and Kousei

Anime : Your Lie In April

: Your Lie In April IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Fans worldwide are filled with an ocean of emotion due to these two adorable kids. There is a lot of “baggage” in Kao-chan’s past and Kousei’s. Beginning as young, naive adolescents, they’re trying to figure out what life has in store for them. On their own, they are helpless.

Together, they are more robust. Throughout the series, these two serenade us with sounds of hope, joy, and love!

