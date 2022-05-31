News
4 numbers that highlight Tim Anderson’s impact on the Chicago White Sox as the All-Star shortstop heads to the IL
Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field in typical Tim Anderson fashion, hitting the ball the other way for a single.
The White Sox shortstop displayed another part of his game later in the inning, swiping second base.
The Sox will be missing that all-around game for an unspecified period after Anderson exited in the fifth with a strained right groin. After ranging to his left to field a grounder and making the throw to first, he fell to the ground in shallow center field.
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Anderson is headed to the injured list.
“If he goes down like that, you know there’s something up,” Sox infielder Danny Mendick said Sunday. “Hopefully he can get healthy and get back out there real soon.”
Anderson has a .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 40 games. His 164 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), according to fangraphs.com, ranks 11th in the majors. The stat estimates a player’s offensive contribution in total runs and adjusts that number to account for external factors such as ballpark and era. The major-league average is 100, meaning Anderson is 64% above that.
“He’s a great player, legitimately a great player,” La Russa said Sunday.
Here are four numbers that highlight Anderson’s impact.
.580 — White Sox winning percentage since 2020 with Anderson starting
Anderson is a major reason the Sox made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history in 2020 and ‘21. Since the start of the 2020 season, they are 123-89 when he’s in the starting lineup and 28-28 when he’s not, according to the Sox.
During that span, the Sox are 104-58 when Anderson gets at least one hit and 26-3 when he homers.
Anderson has excelled in the postseason too. He collected nine hits in the 2020 wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics, batting .643 in the three games. He had seven hits in last season’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, hitting .368 in four games.
15 — leadoff home runs
Anderson didn’t waste any time aiding the offense against the Los Angeles Angels on April 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, hitting José Suarez’s first pitch over the right-field wall.
It was the 15th leadoff home run in Anderson’s career and the second time he accomplished the feat this season. The first was April 24 in Minnesota.
He has hit six homers on the first pitch of a game, tied for third in major-league history, and he ranks second behind Ray Durham (20) in leadoff homers by a Sox player.
49 — 3-hit games since 2019
Anderson already had two hits during the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees when he came to bat in the eighth.
Fans at Yankee Stadium greeted him with boos throughout the game in the aftermath of Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson calling Anderson “Jackie” during the previous day’s game and the conversations that followed between Donaldson and the Sox, which resulted in the benches clearing.
There were two on and two out in the nationally televised Sunday night game, and the Sox led by two. Anderson provided insurance with a dramatic three-run home run to right, quieting the crowd.
“You’ve got to give me something to keep me motivated,” Anderson said two days later.
Anderson had another three-hit game May 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and his 49 three-hit games since 2019 are the most in baseball during that stretch, according to the Sox. The Sox are 34-15 in those games.
.326 — batting average since 2019
Anderson entered Sunday with a .326 batting average since 2019, which according to the Sox was tops in the majors during that period.
Anderson led the majors with a .335 average in 2019, finished second in the American League in 2020 (.322) and was fourth in the AL last season (.309).
Entering Monday, Anderson ranked third in the AL this year at .356.
“Tim’s a great player having a great year,” La Russa said Sunday. “Now he’s going to have to recover. Recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, just got to look around at who we send out. We’ve got a lot of guys to send out that can help win a game. That’s our attitude.”
What Happened To Ty On Heartland
A show spanning over a decade and a half, a grand total of 15 seasons; the actors growing up with the show, and countless fans who have showered their love to the series; Heartland is a series that is a comforting experience to everyone who has had the fortune of seeing it.
Almost over 15 years and 15 seasons have passed since the show premiered in 2007, but the show still goes strong with its relatable and realistic characters; believable storyline and beautiful backdrop of a ranch in the lap of lush greenery and mountains, and of course the love that the viewers have bestowed which seems to happily have no end.
Heartland Heartbreak
Since it’s inception, the series with its wholesome and relatable characters has always had a realistic and comforting yet engaging storyline, it has kept viewers emotionally invested in the story and has succeeded quite well, so much so that when Ty, a lead character and one of the most loved character dies in the beginning episode of season 14, it sent ripples of grief through the entire circle if veiwership and fans are yet to come around to it.
How did it happen? Let’s find out.
