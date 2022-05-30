News
Tim Anderson leaves the White Sox’s 5-4, 12-inning win over the Cubs with a strained right groin
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exited Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth with a strained right groin. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.
Anderson took a couple of steps to left while fielding P.J. Higgins’ grounder and fell to the ground in shallow center field at Guaranteed Rate Field after making the throw to first.
He had to be helped off the field by the training staff. Danny Mendick entered as the new shortstop.
The Sox found a way to rally without Anderson, beating the Cubs 5-4 in 12 innings. Jake Burger knocked in Mendick with a single to end the marathon game.
The Sox tied the game at 1 in the ninth when AJ Pollock scored on a wild pitch.
The Cubs scored twice in the 10th, only for the Sox to come back with two in the bottom of the inning. Both teams scored once in the 11th.
Burger’s game-winning hit off Robert Gsellman came with one out as the teams split the two-game series.
Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first with 19 RBIs.
News
Francisco Lindor is happy he’s ‘contributing at the right time’
Francisco Lindor has increasingly come through in the clutch for the Mets this season.
In six straight games, since May 22, the Mets shortstop has logged at least one RBI, the longest such streak of his career. In that span, he’s knocked in 14 runs, six of which came against the Giants in San Francisco on May 24, and three of which came against the Phillies at Citi Field on Saturday.
”I feel good, I’m happy. Whatever it takes to help the team win,” Lindor said after Saturday’s 8-2 rout. “I’m contributing at the right time, so I’m glad we came up with the W.”
Lindor has 37 RBI over 48 games so far this season, which is more than what he totaled after 87 games in 2021. He’s scored 18 runs and had 18 RBI in his last 14 games — a feat accomplished by only five other Mets: Howard Johnson (1991), Todd Hundley (1997), Derek Bell (2000), and Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado, both in 2006. Lindor also touts an impressive 10 walks, two doubles, two triples, three home runs and two stolen bases in that 14 game span.
Lindor has the second-most RBI among all shortstops, trailing the Dodgers’ Trea Turner by one as of Sunday morning. He’s scored the most runs (36) and has garnered the most walks (24) so far among his position group. He’s also got the fifth-best OPS (.811) and has the sixth-most hits (47) among shortstops this year.
There are a number of reasons why Lindor has been clicking at the plate so well this season: his improved ability to handle the pressure of being a big star in the Big Apple, another year of experience and maturity, a team-first mindset, and discipline at the plate.
“It’s a constant battle to be selective,” Buck Showalter said when asked his thoughts of Lindor’s plate appearances of late. “But also there’s a great analytical stat that we keep, which is damage in the zone and who swings on pitches in the white part of the plate and who doesn’t. It’s revealing he’s been swinging at a lot of pitches in the white part of the plate.”
MCNEIL AND NIMMO OFF
To no one’s surprise, Brandon Nimmo was left off the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies.
The outfielder, who also was out Saturday, has been getting extra rest days to tend to his sprained right wrist. He received a cortisone injection on Saturday with the hopes it would help with the pain. Structurally, his wrist is fine and both he and Showalter did not anticipate a lengthy down time.
Nimmo was listed as available off the bench for Sunday’s game, as was Jeff McNeil, whom the Mets skipper pulled in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game.
Showalter said his decision to pull McNeil, whose three-run homer in the fourth inning of that game propelled the Mets to an 8-2 victory, on Saturday was because he saw an opportunity for “The Squirrel” to get some extra rest.
News
Twins smack three homers, salvage split with 7-3 victory over Kansas City
Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run, one of three homers the Twins hit off Royals starter Zack Greinke, and Sonny Gray pitched six strong innings as Minnesota salvaged a split of a four-game series with a 7-3 victory on Sunday at Target Field.
Nick Gordon hit his first home run of the season, a leadoff shot in the fourth inning, and Trevor Larnach followed with his third of the season to give the Twins a 5-0 lead. Gordon doubled and scored on Larnach’s double in the sixth inning for a 6-0 lead.
An announced crowd of 27,195, the biggest at Target Field since Opening Day, watched what might have been a Pyrrhic victory for the home team.
