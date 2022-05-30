News
Who is Goldy Brar? He takes the responsibility of attack on Sidhu Moosewala
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, the Punjabi singer who is popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on 29 May 2022. A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the attack. He was a well-known rapper, singer, and actor who was also involved in Punjabi cinemas.
The singer is a native of the village of Moose Wala in the Mansa district of Punjab, India. Belonging to a Sikh family, he graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016 from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana.
Moose Wala was a controversial figure because he had to face trouble for some of his songs that allegedly promoted violence and gun culture. Before the Punjab Assembly elections, he had joined the Congress last year. He was termed a youth icon and an international personality by the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu.
How did Sidhu Moose Wala Die?
Sidhu was shot dead in his car on 29 May 2022 in a village of Mansa district by the name of Jawaharke by some unidentified assailants. Moose Wala was a victim of the gunshots when 30 rounds were fired which also injured two other men who were traveling with him. When he was brought to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, he was declared dead.
Moose Wala was one of the 424 people whose policy security was removed entirely or reduced due to the preparation for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. As a result of this, the singer who generally has four commandos with him as security was left with only two of them. But unfortunately at the time of the mishap, Sidhu was not travelling in a bulletproof vehicle nor did he take the two commandos with him. Reports say that the rapper was accompanied by only his private security guards during the attack.
According to police, the murder of the Punjabi singer involved around 8 assailants. Bullets from three AK- 94 rifles were found in the crime spot, which is a rare incident in Punjab.
The Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar claimed in a Facebook post that he was behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewal. Multiple reports also indicated the same as Journalist Gagandeep Singh tweeted about the development which was later confirmed by TV9’s Aditya Raj Kaul.
Canada Based gangster Goldy Brar takes responsibility for killing #sidhumoosewala admits his module executed today’s attack killing.
Picture of Goldy Brar with #Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster. #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/aW1eGZvHZd
— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) May 29, 2022
Moosewala’s Thar vehicle was being trailed by a four-wheeler minutes before the killing was revealed in CCTV footage.
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra revealed at a press conference on Sunday that the 28-year-old singer was killed due to an inter-gang rivalry. He also said that Goldy Brar and a jailed gangster named, Lawrence Bishnoi were responsible for his death. But who are these people?
Who is Goldy Brar?
- Two unidentified assailants shot the 34-year-old 12 times and he died on the spot in Faridkot. Earlier, three close aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in Bathinda.
- The arrested goons were involved in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in the state as stated by the police. In April 2022, the police had also arrested a key associate of Goldy Brar by the name, Gagan Brar.
- On March 11, two sharpshooters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri, and Naresh Sethi gang were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell as per the PTI reports. The murdered brothers Paramjit and Surjit had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar and were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal. Jaildar on the other hand took the support from Goldy Brar and Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi to carry out the attack to establish their place in the illegal liquor business.
- On April 8, the Punjab police arrested a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with two pistols and eight live cartridges, Gurpreet Singh from Kharar. The police got a tip from another gangster, Manpreet to arrest him. During the interrogation, it was revealed that to expand criminal activities, Goldy Brar had provided three pistols of .32 bore, .30 bore, and .315 bore.
- Three aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were arrested in Bathinda on May 2 by the Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF). The police said the three people arrested were planning to attack a businessman to extort money in the Malwa region.
- In 2018. it was suspected by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force that arrested gangster Sampat Nehra was reportedly working to kill the superstar Salman Khan. Mumbai Police had to tighten up security for the actor. A sharpshooter, Nehra from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was also found to have carried out a recce.
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder at a press conference.
After leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, 2 cars came from front & firing took place. He was injured & was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry:VK Bhawra, DGP, Punjab pic.twitter.com/HsEPQYHDPo
— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Speaks to Punjab CM Mann
Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to request everyone to maintain calm and peace and stated that the culprits will be punished.
सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022
Some people are blaming the AAP and the Punjab government for the murder of the singer, Siddu Moose Wala:
I urge @HMOIndia to order an enquiry into how & who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt@ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday@ANI
— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022
Aam Aadmi party ne karwaya hai ye… Kal he security hatwai aur aaj ye kaand kar dia… Aam Aadmi party murdabad
— Nationfirst (@NationFirst1992) May 29, 2022
Aur karo AAP ko vote ,ho gai shanty Punjab ko? Ab PM kyo yaad aa rahe hai? Usko hi bolo jisko vote diye the
— KK FAN (@KKFAN11030217) May 29, 2022
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
By ZEKE MILLER and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden sought Sunday to comfort a city grieving the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service to meet privately with the families, Biden responded: “We will.”
The visit to Uvalde was Biden’s second trip in as many weeks to console a community mourning a staggering loss after a shooting. He traveled to Buffalo, New York, on May 17 to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.
At Robb Elementary School, Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children’s photos as the couple moved along the row.
Both shootings and their aftermath put a fresh spotlight on the nation’s entrenched divisions and its inability to forge consensus on actions to reduce gun violence.
“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Biden said Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware. “We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”
After visiting the memorial, Biden attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where some victims’ families worship. As he departed to meet privately with family members, a crowd of about 100 people began chanting “do something.” Biden replied, “We will,” as he got into his car.
