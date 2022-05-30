News
Tim Anderson exits Sunday’s White Sox game vs. the Cubs with a strained right groin
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exited Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth with a strained right groin. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.
Anderson took a couple of steps to left while fielding P.J. Higgins’ grounder and fell to the ground in shallow center field at Guaranteed Rate Field after making the throw to first.
He had to be helped off the field by the training staff. Danny Mendick entered as the new shortstop.
Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first on the Sox with 19 RBIs.
Concern remains for Heat’s Herro ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics, ‘It’s a sensitive injury, so got to take his time’
The Tyler Herro watch continued into a second week, with the Miami Heat sixth man continuing to be listed as questionable for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.
Asked after the morning shootaround if he had an update, coach Erik Spoelstra said, “I don’t,” with that the limit of the discussion.
But center Bam Adebayo did not make it sound as if there was optimism in the locker room with Herro’s strained left groin.
“He’s still taking his time,” Adebayo said. “It’s a sensitive injury. So, got to take his time.”
Herro, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, last played in the Heat’s May 21 Game 3 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden, when he closed 4 of 15 from the field in an uneven eight-point performance.
He then sat out the following three games, in each case listed as questionable until being declared out shortly before game time.
Herro had somewhat of a breakout performance in the series opener against the Celtics, when he closed with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Also listed as questionable for the Heat ahead of Sunday night’s Game 7 were Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent with hamstring strains, and P.J. Tucker with knee irritation. Those four all have played the past week while listed with those ailments.
For the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) also were back on the injury report as questionable, a designation that did not keep them out of the Heat’s Game 6 victory in Boston.
The Celtics remain without rookie guard Sam Hauser, who is dealing with a right-shoulder instability episode.
Spoelstra did not attempt to downplay the magnitude of the moment.
Of his words to the team after the morning shootaround, he said, “I told the guys when we brought it in, like, ‘Good luck trying to take a nap.’ “
Center Bam Adebayo said little was left to be said.
“Win or go home. That’s the game seven, win or go home,” he said. “It sounds pretty cliche when people say it, but it’s really the last go round in this series.”
So, Spoelstra said, embrace the moment.
“I think more than anything, as competitors, you just want to have great gratitude for this opportunity and embrace the competition and everything that Game 7 will present,” he said.
But that didn’t mean strategy also wasn’t addressed, including maintaining focus on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
“We just have to continue to take away some of the comfort things that can get them going,” he said. “It’s easier said than done.
“And if we do get the ball out of their hands, we have to be a whole lot better on our closeouts and containing the other guys, who are extremely dangerous.”
Chicago Cubs put left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) on injured list after just 3 starts
Wade Miley’s return from the injured list was short lived.
The veteran left-hander landed on the 15-day IL Sunday with a left shoulder strain. The move comes after just three starts for the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined all of spring training with left elbow inflammation. Miley, 35, made one rehab start before his Cubs debut May 10.
To replace him, the Cubs recalled right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. Miley expressed optimism to the Tribune Saturday when discussing his shoulder discomfort. He felt something during his last start May 22 but was able to pitch through it. Ultimately, the Cubs opted to let Miley fully heal on the IL rather than risk it lingering.
“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” manager David Ross said of Miley’s injury. “He’ll be back soon. I’m not too worried.”
Leiter can give the Cubs innings, which the pitching staff will need with two doubleheaders this week and no off days.
Right-handed reliever Chris Martin went on the bereavement list before Sunday’s game and Triple-A outfield prospect Nelson Velázquez shared on Instagram that received his first big-league call up, which should become official Monday. The Cubs will need a 27th man for the doubleheader in addition to Martin’s replacement.
“You have to take each game individually and give your self a chance to win that game,” Ross said. “And if it doesn’t look like that’s a possibility, you try to mentally also have tomorrow in mind with all of the innings we could have coming up.”
Right fielder Seiya Suzuki did not start Sunday because of his sprained left ring finger. He played catch pregame and was expected to hit in the cage to test the finger. Ross said Suzuki would be available to pinch hit if he came out of pregame activities feeling OK.
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
The visit to Uvalde was Biden’s second trip in as many weeks to console a community in mourning after a staggering loss from a shooting. He traveled to Buffalo, New York, on May 17 to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.
Outside Robb Elementary School, Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children’s photos as the couple moved along the row.
The shootings in Texas and New York and their aftermath put a fresh spotlight on the nation’s entrenched divisions and its inability to forge consensus on actions to reduce gun violence.
“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Biden said Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware. “We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”
After visiting the memorial, Biden arrived for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where some of the families of those who were killed worship. Near the church, a teacher held up a sign that said, “Mr. President, thank you for coming. I’m a teacher.”
“Mr. President has a good understanding of what is happening now, here, and we are very gracious for his visit,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said.
After church, Biden was to meet privately with family members at a community center and then with first responders at the airport before returning to Washington. He was not expected to deliver formal remarks.
Mckinzie Hinojosa, whose cousin Eliahana Torres was killed Tuesday, said she respected Biden’s decision to mourn with the people of Uvalde.
“It’s more than mourning,” she said. “We want change. We want action. It continues to be something that happens over and over and over. A mass shooting happens. It’s on the news. People cry. Then it’s gone. Nobody cares. And then it happens again. And again.”
“If there’s anything if I could tell Joe Biden, as it is, just to respect our community while he’s here, and I’m sure he will,” she added. “But we need change. We need to do something about it.”
Biden visited amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the shooting. Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
The Justice Department announced Sunday it will review the law enforcement response and make its findings public.
“It’s easy to point fingers right now,” said Ronnie Garza, a Uvalde County commissioner, on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” before adding, “Our community needs to focus on healing right now.’
Authorities have said the shooter legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
Hours after the shooting, Biden delivered an impassioned plea for additional gun control legislation, asking: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”
Over the years, Biden has been intimately involved in the gun control movement’s most notable successes, such as the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, and its most troubling disappointments, including the failure to pass new legislation after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
As president, Biden has tried to chip away at gun violence through executive orders. He faces few new options now, but executive action might be the best the president can do, given Washington’s sharp divisions on gun control legislation.
In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators were in talks over the weekend to see whether they could reach even a modest comprise on gun safety legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts.
Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of those with mental health issues, as well as addressing school security and mental health resources are on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
While there is nowhere near enough support from Republicans in Congress for broader gun safety proposals popular with the public, including a new assault weapons ban or universal background checks on gun purchases, Murphy, D-Conn., told ABC’s “This Week” that these other ideas are “not insignificant.”
The group will meet again this week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook,” said Murphy who represented the Newtown area as a congressman at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting. “And while, in the end, I may end up being heartbroken, I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and AP video journalist Robert Bumsted in Uvalde, Texas, contributed to this report.
