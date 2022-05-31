7th Pay Commission: How much will Dearness Allowance increase this time? New update for central employees will come on today 

Hiatus is irritating, but sometimes there are no other options. The season finale of FBI was supposed to air on 24 May 2022, but the release had to be delayed due to several reasons. When the finale will air? why was it delayed? several questions are rising in our minds, but all we can do now is wait and hope for the best.

This season has blown our minds. The FBI is one of the best detective franchises with its shows. last time, we saw how the team was investigating an agent by going through his past and present; in the final, we are going into a robbery.

What Is The FBI About?

FBI is about the criminal division of the organization. The series goes over how the team members use their specific skill sets to investigate several levels of crime, including terrorism and premeditated crime. In the field, the team is led by the Special Agent, Maggie Bell.

When And Where The FBI Season 4 Finale Will Come Out?

The last episode, “Prodigal Son”, directed by Alex Chapple and written by Rick Eid, was supposed to release on May 24, 2022 on CBS. The episode was delayed and episode 12, “Under Pressure” was aired instead.

On the day the episode was supposed to air, the terrible Robb Elementary School shooting happened. According to the reports, Salvadore Rolando Ramos, an 18-year-old boy, shot his grandmother in the forehead on May 24, 2022. Later, he went to the school in Ulvade, Texas, and shot nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen people. The suspect was later found to be dead.

The season finale was supposed to have a scene with a school shooting. The story would have involved an armed robbery where a classmate of Jubal’s son would be one of the attackers. As the episode had similarities with events earlier in the day, CBS decided to not air the episode and delayed it. When asked about the release date, the authorities commented that the episode will be aired soon, implying that there may not be a possibility for the final episode being released at all.

Who Are There In The Cast?

The series has Missy Peregrym as the main protagonist Maggie Bell, the FBI Special Agent who is the leader of the team. The cast has Zeeko Zaki (O.A.), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal Valentine), Connie Nielson (Ellen Solberg), Alana de la Garza (Isobel Castille), john Boyd (Stuart Scola), and Katherine Renee Turner (Tiffany Wallace).

Previous Episode Recap

The team investigates the murder of a retired DEA agent by examining his past cases and current bouncer job, eventually discovering that the shooter is connected to a money laundering street gang. Meanwhile, Agent Wallace and Agent Chase have been paired and constantly clash over the use of an informant. Things are more complicated with Wallace assuming that Chase is privileged.

What Could We See In The Season Finale?

There will be an armed robbery at a gun store where the brother of the store owner is bludgeoned to death. The episode consists of mental health issues and mass shootings, which is why CBS delayed the episode.

