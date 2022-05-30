Finance
Why Business and Law Go Hand in Hand
If you are getting ready to start a new business, or if you have already done so, it is important that you understand the areas where business and law intersect and rely on one another. There are a wide variety of potential legal situations that business owners might find themselves in when starting a business or growing an existing one. Because the average person might not be aware of the minute details of business law, they could end up facing severe financial consequences.
The best way to properly protect yourself from legal liability is by hiring or consulting with a business lawyer. However it is also important that you learn about the general concepts of business and law, so you will be able to know when you need legal protection. If you want to adequately protect yourself and your new business, here are some things you should understand about business and law, and why the two should go hand-in-hand.
Starting a Business
Starting, running or growing a business can be a very exciting venture. Unfortunately many people are so eager to get up and running that they often overlook very important legal aspects of starting their business. And because of the nature of a new business, even if legal issues are known, the business owners might not have enough financial resources to obtain legal assistance.
No business is exempt from the potential of being faced with some common legal problems, including discrimination or harassment claims, dissatisfied customers, patent or copyright issues, disgruntled employees, and many other legal issues. If large and small companies alike do not have the help of experienced business lawyers on their side, they could end up mishandling certain situations and facing disastrous consequences. Even seemingly minor legal issues could quickly spiral out of control if they are not handled properly by someone who is familiar with the ins and outs of corporate law.
Even the most optimistic business owners can find their lives turned upside-down by a single harassment claim by a disgruntled employee or a claim of errors and omissions by a customer. In some situations, business owners may unwittingly admit to something they are not guilty of just to calm down an angry customer or employee.
These risks should not dissuade people from starting businesses, but should instead serve as examples of what could occur if the proper precautions are not taken.
Legal Considerations
When you start a business and are offering goods or services to a particular market, there is always the possibility that a transaction could go wrong, that a customer or employee could feel they have been wronged, or that a contractual agreement may fall apart. In these situations, it is crucial that you and your assets are protected. An important step in running a business is choosing the proper legal entity that it should be. Different entities have different levels of protection, shielding individuals from liability, offering different tax benefits and establishing roles between partners. Another step in protecting yourself is obtaining and implementing the proper type of insurance, that might be relied on if a particular dispute arises.
Other legal considerations of running a business involve the use of clear contracts between you and those you do business with. One of the biggest causes of business disputes is where two parties are involved in a business arrangement, end up disagreeing what that arrangement is, and either have an inadequate contract, or no contract at all that describes each of their obligations. Individuals and businesses can lose large amounts of money simply because they failed to properly define their legal obligations and put a contract in place.
Business Attorneys
At any time during their operation, both small companies and large corporate entities can be faced with unexpected legal issues that they are simply not prepared for. One of the best ways to prevent such dangers, and to protect yourself if a dispute arises, is to hire or consult with a specialized business lawyer.
A lawyer who is experience in the areas of business law will be able to help you avoid potential liability in the future, and can help defend or enforce your business against others if a dispute arises. If you want to make sure that your company is able to reach its full potential without being sidetracked by legal problems, you can significantly increase your chances of success by hiring an experienced lawyer.
As long as businesses continue to exist, there will always be the need for competent legal protection. Make the smart move for the future of your business by hiring a qualified lawyer to make sure your company is always represented and prepared for unexpected legal situations.
Business and Law
The areas of business and law are intrinsically connected and will always go hand in hand. Our legal system has many regulations and laws in place to govern those operating a business, and it is important to have at least a basic understanding of the legal implications of starting a business. With a little research, basic knowledge, and ideally help from specialized business litigation lawyers, you can continue to grow your business while implementing best practice strategies, and protecting yourself, employees and customers at the same time.
Finance
Bespoke Coach House Buildings And Contents Insurance Is Still So Difficult To Find!
If you own a coach house you will need a policy that will insure the whole property including all the garages, your own garage (freehold) and those on Leasehold to neighbours. These are usually on lease on a 999 year Peppercorn Leasehold.
You must include the Legal Liability cover you need to protect your liabilities as freeholder to the leaseholder’s, whilst insuring the whole building including the garages on lease.
