News
The 50 Best Anime Couples (Cutest) In 2022
Human beings have never experienced an emotion as strange and intense as love before. It can change everything. Even in an adverse situation, it gives you the motivation to get through it. An anime couple will express every emotion just like how you are feeling for your loved one!
Any form of entertainment media has a frequent theme of love, whether it be movies, T.V. shows, songs, books, cartoons, or anime. Anime has some of the cute anime couples we have ever seen. Let’s take a look at some of them. There are a few cute anime couples among them. You will also find couples who are in same-sex relationships here.
50. Tatsumi And Mine
- Anime: Akame Ga Kill
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Mine ends up getting married to Tatsumi in the manga. Therefore, this anime couple is inseparable, and the manga is wildly popular on top of the anime itself.
Akame Ga Kill is an action series. It still manages to reel you into the characters’ romance and relationships. And hits you in the feels! They share a deep connection too!
49. Kazuto Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Asuna and Kirito’s Story is now much more credible than before. There are N.S.F.W. parts of online dating, like meeting someone, falling in love, adopting a virtual child, etc.
However, their love did continue after their online relationship ended. They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community.
48. Ban and Elaine
- Anime: The Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
To topple the ruler of Liones, a small group of Knights turned their blades against their comrades. Even though the Holy Knights defeated them, there were still rumors that the legendary knights, referred to as the “Seven Deadly Sins,” were still alive. Anime fans know that this one had some killer relationships.
Based on the best-selling manga series of the same name, Nanatsu no Taizai follows the adventures of Elizabeth, the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, and her search for the Seven Deadly Sins. With their help, she endeavors to take back her kingdom from the Holy Knights and seek justice in an unjust world.
Something was intriguing about Ban and Elaine from a physical point of view and a thematic one. And he sticks to his guns, never giving up hope on his lost lover.
47. Yuuri and Viktor
- Anime: Yuri on Ice
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The couple of Viktor and Yuuri has been destined to make history from day one. The pairing of Viktor and Yuuri in Yuri on Ice stands out in a world of sports anime where homosexuality is implied.
They care about each other during their entire journey, as you can see throughout their interactions.
Victor gives Yuuri healthy confidence to help him realize his full potential. Yuuri and Viktor form a strong relationship throughout the series, leading to their love.
Not only does this couple make history, but they also represent an L.G.B.T. relationship in a realistic manner that does not feel forced. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
46. Ryuuji Takasu & Taiga Aisaka
- Anime: Toradora
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As one of the most popular rom-com anime couples, Toradora’s Ryuuji and Taiga feature a legendary love square.
Ryuuji, one girl in high school who has a scary look, gets connected to Taiga Aisaka, a tiny but fierce cat. However, things get complicated when their crushes do not reciprocate their feelings.
Ryuuji attempts to befriend Taiga, taking care of her, even though they don’t start well.
45. Banri Tada & Koko Kaga
- Anime: Golden Time
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Golden Time shifts the focus from high school relationships to university life as the protagonists begin their university careers. Banri runs into Koko one day, who holds a bouquet, as she is overwhelmed with all the classes and clubs she has to attend.
In much the same way as Ryuuji and Taiga, they are initially averse to each other’s affection before coming to accept it. They have a very refreshing love story from the anime world. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
44. Celty Sturluson & Shinra
- Anime: Durarara!!
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Durarara!! It is a very odd series, capturing the lives of many in Ikebukuro. Celty Sturluson, a fairy and our female lead, wears a helmet to conceal her “headless” appearance as she searches for ahead.
Her arrival in Japan wasn’t an accident, and Shinra Kishitani, an underground doctor, studied her and eventually became infatuated.The doctor has grown quite fond of Celty despite her inability to speak. Shinra also loves Celty, and her interactions with her are simply priceless.The two complement each other, despite a few slip-ups and secrets along the way.
43. Chiyo Sakura & Umetarou Nozaki
- Anime: G.S.N.K.
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Is it possible to get into a terrible misunderstanding after asking out your crush? When Chiyo, a high school girl, decides to confess her love to Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun, he takes this idea to a whole new To her surprise, Nozaki offers her an autograph after she gets up the courage.
In addition, Nozaki is well known for his shoujo manga work.
As Sakura becomes one of his assistants, they forge a beautiful friendship and enjoy life. They appear to be an official couple, even though Nozaki is primarily unaware of Sakura’s love for him.
42. Simon & Nia
- Anime: Gurren Lagann
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
One more couple in the Gurren Lagann saga stands out. The main character Simon, who was shy and reserved initially, is pushed around by other characters.
Over time, he gradually develops a more confident character as he gains more experience. He meets Nia as a result of his wacky adventures. She also emerges as a powerful character. Nia initially does not know how humans live, but she learns through Simon and Dai Gurren’s power.
They eventually get married in a very emotional scene in which Simon proposes. They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community.
41. Yuzuru Otonashi & Kanade Tachibana
- Anime: Angel Beats
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
An anime known for its emotional moments, Angel Beats has many moments that will make you tear up, especially among the main characters.
In this world, those who have died on earth are stuck in a high school limbo, trying to find their way to pass on. They attempt to take revenge on God for taking their lives by fighting against him.
40. Hinata Hideki & Yui
- Anime: Angel Beats
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Angel Beats’ main character is delightfully paired with her partner, but another couple in the show also deserves much attention.
Yui and Hinata Hideki have a touching moment because of their interaction and their relationship as a couple.
They end up having great chemistry and reveal that despite their antics, Yui and Hinata never hated one another. They start out feeling like they’re going to get into an argument.
39. Tomoya Okazaki & Nagisa Furukawa
- Anime: Clannad
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As a top contender for having one of the best anime romances of all time, Clannad is considered by someone with the best love stories.
Get to know Tomoya, a boy whose views on life are negative. He learns how to appreciate friends and family through Clannad. As Nagisa teaches him, despite the past, finding love is possible. Her illness is a mystery, and she is kind and caring.
Tomoya’s life is filled with positivism when she helps him become more confident. C.L.A.N.N.A.D. -After Story- records the marriage of C.L.A.N.N.A.D. and an after Story detailing their child’s birth.
They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community who have genuine feelings for one another. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
38. Takeo Gouda & Yamato Rinko
- Anime: My Love Story
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A male love interest is often referred to as a “pretty boy” in shoujo anime, catching the heroine’s fancy.
Shoujo is also typically told from the perspective of a woman who has fallen in love. Sometimes, this may not always be the case.
With an unconventionally attractive male lead with a big heart, the primary couple of My Love Story breaks boundaries. The cute, petite girl has an instant effect on Gouda. Even though she feared she would fall for his friend, Gouda ends up being her favorite, making the love story more refreshing and heartwarming.
Yamato and Gouda are in such love that it’s almost sickly sweet. In addition, Gouda’s friend, the “bishounen” boy, is a great bro and supports the pairing.
37. Naruto Uzumaki & Hinata Hyuuga
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The fans of this demon anime have waited for years and episodes for the moment that Hinata and Naruto would become a couple.
After plenty of crushes on Naruto, Hinata finally fell in love with him after a very long journey. Throughout the series, both Naruto and Hinata develop their characters significantly, and many fans enjoy their relationship.
Through a movie and adventures of his own, Boruto carries on his parents’ legacy. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
36. Yato & Iki Hiyori
- Anime: Noragami
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In a world inhabited by gods and goddesses, humans live in the realm where spirits reside.
However, when one human sees a god who looks like a human, she decides to risk her life for him, which results in her Soul separating from her body.
