Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date Announcement 2022
Zac and Mia Season 3 release date hasn’t been announced nor there has been any development regarding its production. We’ll keep you posted if there are any updates.
Zac and Mia is the adaptation of a novel with the same title by the world’s famous Novelist A.J. Betts from Australia. Thanks to the director’s vision and dedication to portraying every single character definitely shines through.
The show has received a positive response from the viewers as well as from the critics. The show was originally premiered on Television service go90 and due to some reasons the show got canceled on go90, now all the episodes of the second season can be watched on Netflix. But we are here to discuss Zac and Mia Season 3.
When Will Zac and Mia Season 3 Release?
Zac and Mia earned support and love from the viewers very soon after its debut. As the show was doing well Awesomeness TV has decided to continue the show rather than concluding it with one single episode.
Furthermore, neither Awesomeness Tv nor Netflix has given updates with regard to season 3. The first season started to air in November 2017, even though the second season’s production started right after its few weeks of debut still it took almost one and a half to premiere the second season. However taking all these into account, Zac and Mia Season 3 might happen by the fall of 2022. But we can’t be sure of that until we have an official announcement from the creators of the shows.
Where to Watch Zac and Mia Season 3?
Although the first season was originally premiered on go90 but due to unknown reasons the show got canceled. Each season consists of 12 episodes which were released every week, each episode runs about 12 – 25 minutes.
Go90 has shut down the show permanently and now for the 2 seasons, the broadcasting rights went into the hands of Netflix. so obviously Netflix only has the right to broadcast the next seasons. Only Netflix and Awesomeness Tv are the only sources to get the updates.
Short summary
Starring Kian Lawley as Zac and Anne Winters as Mia respectively, is a heartbreaking story about teenagers who are diagnosed with cancer, Zac’s condition is even worse than diagnosed as Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma battling cancer in the same hospital.
Zac is a sweet and easy-going guy diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, so he was confined to the treatment at the hospital. Zac didn’t want to see his parents crying over his illness and decided to undergo medication at the hospital. As days pass by Zac’s health is deteriorating.
Mia on the other side is a very confident, beautiful, brave, and model student. They both met at the hospital and communicate through the walls of the hospital. In the beginning, Zac and Mia have nothing in common but in the end, they become the closest friends.
What Will Be The Season 3 Storyline?
In the second season, Zac and Mia are already together and tackle every problem together. Zac decides to go back to his casual life and Mia on the other side gives her best and does everything perfectly. Just as how the other couples have ups and downs, they come across the same hurdles.
At the end of the season, Zac was met with an accident and the situation gets even worse. Mia went to her hometown with her family leaving Zac behind. Zac now again needs to stay at the hospital struggling to survive.
Season 3 might start with a sad tone as Zac’s chance of survival is very low, Zac could only survive if any miracle happens in his life. Mia is undoubtedly the stronger one and has a high percentage of survival compared to Zac.
She gets treatment outside the hospital grounds, she would probably be depressed for not having Zac on her side for the support and sharing each other problems, however, they would definitely meet at some point and live happily ever after.
Is There a Season 3 of Zac and Mia?
No there is no Zac and Mia Season 3. After the release of the last episode of Zac and Mia Season 2, there weren’t any updates regarding season 3. This is mainly due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2019-2021. This led to production delays for many shows.
Do Zac and Mia End Up Together?
Zac and Mia are at last a couple, yet both are managing new obstacles that will scrutinize their relationship. Frantic to return to his life before disease, Zac finds getting a new beginning might be more enthusiastically than he naturally suspected while Mia figures out how to live as a handicapped person.
SEASON FINALE OF ZAC & MIA IS UP !!!! go watch it & lemme know what u think #zacandmiashow pic.twitter.com/OQJfntbWJO
— Kian Lawley (@KianLawley) December 7, 2017
Is Zac and Mia a True Story?
Zac and Mia is A.J. Betts’ third novel. However, in an interview, she talks about the real inspiration behind Zac and Mia. She talks about how the story of Zac and Mia is inspired by her working with young people with sickness for a considerable length of time. She dedicated the story of Zac and Mia to countless real teenagers she worked with over the course of 10 years.
Zac and Mia: Cast
As we all know Kian Lawley plays the character Zac, a cheerful cancer patient, getting treated at a hospital in Perth in Australia and Anne Winters plays the female Lead character Mia admitted to the hospital where Zac was in, were forced to build a beautiful relationship even in the difficult circumstances.
Actress KELI DANIELS as JODY, TORY DEVON SMITH as VINNY, the hospital in charge who takes MIA to her room and takes care of her. TIA BARR as HELGA, JONATHAN OHYE is playing one of the important characters as DR LYDELL, who is treating both of them. James Boyd as Cam and actress MEG DELACY as CHOLE.