Heartland – The Beginning
Heartland, a Canadian family-comedy drama television series; is a show which originally a one off pilot project based on the popular 26 novels series – Heartland by Lauren Brook follows the story of Amy Fleming and her elder sister Louise Fleming who live with their widowed Grandfather Jack Bartlett and father Tim Fleming on their family ranch, Heartland based in Alberton along with their hired farmhand Ty Broden. The characters cruise through the highs and lows, personal battles and common challenges of running the ranch and helping horses together.
Since 2007, the show has come a long way creating a world of its own above and beyond the series it wa based on but equally endearing to its viewers as is evident by the love all the 15 seasons have got.
Cast
The cast includes Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Graham Wardle as Ty Broden( a hired farmhand later a vet and Amy’s Husband) Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris (Amy’s elder sister),Shaun Johnston as Jackson “Jack” Bartlett (Amy’s maternal grandfather and owner of Heartland ranch) ,Alisha Newton as Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris (Crawley) ( Lou’s Adopted daughter), Chris Potter as Timothy “Tim” Fleming (Amy and Lou’s grandfather) in leading roles.
The supporting cast includes Kerry James as Caleb O’Dell ( a hired farmhand in place of Ty) , Gabriel Hogan as Peter Walter Morris( Lou’s former husband), Ziya Matheson as Katie Fleming Morris ( Lou and Peter’s biological daughter) and Lucian-River Chauhan as Luke Kashani ( Amy and Ty’s foster child).
Keep Me In Your Heart
It was this episode- Keep me in your Heart, the start of the season 14 that brought the tragic news of Ty’s death.
While the building up of Ty’s reasons of death had taken place earlier in the finale episode of season 13 it was still very difficult for the fans to accept that Ty dies.
In the last episode of season 13, Ty and Amy are followed by a wolf; and in an effort to save both of them Amy gets shot by a poacher’s gun. Ty hurries her to the hospital, not realizing that he has been shot too. He also however gets better making everyone fall in a false sense of security.
In season 14, he collapses while herding Spartan, Amy’s horse to the barn. Amy rushes to him but it’s already late.
He is revealed to have died due to blood clot caused by the gunshot.
It was an episode that shook every viewer to tears and grief.
Graham Wardle And TY’s Death
It is widely known mainly due to the actor’s self proclamation that Graham Wardle; who plays Ty wanted to back out if the series in pursuit of his own personal projects. Even in season 10, he wanted a break which translated onscreen into Ty’s tour to Mongolia. After season 13, He had decided not to come back for another season to focus on his own projects. “I felt in my heart it was time to move in a new direction,” Wardle had told The Canadian Press. It is thus widely speculated with strong reasons; that the writers wanted to give Ty a satisfactory ending which was his death in the show.
Heartland – Going On
The show therefore took a turn and now focused on how Amy dealt with Ty’s death; and being a single mother in the seasons 14 and 15.
Dolphins Q&A: Which rookie will have biggest impact? Will Miami still add another key veteran?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: If you had to guess, which rookie would you say will make the biggest contributions to the team this year? — @ayopyr on Twitter
A: Channing Tindall seems like the easy, obvious choice — and there aren’t many rookies to choose from.
He was the Dolphins’ top-drafted rookie, albeit at pick No. 102 in the compensatory portion of the third round, and he filled a position of need at inside linebacker. The Dolphins still have Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley there — Roberts and Riley who were free agents this offseason and re-signed — but it was a position many figured Miami would look to upgrade, yet the team went with continuity instead of an outside free agent.
This could open up an opportunity for Tindall if he picks up the defense quickly, especially with how the Dolphins enjoy the flexibility of Baker, being able to shift him to outside linebacker for certain matchups.
The only other rookie taken earlier than the seventh round is wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. While the coaching staff is high on him, it’s hard to imagine him contributing much in 2022 given the Dolphins’ current depth on the receiving corps. Granted, one of the traits they like from him is his ability to make contested catches, so with a bigger frame at 6-foot-2, he could play a role that isn’t so much the game of the smaller, speedy Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially if Cedrick Wilson stays in the slot and Preston Williams doesn’t hold his weight as a reliable possession receiver for Miami.