As time goes on, Hiyori becomes Yato’s source of inspiration and love as he falls for the human girl who stumbled upon him.
Although he can be a bit carefree, Yato has a big heart and a tragic past. Hiyori’s obliviousness to his feelings also adds to the romantic tension. They are one of anime’s cutest couples.
Their romantic relationship is too cute.
35. Ryu Yamada & Urara Shiraishi
- Anime: Yamada Kun and the Seven Witches
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Seven witches inhabit a school. He accidentally falls on Urara and accidentally kisses her; that’s what happens, at least. He discovers that by touching his lips, he can switch bodies.
When Yamada switches bodies with Urara during a comedy scene, he discovers that Urara is one of the seven witches at school, and he can copy the powers of others if their lips touch.
After Urara switches bodies, Yamada starts to learn what it’s like and falls for her even though her classmates ostracize her.
Gradually, Urara starts expressing more emotions as one of her first friends. Their power and mutual love connect Urara and Yamada despite being opposites.
34. Yuta and Rikka
- Anime: Love, Chuunibyou, and Other Delusions
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Despite the joys of everyday life, sometimes it is even better to escape it with fantasies and delusions. Chuunibyo is the Japanese term for those who live out their fantasies in their minds under the guise of imaginary characters.
He soon meets a girl with delusions similar to those he had as a child. A new love story begins when she becomes fascinated with his past, which he tried to hide.
Despite appearing silly, the “delusions” actually bring the two characters closer together and reveal details about their pasts. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
33. Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba
- Anime: Sailor Moon
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
For years, people have adored Sailor Moon x Tuxedo Mask, a ship that many grew up with and grew up with.
These two students, who are superheroes with secret identities, fall in love without knowing what each other’s lives are like. In the beginning, they play with each other. However, they always try to protect their standard forms from harm.
They deal with evil and undergo so much throughout the series that they become romantically involved after discovering their identities. In the end, the fan-favorite couple marries and has a child.
32. Natsuki Subaru and Emilia
- Anime: Re: Zero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In this fantasy world full of death, a NEET finds himself. Team Emilia deserves some love, too, not just because it’s canon, but because it’s also on Team Rem!
Subaru finds himself in a mysterious world and discovers Emilia, a beautiful yet mysterious girl searching for a lost pendant and lying about her name.
He is in situations involving his death in the course of his encounters. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
31. Lelouch vi Britannia and C.C.
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Code Geass is a fan-favorite anime series with a famous couple with fans, a political series with two very different characters from opposite ends of the political spectrum.
The powerful prince Lelouch leads Japan, using the power of Geass, in a revolutionary movement against oppressors. His powers are transferred to him by the immortal C.C. throughout the series.
C.C. and Lelouch have moments of romance that make the film work. As Lelouch views C.C.’s past experiences and past lives, an emotional bond develops between the two of them. Her second in command, Lelouch, also acts as her accomplice, and they share a mutual trust.
30. Kenshiro & Yuria
- Anime: Fist of the North Star
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The plot of Fist of the North Star began with a romantic conflict and a search for revenge. Kenshiro and his new wife set off to find a place to settle in the nuclear wasteland where they lived at the beginning of the Story.
Yuria, Kenshiro’s fiancé, is kidnapped by his rival, which turns the situation sour. After an intense fight, Kenshiro struggles to survive and finds his fiancée leaves him with seven scars on his chest.
Eventually, he learns she committed suicide after her kidnapping, which (spoilers) were staged. They finally reconnect at the end. After all, they’ve been through apart.
29. Misato Katsuragi & Kaji Ryoji
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Although many people mirror the relationship between the main character Shinji and the other E.V.A. pilots, there is a couple formed by Misato Katsuragi and Kaji Ryoji. Kaji and Misato don’t have a long history like many other couples on this list.
He’s an anime archetype that girls tend to love because she’s a powerful female character. A second first date leads to Misato’s feelings returning for Kaji. You can tell they care deeply for each other from their interactions.
28. Isaac Dian & Miria Harvent
- Anime: Baccano!
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Issac x Miria is a prime example of a couple who isn’t an angel. The pair are known for dressing up in costumes during the prohibition era and committing robberies.
They are “an idiotic couple of idiotic lovers and thieves” who are always enthusiastic. In addition, their targets for robbery differ from the norm, and they have a tremendous amount of trust among themselves.
Additionally, they provided comedic relief and were voted one of Anime News Network’s two best duos of 2009. A lively couple who entertains the viewers of Baccano, one of anime’s most popular series!
27. Nana Osaki & Ren Honjo
- Anime: Nana
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Two young females named Nana are portrayed in Nana, an anime that captures their lives in a surprisingly realistic manner. In Nana Osaki’s, a gothic-inspired singer, and Nana Komatsu’s, a boy-crazy but energetic girl, there are many differences in how they look at love and life.
Ren is Nana’s most memorable relationship. Since their love for each other is so evident, it’s clear the couple was never intended to break up. They both want to make it big in the music industry and have a lot in common.
Ren proposes to Nana in the manga, mainly so she doesn’t fall in love with another member of her band, Yazu. It is the perfect duet between Ren and Nana.
26. Ringo Noyamano & Itsuki “Ikki” Minami
- Anime: Air Gear
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In a world where youth compete in the fiercest version of the sport, epic skating can bring epic romances. Ikki, the protagonist, is a street fighter who lives with four “sisters,” all of whom are members of a gang that roams the streets.
The Sleeping Forest team member and Ikki’s primary love interest is Ringo, his childhood friend. Ringo and Ikki fight intense battles together.
A kiss is shared between Ringo and her friend when she confesses her feelings for her. The interactions between them are so interesting.
25. Ichigo Kurosaki & Orihime Inoue
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Irrespective of where you fall on the Rukia/Orihime divide, Ichigo and Orihime are official canon, disappointing and pleasing longtime fans.
From the start, Orihime was in love with Ichigo at school. They became closer as the series continued, and they both began to realize that they were in love. They have fought several times for their love and would do anything to protect it.
As a result, they could have a child together and finally love each other peacefully. Orihime and Ichigo are a good match despite facing many challenges together.
24. Saki & Akira Takizawa
- Anime: Eden of the East
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It’s all wacky in Eden of the East, and the two main characters are just the best part of the show. Saki travels to Washington DC for her graduation trip, where she meets Takizawa, an anonymous naked Japanese man who is running through the streets.
Having failed to find work, Saki decides to partner with Takizawa and the Eden of the East club she used to belong to. They return to Japan after the bizarre encounter. In the end, Takizawa is credited with a billion yen to save Japan.
Saki and Akira develop mutual respect as the series progresses, and Saki entirely agrees with Akira’s actions. Their romance is delightful from start to finish.
23. Kei Takishima & Hikari Hanazono
- Anime: Special A
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
The competitive type of people is sometimes brought together by rivalry. Kei is always superior to Hikari in Special A. Since childhood, it has always been a competition between them to see who will triumph in everything. As high school arrived, however, Kei still held the number one spot in the class, with Hikari right behind her.
Kei is romantically attracted to Hikari even though Hikari considers him an important person in her life. Despite their constant competition, Hikari finds love along the way. They are considered by many to be the most beloved anime couple.
22. Misaki Ayuzawa & Takumi Usui
- Anime: Maid Sama
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Can you keep your alter ego secret if you have one? That’s the essence of Maid Sama. Takumi Usui, a popular boy, trying to find out what Misaki Ayuzawa’s secret life is as a maid cafe worker, discovers that she was the first female president of an all-boys before school ousted her.
