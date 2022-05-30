News
Tyler Herro back in Heat mix for Game 7 after missing three games with groin strain
Tyler Herro was back in the Miami Heat mix for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, after missing the previous three games with a groin strain.
Herro has been listed as questionable earlier in the day, before the announcement of his availability two hours before Sunday’s opening tip.
“Right now it’s all hands on deck,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days.
“Each day he’s made significant improvement, and he was able to do shootaround this morning, but more importantly he was able to do things in the training room and pass those tests to be available.”
Heat center Bam Adebayo said he appreciated the caution.
“It’s a sensitive injury,” he said. “So, got to take his time.”
Herro, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, previously last played in the Heat’s May 21 Game 3 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden, when he closed 4 of 15 from the field in an uneven eight-point performance.
He then sat out the following three games, in each case listed as questionable until being declared out shortly before game time.
Herro had somewhat of a breakout performance in the series opener against the Celtics, when he closed with 18 points and eight rebounds.
The other four players listed as questionable earlier also were cleared to play: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent with hamstring strains, and P.J. Tucker with knee irritation. Those four all have played the past week while listed with those ailments.
For the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) also were back on the injury report as questionable, a designation that did not keep them out of the Heat’s Game 6 victory in Boston.
The Celtics remain without rookie guard Sam Hauser, who is dealing with a right-shoulder instability episode.
Spoelstra did not attempt to downplay the magnitude of the moment.
Of his words to the team after the morning shootaround, he said, “I told the guys when we brought it in, like, ‘Good luck trying to take a nap.’ “
Adebayo said little was left to be said.
“Win or go home. That’s the game seven, win or go home,” he said. “It sounds pretty cliche when people say it, but it’s really the last go round in this series.”
So, Spoelstra said, embrace the moment.
“I think more than anything, as competitors, you just want to have great gratitude for this opportunity and embrace the competition and everything that Game 7 will present,” he said.
But that didn’t mean strategy also wasn’t addressed, including maintaining focus on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
“We just have to continue to take away some of the comfort things that can get them going,” he said. “It’s easier said than done.
“And if we do get the ball out of their hands, we have to be a whole lot better on our closeouts and containing the other guys, who are extremely dangerous.”
‘Pretty good’ Luis Severino baffling hitters, even in losses
ST. PETERSBURG — Luis Severino was a big question mark coming into this season. He spent the past three years basically trying to get back on the mound after significant injuries. Even the 28-year old was not sure how he would feel and hold up this year, his first coming into the year totally healthy since 2019.
“I feel pretty great. Even me, I didn’t know I was going to be, but I feel awesome,” Severino said Sunday after taking his first loss since 2019. “I’m doing my work between starts, every five days or every six days. When they gave me one extra day. I feel pretty good.”
He’s looked very good—even in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Rays.
Severino allowed a season-high tying four earned runs, but allowed just two hits. He walked two and struck out eight. The right-hander threw a season-high 103 pitches and got 22 swings-and-misses, pretty evenly spread out between his four-seam fastball and his changeup.
The problem for the Yankees and Severino was that the two hits were homers.
Ji-Man Choi homered off him in the second inning. Taylor Walls, who reacted to Thursday night’s loss to the Yankees by saying they are “very beatable,” homered to give the Rays the lead in the fifth.
It was the first time this season Severino has allowed more than one homer in a game.
“Sevy was again really good. Really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Choi gets him the other way with the homer—but you know. Otherwise, I thought he was in command. I thought he had a little bit of everything working. He could reach back on the fastball when he needed to mix then obviously his breaking ball, his changeup, he was sharp.”
The nine starts this season match the nine appearances Severino made from 2019-2021. He’s thrown 48 innings and struck out 51. He’s walked 13 and allowed seven home runs.
After battling through a torn lat muscle in 2019, Severino began 2020 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, forcing him to have Tommy John surgery. His rehab in 2021 was slowed by injuries along the way, but he returned this season a more complete pitcher. His changeup is a real weapon—he threw 30 Sunday and got seven whiffs and four called strikes on it—and he added a cutter.
HICKS SKID
Aaron Hicks’ frustration was obvious Sunday.
After sitting out the first two games of the series with right hamstring tightness, he made the start in center field and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He twice came up with runners in scoring position, had good-at-bats and was denied by good defensive plays.
In his last five games, Hicks is hitting .217/.308/.217 with six strikeouts and two walks. Before the game, Boone said he has seen some frustration from Hicks.