Where to Watch Zac and Mia Season 1 and Season 2?
Although there is still time for the announcement of Zac and Mia Season 3, you can watch season 1 and season 2 of the series on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Stay with Stanford Arts Review for Latest Updates
The post Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date Announcement 2022 appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Lynx honor Seimone Augustus, then lose to her Sparks
Seimone Augustus got a standing ovation early and left Target Center a few hours later once again as a winner.
That’s problematic for the home team because the Minnesota Lynx great is now an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.
The No. 33 of Augustus was raised to the rafters in a pregame ceremony, before the Sparks dominated early and held off Minnesota 85-83 in a Sunday slog fest that turned into a nail-biter.
Nneka Ogwumike put back a rebound of her own miss with 8.9 seconds left for the winning points.
“We talked about we didn’t want Nneka to be the one to get the second chance, and she did,” said coach Cheryl Reeve.
Kayla McBride, who led Minnesota with 19 points and was perfect on eight free-throw attempts, missed a 17-foot jumper in the final seconds.
Her basket with 59.8 seconds left got the Lynx within 83-81. Bridget Carleton grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and Rachel Banham hit a jumper with 26.6 seconds left to get nearly all of the 7,234 in attendance on their feet.
Minnesota (2-7) never led and trailed by as much as 17 in the first half yet tied the game late in the third quarter.
“We need to have more of a sense of urgency right now, and we gotta figure it out,” said Banham, who saw extra time after Moriah Jefferson injured her quad. “Games like this are heartbreakers, especially at home. This is when you need to win your games. Home games are huge.”
Los Angeles (4-6) was whistled for a season-high 25 infractions, including one flagrant. Minnesota was whistled for a season-high tying 21 fouls, including two deemed flagrant.
Bridget Carleton had a heating device wrapped around her midsection midway through the fourth quarter, and Aerial Powers went to the locker room with a towel over her face after catching an elbow on a drive.
Coming off the bench for the first time since the season opener, Powers scored 15 points and was 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Minnesota was 35 of 43 from the free-throw line, both season highs. It made a season-low 22 field goals, including four from outside the arc, which tied a season worst.
“We can’t draw up plays at a time out and have veteran players in a wrong spot. That doesn’t take talent. That’s attention to detail. Multiply that and that’s our problem. Pretty simple,” Reeve said.
Sylvia Fowles finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lynx before fouling out with 6:11 left.
Los Angeles was 22 of 27 from the free-throw line.
“We played really good possessions and then at the end we bailed them out. It just kills the vibe a little bit. Then they just get free points at the line. We couldn’t get over the hump for that reason,” Banham said.
Augustus’ No. 33 retired
Augustus is the team’s all-time leader in games (370), minutes (10,919), points (5,881), field goals made (2,401) and field goals attempted (5,001). Her 48.0% field-goal percentage and 268 steals are each third best.
“So many great experiences with this city and with the fans,” said Augustus, the first-overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Louisiana State who spent 14 years in Minnesota and finished with one year in Los Angeles.
The 2006 Rookie of the Year was the first of the Big Four to arrive in Minnesota, before Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson. The quartet led the dominant Lynx to four titles in a seven-year span. Augustus was MVP of the 2011 finals.
Whalen’s jersey already hangs inside the arena, and Brunson’s No. 32 is to be raised July 3. Moore has yet to officially retire.
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for July 2022
On 28 Feb 2021, the Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date was announced which is set released in July 2022. This has been confirmed by the Crunchyroll.
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Countdown
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Rent-A-Girlfriend is a manga series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. It began its original publication on July 17 2017 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. So far, 18 volumes have been released containing about 157 chapters.
Along with that, a spin-off manga has also been released this year by Miyajima which focuses on Sumi, a character in the series.
The story talks about Kazuya Kinoshita, who got dumped by his girlfriend. He then ‘rents’ a girlfriend using an online dating app. The date does not meet his expectations. Later, he finds out that the girlfriend, Chizuru, is a lot meaner.
After his grandmother is hospitalized, he brings Chizuru with him to pay a visit. The situation turns dicey as he then begins to rent Chizuru to show up to his friends and family. Other girls also later become a part of the story.
There is no official plot or summary announcement made yet. Season 2 would probably follow the manga which is followed for the previous season. The manga now has almost 20 volumes and 175 chapters as of May, with the next Volume 21 to be released soon in July 2022. The last season completed adapting till the 5th or 6th volume so there is a lot of content yet to be adapted.
Is There a Season 2 of Rent A Girlfriend?
Although Season 2 of Rent a Girlfriend has been confirmed, it has not been released yet. So no, there is no Rent a Friend Season 2, Yet. However, Season 2 is scheduled to release in July 2022. And in Season 2 we’ll see the original trio of Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami returning.