They clash and find out more about one another after discovering her secret. Takumi appreciates Misaki seeing past his looks because he doesn’t fawn over them. You’ll say ‘aww’ at the screen when they become a couple.
21. Inuyasha & Kagome
- Anime: Inuyasha
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Inuyasha, half-demon, half dog, is introduced to high school girl Kagome after being transported to the Sengoku period. As a result of extracting a gem from Kagome’s spirit, it is dispersed into several shards around Japan and must be assembled. Kagome and Inuyasha embark on a journey at a different time.
Despite some struggles and stubbornness, they show deep, caring feelings for each other. Inuyasha eventually marries Kagome three years after the final battle, three years after being thrown back into her era.
20. Kakeru & Naho
- Anime: Orange
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Could you save a friend and fall in love if you received a letter from the past that gave you step-by-step instructions? In a letter from her past self to Naho, a young high school girl, she predicted everything she would experience on that day. In their relationship, Naho falls in love with Kakeru, a friendly and easygoing student who is a transfer student to their school.
Naho’s future self, however, will stop at nothing to ensure Naho’s survival. By following the letters, Naho can prevent certain events from happening, even if they force her to be more outgoing and forward.
19. Maka Albarn & Soul Eater Evans
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
D.W.M.A. members work in pairs, with one meister transforming into a weapon while the other acts as a meister.
At times in the first season, their relationship seems immature. Over time, however, the two mature in their relationship, engaging in more battles and developing trust. Maka may sometimes find herself in a room where Soul must use his black blood when their souls connect.
18. Satomi Murano & Shinichi Izumi
- Anime: Parasyte
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It is still possible to find romance in the sickening, disturbing world of Parasyte. Shinichi, a high school student with a timid personality, finds an alien parasite living in his hand.
Humans are often overtaken and attacked by parasites in Japan, and Shinichi experiences the same thing, but he can control his brain. He grows in confidence and falls in love with a classmate in the process.
Her protector teaches her what it is to be human. Despite her crush, she watches him transform into something else and less and less like a human. Even when they are apart, they remain together.
17. Tomoe & Nanami Momozomo
- Anime: Kamisama Kiss
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One day, a girl wanders around after her father left her because of debt and became homeless. Her house is given to her by Mikage as a thank you for saving him. She meets one of the men she rescued in the shrine, Tomoe, a familiar.
Her love for him proliferates even though they are humans and yokai. He is not too happy with it at first, but eventually, he becomes enamored with her, making for a beautiful romance story.
16. Panty & Brief
- Anime: Panty & Stocking
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Panty and Brief are a funny couple on the bizarre comedy show despite Panty’s verbal abuse. One guy is always trying to date Panty, and she likes to sleep with many men. There is, however, one scene when they show mutual affection at the end of every time she rejects him.
The two attend a ball, and she finds him attractive, and the two enjoy their time together. Panty surprises him by treating him well, and they end up getting together a bit at the end, despite the rest of it is inappropriate to discuss.
15. Yukako & Koichi
- Anime: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It’s not the typical anime, but Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is anything but. She has robust features, wavering black hair, and stalker-like tendencies that set her apart from other heroines. Yukako appears like a crazy obsessive stalker at first but later becomes a worthy opponent and Stand user.
Having been defeated, Yukako recedes into the background for a while, up until she comes into contact with a stand user who claims to be capable of making her beautiful. As Koichi helps her through the predicament, he realizes that he has feelings for her. Yukako starts to calm down, and they start dating.
Their unconventional relationship works.
14. Hak & Yona
- Anime: Yona of the Dawn
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
On her birthday, Yona, a kind but spoiled princess to the throne, discovers her father has been murdered by her cousin. Her life has been entirely turned upside down ever since. Hak, her bodyguard, set out on an adventure to learn more about the kingdoms and the reincarnation of legendary dragons as they left the village.
Yona falls for Hak, a childhood friend who protects her at all costs even though many guys are in the series. They become a phenomenal couple as the series progresses and develop profound feelings for one another.
13. Ko & Futaba
- Anime: Ao Haru Ride
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Do you think you would forget your first love? It gets complicated and cute in Ao Haru Ride. Futaba crosses paths with her former love once again in high school when she encounters her former love. Her impression of him is quite different from before they met again.
Rather than being the kind, thoughtful person he used to be, Kou is now rude and has a different outlook on life. The Story of Ao Haru Ride admirably illustrates how people’s lives can change, as well as how it is possible to fall in love over and over again.
12. Shota Kazehaya & Sawako Kuronuma
- Anime: Kimi Ni Todoke
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Sawako scares her classmates because her appearance is similar to in The Ring, a horror movie. Her reputation even extends to believing she communicates with ghosts and the dead. Her idol, Kazehaya, is an encounter, however. As soon as he begins to talk to him, everything changes, and she becomes more confident and falls in love with him. Through their relationship, they overcome several obstacles.
11. Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama
- Anime: Sakura Trick
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuu and Haruka have been friends since middle school, so their bond is unique, and they can’t bear to see it end. They begin to kiss to build a deeper bond, and love grows as they are separated for the first time in their lives.
The continual kissing and secrecy make Haruka more embarrassed than Yuu. After the series ends, the pair realize that they have been dating for quite some time and begin dating in their second year of school.
10. Yuki & Zero
- Anime: Vampire Knight
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuki Cross. One student works to keep vampires and human students apart in a mysterious academy where vampires and human students are mixed. Zero, a human-turned vampire, falls for Yuki. Despite his desire to drink her blood, he tries to keep Yuki safe.
She does everything she can for Zero, even though she may shift her affections between him and another student. A child is born at the end of the series, and Zero is returned to a mortal, human state.
Twilight’s vampire love story pales compared to the one in Vampire Knight.
9. Saito & Louise
- Anime: Zero No Tsukaima
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Louise, a student at a magical academy, never succeeds in her magic studies classes. She regularly causes explosions. Louise is dubbed “the Zero” due to her failures.
Saito is at first treated rudely by Louise, who forces him to be her servant and do several chores for her. She treats him horribly at first, but as they work together and he proves to be more helpful and caring than she anticipated, she develops feelings for him.
8. Izumi & Ryouma
- Anime: Love Stage!!
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Love still has a place in show business. As an aspiring manga author, Izumi is thrust into the entertainment industry dominated by his family. This is a disappointment to him. In this case, though, he is forced to play the role of a girl instead of a guy.
Even though he is a boy, Ryouma, a star falls in love with his feminine side. Throughout the series, the two fall in love, developing an adorable relationship. What a great series! The only yaoi anime that portrays same-sex relationships positively.
7. Haru & Shizuku
- Anime: My Little Monster
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As previously mentioned, opposites sometimes attract. Shizuku’s only interests are centered on the future and being the top student in her class. She sits next to Haru, a troublemaker who rarely shows up in class.
Their paths cross on one occasion when Haru is asked to deliver papers to a classmate, and he claims that she is a friend. The rumor of him being violent is untrue. Despite Shizuku’s reputation, he can be caring.
6. Yuuko & Teiichi
- Anime: Tasogare Otome x Amnesia
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Is love capable of transcending life and death? An anime series called Tasogare Otome x Amnesia features a paranormal club investigating the old school buildings rumored to be haunted at their large academy. Teiichi runs into the ghost of a girl named Yuuko, killed many years ago.
