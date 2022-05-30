Finance
Web Design For Healthcare, Pharma And Medical Brands
Healthcare web design is a varied and huge animal. A lot of healthcare web development companies have difficulty knowing where to start. But really the principles are the same in this industry for any experienced and accomplished healthcare web development professional. But it is how a visitor finds you, sees you and the experience that they have that will truly determine how successful you website is.
Trust
Your healthcare web developments have to encompass trust at their heart. This is going to be the most valuable commodity, especially if you are a new or unknown company or service provider. The sector you are in will also influence how difficult it is to build up online trust. So the diet sector along with a lot of alternative therapy providers will have an uphill battle to win.
The issue you will have is this. Healthcare, like life insurance, car insurance and many other critical areas of our lives screams to our subconscious that we should only trust someone we know or who has been recommended to us by our friends. If you go now to a website and see a life insurance banner, you are probably not going to click it or buy straight away from an unknown supplier.
So How Do You Build Up the Trust Required?
Well as part of your healthcare web design you need to have someone on your side who knows how to build trust. Having someone on your side that has been there and done it is priceless. We ourselves have gone through the pain barrier over the years. This means that we have taken the lessons and successes on board so that you don’t have to.
Building an integrated healthcare web development strategy that gives trust is a two part story. The first part is the impact and first time impression of your site. We know this and are experts at this aspect. On average a visitor will take only about 5-10 seconds to make their minds up as to whether to stay or to hit that back button on their browsers. So you are looking to drop in the quality indicators for that fast scan that holds the visitor and encourages them to explore.
Engaging With the Visitor
To build trust and to retain a loyal reader and potential customer your healthcare website design and quality content has to be engaging on many different levels. It is not just about looking smart and professional. In fact that may actually work against you in some healthcare areas. Sometimes having a more relaxed, non-officious approach can pay enormous dividends. It becomes less about marketing speak and more about satisfying a visitor’s needs.
Ideas for healthcare website design here include multimedia content in the form of videos, webinars or audio interviews and recordings. It could also mean having a blog which is less formal and can take and accept comments. After a while this comment conversation actually generates its own content and power.
Making the Website Experience Easy
If your healthcare web design is terrible then you are not going to keep anyone on site, no matter how good the content or how engaging. The content needs to be logically and well organised for easy access. Nothing should be too many clicks away either. Your organisation is a professional one, so it generally should look as though it was put together by a professional. A very high standard of graphics is absolutely necessary.
Functionality and Security
This is where, as far as healthcare web development is concerned, we come into what is dealt with and regulated by the regulations, such as the ABPI and other professional bodies. The main things to consider are the protection of personal data if you have a forum or membership element, the security of information and the segregation of certain information to restrict access to certain groups of users. For instance this may mean the separation of healthcare data for practitioners and customers.
This is critical for your company. If you do not achieve this in the architecture of the healthcare website design, you put yourself at risk on several fronts. We know the importance of making sure this is done properly. If it is not done correctly it could mean censure or even worse a criminal prosecution or civil proceedings.
Then there is the case of social media interaction. If you fail to understand or handle this properly you will come seriously unstuck. Social media is a superb way of encouraging involvement and building your brand and reach. Sites such as Facebook and Twitter have immense power. But there are also dangers that you could fall foul of. The speed with which information can be spread and the huge amount of users who will share it make the whole area very sensitive. Fortunately, we have a lot of experience in managing sensitive and regulated campaigns and making sure they are successful.
Conquering SEO to Increase Visibility
Search engine optimization is a valuable way to promote your site and brand and to provide an additional way of gaining trust and visitors. Healthcare website design should be carefully and fully optimised and promoted with ethical methods to help the site rise to the first page of the search engines. This is a good natural way to gain domain authority with the likes of Google.
Of course you are also at the mercy of those search engines and the way they decide they will assess how important your site is in relation to its content for their searchers. But by building and promoting smart, we are able to give you the stability through any changes that may come.
So as you can see, healthcare web design incorporates a lot of both simple and complicated elements. These involve proper presentation, content and interaction, along with providing the best platform and strategy to promote, segregate and protect your company.
It is essential to ensure that you have someone on board with vast experience and innovative solutions to guide you through this process. This will also mean you avoid the pitfalls of web design and the regulating codes and laws.
Rule Against Perpetuities
The “rule against perpetuities” is often described as one of the most complicated legal rules ever!