What is the Release Date of Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2?
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 release date was announced and confirmed earlier this year to be 2 July 2022.
Why Should There be Rent a Girlfriend Season 2?
The anime adaptation to the series was piloted on July 11, 2020, and became the second most popular series, only to be beaten by Fire Force. You can watch the first season on Crunchyroll and Netflix Japan. The production studio, TMS Entertainment, officially announced right after the premiere of the season 1 finale that a second season was in the works.
Out of the 157 chapters of the ongoing manga, the first season almost reached chapter 50. With a lot of material to refer to, the studio could greenlight the second season and even a third season, because there are a lot of chapters to cover if the studio stays loyal to the original work. They did seem to stay that way in the first season, though.
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date Revealed Officially?
Yes, It’s Confirmed!!! Crunchyroll gave us a teaser this September which confirmed that the second season of Rent-A-Girlfriend was on its way.
The official release date has been announced. Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 is set to release in July 2022 after almost 2 years of the first season.
According to the released special video for the announcement the voice actors of these characters were featured – Kazuya, Chizuru, Ruka, Mami, Sumi, and Nagomi. The cast is likely to return for the next season, though there is no official cast release or updates regarding the show yet. There haven’t been any changes or updates for the team as well, so the high possibility is the team would be the same.
It’s been a long journey pic.twitter.com/oFgibSsGVo
— Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) July 10, 2021
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Updated on 2022
Before the 1st season’s finale was streamed internationally, it was announced that the production of a second season is started. On 28 Feb 2021, It was announced that Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 will premiere in 2022 during a special stage event.
And now the Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date was announced which is set released in July 2022. This has been confirmed by the Crunchyroll.
Rent a Girlfriend Characters
Kazuya Kinoshita
Kazuya Kinoshita is the Lead male hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. He is an undergrad at Nerima University who is studying Business Administration and he lives alone in a condo in 203 Royal Hills Nerima. Kazuya is an uncertain man who likes to submerge himself in his prevalence, so he now and again lies around him without a second thought. His untruths regularly get him into difficulty, since he can’t marshal the strength, to come clean.
He makes the untruths proceed to keep away from the issue of clarifying everything. An illustration of this is his phony relationship with Chizuru Ichinose kept up to support his grandma up. On the other hand, he knows he’s finding himself mixed up with a great difficult situation to attempt to ensure others’ insider facts and keep those near him cheerful.
Notwithstanding the entirety of this, he is for the most part a sort-hearted individual and even shows incredible tirelessness on occasion, and will try really hard to help other people which we’ll see more of in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2
Chizuru Ichinose
Chizuru Ichinose on the other hand known as Chizuru Mizuhara in her “rental girlfriend” persona, is the lead female hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. She is an understudy at Nerima University who is studying Literature and she at present lives in Room 204 of Royal Hills Nerima, only close to Kazuya Kinoshita.
Initially, Chizuru sets up a sort and chivalrous front: It shocks any individual who thinks about leasing, which makes them give high evaluations to her. Notwithstanding, she just does this to her clients. In all actuality, she is sharp, reckless, and calculative; showing her actual self to individuals she loathes or needs to endure.
In any case, she shows an authentic kinder side when she sees individuals out of luck or when Kazuya needs her assistance. She gets irritated when Kazuya acquaints her with his grandma. Chizuru advised Kazuya promptly to tell his grandma that they separated, yet she’d become flushed and get humiliated when she hears Kazuya discussing her with his grandma.
As per Sayuri Ichinose, Chizuru used to be a ‘tenacious crybaby’, something that she has defeated throughout the long term. All things considered, quite possibly she simply conceals it with her ideal veneer around others.
During her middle school years, Chizuru turned into a delinquent and regularly battled with young men. In any case, her grandpa directed her to trust in her fantasies and become somebody that helps individuals. This prompted Chizuru incredibly zero in on turning into an entertainer when she tracked down Sayuri’s old DVD.
At the point when Sayuri is apparently near her end, Chizuru showed a greater amount of her frail side that she won’t acknowledge a ‘dismal truth’ after Kazuya had chosen to abandon keeping the lie as he felt regretful to hold deceiving a perishing individual. The injury of the tragic truth is from how miserable she was during her soul to pursue her fantasy and wishing her grandpa to see her before his passing from the mishap.
Mami Nanami
Mami Nanami is a minor enemy of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. She is a rookie at Nerima University and the ex of Kazuya Kinoshita whom she unloaded for another person’, ‘accordingly setting off the headliners of the series.
Out in the open, Mami has all the earmarks of being a sweet and agreeable individual. Behind that persona, in any case, Mami has shown sociopathic inclinations, for example, scheming, manipulative, and unimportant practices, particularly spinning around Kazuya and Chizuru.