The spirit is tied to the building, but Teiichi attracts her attention. Their relationship is undeniably cute. He tries everything to help her spirit pass on and finally find peace after discovering her brutal past.
5. Kyou and Tooru
- Anime: Fruits Basket
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Badboy phases are typical to every girl. The hot-headed troublemaker Kyou can’t be ignored by a sixteen-year-old? So much for that lousy boy element!
The curse of the Sohma clan does not stop Tooru from experiencing a tide of emotions as she gets to know her new roommates and learns more about the curse.
4. Winry and Edward
- Anime: Full Metal Alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 9.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Since early childhood, Winry and Edward have been close friends in Full Metal Alchemist. As both have strong personalities, they frequently argue because of stubbornness.
It takes him far too long to realize that Winry is falling for him, even though she is Edward’s constant and steady supporter.
Regardless of the outcome, these best friends were meant to be together regardless of the overprotectiveness and embarrassment of Full Metal Alchemist.
3. Risa and Otani
- Anime: Lovely★Complex
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
With the addition of music, this is another fantastic friends-to-lovers storyline.
Risa and Otani are known to quarrel at their school constantly. As Riza is the tallest girl and Otani is extremely short, their insecurities about their heights and jokester personalities made them the ultimately lovable characters.
Initially, they were attracted to each other because of their favorite hip-hop group, Umibouzu, and from there, they formed an unusual but perfectly compatible, cute anime couple. This adorable series will reveal how these two develop as lovers and people.
2. Haruhi and Tamaki
- Anime: Ouran High School Host Club
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Heran High School admits Haruhi, an intelligent, educated, down-to-earth girl even though she is much poorer than most students.
In the beginning, Tamaki doesn’t realize Haruhi’s true nature until he sees her I.D. He initially assumed that he was dating another girl, but when he looks at her I.D., he realizes that Haruhi is a boy.
The two of them finally realized that they were a perfect and excellent match when they realized they loved each other. They are such a cute couple, with Haruhi as a sensible, self-sufficient girl to balance out Tamaki’s overconfidence.
1. Kaori and Kousei
- Anime: Your Lie In April
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Fans worldwide are filled with an ocean of emotion due to these two adorable kids. There is a lot of “baggage” in Kao-chan’s past and Kousei’s. Beginning as young, naive adolescents, they’re trying to figure out what life has in store for them. On their own, they are helpless.
Together, they are more robust. Throughout the series, these two serenade us with sounds of hope, joy, and love!
The post The 50 Best Anime Couples (Cutest) In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
The authors of light novels have created attractive, long-haired girls who can be termed the perfect girl in the anime community. Their hair colors their way of presenting themselves have made them extremely beautiful. However, different anime hairstyles depict personality reflection. Anime girls with long brown hair or blonde hair had made them more unique and recognizable. If a long hair anime girl is what you are looking for, you are on the right place.
40 Long Hair Anime Girl
40. Kurisu Makise
- Anime: Steins Gate
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kurisu Makise is the daughter of Shouichi Makise, who is the character of Steins Gate. She is a genius girl who graduated from university at seventeen; she is a member of the Brain Science Institute at Viktor Chondria University and the Future Gadget Lab.
Kurisu is undoubtedly one of the essential characters of Steins Gate. She is a central posthumous character and is briefly mentioned in Chaos Child. She communicates via the in-universe Twitter. Kurisu is a slender young woman who has waist-length reddish hair, which she prefers to let loose, and dull violet eyes. She has an unusual outfit composed of a white long-sleeved blue-rimmed dress shirt tucked into a pair of black shorts on top of black tights with a red necktie.
39. Eru Chitanda
- Anime: Hyouka
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Eru Chitanda is the main character of Classic Literature Club Series and Hyouka. She is a student of Kamiyama High School, and she is also the president of the Classic Literature Club. She involves the club with solving various mysteries. Eru is the only daughter of the renowned Chitanda family.
Eru is an adorable young girl who is of average height. She is a stunning young lady with straight mid-back length black hair, which she sometimes wears in a high ponytail cut straight across her forehead. Her beautiful large indigo-purple eyes tend to sparkle when intrigued. Eru is a very polite and cheerful girl who is described as a very sensible, passionate, friendly, and innocent character in the show. Eru has a very positive demeanor and rarely seems to harbor negative emotions.
38. Shiro
- Anime: No Game, No Life
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The central character of No Game, No Life has long, messy white hair with a tint of multiple colors like pale blue, purple, pink, green and yellow tint named Shiro. Her extraordinary hair color compliments her beautiful and large yellow-red eyes. Mainly, she wears an oversized sailor uniform that is purple and thigh-high stockings. She is a genius woman who faces many difficulties absorbing emotions and behavior.
37. Chika Fujiwara
- Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Chika is based on Kuramochi no Miko. The second suitor from The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter was tasked with finding the Jewelled Branch from Hourai. Chika is a cute fair-skinned young girl with shoulder-length silver hair. She has a beautiful black bow in the middle of her square bangs.
She got beautiful blue eyes, and she has a larger chest size despite being shorter. Chika sometimes tries her hair in a slightly high ponytail. She is usually seen in Shuchi’in Academy high School uniform. Chika is a bubbly, eccentric girl who is always seen with a smile on her face, and she is fun-loving. She is the one to come up with strange activities and ideas that entertain her and the others.
36. Shiraishi
- Anime: Tanaka-kun is Always Listless
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yoshitake Shiraishi is an ordinary built man whose upper body is covered in a tattooed map. He has light hair, which is buzz cut with side buns and a trim beard mixture. Shiraishi wears a purple hasten, which he got as a gift from a brothel girl who liked him.
Under that, he wears western-style clothes: a white shirt and a black vest. Shiraishi is seen as carefree and grumpy; he prefers to sneak his way out of trouble. Shiraishi is often seen lacking seriousness and prefers to spend on things like gambling and eating. He likes pretty women, he is romantic, but he’s never had a significant other and only had sexual relationships with prostitutes.
35. Maki Oze
- Anime: Fire Force
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Maki is seen joining the Tokyo Army. She became a private and served under Sergeant Takehisa in the year 1905. During her time of enrolment, she is seen working harder than regular soldiers, and she went through training far beyond what was required of her.
Maki respects Takehisa Hinawa a lot due to them both being former soldiers. Despite Maki’s calm and driven exterior when on a mission, she is hopeless at being romantic at heart. She is also very courteous to everyone. Besides being kind-hearted, she is a competent fighter. Maki also likes using her ability for fun, as she enjoys creating fire creatures.
34. Luculia Marlborough
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Luculia is a fair-looking young lady of medium tallness with spots and olive green eyes. She has long, straight red hair, which tumbles down to her lower back, with two locks of hair outlining her face on each side.
In the wake of turning into a Doll, she wears her hair in a high braid with a brilliant band. She additionally styles her hair by wearing a plaited headband. Luculia is built as a kind and accommodating individual who will make a special effort to help others, shown by occasions, for example, her contribution Violet Ever garden a portion of her food the primary day they met or endeavoring to assist her with composing a letter to Gilbert Bougainvillea.
33. Yukino Yukinoshita
- Anime: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Yukino is a lovely young lady with midriff-length dark hair attached with two red stripes by each shoulder and precise blue eyes. She changed her haircut into twin tails when she went out with Hachiman and Komachi Hikigaya to purchase a birthday present for Yui. She is viewed as level chested contrasted with the more significant part of the other female characters, yet stays comparably excellent.
