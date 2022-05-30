Connect with us

Why Vietnam Is a Great Destination for Today's Digital Nomad

Published

1 min ago

on

Why Vietnam Is a Great Destination for Today’s Digital Nomad
Asia has always been one of the most attractive and exotic destinations for digital nomads, with affordable living costs, fast Internet, the availability of quality western-style healthcare, great weather, and plenty more. 

It’s not the only region around the world where digital nomads and retired expats have moved to, but global events have certainly thrown a spanner in the works for international travel, let alone two years of pandemic stimulus which is now seeing inflation rising rapidly. There’s also the ongoing war in Ukraine and the sanctioning of Russian companies and energy which has caused energy prices to surge. This has prompted many travelers to delay their trips and adventures, but there are parts of Asia where value can still be found in abundance, with Thailand and Vietnam two good examples. Let’s start with Thailand. 

LTR cut down by 50 percent

Thailand’s government recently announced big changes concerning immigration policies and regulations on foreign land ownership. The fee for a long-term resident visa (LTR) has been cut by 50%. This measure has been taken in the hopes of attracting more foreign residents to the country, who can also bring their families with them. Wealthy foreigners and retirees need to have opened a local bank account with at least US $100,000 deposited in the last 12 months before submitting an application.

Thai authorities have also adjusted the requirements for a 10-year residency. They believe it can help boost the country’s economy and encourage investment opportunities. The government encourages foreigners with an average annual income of US$80,000, wealthy retirees, or foreigners who have “high capability or potential” to apply within Thailand. Researchers, scientists, and academics who can work in Thailand are not required to meet these financial requirements. But is there somewhere even better than Thailand? 

Vietnam: is this the best destination for Digital Nomads and Expats in 2022?

Questions are being asked over whether Vietnam should offer the same LTR conditions to benefit its economic growth and attract wealthy foreigners and tech talent, and while they aren’t matching Thailand yet, Vietnam is nevertheless very attractive. 

Vietnam and especially Ho Chi Minh City have become increasingly favored as an expat and travel destination. Today, Vietnam is an established safe place for foreigners to live and work. The country has a lot to offer, from year-round warm weather, great cuisine, and beautiful culture, and that’s just to start with. The country’s infrastructure and medical systems have been steadily improving as well, with western-style hospitals available with the latest equipment, not only fueling medical tourism, but offering great value to nomads, expats and locals. While prices and the cost of living in many Asian countries are rising, Vietnam is still very affordable and has a low cost of living compared to many other places, not only in Asia, but worldwide. 

Top Cities in Vietnam for Expats

The six cities in Vietnam best rated for expats and digital nomads include Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Lat, Da Nang, Nha Trang and Vung Tau. 

So, what are working conditions and Internet speeds like in Vietnam compared to other Asian countries?

Internet speeds aren’t as blindingly fast as more advanced Asian countries, but it is definitely speeding up at median speeds of 71Mbps for fixed broadband and 33.96Mbps median speeds for mobile broadband, although individual providers can be faster, and WiFi is easy to find. Big cities are offering ever more coworking spaces. When it comes to leisure, because you should enjoy a balance of work and play, Vietnam offers beautiful beaches and landscapes, historical places and tours, and many cultural events and adventures. 

The Vietnamese Dong and cryptocurrencies

Vietnam’s Dong (VND) is the local currency, and there are many options to send and receive money to and from relatives, friends, and colleagues. Vietnam ranked second globally for the value of retail and all on-chain cryptocurrency transactions, with 6.1% of its citizens owning crypto, a figure that’s ahead of the USA, China and Russia. It is believed that Axie Infinity, the blockchain startup turned unicorn, has played the biggest role in turning Vietnam into one of the world’s leading and friendliest places for crypto. Today, you can send money to and from Vietnam using various crypto platforms, with Cabital one such company recently announcing its support for the Vietnamese Dong, and adding it to its growing list of supported fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, and CHF. 

Cabital users in Vietnam can deposit VND instantly through their ATM Cards, and can easily convert VND into USDT, BTC, or ETH. Users will also be able to easily convert their crypto into VND and withdraw it into their bank account, making money transfers safe and reliable, which is just as digital nomads want it. 