It was not immediately clear what the president was suggesting. He also planned to meet with first responders before returning to his home in Delaware.
Mckinzie Hinojosa, whose cousin Eliahana Torres was killed Tuesday, said she respected Biden’s decision to mourn with the people of Uvalde.
“It’s more than mourning,” she said. “We want change. We want action. It continues to be something that happens over and over and over. A mass shooting happens. It’s on the news. People cry. Then it’s gone. Nobody cares. And then it happens again. And again.”
“If there’s anything if I could tell Joe Biden, as it is, just to respect our community while he’s here, and I’m sure he will,” she added. “But we need change. We need to do something about it.”
Biden visited amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the shooting. Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
The Justice Department announced Sunday that it will review the law enforcement response and make its findings public.
“It’s easy to point fingers right now,” said Ronnie Garza, a Uvalde County commissioner, on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” before adding, “Our community needs to focus on healing right now.”
Authorities have said the shooter legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
Hours after the shooting, Biden delivered an impassioned plea for additional gun control legislation, asking: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”
Over the years, Biden has been intimately involved in the gun control movement’s most notable successes, such as the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, and its most troubling disappointments, including the failure to pass new legislation after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
As president, Biden has tried to address gun violence through executive orders. He faces few new options now, but executive action might be the best the president can do, given Washington’s sharp divisions on gun control legislation.
In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts.
Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
While there is nowhere near enough support from Republicans in Congress for broader gun safety proposals popular with the public, including a new assault weapons ban or universal background checks on gun purchases, Murphy, D-Conn., told ABC’s “This Week” that these other ideas are “not insignificant.”
The group will meet again this coming week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook,” said Murphy who represented the Newtown area as a congressman at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting. “And while, in the end, I may end up being heartbroken, I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and AP video journalist Robert Bumsted in Uvalde, Texas, contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Royce Lewis returns to Twins, but leaves early in first game back
The Twins weren’t exactly sure what they would do with Royce Lewis on Sunday, they just knew they wanted the rookie back in the bigs.
Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, returned to the Twins before an afternoon series finale against Kansas City at Target Field and was inserted into the lineup as the center fielder.
He looked good in his first major league outfield appearance, but it didn’t last long. In the third inning, Lewis ranged back to catch a hard drive by Emmanuel Rivera at the warning track but collided hard with the wall. He hung onto the ball and played the rest of the inning but was taken out of the game with pain in his right knee and replaced by Nick Gordon.
That’s the knee Lewis had surgically repaired. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament during a fielding drill in spring training last year and missed the entire season. But in his first major league action, May 6-11, Lewis hit .308 with two home runs and five RBIs while filling in for shortstop Carlos Correa.
When Correa returned, and Lewis was sent back to Class AAA St. Paul, Lewis played left field, center field and third base — in addition to short — for the Saints and figures to get most of his playing time with the Twins at the new positions.
“The most important thing is, and I’ll repeat it, this guy is gonna play,” Baldelli said.
If he continues to hit, Lewis, who turns 23 on June 5, likely will stay.
“I’m a baseball player. I’ll go play wherever,” Lewis said. “It was fun to throw out a guy (at third) last night. … I just like having fun, man, that’s the game. And I think everyone would say, ‘Oh, I want to throw someone out, or make a diving play or a Derek Jeter jump throw.’ I was able to do all those. It was fun.”
MIRANDA OPTIONED
To make room for Lewis on the active roster, the Twins optioned infielder Jose Miranda back to St. Paul. Miranda, who started last season at Class AA Wichita, struggled early in his first major league callup, hitting .094 with one homer, three RBIs and 11 strikeouts in his first 14 games. But in his last five, he was 6 for 14 (.429) with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
“We just felt like with the way the roster is currently constituted, with the ability to carry an additional pitcher (through June 19), feeling we need that a little bit more, felt like this was the right opportunity right now,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “It doesn’t mean he’s not back here shortly, and he knows that.
INJURY WATCH
Right fielder Max Kepler’s injury status was in limbo Sunday. He left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Royals after the fourth inning with tightness in his right quadriceps. He received treatment during the game.
“We’re not going to make any (personnel) moves with Kep right now,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to treat him today and then see how he is as the day goes on, but everything we got from him early today was reasonably positive.”
Right-hander Josh Winder, on the injured list with an impingement in his right shoulder, said he has been playing catch and will begin ramping up this week.
“We’re on top of it in the training room. We have a good plan,” Winder said Sunday. “I’ll throw off the mound at the end of this week. That’s the plan.”
BRIEFLY
Catcher Gary Sanchez, who left Saturday’s game with a heat-related illness, was feeling better on Sunday and available on the bench. “Gary seems to be a hundred percent fine after he got an IV after the game,” Baldelli said.
Tim Anderson exits Sunday’s White Sox game vs. the Cubs with a strained right groin
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exited Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth with a strained right groin. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.
Anderson took a couple of steps to left while fielding P.J. Higgins’ grounder and fell to the ground in shallow center field at Guaranteed Rate Field after making the throw to first.
He had to be helped off the field by the training staff. Danny Mendick entered as the new shortstop.
Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first on the Sox with 19 RBIs.
()
