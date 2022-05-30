News
Twins will be without unvaccinated teammates in Toronto
If it were the postseason, maybe it would be different, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Sunday, but for this week’s three-game series in Toronto, the team will be without a handful of players because they’re not vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Neither Falvey nor manager Rocco Baldelli would identify players who won’t be able to travel to Ontario for a three-game series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. That will become clear when the team officially puts them on the restricted list Thursday, per Major League Baseball rules.
“We’ve had discussions with each and every one of the guys that won’t be joining us, but I’ll always prefer to have our full group,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to win more games with the full group, and I think that’s an obvious statement. But we’ll adjust just like we do when guys get injured.”
The Twins started Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals atop the American League Central, five games ahead of second-place Chicago. The Blue Jays were third in the East, 6½ games behind first-place New York.
Falvey, too, said he was disappointed the Twins would be without some of its regular players but added, “I don’t pass judgment on all the other decisions.” Still, he said, it might be different were the Twins and Blue Jays meet in the playoffs.
“I think it’s fair to say we’ve had that conversation internally,” he said. “People are generally aware of that. I would just say this: I think there are some guys that have said if that were the case, they might be changing their view of this. But I can’t say that for sure, between now and late fall.
“We would definitely have another conversation ahead of time, let’s put it this way, if it was tracking in that direction well before the beginning of September, I’ll just put it at that.”
Under current Canadian policy, people without a full set of vaccinations – two Pfizer or Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot – cannot travel to Canada, something teams and players have known for months. Boosters are not required. Under MLB rules, players on the restricted list will not count against the 40-man roster, nor will they be paid or earn service time during their absence.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 million Americans have died from complications caused by COVID-19 since February 2020, and 82.7 percent of U.S. citizens have at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Falvey said Sunday that it’s too late for a player to change his status before next weekend’s series. Replacement players will be called up from St. Paul and meet the team in Detroit before the team flies to Toronto. Who those players will be remains up in the air, although clearly the team will not recall an unvaccinated player.
“We know the status of everyone in the major leagues,” Falvey said. “So, until we get to that moment where we have to go through that, just out of respect to (the players), we’re probably not going to announce anything until we get to Thursday because anything can happen between now and then.”
The Twins roster has been in a nearly constant state of flux this season. On Sunday, the team recalled Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2017 amateur draft, and optioned infielder Jose Miranda back to St. Paul. The Twins also were waiting to see if right fielder Max Kepler (right quad/hip flexor) needs to be added to the injured list.
In this case, players filling in for others on the restricted list will have to be placed on the 40-man roster. However, they will not have to pass through waivers before being sent back to the minors. They will accrue service time.
Players sent to the restricted list for the series will return to Minnesota and work out at Target Field.
Baldelli said he called some veteran leaders into his office to discuss the vaccination/Toronto issue so that they could go back into the clubhouse and talk to players and answer any questions.
“We’re not having a team meeting about it, addressing it directly in that sense, but our guys are aware of what’s going on and some of the specifics of what’s going on,” Baldelli said. “That’s the way that we handle it and I think it can be helpful. … Really, just letting our players know what’s going on is the end of it.”
Heat’s Bam Adebayo just fine with NBA’s fine for team’s lack of bench decorum in East finals vs. Celtics
Bam Adebayo didn’t exactly tell the NBA what it could do with its fine for the Miami Heat’s lack of bench decorum, nor did the fifth-year center offer to foot Micky Arison’s bill.
But Adebayo said Sunday he had no issue with the league taking notice, because he pridefully has taken notice.
Ahead of Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics, Adebayo was asked about the league on Saturday sanctioning the team $25,000 for players on the bench who during Friday night’s Game 6 at TD Garden, “stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action.”
“At the end of the day,” Adebayo said, “it just shows how much support your teammates have for you, to the point we get fined.”
To Adebayo, such passion should be rewarded (although it did appear players on the Heat bench were attempting to influence the outcome of Celtics shots).
“But that’s just the will to win,” Adebayo said after Sunday morning’s shootaround. “Everybody on the sideline wants us to win, and I’ve got some of the best teammates.”
Among the most energetic players on the Heat bench has been captain Udonis Haslem, who went into Sunday without having played a minute this postseason.
“We’ve been relying off him,” guard Max Strus said ahead of Sunday’s game. “He’s our motivator. He gets us going and he’s been huge. He’s been huge for us.”
Adebayo said what Haslem has lacked in playing time he has made up with assisting in the video room.
“Watching film with him is exciting and also a headache at times,” Adebayo said with a smile. “Watching film with UD, he just breaks it down before the play happens.”
The Riley influence
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Heat president Pat Riley has been a comforting ally throughout the postseason, but not in the regard some might assume.
“They’re not skull sessions like we’re watching video and a whiteboard,” Spoelstra explained after the morning shootaround.
“But I love those moments in between. I love it on the road. We just hang out in my suite sometimes with a bottle of wine and just kind of BS. Kind of need some of that during the playoffs, and just not always be talking about, ‘What’s the scheme on this? And what’s the play we’re running?’ You’d be shocked how little Pat and I talk about that kind of stuff.”