Coach House Insurance must include but not be limited to:
• All Perils – these are things like Fire, Storm Flood etc.. including Escape of Water
• Impact and Collision – This covers the property should anyone hit the building with a car – such as a slight miss when driving into a garage!
• £2m Property Owners Legal Liability, which is the part of the policy that protects your legal liabilities to the leaseholder.
• Accidental Damage – this is optional, and covers things like a spillage on the sofa, and DIY disasters.
• Personal Possession Cover – this is also optional and includes your day-to-day valuables when you take them out of the house – mobile telephones, handbags, camera’s etc…
• Specified Items – you can specify any particular valuables you have over £1,500 in value for example.
Plus much more!
You can expect all the regular Features and Benefits that Home Insurance offers whilst tailoring a policy to meet your specific needs of your property.
Why is it so difficult? There are more and more of these types of properties being built all the time so it is a shame that the insurance industry has not kept up, this does make things difficult for the owners of coach houses and the market is much more limited. The legal liability aspect of the property arrangement is something that most insurers do not understand, so they simply decline cover or impose huge ratings on the premium to cover the risk. The fact of the matter is that there is no more risk to insuring a coach house as any other type of property. It comes down to lack of knowledge.
There are Insurer’s who are very skilled at writing good quality bespoke insurance for these types of properties, you need to look hard enough.
What NOT to do. Never insure your coach house as a detached house because it is not a detached house, never insure your coach house as a flat because it is not a flat. This seems obvious but some people simply change the description of the property to suit the check box! Any claims made on a policy with incorrect information submitted by the policy owner will be rejected. You cannot insure a BMW as a ford and the same logic applies.
What you should do. Always insure a coach house as a coach house and find an insurer that covers coach houses. Whilst this will be more time-consuming and need more research on your part, you must insure your property accurately to protect it and you.
Finance
Cyprus Investment Property – Investing In The Island Of Aphrodite
For over 10,000 years, Cyprus has seen civilizations come and go. The likes of everyone from Alexander the Great to Cleopatra have staked their claim but it’s the British property investor who is leading the latest invasion. An estimated 60,000 Britons own a second home on the island, attracted by a standard of living comparable to the UK but bettered by 300-odd days of sunshine a year.
Aphrodite made her home on Cyprus, and travellers throughout antiquity came here just to pay her tribute. Today Cyprus is a modern country, effortlessly marrying European culture with ancient enchantment. It offers alluring beaches and fragrant mountain peaks, vineyards studded with olive trees and ancient ruins, as well as citrus groves and old stone.
This juxtaposition of cultures and beliefs, of seascapes and rural retreats makes it the fifth most popular foreign destination for UK residents. Although property prices have risen around 20% year on year, the 2008 accession to the EU promises to open up the previously ironclad buy to let market for foreign investors.
Having already secured its place in the nation’s sunshine loving heart, anyone considering investing in property in Northern Cyprus would be well advised to consider buying to let and watching their investment grow accordingly. The relatively low cost of living in Cyprus is an unequivocal point in favour of the continuing British love affair and correspondingly strong rental yields. Recent statistics pointed to Cyprus as being one of the most inexpensive countries in Europe, fuelling a better quality of life and marking the Mediterranean hot spot as an all year round holiday favourite.
New builds abound in northern Cyprus with two bedroom properties the most advisable for the rental market. Look out for well appointed apartments close to amenities and with pool and parking to maximise short and long term let potential.
The Oroklini Village Apartments are well suited to the holiday market, with sea and country views and just a two minute walk from the bustling village square. Prices start at 54,000 CYP. The three blocks each have use of the communal swimming pool and adjoining children’s pool, with interiors fitted with air conditioning, ceramic tiles and double glazing.
At the other end of the rental market, the Poseidon luxury villa complex consists of two and three bedroom, luxury detached villas. Each villa has its own spacious garden and private pool, pushing up the rental potential.
Foreign investors in Cyprus benefit from a well developed, modern and efficient banking system. The financial institutions often offer investors good mortgage packages although permission to purchase a property must first be obtained from the Council of Ministers by written application.