It’s origin stems from the days of feudal England – some say as early as 1680 – when landowners often tried to control the use and disposition of property beyond the grave – a concept often referred to as control by the “dead hand.”
The rule against perpetuities was intended to prevent people from tying up property – both real and personal – for generation after generation. In feudal England, the practice was to put land in trust in perpetuity, with succeeding generations living off the land without actually owning it. The catalyst for this practice was the avoidance of certain taxes which were being levied upon the transfer of land upon the death of the owner. Perpetual trusts avoided the tax, but many people argue that the practice had the deleterious effect of concentrating large amounts of wealth among a few members of society.
The rule against perpetuities, then, was designed to insure that some person would actually own the land within a reasonable period of time after the death of the transferor. To accomplish that result, the rule stated that no interest in property would be valid unless it could be shown that the interest would vest, if at all, no later than 21 years after some life in being at the creation of the interest.
Although the rule appears to be straightforward, it has become one of the most complicated legal rules for this reason: the rule requires, with absolute certainty, that an interest in property will vest no later than 21 years after some life in being at the creation of the interest. If there is any possibility that the interest will not vest during that period, then the gift fails ab initio, i.e. from the time the document creating the interest takes effect. For wills, it is the time of the Testator’s death. For trusts, it is the time the transaction is complete.
Let’s consider a few examples illustrating the application of this rule:
1. John’s will provides that Land A is to be given to the first child of Joseph to reach the age of 21. If Joseph is to have any children at all, they certainly will reach the age of 21 within 21 years after Joseph’s death. Therefore, the gift does not violate the rule against perpetuities.
2. John’s will provides that Land A is to be given to the first child of Joseph to marry. The gift is void under the rule against perpetuities because (a) it is possible that Joseph will have children during his lifetime and (b) if he does, there is no certainty that any of them will marry within 21 years after Joseph’s death.
3. John’s living trust states that, upon his death, his friend Mary has the right to live in his house for her life, then the house is given to Mary’s oldest child. The measuring period is Mary’s life, plus 21 years. Since the gift to Mary’s oldest child will vest, if at all, immediately upon Mary’s death, the gift does not violate the rule against perpetuities.
4. John’s living trust states that, upon his death, his cottage in Vermont will go to the first member of his boy scout troop to earn the eagle rank. The gift is void under the rule against perpetuities because it is possible that no one will earn the eagle rank from his boy scout troop during the lives in being at the time of John’s death, plus 21 years. For one thing, the troop may cease to exist before anyone reaches that rank.
The complexity of the rule against perpetuities is further evidenced by the problem of the unborn widow. Suppose that John, from our examples above, wants to give his property to his son, Joseph, and Joseph’s wife, and then to their children.
The provision in John’s trust or will would look something like this:
To Joseph for life, then to his wife for life, then to Joseph’s children.
This is a reasonable gift upon John’s death, yet it violates the rule against perpetuities.
Let’s suppose that Joseph was married, but had no children, at the time of John’s death. This would mean that Joseph and his wife are Lives in Being. If Joseph’s wife were to die or if Joseph and his wife divorced and if Joseph remarried to someone who was born after John’s death, then Joseph’s new wife could not be a life in being. As such, she could outlive Joseph by more than 21 years and so the transfer to Joseph’s children after the death of Joseph’s wife would be outside the measuring period, thereby violating the rule against perpetuities.
Now suppose that Joseph was not married at the time of John’s death and that Joseph got married afterward. Again, Joseph’s wife would not be a life in being for purposes of applying the rule – and, it’s possible that she could outlive Joseph by more than 21 years, thereby preventing Joseph’s children from vesting in the property within the measuring period.
If you think that the rule against perpetuities is something that does not apply to you, think again. If you have a will or a trust that provides for a contingent beneficiary in the event something happens to the primary beneficiary, the rule against perpetuities comes into play. For this reason, if you have a will or a trust, it probably has a clause addressing this rule. Most are simply entitled, “Rule against Perpetuities.”
In the last few years, many states have moved to either modify the rule or abolish it all together. Part of the reason, of course, is owing to the complexity of the rule itself. But, there is also a growing trend in the country to remove any barriers to the accumulation and perpetuation of wealth, which the rule against perpetuities has been steadfast against for over three hundred years.
With several states abolishing the rule against perpetuities altogether, we now see the rise of estate planning vehicles designed specifically to perpetuate wealth from generation to generation. We’ll take a look at one of the more popular of those vehicles next time.
Next time: the “dynasty trust.”