Royce Lewis, recalled before the game, left the game with soreness in his right knee after making an impressive catch and colliding with the center field wall. Starter Sonny Gray pitched six scoreless innings before leaving in the seventh with right pectoral soreness and a 3-1 count on leadoff hitter Bobby Witt Jr.
Byron Buxton, leading off Sunday as the designated hitter, was hit on the knuckle of his index finger by a pitch from Ronald Bolaños in sixth but stayed in the game.
Gray (3-1) was charged with one earned run on just two hits and lowered his earned-run average to 2.41. He fanned four and didn’t walk a batter in his third consecutive quality start.
Greinke fell to 0-4 with a 5.05 ERA, charged with five earned runs on six hits and a pair of walks in four innings. He struck out three.
The Royals pulled within 6-2 on RBI singles by MJ Melendez and Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning but the Twins added an insurance run in their half of the inning when Luis Arraez hit a leadoff single and scored on a double by Kyle Garlick.
Nicky Lopez started the eighth inning with a single off Caleb Thielbar, advanced to second on a balk and scored on a single by Andrew Benintendi to make it 7-3. Emilio Pagån pitched the ninth for Minnesota.
News
Bruce Zimmermann allows five homers, Cody Sedlock makes long-awaited debut in Orioles’ 12-2 loss to Red Sox
For any pitcher, joining a list that includes Jim Palmer, Mike Mussina and Don Larsen should be a matter of pride. Two of them are Hall of Famers, and the third pitched a perfect game in the World Series. As pitching royalty goes, those three are about as regal as it gets.
And yet, for left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, joining a list with those three during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Red Sox would engender the opposite of pride. The Orioles starter watched five home runs leave the bats of Boston hitters, turning to see them sail out of Fenway Park over and over.
Zimmermann became the fifth pitcher in franchise history to allow five long balls in an outing, joining Palmer (1977), Mussina (1994), Larsen (1954) and Jeremy Hellickson (2017). He’s among good company for the wrong reason, and it led to the worst start of his season, a career-high in runs allowed and a continuation of a theme.
Across his last 10 1/3 innings — coming in starts against the Yankees and Red Sox, two of the top hitting clubs in the league — Zimmermann has allowed nine homers. They came in bunches Sunday, with two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth.
Those blasts carried Boston to a 12-2 victory, setting up a rubber match Monday to conclude the five-game, four-day series.
But beyond the singular result, those homers continued a worrisome spell for Zimmermann. The 27-year-old Loyola Blakefield product began the season allowing one home run in 31 1/3 innings. Then came two against Detroit, beginning a string of four straight starts with at least one ball leaving the yard.
Over those last four starts, Zimmermann has allowed 12 homers. Zimmermann gave up just 14 across 64 1/3 innings in 2021. Part of it is placement, leaving a changeup to Bobby Dalbec over the heart of the plate for the first two-run homer. Franchy Cordero followed with a 448-foot bomb to center off a slider. The home runs from Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández all came off middle-middle mistakes, be it Zimmermann’s four-seam fastball, changeup or sinker.
The bullpen effort behind Zimmermann did little to stench the flow of runs, and the Orioles (20-29) offense provided just a whisper of support, coming on Trey Mancini’s RBI single in the fifth.
But for all intents and purposes, the game was over when those long balls began flying off Zimmermann with neck-straining frequency.
A long-awaited debut
There were moments Cody Sedlock wondered whether he’d ever be here, standing atop the rubber at Fenway Park, pitching for a major league team. He was Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2016 draft, but his development was immediately derailed through a series of injuries.
First there was a strained flexor mass in his elbow that forced him to miss much of his 2017 season. Then he dealt with Thoracic outlet syndrome during 2018, another hindrance on his path here. But on Friday, he stood inside the visitors clubhouse at Fenway Park, and on Saturday, he stood on the mound, with his family in the stands to witness his major league debut.
“It just goes back to all those times in 2017, 2018 when I didn’t know if I was gonna keep playing,” Sedlock said. “I’m so grateful to be at this point. I’m very, very proud of everything. It’s a surreal moment.”
His outing Sunday wasn’t spectacular, allowing five runs across three innings. But his 71 pitches were vital for the long-term health of Baltimore’s bullpen, allowing other arms a rest after a doubleheader Saturday.
And no matter the final result, Sedlock can say he made it, after all this time.
This story may be updated.
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