Yukino is generally seen wearing her school uniform, a dark overcoat with a white shirt under it, a red stripe tie, a plaid skirt and dark stockings dependent upon her knees. Yukino accepts that the “uncommon” obligation is to help the less lucky, which Hachiman alludes to as her wound respectability. She additionally has a freezing and antagonistic attitude for which Hachiman nicknames her as the “Ice Queen”.
32. Rin Tohsaka
- Anime: Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One of the main heroines of Fate/stay night is Rin Tohsaka. She is a female identity who has long brown hair with aqua eyes and flawless skin. She usually wears a red coat over a black turtleneck t-shirt. Rain is a serious girl and has a competitive nature. Her way of talking and hospitality encourage people to admire her.
31. Zero Two
- Anime: Darling in the FranXX
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Zero Two is a human-klaxon Sapien hybrid. She has red skin, with long sharp nails and fanged teeth. However, she has red sclera instead of white. This provides her with a perfect monster look. Moreover, her long pink hair acts as a compliment. A headband secures her long hair upon her horns. From childhood, she was surrounded by aggressive people, which has forced her to take out faith in others. However, she is a happy and youthful girl.
30. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime: Your Lie in April
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kaori Miyazono is a blonde girl with wavy hair with pale indigo eyes. She is a violinist who loses her temper very quickly. Despite depending on others, she prefers depending upon herself. She always carries her violin and a pink suitcase with her.
29. Yumeko Jabami
- Anime: Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Yumeko Jabami is a long hair waist-length girl who has Burgundy eyes. However, that burgundy color changes into bright red when she gets excited. She has a curvy body with her lengthy hair and glossy pink lips. She appears in the tale wearing a red jacket with black with a white button-up dress shirt and a dark pleated skirt and a tie. Yumeko is such a personality in the anime community who likes to feel for the people around her. Her character force people to gain interest in her.
28. Reina Kousaka
- Anime: Sound! Euphonium
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Reina is a teenage girl who has straight black hair. She sometimes tied her hair in a ponytail and sometimes into two braids in the drama. Reina is a purple-eyed girl who prefers to wear Kitauji High School uniform. She is a quiet girl and has a great affection for music. Regina seems mysterious as she does not open up in front of everyone.
27. Emilia
- Anime: Re:Zero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A beautiful Half-Elf who has long silver hair and purple-blue colored eyes and always wears a white and purple outfit along with a white flower in her hair is Emilia. She is an energetic girl who tries to help people selflessly. Her clothes are portrayed in a similar sequence at a young age as she belongs from a forest.
26. Melty Q Melromarc
- Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Melty is a girl with blue hair, which is always tied up by two blue ribbons and blue eyes. To maintain royal status, she wears fancy clothes, mainly blue with different shades of white. She is a polite girl who always tries to be in her princess attire and persona. Melty also has a mature and grown-up side that depicts her moral values and practicality.
25. Holo
- Anime: Spice and Wolf
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Holo is a nonhuman which mainly means a wolf spirit. She is a 15-year-old girl with red eyes and long light brown hair. Her ears and the long tail give her a perfect t massive wolf look. Along with being smart and intelligent, she is manipulative and flirtatious. She loves alcohol and tries to have it when she gets an opportunity.
24. Shirley Fenette
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shirley Fenette is a prominent identity among the other characters of Code Geass. She has long light brown hair tied up in a ponytail. She is a student council member, and her activities in the swimming club depict her strenuous social character. However, Shirley is cheerful caring, with high intelligence and talkative nature.
23. Chitoge Kirisaki
- Anime: Nisekoi: False Love
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Just like other female anime characters, Chitoge Kirisaki is a notable one. She is a beautiful skinny girl with long blonde hair and a light pink tint at the end with Aqua blue eye color. Chitoge always has a red ribbon to secure her long blonde hair. She is a bold girl who never fails to help someone in difficult times.
22. Erza Scarlet
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A young woman with an artificial right eye is Erza Scarlet. She has long, scarlet hair and brown eyes. Erza preferably wears a blue skirt, black boots, and diamond-shaped silver earrings in the anime drama. She has a strict personality and does not like rude behavior and habits. Erza is an impatient woman who does not like people with late responses.
21. Jessie
- Anime: Pokémon
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Jessie is an anime identity with long magenta hair and blue-colored eyes. She prefers wearing customized uniforms, including a short black shirt, a high collared sleeved shirt with a white miniskirt, black leg-length boots, and long black arm-sleeves. Jassie is a short-tempered girl who has a lot of dramas in her life.
20. Albedo
- Anime: Overlord
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Albedo is one of the irreplaceable female characters of anime history. She perfectly describes beauty with long black hair and her shiny golden eyes. She is a lovable and loyal young girl who protects loved ones. Albedo likes to wear a white dress with silky gloves on her hands with a golden spiderweb necklace.
19. Chizuru Aizawa
- Anime: Squid Girl
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Chizuru Aizawa is the tallest and the eldest of the Aizawa siblings. Her hair color matches her eye color, which is indigo. She has long, indigo hair and her eyes are of the same shade. Like her sister Eiko, Chizuru’s hair is also parted on the left side. Nobody found Chizuru to be attracted to someone in romantic feelings in the entire drama. However, she appears to be a mother figure for everyone.
18. Elf Yamada
- Anime: Eromanga-sensei
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Yamada Elf is a beautiful young fictional character with curly blond hair. With this, she wears a pink and white lolita dress. She is very passionate about writing, because of which she became the best-selling author. At first glance, people consider her an arrogant one with high imagination, power, and strong sense. Yamada is also an intelligent girl who can quickly figure out the problem in every situation.
17. Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade
- Anime: Monogatari
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shinobu Oshino is the “human name” of the vampire Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. She is one of the most famous fictional characters. Despite being a vampire, she is soft-hearted and talkative.
She is the young identity of the anime drama with pointed ears, yellow eyes and long blond hair. In her teenage years, she used to tie her hair into a ponytail and wear a purple jacket with a black camisole along with a black skirt and black stocking. However, frequently she changes her appearance for the respective situations.
16. Cattleya Baudelaire
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cattleya Baudelaire is one of the most prominent characters in the Violet Evergarden series. She is an attractive woman with extremely long black hair and curls. She is an emotional woman who respects everyone’s emotions. Love is the symbol of happiness and a necessary thing for living peacefully. Cattleya follows this path in her life. On the other hand, she is also a mature personality who knows how to handle hard times.
15. Asuna
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yuuki Asuna, who is popularly known as Asuna, is one of the famous anime characters in the fantasy world. She has orange-brownish chestnut long hair with brown eyes. She is an avatar of Stacia, the Goddess of Creation, recognized by her chestnut hair and light brown eyes. Her respective costume is with that pearly-white breastplate and a long skirt with countless delicate fabrics. She is a kind and helpful personality and procures a powerful answer to those who speak about her physical ability.
14. C.C
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In Code Geass, a girl with light green long hair till her waist is C.C. She is an average height girl who has a scar in her left breast, a symbol of a Geass sigil. Code has a dual personality. She turns into an emotional and sometimes selfish and stubborn person in some situations.
13. Lucy Heartfilia
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair is the perfect description of one of the famous anime girls, Lucy Heartfilia. She likes to make a small ponytail on her right and keep the rest of the hair loose. She does not like to repeat her dress in the drama scenes. Lucy is a confident girl with some superficial ideas and thoughts with a caring personality. She left her home and tried to make her own decisions after her mother’s death. However, Lucy is a passionate writer who likes to put down her adventures just like a Fairy Tail world.