“I feel like he’s pressed in certain situations. One of the things Aaron does so well is obviously control the strike zone, and that’s been a hallmark of his success throughout his career. And I think there’s times like he’s wanting to go chase that hit a little bit,” Boone said. “So I’ve talked to you all the time about that can get you in trouble sometimes as a hitter, when sometimes you want it so bad. And then you start playing into the hands of a pitcher, instead of just really focusing on going up there and winning pitches, having a quality at bat and then as you do that, you start to have some success, and that’s where the competence can start to build.”
TOUGH SPOT
Rookie Ron Marinaccio, came in with two on and one out in the seventh and allowed both to score. They were the first inherited runners he allowed to score this season. He issued a bases-loaded walk to Harold Ramirez and then hit catcher Mike Zunino with a pitch. It was his first loss since Sept. 28, 2019.
“Being a little too perfect when they come in and should have been a bit more aggressive and got myself in behind a couple counts , at that point of the game, you never want to just groove one in there when you’re behind on count,” Marinaccio said. “I think it’s been a little bit too perfect and not being convicted with some of those pitches.
The right-hander from Toms River, N.J. has retired five of the seven first batters he has faced this season and has struck out 11 in the 7.1 innings he’s pitched over nine appearances in the big leagues.
Tim Anderson leaves the White Sox’s 5-4, 12-inning win over the Cubs with a strained right groin
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exited Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth with a strained right groin. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.
Anderson took a couple of steps to left while fielding P.J. Higgins’ grounder and fell to the ground in shallow center field at Guaranteed Rate Field after making the throw to first.
He had to be helped off the field by the training staff. Danny Mendick entered as the new shortstop.
The Sox found a way to rally without Anderson, beating the Cubs 5-4 in 12 innings. Jake Burger knocked in Mendick with a single to end the marathon game.
The Sox tied the game at 1 in the ninth when AJ Pollock scored on a wild pitch.
The Cubs scored twice in the 10th, only for the Sox to come back with two in the bottom of the inning. Both teams scored once in the 11th.
Burger’s game-winning hit off Robert Gsellman came with one out as the teams split the two-game series.
Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first with 19 RBIs.
Francisco Lindor is happy he’s ‘contributing at the right time’
Francisco Lindor has increasingly come through in the clutch for the Mets this season.
In six straight games, since May 22, the Mets shortstop has logged at least one RBI, the longest such streak of his career. In that span, he’s knocked in 14 runs, six of which came against the Giants in San Francisco on May 24, and three of which came against the Phillies at Citi Field on Saturday.
”I feel good, I’m happy. Whatever it takes to help the team win,” Lindor said after Saturday’s 8-2 rout. “I’m contributing at the right time, so I’m glad we came up with the W.”
Lindor has 37 RBI over 48 games so far this season, which is more than what he totaled after 87 games in 2021. He’s scored 18 runs and had 18 RBI in his last 14 games — a feat accomplished by only five other Mets: Howard Johnson (1991), Todd Hundley (1997), Derek Bell (2000), and Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado, both in 2006. Lindor also touts an impressive 10 walks, two doubles, two triples, three home runs and two stolen bases in that 14 game span.
Lindor has the second-most RBI among all shortstops, trailing the Dodgers’ Trea Turner by one as of Sunday morning. He’s scored the most runs (36) and has garnered the most walks (24) so far among his position group. He’s also got the fifth-best OPS (.811) and has the sixth-most hits (47) among shortstops this year.
There are a number of reasons why Lindor has been clicking at the plate so well this season: his improved ability to handle the pressure of being a big star in the Big Apple, another year of experience and maturity, a team-first mindset, and discipline at the plate.
“It’s a constant battle to be selective,” Buck Showalter said when asked his thoughts of Lindor’s plate appearances of late. “But also there’s a great analytical stat that we keep, which is damage in the zone and who swings on pitches in the white part of the plate and who doesn’t. It’s revealing he’s been swinging at a lot of pitches in the white part of the plate.”
MCNEIL AND NIMMO OFF
To no one’s surprise, Brandon Nimmo was left off the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies.
The outfielder, who also was out Saturday, has been getting extra rest days to tend to his sprained right wrist. He received a cortisone injection on Saturday with the hopes it would help with the pain. Structurally, his wrist is fine and both he and Showalter did not anticipate a lengthy down time.
Nimmo was listed as available off the bench for Sunday’s game, as was Jeff McNeil, whom the Mets skipper pulled in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game.
Showalter said his decision to pull McNeil, whose three-run homer in the fourth inning of that game propelled the Mets to an 8-2 victory, on Saturday was because he saw an opportunity for “The Squirrel” to get some extra rest.
()
