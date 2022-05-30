Finance
Top 5 Window Tinting Myths
When it comes to window tinting, especially car tinting, many people share common misconceptions. We are going to discuss the myths surrounding the window tinting industry and reveal the truth.
Myth 1: Car Tints are only for boy racers!
Well, we won’t deny the popularity of tints in the racing community. It can make sports cars and small hatchbacks look even more sporty. However, it is nonsense to think that they are designed only with this sector of the market in mind. In fact, at our workshop, sports cars and customized cars account for the smallest percentage of our customer base. People from all different walks of life with a wide variety of car types bring their cars to us. This includes 4×4 drivers, tradesmen with vans and estate cars, mums with family cars and MPVs and business men with saloons/sedans.
Myth 2: Window Tinting is illegal and will likely void my car insurance!
No, it is not illegal in most countries. In certain countries laws are in place that limit how dark a tint can be on certain windows. For example, in the UK, it is illegal to do front door glasses, but the rest of the car can be done as dark as you like. You should check you own local laws to find out how dark you can go. As for insurance, it is very unlikely that an insurance company or underwriter will refuse to insure you. This is because tints are primarily a security product, providing privacy and adding strength to the glass. That being said, your insurance will be void if you illegally go darker than the prescribed limits in your area.
Myth 3: Window Tinting will lower the resale value of my car!
This will be true in some cases, but not in all cases. For instance, I for one, like tinted windows. So, if I were looking to buy a car, finding one with tinted windows would have a higher value to me than for someone who hates tints. Bear in mind again that it is not just for aesthetics. They provide security, cut out UV rays and provide heat reduction in the hotter months. These factors can add value to a car. However, if you don’t believe these points could add value to your car, window tints can be removed at a later stage. The process is completely reversible if required or desired.
Myth 4: Window Tint will affect my heater element on heated rear screens or radio/security antennae fitted onto the glass.
Well, a sub-standard product or even a poorly installed product can cause problems. However, tint itself is designed not to interfere with modern fixtures in our glass. To be safe, make sure you use a reputable dealer using quality products. Only use a dealer that offers a guarantee or warranty.
Myth 5: Window Tint will stop me from seeing out of the car when I’m driving!
If your not a fairly competent driver to begin with, then it is possible that you will struggle to get used to having darker windows. However, the films work one way, similar to a one way mirror at a police line-up. You can see out but can’t see in. Please also remember that there are tinting films that will not be so dark which still allow one to see into a car from outside. Ask your dealer to show you samples and make sure that he will allow you to sit in a demonstration car, or even his own car, to give you an idea of what it will be like. Any reputable dealer will not push the product onto you if it is not really right for you. Every reputable dealer that I have met has shown samples and allowed customers to sit in a car or two. They won’t sell tints just for the sake of making a sale. Installers live on reputation and customer service so don’t be afraid to visit your local shop just for a chat about things. If you find a pushy salesman then walk away, there is no room for power sellers in the window tinting market and this type of dealer is not to be trusted. You have been warned.
Onshore Or Offshore Investment in New Zealand – Biotech Versus an NZOFC
New Zealand is an English speaking, democratic country of the British Commonwealth. It has a free market economy, political stability, a first rate educational system, and strong research, business, and entrepreneurial communities. New Zealand offers the foreign investor the opportunity for attractive investments onshore and a legal vehicle for operating a New Zealand offshore financial company, an NZOFC, on its shores. Onshore investments in New Zealand may deal locally or tie into New Zealand’s healthy export economy. Offshore investments in New Zealand will take advantage of business opportunities and what are essentially banking clients throughout the globe, but not in country.
New Zealand
New Zealand is located in the South and Western Pacific Ocean on two large islands. The majority of New Zealand’s inhabitants are of European descent and the most commonly spoken language by far is English. It is a developed country with high international rankings in economic freedom, lack of corruption, and education. International surveys of the world’s most livable cities always see New Zealand’s urban areas at or near the top of the list. Its British Empire heritage is still in evidence by the fact that its head of state is Elizabeth II, the queen of England. The queen is represented by the Governor-General but administrative power is in the hands of the Cabinet of New Zealand.
New Zealandis well known in the business world for having a culture of innovation and a stable political environment, especially as relates to doing business. New Zealand consistently ranks high in surveys on ease of doing business. The various factors combine to make New Zealand a great place to invest. Specifically there are a number of business areas for which New Zealand stands out. These are biotechnology and agricultural technology, creative activities such as digital and creative arts, design fashion, publishing, textiles and digital content.