Speaking of spirits, Spoelstra said Heat icon Dwyane Wade has been a similarly comforting resource.
“Dwyane just knows when,” Spoelstra said. “He’s not pestering you all the time. With me, it’ll be we exchange texts maybe every few weeks. But it’s always at the right time and it’s the right message. He has an incredible feel for that.
“Dwyane sent a bottle of his Wade Wine. I sent a note back saying I wanted the top-shelf stuff, not the stuff that everybody gets. So, still waiting on that.”
On the call
Weston resident Mark Jones, who had been scheduled to handle Sunday’s national radio coverage for ESPN, instead was shifted to the network’s play-by-play, with Mike Breen entering NBA protocols.
Also, Heat Spanish radio play-by-play man Jose Paneda returned to Sunday’s call at FTX Arena after being away from the team in protocols, contributing remotely.
Meaningful moment
Adebayo said his first career Game 7 resonated even before the opening tip.
“You can’t take this moment for granted,” he said. “At one point, the ball will stop bouncing for all of us. So every time I get a new experience in basketball, I always get butterflies and I always get the sweats. It’s one of those things I’m just grateful to be out there.”
‘Just have to be careful with him’: Right leg soreness slows down Eloy Jiménez in rehab assignment for the Chicago White Sox OF
Eloy Jiménez’s rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte got off to a less than ideal start when the outfielder exited Saturday’s game in Durham, N.C., with right leg soreness.
He left after singling to right field in the second inning.
“He did feel a tug in one of his swings, not running,” Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday. “So after a couple at-bats, they backed him out. I talked to (head athletic trainer James) Kruk. It’s not perfect, it’s not what you would hope, but it still doesn’t change the expectation that he’s healing and on his way. Just have to be careful with him.”
Jiménez has been out since April 23 when he suffered an injury that required surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee.
He went 1-for-2 before leaving Saturday’s game. La Russa said it was described to him as “part of the healing.”
“He’s just not completely 100% yet,” La Russa said of Jiménez, who is now day to day. “He knows what he feels, and we have to rely on it.”
Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has joined Jiménez with the Knights and is the scheduled starter Sunday night against Durham.
Lynn is working his way back from right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon. He is eligible to be reinstated from the injured list June 6.
Back at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada was not in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game. General manager Rick Hahn said Moncada, who last played May 25, was “dealing with a quad.”
“It’s not an IL situation but something we want to nip in the bud sooner than later before it becomes something large,” Hahn said Saturday.
La Russa said, “Our expectation is — and we’re hopeful — that he would be able to play Tuesday (at Toronto). But he doesn’t feel right yet, so it may not be Tuesday.”
Center fielder Luis Robert might be back by then. He has been on the COVID-19 related injured list since Tuesday.
“He was much improved today,” La Russa said. “And if we get the go ahead, it’s likely that he would be OK to make the trip to Toronto with us. He’s made that much of an improvement. And he feels a lot better, a little tired when he does some work. It would be good to see him.
“He has done some work so hopefully we get the green light and he can work out here (Monday morning) before we take off.”
How To Watch X-Men Movies In Order?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movie releases are not always straightforward, this makes it hard to follow the story. When it comes down to it, no timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be the same, and the X-Men series is no exception.
For example in “X-Men Dark Phoenix” and “X-Men: The Last Stand,” we can see Jean Grey experiencing the Dark Phoenix Catastrophe, In “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” which was released in 1979, we can see a non-paralyzed Xavier but he is paralyzed in “X-Men: First Class” which was released in 1962. However, this makes zero sense but this is how the Marvel Cinematic Universe does things.
There are always two types of ways to watch the movies that come out from the house of Marvel Cinematic Universe, One is Chronological order and the Second one is watching the movies based on their release dates. Chronological order will be the most effective one if you want to understand the entire X-Men lineup from the Marvel Cinematic Universe more clearly, and if you just want to watch the X-Men series of movies you can watch them according to their Release dates. So, to make your viewing experience easier, we gathered and created two types of lists: The Chronological Order and the Release date-based order. Feel free to check out both the lists and watch them according to your preferences.
X-Men Movies In Chronological Order:
1)X-Men First Class (2011)
2)X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
3)X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
4)X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
5)X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)
6)X-Men (2000)
7)X2: X-Men United (2003)
8)X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
9)The Wolverine (2013)
10)Deadpool (2016)
11)The New Mutants (2020)
12)Deadpool 2 (2018)
13)Logan (2017)
X-Men Movies In Order Of Release Date:
1)X-Men (2000)
2)X2 (2003)
3)X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
4)X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
5)X-Men: First Class (2011)
6)The Wolverine (2013)
7)X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
8)Deadpool (2016)
9)X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
10)Logan (2017)
11)Deadpool 2 (2018)
12)Dark Phoenix (2019)
13)The New Mutants (2020)