Safe Investing Isn’t Scary – It Only Takes Little Time
Is safe investing scary? Or is it simply that we are afraid to change? There are a zillion philosophies and proponents of investing and investing techniques but so many of us stick to doing what we have been doing rather than change or move forward.
Every week a new book comes out about another investing technique and people rush to buy it but then how many execute, how many will change what they are doing to try this new technique?
Whether we talk about investment analysis software of safe retirement investing there is one impediment to realizing profitable investment results and one critical proven concept that so many either avoid because they can’t believe it is proven or they want to make it better.
The impediment:
Our life is good, or maybe it’s okay. Sure the price of gas is going up and rent keeps climbing or the car insurance bill never goes down, just up, but typically we make due figuring we’ll get a raise or, well we will just cut something out of our regular spending habit.
In other words we are afraid of Change, yes, CHANGE.
We know – because there are TV reports, newspaper and magazine articles that there are people who make money at investing, good money, but they have time to do it, lots of time and that’s not us, not me.
BUT becoming an investor, a part-time investor, a very, very part-time investor can provide significant rewards like covering the cost of rising gas prices or rent jumps and all the new clothes children need.
Joining an athletic club to keep our bodies in shape requires a major change in our daily and weekly routines. But most people believe keeping their body in shape is worth the three, five, seven hours a week investment – investment in themselves.
Investing in our financial future doesn’t need to take much longer than one shower a week. Okay, you prefer a bath – same thing, same time investment in ourselves, our financial wellbeing. A decent personal investment software program will enable you to do just this.
The proven concept
Yes there are many successful ways of safe investing, of strong profitable investing.
But interestingly there is one particular method of investing that pops up time and again, frequently disguised by an author or proponent with a different name or even his name, but the core remains the same.
Just the other day I learned of another investor’s concept and recommendations, but his core was the same.
But this proven means of investing doesn’t have a sexy name and even the derivative names, the names that are different with different concepts all have the same core, these too sound strange and definitely not something you can just blurt out in a conversation with a co-worker unless you want them to say, “Huh, What.”
So here we go again with change. Being willing to listen to a little bit of jargon, just like everyone has their own workplace jargon.
Relative Strength is the proven answer.
In other words does a stock or a fund have the strength to go forward? It’s really that simple. And if it does is it’s strength greater or lesser than other stocks or funds? That, you might say is the relative and comparative part.
An investment software program that focuses on relative strength can make an investor a happy camper because it is focusing on the most basic of proven profitable stock market technical analysis methods.
If you want more information about relative strength, read some of Michael Carr’s books. He is widely considered the relative strength guru.
Just to clarify a bit, here are some typical terms or formulas based upon relative strength:
- Relative strength momentum
- Alpha
- Return
- Relative strength index
- Price oscillator
Carr discusses seven different types or formulas, and there are more, but the core remains relative strength.
If you want to improve your financial health along with your physical well-being, try an investment software program that offers or focuses on relative strength investing. And look for one that will enable you to become a profitable safe investor in as little time as it takes to shower down after a hard workout.
Building Wealth From a Residual Income Program – How to Crack the Code For Your Online Empire!
Did you know that you can start building wealth from a residual income program starting today? The truth is that you really can as long as you pick the right one for you that gives you the opportunity to succeed. Unfortunately there are not many programs that give you the opportunity to succeed because they are simply scams. They are only interested in taking your hard earned money and leaving you flat broke. It has happened to me before and it is the worst feeling in the world!
But there is hope though.
First if you want to make everything work make sure you find a product to promote that will actually pay you on a residual income basis. Most companies online don’t and that is a major flaw. The reason I know this is because I spent a lot of time just working for sales, when in reality it would have been a way better idea to get paid a residual income that would have kept coming in on a monthly or even weekly basis. But you live and you learn right?
So make sure you find something out there that meets your criteria and that you can enjoy to promote. If you don’t have a passion with what you’re promoting people will see that as well. Passion is going to be a big part of your success when trying to make cash on the Internet.
Also the most important piece of the whole puzzle in my opinion would simply be website traffic. Without website traffic you are doomed for failure. People ask me all the time how they can bring traffic to their website and there are so many different ways that it always makes me laugh.
Look you have to become the master at one traffic generation strategy and then go on to the rest. Stop trying to do this and do that technique, focus on one go on to the other and continue that pattern until you start to see the result that you want. That is exactly how you want to start making big cash prize of programs on the Internet.