Conclusion

Vietnam has survived the pandemic and has transformed into a safe haven for expats and digital nomads in Asia seeking to take advantage of Asia’s legendary affordability, its ever more advanced healthcare systems, its great weather, and its proximity to other Asian centers, let alone the US, Europe, and Australia. 

Vietnam is where the “Flappy Bird” craze originated, and it’s one of the countries western tech companies are diversifying their manufacturing to. It offers a stable, safe economy and environment, and it’s friendly to cryptocurrencies, which are all factors in its favor. 

So, If you’re a digital nomad, expat, person of means, or an academic or researcher seeking a great new destination, it’s definitely worth adding Vietnam to the list and checking it out for yourself, and chances are high you’ll be pleasantly surprised! 

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30THMAY 2022

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30THMAY 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on30thMay.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

Project:TEAK

Listing date:30th May

Key words:MEME, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website:http://teakcoinsite.com

About:

Teak is token built on the Ethereum blockchain network. Teak is nature community coin, Teak that brings energy and ideas of the crypto community to the global audience with a unique style, Teak coin is soon to be the newest and hottest community coin hit the market.

It’s a cryptocurrency that reaches to high monetary level and fair tokenomics.

Project:VIC

Listing date:30th May

Key words:NFT, Listed on DIGIFINEX,ERC20

Official Website:http://arte-vic.com/EN_home.html

About:

The VIC blockchain platform is a P2P (PEER TO PEER) tangible asset trading platform service based on the blockchain. It determines the authenticity of tangible asset with values such as artwork, guarantees high-quality assets, focuses on distribution connections, and uses structured data and encryption technology mechanisms to ensure fair and accurate price evaluation of artworks.

Project:GOP

Listing date:31st May

Key words:Others – Storage Blockchain, Intial listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://gopherfoundation.io/

About:

We have designed our Gopher distributed data storage platform based on blockchain protocol combined with a data storage network consisting of various data storage provider cooperatives (data farmer unions) in order to make it free from the limitations of the decentralized data storage system and ultimately applicable to the real business world. We adopt the consensus mechanism that avoids coordination among validators to prevent serious network delay and overhead. Our modularized data storage system enables an end-user to store and retrieve data in a manner to ensures security and privacy, easiness of use, and lower cost than conventional cloud storage services.

Project:WPC

Listing date:31st May

Key words:DEFI, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website:https://www.worldpaycoin.org/

About:

WPC payment is made through partner’s content and product payment, reward, funding payment, offline QR CODE payment, etc. through the service site of each infrastructure. The payment process of various services is linked through WPC COIN, product marketing information, purchase It learns data and turns it into big data through primary collection.

Project:RENS

Listing date:31st May

Key words:Others, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website:https://renstoken.io

About:

Rens is a real estate token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Rens aims to integrate the existing real estate sector into the blockchain. It supports this idea with Metaverse and NFT trends.

.Project:PESA

Listing date:31st May

Key words:DEFI Remittance, Listed on PCS and Finexbox,BSC

Official Website:https://pesatoken.io/

About:

By tokenizing an existing company, we are able to expand marketing to reach more users for Pesabase. Each time someone sends money to their loved ones, a portion of their transaction fee goes as a buy on the chart – burning the supply and increasing the token price. Pesabase currently processes 200k USD per month through word of mouth marketing only. By using marketing funds from the token, our reach expands exponentially to more users. More users = more people sending money to their loved ones at a fraction of the price = more tokens bought = less supply. We target people already using remittance platforms to send money back home, and offer a massive solution to them to make it seamless and less expensive.

Project:IRT 

Listing date:1st June

Key words:DEFI, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website:https://irocket.pro

About:

Infinity Rocket is a multi-purpose platform that allows you to simplify the launch and promotion of any projects on the blockchain.

Project:FJT

Listing date:1st June

Key words:Defipayment, Listed on Coinsbit,TRC20

Official Website:https://fujicompany.io

About:

Fuji is a place where investors and start-uppers can meet, discuss ideas and make life-changing decisions. Our project allows business owners to develop, and investors – to get new, potentially “gold” sources of income from successful startups. For your convenience, all Fuji investments are made through our dedicated internal coin FJT.

