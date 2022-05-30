Top 3 Gainers of the Day: BEL, AKRO and TIDAL

Bella Protocol has been up 214.84% in the last 24 hours.

One of Akropolis’s main goals is to create an autonomous financial ecosystem.

Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

Bella Protocol (BEL)

There are a variety of DeFi solutions available via Bella Protocol, which is intended to make crypto banking more user-friendly and convenient. The protocol’s streamlined DeFi smart portal hopes to improve the user experience by removing the high fees and delayed transactions that may hamper other blockchain platforms.

According to CMC, the Bella Protocol price today is $1.10 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $389,499,361 USD. Bella Protocol has been up 214.84% in the last 24 hours.

Akropolis (AKRO)

One of Akropolis’s main goals is to create an autonomous financial ecosystem to save and build wealth, which includes borrowing money and lending it back to others in the system. These products include AkropolisOS, which provides a framework for creating for-profit decentralized autonomous organizations; Sparta, which provides a platform for uncollateralized financing; and Delphi, an aggregator for yield farming and an instrument for instrument dollar-cost averaging.

According to CMC, the Akropolis price today is $0.006091 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $97,962,486 USD. Akropolis has been up 80.68% in the last 24 hours.

Tidal Finance (TIDAL)

Using Polkadot as the foundation, TIDAL creates a unique insurance pool for a single asset or several assets. To maximize capital efficiency, LPs get a share of the return on their deposits in exchange for creating pools, while purchasers receive a reasonable insurance premium.

According to CMC, the Tidal Finance price today is $0.000619 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $755,811 USD. Tidal Finance has been up 6.84% in the last 24 hours.