12. Asuka Langley Soryu
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One of the most memorable characters in Neon Genesis Evangelion with a case with extremely long hair is Asuka Langley Sohryu. She is the daughter of an American father and a German mother, which depicts her nationality. At a very young age, she started her training as a pilot for the Evangelion.
She is one of the famous girls among the long-haired anime girls. Asuka prefers to keep her hair in twin tails with a red headset. However, her passionate blue eyes complement her character. In the drama, she had always come up with a school uniform. Sometimes she has also emerged with a pale yellow dress with a lavender choker matching it with red Mary Jane shoes.
11. Maquia
- Anime: Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Maquia is the main character of Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, who is a 15-year-old Iorphian orphan. She is an anime character with long blonde hair and red and gold eyes.
After the destruction of their country by the attack of the Mezarte nation, she was adopted, Ariel, then she transformed her hair color to orange to just like her adoptive son Ariel. However, she always had worn traditional Iorphian clothes. Maquia is a soft-spoken personality and has faced a lot of problems. However, sometimes she often doubts herself as the mother of Ariel.
10. Eriri Spencer Sawamura
- Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Eriri Spencer Sawamura is considered the gorgeous girl in Toyogasaki High School. This beautiful girl has long, straight blonde hair, which she prefers to tie up in two tails with two blue ribbons. Eriri’s light blue eyes and pale skin perfectly resemble her father. She is an independent and sophisticated young woman who has a supportive nature. Her manners and etiquette inspire other students. Eriri is the perfect example of a hardworking and determined woman.
9. Elizabeth Liones
- Anime: Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Elizabeth Liones is a remarkable long-haired anime character. She has long, silver hair that touches her waist. Elizabeth has blue eyes, which symbolize her inner power and courage. However, when she embodies the powers of the Goddess Clan, her eyes turn orange after the appearance of a symbol.
According to her dresses, she wears a blue-colored earring that symbolizes negotiation of the sun, the moon and stars, and the mark of the royal family. She is a polite and gentle personality of the anime drama, which never steps back to show her courage by helping people.
8. Raphtalia
- Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Raphtalia is a known fiction character in the anime community. In the prior scenes of the drama, she appears to be a dirty identity, but when Naofumi has purchased her, Raphtalia’s appearance changes. She showed up to be a beautiful young woman, specifically demi-humans. The makers have designed her entire look more like a warrior. Her outfit consists of a hiding breastplate, skirt, lace-up boots, a pair of gloves, a small knife, and sometimes a full-sized sword. Initially, she appeared to be a shy girl, but as time passed, she turned fearless.
7. Usagi Tsukino
- Anime: Sailor Moon Crystal
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Usagi Tsukino is one of the leading female anime characters, Sailor Moon Crystal. She is a blonde girl with long hair length. Usually, she appears in the drama in a blue middle-school sailor uniform. The sailor suit has a blue sailor collar, three white stripes, and a red ribbon. On that ribbon, she clips her magical brooch. She is a cheerful and immature girl who tends to cry in every situation. Usage is a kind-hearted and courageous girl who can also stand for herself and others.
6. Alice Zuberg
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Alice Zuberg is the main supporting character of Sword Art Online among the long-haired anime girls. She is originally from the village with Alice has blue eyes with long, golden hair. However, she likes to secure her hair in a braid. Her white lace around her forehead makes her shine just like a ninja. Moreover, when Alice turns up as an Integrity Knight, she changes her costume in white armor with a blue cape, white leather boots, and a white skirt.
5. Shouko Nishimiya
- Anime: A Silent voice
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shōko Nishimiya can be a remarkable personality in many anime girls. The game has always found her in school dressed with brown hair in the drama. She always wears a navy blue blazer over a white blouse with a light brown sweater.
Along with that, her pale blue skirt with light blue details, navy socks and brown shoes puff up her entire appearance. Shoko is a sensitive girl who always cares for the people involved in her life. She has the means to blame herself for whatever wrong has happened to her.
4. Aqua
- Anime: Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Aqua can be considered an attractive anime girl. Her light blue hair eyes commend her hair as it’s the same color. She always wears a sleeveless dark-blue feather dress with white embellishments and a dark blue miniskirt. Aqua’s long blue hair is always partially tied with a clip into a loop.
Aqua is a cheerful girl who sometimes acts like an insensitive person in many situations. But her positive attitude and honesty made her identity shine. However, her green bow on her chest with a blue gem in the middle complements her entire look.
3. Utaha Kasumigaoka
- Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Utako Kasumi is an exciting character in Saekano: How to raise a boring girlfriend. She is a beautiful girl with mid-back long dark hair and white hair to secure her hair. Utako is a well-mannered girl who opts for writing as her hobby.
Utako’s self-centered nature and not disobeying her parents have added stars in her personality. She is a hardworking girl who is always with her plot composition. Utako is a person who has different shades in her personality. She is calm and quiet, with a sharp tongue and an aggressive attitude.
2. Sakie Satou
- Anime: Interviews With Monster Girls
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Sakie Sato is one of those anime girls who have Demi human origin. She can make herself a comfortable part of the puzzle of the human world. Sakie Sato is a Mathematics teacher who tries to be a Succubus. She is an attractive wan with highly long dark hair and purple eyes.
Generally, she appears in the scenes with a red tracksuit and glasses. However, she always tries her hair in a ponytail and blows it on the right side. According to Tetsuo Takahashi, one of the drama characters thinks that Sakie can increase sex appeal. She is a confident woman who avoids social contact with people, mainly men. But Sakie did not stop herself from admiring and caring for Tetsuo Takahashi.
1. Hakase Shinonome
- Anime: Nichijou
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hakase is the main protagonist of the Nichijou series who lives to have snacks, Omelet rice, etc. She is a young scientist who has created Nano Shinonome, and eventually, every time, she tried to modify and add some functions innovatively to it. She is one of the adorable anime girls with light-ginger hair and sapphire-blue eyes. However, this anime character always wears an oversized white lab coat with not a single opening from the front.
Moreover, her red tie complements her entire look. Despite having so much intelligence and brightness, Hakase behaves like an 8-year-old child. She likes to be with everyone and enjoys every moment of her life, but she gets into trouble because of her childlike activities. Hakase is such an anime character who has a lot of intelligence but does not put her efforts and thoughts correctly. She tries to put forward all her inventions through a prank on others. She planned a prank on Nano and Sakamoto in which Hakase has used “Super Glue ”, which she has invented.
The characters mentioned above from seven deadly sins, violet evergreen, Squid girl can clearly say how long hatred girls have showcased their charm and attracted many anime fans. Hopefully, the above list will furnish anime fans with everything they want to know about long-haired anime girls.
The post 40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
40 Best Short Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
The best anime girls with short hair have proven that women do not need long hair to express femininity. In this list, we list the short-haired anime girls. Personality, attractiveness, design, charm – Short-haired girls are cute and oh so fun, especially in anime. So let’s get to it and see the list of these female anime characters. An anime girl with short hair will make the Appearance a little more interesting!
40. Kallen Stadtfeld
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kallen is part of the Japanese and Britannia with short hair. Kallen’s personality in his school compared to a terrorist group is contradictory. You are probably living a double life.
39. Haruhi Fujioka
- Anime: Ouran High School Hosting Club
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The one who hides his sexuality. Yes, you read that well. Haruhi is a central character in the manga Ouran High School Host Club. Although a woman replaces a male manager at a host club, she has short hair. I have to say that Haruhi looks good wearing his men’s school uniform. She is famous, and many people love this character.