In the seventh round, the Dolphins took outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson will be the third-string quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Goode’s chances of seeing defensive snaps took a hit once the Dolphins picked up veteran Melvin Ingram.
Among undrafted free agents, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch received the most guaranteed money, a sign that the Dolphins see a potential role for him as a reserve lineman. Last year, guard/tackle Robert Jones made the active roster as an undrafted rookie.
Tindall could really make a mark for the Dolphins if he can be a quality special teams contributor. The same can be said of Goode.
Q: What position do you feel needs another veteran addition to take another step? (Challenge is it can’t be center or LB) — @CXC_5 on Twitter
A: Center was the first position I thought of earlier this offseason, but if Connor Williams is working as an option there while Miami also has Michael Deiter and hasn’t made a move by this point, it’s starting to look like they may not make a free agent acquisition there.
Edge rusher would’ve probably been the other non-offensive-line choice, but now Melvin Ingram is on this team. Like Jaelan Phillips, he figures to play more as an outside linebacker standing up.
Which leads me to believe defensive end could be the pick here. After Emmanuel Ogbah, it’s Daeshon Hall as that true 3-4 end playing with two defensive tackles, and Hall hasn’t played an NFL regular-season game since 2019.
Sure, if Ogbah got hurt, there are rotations the Dolphins could put in place. Play Phillips strictly with his hand in the ground; do something similar with Ingram; increase Adam Butler’s reps and play the 295-pounder at defensive end. But having a viable backup for Ogbah could be an option.
With Eric Rowe on as a safety that could rotate in or back up the young starting tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, the Dolphins appear fine there between him and Sheldrick Redwine. If Miami were to cut Rowe for salary cap purposes, a veteran safety is plausible, but maybe the team only feels comfortable doing that if Verone McKinley proves capable as an undrafted rookie.
One can also feel free to think outside the box with this one, considering it surprised many when the Dolphins picked up Sony Michel, given the running back depth already on the roster.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
How should Dolphins fill out O-line around Armstead?
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
Our Father Documentary On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
“Our Father” is said to have one of the most disturbing storylines ever created by Netflix. It is a real-life documentary, so identifying the crime in the series as a real one, is a bit difficult for people to watch, however, it makes a strong point about the existence of such horrific incidents. The story revolves around Dr. Donald Cline, a fertility doctor. As the story unveils itself, we get to know how the doctor uses their sperm to inseminate the patients at his clinic. The period is set in the 1970s-80s in the region of Indianapolis, where the doctor replaced the sperm donors’ sperm with their own.
Trailer
Netflix released the official trailer for the movie on 14th April 2022. The trailer showed the story of a fertility doctor, who tried to play God for more than a decade. He was a respected well-known person in his community, who was held in high regard. It was in 2014, that his secrets were tried to be revealed.
The trailer also showed a mother who planned on telling her husband that their child was not his, which revealed that the doctor had also tried to replace the husband’s sperm with his own. The trailer does not clear, how many of the cases have been out there, but it says more than 50. However, the crime couldn’t be placed in a particular category and was described as a ‘sick’ game of Dr. Cline. Although this person had put his sperm inside a lot of women, without their knowledge or consent, they weren’t able to put crime down in the sexual harassment area. The movie was released on 11th May.
Cast
The cast of the movie includes Donald Cline, the fertility doctor, Jacoba Ballard, the first sibling who tried to find their father and registered about 3000 matches, Jan Shore as one of Cline’s patients, Debbie Pierce who is Jacoba’s mother, Robert Clover who is another patient of Dr. Cline, Diana Kiesher who is a patient of Dr. Cline, Liz White who is another patient, Angela Ganote, a FOX59 reporter and also the representation of several siblings like Julie Harmon, Jason Hyatt, etc.
Watch It or Skip It?
If you have taken an interest in watching true-crime series, this could be an interesting use of time. While the movie presents a terrible crime at the hands of a doctor, it also tries to spread awareness regarding the existence of such happenings. It is a definite watch-it movie that might need a bit of break in between to be relieved from the intensity of the crime.
The director of the movie is Lucie Jordan who had also created Taken at birth, based on the story of a Georgian doctor, Dr.Hicks who used to sell illegal black market babies at the back of his clinic. Our father, adds to the intensity of the presence of God’s complexity in doctors.