The non-Cypriot purchaser must submit this after the agreement has been signed. However, the permission is granted more or less as a matter of course to all bona fide buyers. In the meantime purchasers may take possession of their property without restriction. By law, a non-Cypriot in Cyprus is not required to hold a permanent residence permit, but they are easy to obtain once certain requirements are fulfilled.
The legal fees usually charged by a lawyer are approximately CYP 500 and cover the admin costs of the Sale Agreement and General Agreement. Stamp duty is due at the time of signing the contract. This is levied at the rate of CYP 1.50 per CYP 1,000 up to CYP 100,000 and thereafter at the rate of CYP 2 per CYP 1,000. The purchase contract must be stamped within 30 days of its dated signature or a fine will be imposed.
Transfer of ownership from vendor to purchaser is accomplished by a simple procedure through the land registry office. The contract of sale must be in writing, and it is advisable that such contracts be registered at the District Land Registry Office within 60 days from the contract date. When issued, the title deed will be registered in the name of the buyer and will be recorded in the government archives – these are confidential and will not be published or made accessible under any circumstances.
The transfer of the title can be effective once the Council of Ministers’ permission is obtained along with confirmation of receipt of the foreign funds. Upon transfer and registration in the purchasers name the district Land Registry Office will charge transfer fees which are based on the market value of the property at the time of purchase, as follows: Value up to CYP £50,000 – 3%, value of CYP£ 50,001 – CYP 100,000 – 5% and value of CYP£ 100,000+ – 8%.
Finance
Do You Have a Business Continuity Plan?
Many years ago, I worked for a small insurance company. Just like many other businesses, we shut down operations for the Christmas holiday. As it happens, this one eventful year Christmas fell on a Monday. The company gave their employees the preceding Friday off as well, thereby granting a fourday holiday.
The weather that Christmas season was bitterly cold, as is normal for that part of Virginia. The building maintenance staff turned off the heat in our 7-story building to save costs. Unfortunately, they neglected to turn off the water. I received a call Sunday afternoon informing me there was a serious problem. Apparently, a major water pipe had ruptured on the upper floor.
When I arrived at the building there were literally large sheets of ice emanating from all the windows and cascading down the sides of the building. Upon entering, I could see just how disastrous this ruptured pipe, unattended for several days, was going to be. The ceiling tiles on every floor had broken away and fallen into the work areas. All the desks, file cabinets, computer equipment, furniture and so on were covered in debris, ice and water.
We obviously had no choice but to turn the heat back on in order to melt the ice. As the ice melted it just further compounded the water problem. Most floors in the building had a foot or more of standing water. The water damage to file folders and documents, electronic equipment, furniture and everything else in the building was devastating.
It took many months to completely recover from what we later referred to simply as “the incident”. Many important insurance documents were permanently lost. Much of the computer equipment and other electronics were damaged beyond repair.
Unfortunately, the company had made no plans for such a disaster. There was no way to quickly move data processing requirements to a backup location. There was no offsite storage for the microfilm records used to back up the paper documents. Most of the microfilm, stored in metal canisters, survived. However, the majority of microfilm readers didn’t since electronics and water just don’t mix.
The company ultimately survived, but just by a thread. We were unable to process premium payments for weeks, and many people who were expecting insurance payments did not receive them in a timely manner. It was, to put it bluntly, a complete and total mess.
Business Continuity is one of those topics that just doesn’t receive the level of discussion it requires. Too many business owners completely ignore it altogether. That can be a fatal mistake, as it nearly was for the company I once worked for.
Business Continuity is all about planning for the unforeseen events that can occur. Many people also call it disaster planning or contingency planning. No one likes to think about such eventualities, but as the saying goes, “stuff happens”.
Developing a business continuity plan involves making a thorough review of your overall business structure and identifying potential weak links in that structure. Some of these weak links are internal to your business, while others are external. A good business continuity plan will examine the entire range of “what if” scenarios that could adversely affect your business, and then identify possible contingencies.
Every aspect of your business needs to be considered: ownership, product or raw material sources, sales mechanisms (web site, storefront, et cetera), distribution chains, customer support, accounting, financial reporting, and so on.