At the point when her well-disposed exterior drops, her envious and possessive sentiments alarm individuals around her. Notwithstanding not being engaged with Kazuya any longer, she has made a special effort to get more data about him and the young ladies he’s with and endeavor to pull them apart.
It is at this point unclear whether she does these out of waiting affections for Kazuya, or if her inspirations are basically in a spirit of meanness.
In Kazuya’s eyes, she seems cherishing and sympathetic. Nonetheless, because of the conflicting idea of her conduct, it is as yet unverified if her sentiments are real. She apparently communicates worry for him being not able to discover a sweetheart on the off chance that he continues to lease Chizuru.
Conversely, she has communicated stealthily that she is sickened with their relationship and is resolved to split them up. She has controlled Kazuya’s affections for her, ie. kissing him and welcoming him to meet her at a pool alone regardless of staying alert he had a sweetheart.
(despite the fact that she was ignorant Chizuru was a rental at that point). Subsequent to acknowledging Kazuya is as yet leasing Chizuru, she gets herself included further. We might learn the reasoning behind Mami’s actions in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2.
How Many Episodes are in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2?
If we go by Season 1 then Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 will probably also have 12 episodes. This is because unlike in the 2000s when animes used to have 24-48 episodes and had multiple cours, More and More are pertaining to release only a single cour anime series.
Too Cute pic.twitter.com/Vl92O6HHmz
— Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) November 25, 2021
This is because it gives creators and studios more flexibility to see how the series is performing and if the series is a success then a second season is green-lit.
This also helps the author of the shows. As more and more series are getting animated many of them do not have enough material to grant more than one cour season. And therefore releasing single cours shows gives the author more time to write and not let the shows catch up to the source material very soon. And this is the same as Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 as the manga is still ongoing.
“Have you ever considered that he could be the one to make you happy for life?” pic.twitter.com/lfet9eVj56
— Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) November 23, 2021
How to Watch Rent a Girlfriend
There is also the option of watching Season 1 until Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 releases. You can watch Rent a Girlfriend Season 1 on Crunchyroll. You can also watch Season 1 Anime-Planet if for some reason you are able to access Crunchyroll.
The post Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for July 2022 appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Jake Cave leads Saints to victory, could be ready to rejoin Twins
With injuries on the big-league club having already severely altered the Saints’ roster this season, strict COVID rules in Canada are about to thin the ranks even further.
The Twins travel to Toronto this week, and they are expected to bring up a number of Saints players to fill in for those who are not fully vaccinated.
The Saints leave for a six-game trip to Iowa on Monday, so their lineup could look significantly different when they play the Cubs on Tuesday, or as the series progresses. The Twins start the series in Toronto on Friday.
Which players get the call will depend in part on who is fully vaccinated.
“We’re not leaving anyone back here,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said. “We assume guys will end up going up there. As coaches, we don’t have the medical records of the players, so I don’t know who is vaccinated and who is not.”
One potential candidate is outfielder Jake Cave, who hit a three-run home run on Sunday and drove in the winning run with a walk-off double in the ninth inning of the Saints’ 8-7 win over Indianapolis at CHS Field.
“You don’t like to anticipate that stuff too much,” the 30-year-old Cave said. “Anything can happen with the big-league club. That would be awesome if it happens. If not, I’ll continue to do what I’m doing down here.”
Cave also homered on Saturday and was 2 for 5 with a triple on Friday.
“I’m catching a little groove,” Cave said. “If you’re in Triple-A and you’re staying on the field and you’re doing the stuff you are supposed to do, I’ve always been a firm believer that people get their shots.”
Just as importantly, in this case, is that Cave is fully vaccinated.
“Jake’s a great player; he’s been a great player for a long time,” Gardenhire said. “He’s swinging it well now, and it’s fun when he’s swinging it well because he’s such a team leader. He always works his butt off.”
Infielder Jose Miranda was returned to the Saints on Saturday after spending the past four weeks with the Twins, but he was not in uniform on Sunday because he is expected to rejoin the Twins.
Eight players on the current Saints roster have spent time with the Twins this season. Eight members of the current Twins began the season in St. Paul. Gardenhire pointed out that the Saints sent a lot of players up last season, too, but that it feels different this year.
“Most of the guys going up there and doing really well,” he said. “Last year it seemed like a revolving door. A guy would go up for a couple days and they’d send him back down. Right now they are having success, and they want to keep them up there.”
Right-hander Austin Schulfer made his debut with the Saints on Sunday after being recalled from Triple-A Wichita, where he had an earned-run average of 0.39 in 15 appearances. He pitched two innings and allowed a run on two hits.