Specialized manufacturing thrives in New Zealand with businesses specializing in clean technology, defense, both light and heavy engineering, plastics, composites, and metals technologies. Much of this derives from the country’s strong educational and research base.
An economic strength of New Zealand is its food and beverage industry that tripled its exports in the last two decades. Its technical strength shows in its computer and software industry. New Zealand deals in wireless infrastructure, health informational technology, transport, logistics, and supply chain management technology, and communications technology with geospatial applications.
With a healthy environment and large forests New Zealand has a thriving export business in lumber and other forest products. The other aspect of New Zealand’s healthy environment and natural beauty is that the country is a tourist destination that attracts over two million visitors a year and billions of tourist dollars.
Consultancy services
During the wave of deregulation that swept many developed countries during the 1980’s New Zealand developed consultancy services to help the commercial and social environment adapt. These consultancy services are especially helpful for those wishing to invest onshore in New Zealand of establish and offshore business licensed and based there. Whether it is investing in world class biotechnical research aimed at genomics, reproduction, cloning, or molecular techniques aimed at enhancing animal productivity there is a home grown industry in New Zealand ready to help the interested investor.
For those interested in doing business internationally but with New Zealand as a base there is one especially attractive option. It is the bank that is not a bank. This is a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company, an NZOFC. This sort of operation can take interest bearing deposits, make loans, offer credit and debit card services, provide trust services, and much more. An NZOFC can effectively function as an offshore bank. However, it cannot do business in New Zealand. Also, because it is governed under a different set of laws than banks it cannot be referred to as a bank. An attractive aspect of an NZOFC is that it does not have any capital requirements and is not subject to New Zealand Central Bank regulation.
A useful bit of information for investors is that companies doing business in New Zealand are commonly taxed. A New Zealand Special Purpose Company which is an offshore company, however, can be set up to be the trustee of a non-resident New Zealand trust. This sort of offshore business arrangement is not taxable in New Zealand except in so far as any income is gained in the country of New Zealand.
As with many offshore company setups an international business company out of New Zealand will typically do business throughout the world, hold bank accounts, and invest anywhere outside of New Zealand. Such a business will be a tax free offshore company.
Once incorporated, the company is generally free to do business, open bank accounts, or invest anywhere in the world. If a company wishes to take advantage of the sort of asset protection features often available offshore the coupling of the business with a trust is helpful.
If an investor is interested in the bank that is not a bank, namely a New Zealand Offshore Financial Company, such an institution can be licensed and formed by anyone irrespective of nationality. The principals need not be resident in New Zealand although it is not uncommon for an NZOFC to have at least one shareholder, officer, or manager who is a New Zealand resident only because there may be, at times, issues that are more easily handled by someone physically present in the country.
When investing in New Zealand or choosing to license an offshore company in New Zealand the investor will typically wish to look at what business opportunities are available onshore as well as offshore. To the degree that tax advantages or the asset protection and privacy features of an offshore business are important the principals of a business may well choose a complete “offshore” route. To the degree that business opportunity in the country of New Zealand is attractive the principals will be able to seek advice on investment opportunities onshore instead of offshore.
Car Rental Deals Guidelines – Important Factors to Consider When Shopping Around for Vehicle Rentals
People need to rent a vehicle for a variety of reasons: to drive around while on vacation, for business, or as a temporary replacement to their own vehicle. There are so many companies out there that offer a wide variety of automobiles of all models and makes that it can be difficult to find the right car or SUV for your needs. It’s important that you look over car rental deals carefully so you’ll know exactly what each one offers.
The companies have many of the same guidelines, with just a few variances depending on location. In most locations, the minimum rental age is 21, while in a few it is 18. There are some companies that actually charge a fee for any driver under the age of 25. If you are under 25, it’s essential that you look over the policy carefully before renting a car.
A good company offers a seamless rental experience from the moment you book to the moment you return the vehicle to the drop-off location. If you want to rent a car as quickly as possible after your plane lands at the airport, make sure the companies you are looking into have offices that are easy to get to from your terminal. Keep in mind that the cheapest car rental deals are often found off of the airport’s premises. Determine whether it would be better to pay extra to rent a car from the airport or if you would rather take a bus or taxi to the rental office away from the airport and pay less.