38. Ryuko Matoi
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ryuko is no ordinary person. She is the creator of research done by her father and mother. Her black hair with feathers and eyes with Iris shaped differently makes her look completely different. However, she looks different and pretty at the same time.
37. Minori Kushieda
- Anime: Toradora
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kushieda, from the anime Toradora, always seems to be full of energy. Her pink hair and eyes show the same strength. As happy a character as she is, She is also a good athlete. Minori is a fun-loving and joyful kind of person. Minori somewhat looks like the anime version of Strawberry Shortcake.
36. Ritsu Tainaka
- Anime: K-ON!
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ritsu Tainaka is one of the characters of the anime K-ON! He is the drummer of the ‘Ho kago tea time’ band. Ritsu’s light brown eyes and short light brown hair give her a beautiful look. She and Yui are best friends sometimes. Ritsu is a package of humor and sarcasm. A brilliant version of Chandler Bing, I think!
35. Mayuri Shiina
- Anime: Steins;Gate
- IMDb rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mayuri is also known as Mayushii, and he is a character in Steins Gate and Steins Gate 0. She is a very young and inexperienced character. Although he has a good heart, she does not understand much. Mayuri is a short, beautiful girl with dark hair. Her childish behavior and appearance make her look like a pretty girl.
34. Patricia Thompson
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Patricia, from the anime Soul Eater. Patty is one of the girls with short hair has bright yellow hair and blue eyes. Although she looks older than others, she behaves like a child. Patty is most visible in cowgirl clothes, along with her sister Liz. Her soul is pink and has two triangles representing her hat. Her child-like pronunciation of “hello” such as “huuullo” and “sorry” as “sowwieeee” is so innocent and cute.
33. Hinami Fueguchi
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hinami is one of the main characters in the anime Tokyo Ghoul. She is tolerant. She has a strong sense of smell and hearing. Hinami, the ‘ghost daughter,’ is like her mother. With her beautiful brown eyes and her gentle heart, she is one of our favorites on the list.
32. Tenten
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tenten strongly believes that the female shinobi can be as powerful as the male shinobi. Tenten is portrayed as a curious and observant person with a personal dream of a famous like Tsunade. She is highly enthusiastic, and everyone loves her company. It’s enjoyable to be with her, And she loves the ninja and uses his tools.
31. Shirayuki
- Anime: Snow White and Red Hair
- iMDb rating:7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Shirayuki from Snow White and Red Hair is one of the anime girls with short hair and has a solid and bright personality. She is often self-reliant but accepts the help of others when needed. At times, her determination to stand up for herself is a challenge, and she is known for her relentless efforts to get sick.
30. Lisbeth / Rika
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Lisbeth is an amiable person who can get along with almost everyone he meets. He works hard and is proud of his skills as a blacksmith. However, he would be defensive and aggressive if someone put up with his arrogance as a blacksmith, as did Kirito after accidentally breaking his best sword. He is vicious and can be very violent, as when he grabbed Kirito by the collar after he had broken one of his fine swords. Lisbeth is also teasing.
29. Shizuka Minamoto
- Anime: Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s New Great Adventure into the Underworld
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Shizuka’s appearance has changed slightly during the Doraemon franchise years, and she is thin, light-skinned, has dark eyes, and her hair is usually black and tied with short pigtails. She is always seen in a pink dress. Shizuka is an intelligent and kind girl. She is not like Nobita, a brilliant and active child. Shizuka’s favorite time is bathing time. She is a perfect friend and a beautiful girl.
28. Fran Bow
- Anime: Mobile Suit Gundam
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Fraw, who has a cheeky forest, is a caring and caring young woman who always holds the flames of hope in her heart, even in the most challenging times of war. She was disturbed when she found her family’s bodies, but she healed and calmed herself down. So when he is not in the military, Fraw volunteers his time to care for orphans or wounded soldiers.
27. You Morisawa
- Anime: Creamy Mami
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yū has short blue hair and dark eyes. She wears a T-shirt under a white hooded vest and a yellow hood. She is a 10-year-old girl, and she looks cute and pretty.
26. Rei Ayanami
- Anime: Evangelion
- IMDb rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Rei has short pale blue hair with medium bangs and has red eyes. At the beginning of the series, he wore bandages that matched his arm and one eye. She wears the same uniform but wears white loafers and black ankle socks. Her plugsuit is very white, with black, red, and dark green stripes styled in many areas of her plugsuit. Sometimes you wear other plug suits.
25. Mako Mankanshoku
- Anime: Kill La Kill
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Mako is a young girl with brown hair cut in a bowl. She is often seen wearing the usual Honnōji Academy No-Star uniform; a blue mini skirt, A white short-sleeve shirt along with a blue neckerchief, a blue mini-skirt, and white stockings. At the end of the series, Mako wears purple shorts, a pink top and white underwear, and a purple bag for her day with Ryūko.
24. Mafuyu Hoshikawa
- Anime: Blend S
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Mafuyu has chin-length brown hair, brown eyes, is a mature girl, and is often seen with a straight face that rarely smiles unless she enters the character. She is a yellow maid with an old, regular uniform paired with white gloves, socks, and accessories. Despite the excellent character of Mafuyu in Stile, she is an older girl who is sometimes annoyed with Dino. In one or two episodes, he annoys Dino because he watches the anime all night and falls asleep at work, so he keeps hitting him on the head. She has short hair for the rest of the season.
23. Tsukasa
- Anime: Lucky Star Tsukasa
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Tsukasa from Lucky star Tsukasa has a medium shape, though no curves. Like Konata, she is much younger than her peers. She has shoulder-length hair light purple hair accessed with an orange, yellow headband with a bow; the hair bow often changes position according to its shape. Her calm “tareme” eyes are blue, seemingly helpless, scared, and emotional.
22. Yuuko
- Anime: Nichijou
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuuko Aioi has white skin and has short chestnut hair with pointed bangs in the middle. The other part of his bang from the outer edges is short and straight. She has outward pointed ends. She has brown eyes and is wearing her school uniform.
21. Ringo
- Anime: Daily Life of High School Boys
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ringo has large brown eyes and short auburn hair, usually kept in place by light green hair. She is skinny, a fact she feels insecure about. His most notable feature is the constant blurring on his cheeks. Her appearance becomes wild when she is happy. He is often wearing a typical Sanada East High uniform, complete with a gray jacket.
20. Nami
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Nami is a thin woman with medium-length orange hair and brown eyes. Many people consider her to be beautiful. He has a black tattoo (blue in anime) on his left shoulder, representing mikan, and pinwheels, where he used to have a tattoo of being a member of the group. Arlong’s team. Her whole body suddenly matured. Her fashion often changes, as does her hairstyle.
19. Sakura
- Anime: Cardcaptor Sakura
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sakura’s clothes constantly change throughout the series. Her most alluring everyday attires are her school uniform, the last of which changes depending on the season. She wears a black leather jacket with a school logo on the back on frigid days.
18. Vignette
- Anime: Gabriel Dropout
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She usually takes care of Gabriel, who lives in the same building as hers, contrary to her natural role as a demon, and often washes cleans, and cooks in Gabriel’s house. She noticed that Gabriel’s squeal was sweet when he put the cream on his back.
17. Misaka Mikoto
- Anime: Toaru Majutsu
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Misaka is one of the characters in Toaru Majutsu no index and later plays a vital role in the anime Toaru Kagaku and Railgun. He was nicknamed Railgun because of his signature. Her hair and eyes are of the same color are brown. Misaka is also a good student, always getting high marks in school.
