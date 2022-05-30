What Makes Insurance to Be the Paradigm for a Secure Future?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The whole nature cycle in the present times are going for a toss with earthquakes and floods becoming too common, the water reserves are going down and animals becoming homeless due to a steadfast population. The natures balance is getting altered due to interferences like cloud seeding etc. Life is uncertain and there is a need to get insurance to be able to recuperate from untimely deaths, loss, destruction, damages, etc. So what is insurance?

Insurance is nothing but a cover that protects one against any sorts of risks and insecurities. The chief component of it being of sharing the risk. It can be referred as a contract where a stipulated amount is paid so that the insurer can help the insured people recuperate from the loss and after effects of a damage or risk, in case of any eventuality.

The establishment that helps to get this understanding is called the insurance company. Any individual who wants to get insurance done is known as Insured/Assured. The written contract between the two parties is referred to as the Policy.

After knowing in brief about the insurance, let us have a look at the different types which exists.

Types

Life Insurance- The amount gets paid under this cover only after the death of the assured, or when the policy expires, whichever happens first. However, this is not an indemnity bond as the loss of one’s life cannot be recompensed yet a particular sum of money can be paid.

Fire Insurance- This type of cover protects against all types of damages that result due to fire. It is considered as a contract of indemnity whereby the insurance companies pay off for the loss that takes place. Generally, this cover is only valid for a year’s time after which it needs to be renewed. One needs to keep just two aspects in mind to claim for this and they are:

• There should be a genuine loss

• The fire should be by accident and not done intentionally.

Marine Insurance- This kind is one of the oldest and covers all loss related to the marine exploration. In this type, the insurer pays off for the partial or the full loss to the owner of a ship or cargo. This again is a contract of indemnity where the assured can recover the real amount of coverage subject to the maximum limit that one is insured for.

After studying the various types, let us see their importance which leads to a secure tomorrow.

Importance

• Due to insurance, the international trade has started touching peaks as marine insurance gives a cover against all types of risks related to the sea.

• In today’s time, the life insurance policies are available in many forms and they can be used for accomplishing of one’s social obligations, educational loan or marriage loan etc.

• Large funds get accumulated by the help of premium paid by the “insured” and that helps as a significant factor for the capital foundation as well as the economic development of a country.

• Insurance does not only ensures protection but also is a great way of investment as the premium gets paid from time to time and after maturity, the lump sum is given to the insured.

Thus, it is always an astute step to get one insured and spare oneself from the horror of any loss, or damage which could be emotional or financial. Let’s save today for a thriving tomorrow.