Using it, you can take part in all the activities of the site and also generate income from the organic growth of our coins.

Project:PSOL

Listing date:1st June

Key words:NFT DAO Launchpad, Listed on Raydium,SOLANA

Official Website:https://parasol.finance/

About:

Parasol Finance is the first-ever community governed IDO platform built on Solana with the needs of both projects and investors alike.

Parasol Finance will be the premier community-governed IDO platform built on Solana that caters to the needs of both projects and investors above all else. Parasol is an ecosystem that helps investors diversify their decentralized finances (DeFi). With the aim of making investing in the future of DeFi accessible and easy to use for everyone, Parasol offers its token, ($PSOL).

Parasol Finance is adopting a unique and never before seen mechanism for our upcoming IDO launchpad. One of the first use cases we are currently planning with Parasol NFTs is that they will act as keys that unlock access to exclusive communities, events, and most importantly, IDO allocations. These NFTs will represent a user’s share of upcoming IDO sales and will be directly used to purchase IDO tokens based on the user’s NFT.

Project:TAG

Listing date:1st June

Key words:NFT,DAO, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website:https://www.tagprotocol.com

About:

Utilizing blockchain technology to build a store of value fungible cryptographic asset named as Tagcoin which has limited and defined supply that can be mined by staking another non-fungible cryptographic asset called  which can be registered and acquired as a NFT token. Tagcoin Mining yield on the NFT miner is derived from measuring performance on various social media platforms using a transparent  Performance Grading System.

Project:SHOX

Listing date:1st June

Key words:Education/Game, Listed uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://www.tagprotocol.com

About:

SHOX is a token that has come to bridge the gap between the crypto world and our youth.

Project:PCRM

Listing date:2nd June

Key words:Public, Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website:http://data-m.io 

About:

DATAM PCRM is a system that achieves user compensation by executing contracts through a methodology that quantifies the amount of carbon reduced through good behavior in which individuals reduce carbon emissions.

In addition to the carbon reduction methodology proposed and approved by the existing UNFCCC,Create an ecosystem where rewards can be received based on a carbon reduction methodology that is ① scientifically proven and ② where rewards can be received based on the carbon reductionmethodology approved by vote within the union.

Project:POR

Listing date:2nd June

Key words:Play/Watch and Earn, Listed on pancakeswap,，BSC

Official Website:https://portuma.com

About:

Portuma runs in-game – metaverse advertising, provides ease of payment with in-game blockchain technology. Portoken ($POR), the token of the Portuma project, is a BEP20 token issued on the Binance Smart Chain with maximum supply of 10 Billion tokens in total.

POR’s bravest goal to offer an in-game advertising tool to all mobile and desktop game developers and companies and users of the world. As the world’s first Play/Watch & Earn token, Portoken harnesses the power of the sustainable and innovative Portuma project.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May23rd to May29th, 2022

Name: CAST

Weekly gain: 36%

Official Website:https://castellocoin.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cast/usdt/#innovation

Name: LM

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website:https://leisuremeta.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lm/usdt/#innovation

Name: MINU

Official Website:https://muuinu.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/minu/usdt/#innovation

Name: ANCT

Official Website:http://anctoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/anct/usdt/#innovation

Name: USDD

Official Website:https://usdd.io/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/usdd/usdt/#usd

Name: C98

Weekly gain: 105%

Official Website:https://www.coin98.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/c98/usdt/#innovation

Name: SCRT

Weekly gain: 64%

Official Website:https://scrt.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/scrt/usdt/#usd

Name: EPX

Weekly gain: 48%

Official Website:https://ellipsis.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/epx/usdt/#innovation

Name: PIGE

Official Website:https://pigeinu.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pige/usdt/#usd

Name: FMC

Official Website:https://fidometa.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fmc/usdt/#innovation

Name: ARTR

Official Website:https://artery.network/en/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/artr/usdt/#innovation

Name: BRT

Weekly gain: 190%

Official Website:https://bikerush.io/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/brt/usdt/#usd

Name: GBEX

Official Website:https://globiance.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gbex/usdt/#innovation

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