16. Rem and Ram
- Anime: Re: Zero
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ram has medium-length pink hair covering his left eye, large dark pink eyes, and small features. She also has suitable haircuts for her hair. She wore a flower-shaped ribbon, along with a maid’s hairband. Rem has shoulder-length hairs. The twin demon sisters dress the same have the same short hairstyle. She also has hair clips that look to the left side of her hair.
15. Mizore Shirayuki
- Anime: Rosario + Vampire
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Mizore is one of the leading characters in the anime Rosario + Vampire. She is a fairy tale or Yuki Onno. He can free anyone. Mizore is not always understood and is afraid to trust anyone. People run away from him when they know his truth. Mizore has turquoise blue eyes and is very pretty.
14. Rin Hoshizora
- Anime: Love Live!
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Rin looks like a tomboy, though it has a girly streak. She is a short-haired anime girl and loves sports, and she doesn’t like to wear skirts. Like Honoka, Rin is powerful, hardworking, and hardworking; her hardworking and determined personality is shown in season 1.
13. Hinata
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hinata is a thin anime girl with short hair, which like Hyūga, her most distinctive feature is Byakugan, giving her pure white eyes (lavender in anime). In addition, she has dark blue hair and is one of the most loved short-haired girls.
12. Lotte
- Anime: Little Witch Academia
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Lotte from Little Witch Academia is a girl with less than average height. She is an anime girl with short hair who wore a blue headband. It has a pale skin tone, spots on the cheeks, and a bridge on the nose. Her regular Luna Nova Magical Academy uniform, along with a red band on her head and a red belt. When she does not wear her uniform, she loves to wear a blue headband.
11. Sailor Mercury
- Anime: Sailor Moon
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Sailor Mercury is from Sailor Moon Ami Mizuno, is an anime girl with shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is also one of the short-haired girls.
10. Ichigo Momomiya
- Anime: Tokyo Mew Mew
- IMDb rating: 7.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
Ichigo is a fun, short-haired girl, and it is perfect. She is in love with Masaya. Ichigo takes excellent care of his friends, and he can’t bear to see someone injured. However, he too is a brave man and is very friendly. She works hard too and is brave.
9. Heidi
- Anime: Girl of the Alps
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
Heidi Girl of the Alps is an orphan of anime girls with short hair since she was a child. She was forced to live with her grandfather (Alm Uncle), whom she had never met. In a small hut in the Swiss Alps, her grandpa used to stay alone until her aunt found a job.
8. Fubuki
- Anime: One Punch Man
- IMDb rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Fubuki is a little girl with short hair with a long, thin, curved body. Her outfit contains a long white wool coat, a dark blue dress that matches the form, long black boots, and many necklaces. Sometimes, she wears other clothes. When Fubuki was young, he was very self-conscious about his appearance, especially her big breasts.
7. Faye Valentine
- Anime: Cowboy Bebop
- IMDb rating: 8.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Faye is an arrogant and one of the lazy anime girls with short hair, as she is often seen sleeping while others suddenly work and spend most of her time taking care of her appearance. He introduced many bad habits, such as gambling, alcoholism, tobacco and tobacco abuse, unnecessary violence, and forced labor. Because of his violent temper, he often quarrels with his friends.
6. Najenda
- Anime: Akame Ga Kill!
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix
Najenda from Akame Ga Kill! is one of the anime girls with short hair and purple eyes. He fitted an eyebrow where his right eye was. He has a mechanical right arm. She wore long hair and styled them into braids when she was a kid.
5. Rukia
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb rating: 8.2 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One of the anime girls with short hair, Rukia, has light pale skin with purple eyes. Her hair is black. Byakuya said she is very similar to her sister, Hisana Kuchiki. Like the Shinigami of Gotei 13, Rukia wears the usual shihakushō. Seventeen months after Aizen’s defeat, Rukia wears her bob-cut hair hanging from her face. He is wearing a white fingerless tekkō, similar to Byakuya’s, extending beyond his elbows.
4. Haruhi Suzumiya
- Anime: Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Haruhi Suzumiya has pale skin, big brown eyes, and is an anime girl with short hair. At the beginning of the series, her lengthy hair reaches her waist. She always had different hair every day. However, after a conversation with Kyon about his hair, he cuts himself off his shoulders. After styling her hair, Haruhi is often seen wearing a yellow-orange headband with ribbons on the side, in her hair.
3. Ichigo
- Anime: Darling on Franxx
- IMDb rating: 7.4 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ichigo has soft and large light blue eyes and a small, shortest structure among parasites in Squad 13. He wears his straight and short blue hair on a cropped haircut, where his hair hangs long to the right of his face. She also wore white haircut bangs on the left side, which was a present from Hiro.
2. Bulma
- Anime: Dragon Ball
- IMDb rating: 8.5 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
I once listed Bulma as one of the top anime characters with bob-style hairs- the most appropriate place. She has milky-colored skin. At a young age, she has short hair, but she keeps her short hair longer as she grows up. In Dragon ball, she is a fierce character. Bulma’s annoyance when trapped in the wild Bulma has a gentle personality while tomboyish and girl at the same time. Though known for her superhuman intelligence, Bulma is highly corrupt and worthless, using her incredible beauty to excuse her selfish behavior.
1. Yui
- Anime: K-ON!
- IMDb rating: 7.8 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yui Hirasawa is a leading guitarist and singer of Ho-Kago Tea Time, a group she founded with members of the Light Music Club. She has short hair and uses two yellow pins. She looks adorable.
In anime AND real life, short-haired girls are often seen as tomboys or “not” as women. So stop being sexy or attractive. But who can say that short hair is not attractive in anime or otherwise? Whether famous or not, these best anime girls have to say it for different reasons. And that is all for this article! I hope you all liked it.
The post 40 Best Short Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Imran Shah welcomes decision on extension of PMSSS for J&K, Ladakh for five more years
Imran Shah welcomes decision on extension of PMSSS for J&K, Ladakh for five more years
Thanks PM Modi and Minister for Human resources.
Anantnag May 29: Senior Socio Political leader has welcomed the recent decision of Central Government under the leadership of honorable PM Modi to extend the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh for further five years.
Shah said that this significant and historic move will not only benefit more than 5000 meritorious students of UT’s but also increase the faith and hope for seeking better knowledge to build best career among young generations a head every year.
Shah said that under the able and visionary leadership of PM Modi not only our state but the whole country is gaining popularity and development day by day and this is the vision of PM Modi that India is flourishing on the highest page of development in the world.
Shah while thanking the honorable Prime minister of India Modi and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for extending PMSSS for J&K students for another 5 years, said that by making thousands of scholarships available every year, this scheme will provide opportunities to our youth to dream big & means to realize their dreams at large in our erstwhile state, he added.
The post Imran Shah welcomes decision on extension of PMSSS for J&K, Ladakh for five more years appeared first on JK Breaking News.
The 50 Best Anime Couples (Cutest) In 2022
RIB Insurance
Australians Are Notoriously Underinsured, a Serious Problem Facing the Entire Country
Esports Powerhouse Galaxy Racer Invests US$25M to Partner With $QUINT
Seasonable Business Cash Flow – Big Problem But With a Solution
Nike’s RTFKT Pays $35K For ‘DotSwoosh’ Ethereum Domain Name
40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
Human Resource Deliverables
40 Best Short Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
Your Dog the Genius
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date