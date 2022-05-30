Finance
The Internet Is a Big Equalizer for Real Estate Agents
I was having lunch with a realtor friend of mine recently and I asked her how her business was going. We live in South Florida where everyone seems to have their real estate license and the real estate market has been in the tank for it seems forever. Plus, I knew that she worked for a small real estate firm. Her reply to me was “The internet is a great equalizer”. She told me that she is leveraging social media to connect with customers through a personal blog, Facebook and Twitter.
What was interesting to me is that she knows that the little agent on the corner is just as capable of selling your house as the large brokerage firm with the big name. She decided to create her own website where she would brand herself as a successful realtor in her niche market, which is waterfront property.
I could see she is completely correct on this approach. The future belongs to the little agent because in a bad economy they are particularly hungry to make commissions and will be more creative and innovative in order to survive. Certainly the large brokers can outspend them, but social media is free advertising especially once their website is created. Large brokers are like most large corporations – it takes a committee to decide anything and forever for an approval to launch a marketing campaign. In the meantime, these smaller real estate agents are finding ways to connect to their prospects and brand themselves as the expert for selling homes.
I read an NAR report that said 76% of people who decide to sell their home with the assistance of a real estate agent will interview only one agent for the job. So, how can you be the one agent that everyone is looking for? If you have succeeded at positioning yourself as the realtor of choice, you will be the person that they think of to call. By branding yourself correctly, you can create that perception that you are their only option – the only agent – that will sell their home.
What Consumers Want from a Real Estate Agent
Home buying decisions are no different than the sales process for other services that we buy from a professional. By that, I mean we want to work with someone that is trustworthy, honest, has a good reputation and that can deliver the sale. Buyers will also listen to recommendations from others on their experience with that person or company.
Today’s shoppers are much savvier due to the internet and they demand to work with someone at the top of their game. They do not really care about the name of the brokerage because they want a person to work with that will be enthusiastic, provide great service and be a resources for them, on top of finding them a home or selling one. People do not do business with a brand name, they do business with people.
As much as 80% of homebuyers use the internet to find both agents and homes. How are they going to find you if your only presence is on your brokerage site? The smart real estate agents have quickly figured out that if they brand their name and their expertise, this will help them be the realtor of choice and generate leads.
Steps to Create Your Brand as a Real Estate Agent
Step 1: Determine where your primary focus is i.e. retiree home sales, waterfront, commercial property, families and create your brand around that. As with any top salesperson, target marketing leads to greater results because you get quickly noted as the expert in that particular area.
Step 2: Create a slogan to go along with it that can be used on a website or promotional materials.
Step 3: Put into action a marketing plan to build this credibility that you are the best, regardless of market conditions.
Step 4: Branding is everything you stand for, meaning your promise to your customers.
Step 5: Match your image to your brand. If you are in the luxury market, then you must mirror that community.
Taking Your Brand Online
My friend had told me that the single most important thing that she had done was to get a website where she could write articles and provide information for her prospects and send to her mailing list. She wanted to be forefront in their minds that she is an expert and would be someone that they can highly recommend. By having a website it gave her friends a place to send any referral where she could be “checked out” before contacting her.
Her blog contains many resources other than the MLS property search for a visitor to her site. She has a mortgage calculator, home value estimator, school searcher and other tools all in one place. Additionally, she provides community information, success stories and generates a real connection with her brand. People can connect with her on Facebook and Twitter or provide their email address for her white paper on a latest home buying topic.
She has also added her personal website to her brokerage business card and added it to her email signature. My next article will discuss building your realtor blog in more depth by providing some creative ideas to drive people to your site. Facebook and Twitter are also important tools to be used, but her website is her home base where she wants to drive her customers to so that they can see that she is at the top of her game.
A perfect solution for you to begin this process is with a product called My Branding System. This is an easy step by step system that helps you build an attractive site to personally brand you. It comes with enhanced features for realtors, but also incorporates many features that other systems may not have.
Please contact me for further information on how we can create your brand as the best real estate agent in your area. Now that social media has become mainstream, it is very important for real estate agents to learn how to market themselves online, in addition to offline. Otherwise, their competition will take that position as the expert in their marketplace.
Why Should You Have Gap Insurance for Your Motorbike?
Purchasing Gap Insurance for your motorcycle could be one of the cleverest things that you ever buy. Not many people realise that motor insurance is not the be all and end all and if you love embracing the open roads on your motorcycle, you are exposed to accidents. Motorcycles are also unfortunately a lot easier than cars to steal and so they are constantly at risk from thieves. If you were ever in the unfortunate event of having your motorcycle written off or stolen, then your motor insurance would only ever grant you with the amount your motorcycle is worth on this day. Due to depreciation, which starts as soon as you drive your bike away from the showroom, this motor insurance valuation is likely to be a significant amount less than the amount you originally paid.