Of course, these “what if” scenarios will be different for every business. It would be impossible for me to account for every possible manifestation in this article. Instead, I will discuss some of the more commonly overlooked things that can happen. It will be up to you to extrapolate from that discussion in order to identify potential fatal links within your own business environment, and develop appropriate contingency plans. I can only ask the questions.
INTERNAL CONSIDERATIONS
Is your business dependent on a single key person? Such a person could be the owner, product developer, web site manager and so on. In such a case, that person represents a single point of failure. What happens to your business if something happens to that person? For instance, if your product derives from the efforts of one person, do you have a way to mitigate the effect of that person no longer being available? Can you overcome such a fatal flaw?
Do you keep all your accounting, customer and financial records in a one place? Do you have backup records in an offsite location? What would happen to your business if there were a fire, flood, earthquake, or other circumstance that destroyed those records? Do you have a plan in place to recover from such an event? It amazes me the number of people who don’t back up their computer or paper records. If the hard drive on your computer failed, could you continue your operations?
Do you keep your inventory of products in a single location? What would happen if you experienced a fire or flood in that location? Would you have a way to quickly replenish your stock? Would you be able to continue to fulfill orders in a timely fashion? If the answer is no, you have yet another single point of failure.
In U.S. Gulf Coast area where my wife and I live, we are at the mercy of hurricanes each year. In the case of Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Katrina, we lost our power and phone service for nearly a week. If something like that happened to you, do your customers have a secondary way to contact you, or you to contact them? Do you provide your customers with a cell phone number where they can reach you? Is there some local facility (e.g., library, Internet café) where you could go to check your email?
EXTERNAL CONSIDERATIONS
If you purchase your product or raw materials from a wholesaler, is that company your one and only source? What happens to your business if that company has a fire, flood, or folds its tent? Do you have a secondary source you can quickly switch to? With the company I ran many years ago, I primarily used three distributors as the source for most of my products. But I also had arrangements with several others I could utilize if necessary. These companies had my Tax ID, reseller, and other information already on file. If I had to make a switch, that switch would have been virtually seamless from the perspective of my customers.
Are you dependent on a single carrier for your product delivery? What happens to your ability to deliver your product if members of that carrier go on strike? It happens. Just as with your suppliers, do you have a contingency plan for moving to a backup carrier if needed?
What about the company that hosts your web site? This is a critical consideration if your primary sales vehicle is via online means. What happens to your business if that hosting company has a fire or flood? Do they have a contingency plan in place to move operations to an offsite location? If they don’t, do you have a way to quickly move to another hosting service? What happens if they go out of business? Do you have backups of your own web site (including your shopping cart/order database) that you could move? Can you quickly move your site to another hosting service?
DUE DILEGENCE
As I said, this list is not meant to be all-inclusive. Much depends on your particular business operations. But you do need to consider the possibilities, and their potential adverse impact. Consider all the possibilities.
My recommendation would be to develop a document to define your plans and courses of action for business continuity. It doesn’t have to be complicated; three columns is all you need:
1) Potential disaster scenarios (internal and external),
2) Potential impact on your business (you can use a 1-5 rating system for this – 1 being low impact, 5 being catastrophic)
3) Contingency Plan
Obviously, the higher the impact rating, the more important it is to define a contingency plan. But don’t just ignore it. Your business can survive many disaster situations, but only if you plan ahead.
Why Business and Law Go Hand in Hand
PM Kisan: Good news for farmers, PM Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 31
Bespoke Coach House Buildings And Contents Insurance Is Still So Difficult To Find!
Cyprus Investment Property – Investing In The Island Of Aphrodite
Why Vietnam Is a Great Destination for Today’s Digital Nomad
‘A waste of a year’ and yet also pride in fight to the finish for Heat, Lowry, Butler, Adebayo, Spoelstra
Do You Have a Business Continuity Plan?
Aaron Judge focused on standings after losing to Rays: ‘We’re in first place, that’s the only thing I’m going to look at’
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30THMAY 2022
Tips to Attain Financial Freedom
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date