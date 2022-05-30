Tips to Attain Financial Freedom

Share Pin 0 Shares

Financial freedom – a mere and simple 2 words and yet a complete statement in itself. A vision dreamt by most yet achieved by few. Many people believe that there is a secret mantra or that you need to possess something godly and unique to achieve the same. The question is, “Is there any level of truth to that statement”. Answer – a single syllable word NO. Like all other instances involving success, it just requires an out of the box thinking, commitment to it and hard work that shows itself.

What exactly is Financial Freedom?

In layman’s language, financial freedom is the ability of someone to work or not depending on his/her wish and still be able to provide more than enough for their family. Going a little technical, it means the state wherein a person does not have to depend on an external source of income or employment and still be able to provide sufficient wealth for a smooth functioning of both themselves and their families.

How to attain that freedom

The term “job satisfaction” is most certainly a good way to avoid the question of “Why you are at your current job”, but the reality is as small as 10% of people would prefer to choose job satisfaction over sitting in the comfort of your house and yourself being the one to decide if he wishes to work today or not. Also, there a handful of people who even like working let alone enjoy what they do. The question is how do you achieve the latter if you choose it?

Well, there are a lot of ways you can think of but all of them will take some time (provided you choose the right and ethical path to do so). All ideas are good enough to take you closer to your dreams, but they require perseverance, hard work and most of all the belief that if others can do it, so can you.

What to keep in mind

Before you go off gallivanting to chase your dreams, there are some things which need to be straightened out and sorted first. First of all, you need a foolproof plan and layout of what and most importantly HOW are you going to execute your plan. Secondly, do whatever you have thought of on the side. Don’t just quit your current job to tend to your dreams without thinking of future repercussions, because god forbid if your plan doesn’t work, all of your time and most importantly, money will be wasted – commodities that cannot be replaced at the pace at which they are lost.

Also, make sure that whatever you do, once it becomes a success, it should be the source of your happiness, not problems and worries. There are millions of people who have the money they always wanted but don’t have the peace of mind that is needed. There is always some variant of tension or troublesome thoughts that keeps circulating in their minds.

True that “money isn’t everything but without money there is nothing”. But what good is the money if you can’t take out time to spend with the people you love or for whom you went through so much pain and trouble. Think about all such things and go be financially independent!!