Another essential factor to consider is customer support. The more options you have, the better. Will you be able to call for assistance right when you need it? What about insurance packages and roadside assistance? First, check with your credit card company to see if it offers coverage for car rentals. Your own insurance policy might offer some type of service for rentals. Read over the various policies of rental companies to have a better understanding of how their insurance packages work.
Which Companies Offer Car Rental Deals
There are many, many companies to choose from these days:
• Enterprise
• Hertz
• Thrifty
• Fox
• Avis
• Sixt
• Dollar
• Budget
• Alamo
• Payless
• National
• Ace
• Advantage
While this may seem like an overwhelming list, it doesn’t have to be. Simply enter the dates and location(s) on which you will need a rental vehicle into a travel booking site and it will automatically give you a list of everything that will be available to you.
Some experts recommend booking the smallest car possible and then checking to see if any free upgrades or better car rental deals are available once you arrive at the pick-up location.
No matter where you want to go, you can always check and see if any online promo code can help you save on your next vacation. Use a website to discover car rental deals that can’t be found anywhere else.
Paying for Law School – Law School As a Business Proposition
The importance of meeting the requirements for admission to a top-tier law school cannot be overstated. Put another way, if your credentials are not good enough to meet the requirements for admission to one of the top 100, or maybe even the top 50 law schools in America, you should seriously consider another line of work. Going to a bad law school may still allow you to become a lawyer, but it may also buy you some forms of debt-driven misery that you can’t imagine or understand.
The truth is that most law students fund their educations with debt. Lots of debt. Much of the debt comes in the form of student loans. Unlike most other loans, student loans generally have to be repaid. Student loans are extremely difficult to discharge in bankruptcy.
So, there are these loans. These loans are pretty huge. As an example, the sum of the out-of-state tuition and fees at the school in the town where I practice is $44,000.00 per year. That’s tuition and fees. This does not include the cost of simple things like eating and a place to live.
Now, if Daddy has $150,000.00-$200,000.00 lying around and wants to send you for a legal education, it really doesn’t matter whether you meet the requirements to get into a good law school or you are going to a bad law school. If you are going to law school on somebody else’s dime, it’s all good. You get to be a lawyer. It’s not going to cost you anything but your time. That’s great. Go for it.
But most of us don’t have a Daddy who has $150,000.00-$200,000.00 lying around. Most of us take out these loans. Lots of them. And when the loans come due, you have to pay them. The problem is that most lawyers don’t make much money, especially not right out of school, and paying back loans is insanely difficult if you don’t make much money.
I’ll give you an example. I went to a top-100 law school. A buddy of mine graduated with a job paying $30,000.00 per year. He had $100,000.00 in loans to pay when he graduated, and it broke his back for a long time. He was paying nearly half of his paycheck out in loan payments every month for the first few years of practice. He stayed thin by living on Ramen noodles. It wasn’t much fun.
Now you might be thinking, “Well, most lawyers make more than that… it won’t happen to me.”
Yeah, and that’s where you’re wrong. When I graduated from college, the average student graduating in my major was making $50,000.00 per year. The average lawyer, across all experience levels in my state, was making $45,000.00. I remember these numbers very distinctly, in spite of the fact that it has been ten years, because they frightened me. Those numbers mean that there are lots and lots of lawyers out there who aren’t making any money. The average lawyer isn’t living the high life. The average lawyer has little income and lots of loans straight out of school. Now, the schools do a good job of hiding those averages so they can sell admission to unsuspecting victims.
You see, it turns out that the numbers that legal institutions quote on what their alumni are making in the job market are bogus. The way that they pump the numbers is to “forget” to get information from people who are unemployed or who aren’t making much money. If you do what I did and start for six figures, the guys at the career service office make sure to get you to fill out the form, so that they include you in the numbers. If you are my buddy making a third of that, the career services office somehow forgets to provide the form.
So, the numbers are cooked. Lawyers are making less than you think they are, and it’s particularly acute in the current recession.
Now, there is a way to beat the game… Maybe.
The dirty little secret of the law is that the top salaries for starting lawyers are concentrated at a handful of top schools. If you meet the requirements for admission to one of the top legal institutions, your chances of landing a job that will let you eat something other than Ramen noodles improve dramatically. You still have to do well at that law school, particularly in the really rough economy that we’re seeing now, but there’s hope.
The secret is a dirty secret because most of the bad schools that teach law won’t tell you that they are bad law schools and their graduates are unemployed and starving. You don’t find that out until you get out in the job market and learn it the hard way.