This is exactly where shortfall Insurance comes in for you and your motorcycle.
Depending on which type of Gap Insurance you opt for, you can either, along with your motor insurance valuation, clear any outstanding finance you may have on an agreement, protect the invoice price that you paid for your motorcycle, or gain the amount necessary to be able to purchase another motorcycle, the same standard, specification, mileage etc as yours originally was.
Finance Shortfall Insurance for your motorcycle?
This type of protection will quite simply pay the difference between your motor insurance valuation on the day your bike is written off or stolen and clear any outstanding finance you may have on an agreement. This leaves you in the same position as you were before you acquired your motorcycle. It would certainly not be ideal, after going through the ordeal of an accident or being the subject of vehicle theft, to then have to find money to repay a finance company, who legally are able to demand any outstanding payments within 28 days. This will leave you to walk away with no financial liability.
Return to Invoice Gap Insurance for your motorcycle?
Return to Invoice Gap cover, along with your motor insurance valuation, will return you back to the original invoice price that you paid for your bike. For example, if you paid £8,000, three years later your bike was stolen and was now worth £4,000, then Return to Invoice Gap Insurance would top up this valuation with the £4,000 necessary to take you back to the original invoice price. This leaves you able to clear any outstanding finance if necessary and able to look around for a new bike and focus on the more important things like gaining your confidence back.
Vehicle Replacement Gap Insurance for your motorcycle?
As you are more than likely aware, motorcycles are constantly changing and with your favourite manufacturer’s constantly improving specifications to rival their competitors, it is almost a certainty that costs are going to increase. Therefore if your bike is stolen or is written off, just gaining your original invoice price back may not be enough for you to be able to purchase the same standard of motorcycle again. Vehicle Replacement Gap Insurance will top up your motor insurance valuation with the amount necessary to be able to purchase the same standard of vehicle again, same age, mileage etc, as yours originally was. You are now able to clear any outstanding finance if necessary and do with your funds what you see fit, whether that is to purchase the same motorcycle again, or something completely different altogether.
With some online providers offering prices up to 90 % less than main dealerships is worth taking the risk of not having Gap Insurance. Shortfall cover could literally save you thousands of pounds if the worst was to happen and can take the financial strain off your shoulders, so instead you are left with choices and not worrying about how you are going to repay your finance company, or purchase a new bike. Call today and speak to a professional and efficient adviser who can offer advise on the smallest query or help you with which Gap Insurance is right for you and your situation.
RIB Insurance
RIB or rigid inflatable boats were developed from inflatable boats. These share the same characters of an inflatable boat, they are light weight and have inflatable tubes. However, they are much powerful in terms of performance and capacity compared to an inflatable boat. The RIB is designed to be sea worthy; it has a very solid hull and powerful motor to give it speed and maneuverability even in the roughest of conditions. The boats are mainly used for supporting the shore facilities, transporting personals from one ship to other. The RIB is used by military for patrolling and covert operations, they are also used by lifeguards as they allow them to reach out to deep sea even at the worst conditions. Rib boats are also being increasingly used by general public as diving boats, they are also used as recreational boats due to their speed and performance.
Investing into a RIB is worth because of its sea worthiness as well as its performance. In order to be safe about your investment it is advisable to buy RIB insurance. This insurance provides the financial cover if your boat is damaged or stolen. Purchasing proper insurance allows you to use the boat for charter services without having to worry about your boat. The best place to buy RIB insurance is the internet. The reason being you have higher chances of getting a low quote on your insurance as well as quarterly or even half yearly premium payment advantage. There are many websites online which offer insurance services, you can log onto any of these websites and compare the process and premiums of various insurance policy. This will give you a good idea of what you need to pay in order to get the complete insurance for you boat. Once you have decided you can buy them online using credit cards. If you feel you would like to discuss more about a policy, then all you need to do is call the number of the agents given on the website and they would be happy to call you back and help you in any way possible.
In order to truly get good insurance for your boat you need to buy at least 4 types of RIB insurance. The first one is the anti theft or stolen property insurance policy, the second one is the physical damage or accident insurance policy, the third one is the fire proof insurance policy, and the last one is the third party liability insurance policy. All these policies provide you and your boat with complete financial cover.
