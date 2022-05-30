Whales Acquire Shiba Inu (SHIB) By Buying the Dip as Bears Continue Domination

- SHIB worth $1,562,733 was recently purchased by 312th-ranked “BlueWhale0073”.
- The current Shiba Inu holding count is 1,171,385, according to WhaleStats.
Large transactions by Shiba Inu whales have increased by 122% in the previous 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock statistics. Whales buying or selling are generally responsible for large transaction spikes that total more than $100,000. As crypto whales engaged with billions of Shiba Inu, the number of significant transactions increased by 8.28 percent, according to WhaleStats’ research of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders.
In the previous 24 hours, WhaleStats has observed significant Shiba Inu purchases. SHIB worth $1,562,733 was recently purchased by 312th-ranked “BlueWhale0073” on WhaleStats. The top 5,000 ETH whales have also acquired $627,497,979 worth of SHIB, making SHIB one of the top 10 tokens purchased by the top 5,000 ETH holders.
Bears Dominate Despite Recent Developments
Holders of Shiba Inu tokens now have the opportunity to profit from Bitrue’s new yield farming option. There are three Shiba Inu pools, each with its own lockup days, limitations, and APY, as described in the blog article. Users may choose the one that best fits their requirements and start earning rewards.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Circle’s USDC stablecoin (USDC) may now be traded on the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global. Due to May’s volatility, Shiba Inu is still down about 46% for the month. The current Shiba Inu holding count is 1,171,385, according to WhaleStats, notwithstanding the price decreases that have occurred since the beginning of May.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) purchasers could not change the negative narrative despite the coin’s recent falling wedge breakthrough because of its significant connection with Bitcoin. According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000011 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $401,036,816 USD.