Australians Are Notoriously Underinsured, a Serious Problem Facing the Entire Country
Although it’s a subject few are comfortable discussing, when an unexpected illness, injury, or death of a loved one strikes and your personal insurance is insufficient to cover all the related expenses, the emotional damage compounded by the financial implications can range from stressful to catastrophic.
Only four percent of Australia’s total population with dependent children have adequate insurance to protect themselves and their family. One group of studies published by the Investment and Financial Services Association (IFSA) on claims paid from 13 life insurance companies found that the average payouts were significantly lower than the financial needs created by the losses incurred.
Few Australians have the financial resources to cover the expenses of life’s unexpected hazards, and yet too many don’t have a plan in place that will protect their financial security and lifestyle in the event that the income earner suddenly becomes unable to work due to illness, injury or death.
Multicover insurance – that is, coverage that includes life insurance, income protection insurance, trauma insurance (also called critical illness insurance), and disability insurance – is not a priority for many Australian households, and yet having multicover insurance in place is fundamental to good financial planning.
In an economy that has many struggling to make ends meet, insurance is often considered an unnecessary expense, as many Australians take a “she’ll be right” approach to planning ahead. The truth is, multicover insurance is vital to financial security, but unfortunately for many, this realization isn’t met until it’s too late.
Financial planning is not just for the wealthy. It is an important process that identifies our financial goals and long term objectives, and maps out how we intend to achieve those goals and objectives. Part of sensible financial planning is identifying those vehicles of protection, wealth creation, life milestones and plans for contingencies. Once in place, an individual’s financial plan, including multicover insurance, should be periodically revised to match their needs at each life stage, adjusted to shed elements no longer needed while incorporating new requirements.
How does one determine the level of multicover insurance they need in order to make sure their family and lifestyle are safe when the unthinkable happens? In order to compare multicover insurance plans, it’s important to know what coverage you need to suit the needs of yourself and your family.
For instance, a working couple in their mid 30′s with two young children may need to plan for benefits 10 to 13 times the value of their taxable earnings in case their earnings were suddenly cut off due to death or disability. Therefore, if you earn a full-time salary of $50,000, this translates to $500,000 to $600,000 in life insurance coverage in order to protect your family’s lifestyle if you were to lose your life.
Parents in their mid 40′s who work full time, earning $50,000 per year, with older children at home may need life insurance coverage in the $300,000 to $450,000 range. This varies and your personal situation and needs should be discussed with a licensed insurance specialist.
So many people live their lives with the attitude that ‘it won’t happen to me,” until something happens. This reflects a serious lack of awareness of the effects an unexpected death, injury or illness can have on a family. Too few Australians have taken the time to learn about the actual costs of multicover insurance, often because they mistakenly perceive it to be prohibitively expensive. Compounding the problem is the perception that insurance is too complicated, and the basic discomfort most people feel when it comes to discussing loss and mortality. They simply choose not to think about it.
Trauma insurance pays out a lump sum of money in the event of a major illness or condition such as a heart attack, cancer, stroke, loss of a limb, paralysis or other medical event described within the policy. The average age of Australians experiencing traumatic medical conditions is a young 42 years. With trauma insurance in place, you can count on financial coverage through the recovery period for yourself and your family. Trauma insurance pays out upon receiving a diagnosis, or within a week or two of surviving an injury or illness that has rendered you disabled, depending on the provider.
When a medical event leads to total and permanent disability, disability insurance will provide a lump sum benefit of up to $5 million to help you meet your financial responsibilities. Disability coverage can also help with whatever adjustments you need to make in order to cope with circumstances resulting from the disability, such as rehabilitation, therapy, and any special equipment you may need.
Income protection insurance is designed to protect your income in the event that you are unable to work due to an illness or injury. Consider the impact a loss of your income would have on your family if you suddenly became unable to work. Income protection insurance alleviates the worry over paying bills and putting food on the table.
Multicover insurance is tailored to each individual and family’s specific needs, and should be reviewed regularly with a licensed insurance specialist to be sure it continues to meet your needs.
Australians who are underinsured are exposed to serious risks. Multicover insurance can’t prevent tragedy from happening. What it can do is provide financial support such that you and your family will survive if you can no longer work. Your assets are better protected, your living costs will be easier to meet, and your family will be spared the agony that comes when the loss or injury of a loved one is made worse by financial turmoil.
MultiCover is a referral service and not a financial services provider. The information on our website and other documentation is of a general nature only and does not take into account your personal financial situation, needs or objectives. None of this information is, or shall be deemed to constitute financial and/or other advice to purchase a product or service. We strongly recommend that you obtain professional advice prior to purchasing any insurance product and/or service. Please see our site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement for more information.
