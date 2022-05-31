News
AIIMS Recruitment 2022; Check Post Name, Qualification & How to Apply
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: AIIMS Filling up the post of Research Assistant & Data Entry Operator. Eligible candidates are invited to apply for various posts sanctioned under ICMR Funded Project “Hospital Based Cancer Registry” under Department of Radiotherapy, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Age Limit upto 35 years & the last date of submission is 05th June 2022 by email. The Selection Process will be based on the official recruitment notification.
Check Other details below about AIIMS Recruitment 2022.
Qualification, Key Skills, Location & Salary for AIIMS Recruitment 2022
For Research Assistant
Project Duration- Project duration is 1 year. Initial appointment will be on contract basis for 3 months and based on performance extended for further.
Educational Qualification- Graduation with science stream (passed with >60% marks) or Master degree in science
Essential Experience- Applicants should have 2 years experience in conducting field based survey and community research projects.
Key Skills- Ability to understand medical terminology relevant to the project and enter data into the various software. As in English, Hindi and Odia.
Location- AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Proposed Salary- 30,000/- Consolidated (Rupees Thirty Thousand Only)
For Data Entry Operator
Project Duration- Project duration is 1 year. Initial appointment will be on contract basis for 3 months and based on performance extended for further.
Educational Qualification- Minimum 10+2 (passed with >60% marks) or Graduation With Diploma in Computer Application (DCA). Typing speed 30 wpm on computer test.
Essential Experience- Applicants should have 1 years experience in conducting field based survey and community research projects.
Key Skills- Ability to understand medical terminology relevant to the project and enter data into the various software. As in English, Hindi and Odia.
Location- AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Proposed Salary- 12,000/- Consolidated (Rupees Twelve Thousand Only)
How to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format with relevant documents attached by 05th June 2022 by email. Candidates should bring duly filled application form (As per the prescribed Performa) and all original certificates of educational qualifications, experience certificate along with a photo and set of photocopies at the time of interview. Date of Interview: 07th June 2022 Venue: Conference Room, 1st Floor, Academic Block, AIIMS, BBSR-751019 Time of reporting: 10:00 a.m.
News
Vikings considering re-signing WR Dede Westbrook
The Vikings are considering re-signing wide receiver Dede Westbrook, a source said Tuesday.
The source said that Westbrook, who was Minnesota’s primary punt returner last season, will work out with the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings want to get a look at Westbrook since they have a new coaching staff under Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.
If the Vikings like what they see, they could reach a deal to bring back Westbrook. However, a source said there are several other teams looking at the veteran receiver.
With the Vikings in 2021, Westbrook had 10 catches for 68 yards and returned 22 punts for 183 yards for an average of 8.3.
Westbrook played with Jacksonville from 2017-20, which included having 66 catches in both 2018 and 2019. He appeared in just two games in 2020 due to suffering a torn ACL before joining the Vikings.
Westbrook has a close relationship with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell was his position coach in Jacksonville, went to Minnesota last year and then was retained by O’Connell.
News
America’s Got Talent Season 17: Where Platform Can You Watch It Online?
By featuring genuinely amazing acts on their show, America’s Got Skill (AGT) has proven to be an influential show for people who want to show off their talent on live television. We’re blown away by the talent on display, and we’re having a great time watching the artists perform. America votes for who they believe “did the best” over the last two years, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. The judges are all exceptional, and the talent is fantastic. Terry Crews is a fantastic host this season, and he should be kept on indefinitely! The judges and participants will make you laugh, weep, boo, clap, and feel every emotion in between throughout the show. I can’t think of another show that accomplishes it.
A chance to showcase your artistic talent in front of millions of TV viewers, a panel of judges to assess your work, a million-dollar prize, and the chance to work in Vegas The range of talent on display here is impressive. The presentation began with a lot of promise and piqued our interest. On network television, the best and most diverse talent competition show. There are singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and acrobats, and only exhilarating risk acts are missing…wait, they have those too.
When Will It Release?
It will premiere its 17th season on Tuesday, May 31st. It has always been and will continue to be a favorite summer selection, so if you’re bored, now is the time to check it out. We feel there is no other television show that provides all of this. Yes, I’m singing. Yes, I’m dancing.
All About The Show
Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, as well as veteran host Terry Crews, will return to the Judges’ table. As one of the judges put it, “we’re pretty much-taking turns at every deed and activity,” and “we endure through work since it’s nature/humanity evolving. When there are no interruptions, one can return and pay close attention. We were pleased with all of the judges, particularly Simon, who has become an eye-opener for me.
This event features a wide range of talent, including some you’ve never heard of before. You never know whether you’ll be confronted with someone’s sense of greatness or if you’ll be treated to something wonderful but understated. Check to watch some of the YouTube highlights to see how many “amazing” moments this program has compared to the other shows. This show comes highly recommended, and we hope it will stimulate the resurrection of variety shows like The Carol Burnett Show and The Dean Martin Show. (I’ve watched reruns of them!)
Where To Watch?
Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, as well as veteran host Terry Crews, will return to the Judges’ table. It’s available to watch on Hulu, Netflix, and Voot.
News
No Kashmiri Could Qualify UPSC Exams: Report
Only 22 Muslims candidates qualify UPSC exams, Zero from Kashmir valley: Report
The number of Muslim candidates who qualified for the All India Civil Services exam has further declined to a little over three percent.
Not even a single candidate figures in the top hundred, the dispatch reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated those who have qualified and reached out with empathy to those who could not make it to the elite civil services list.
“Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, said the Prime Minister on microblogging site twitter.
The UPSC on Monday morning declared 685 candidates successful in the Civil Services Exam 2021. Of the 685, 244 are in a general category, 73 from the Economically Weaker Sections, 203 from Economically Weaker Sections, 105 from the Scheduled Castes, and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.
A total of six candidates qualified for the AICSE exams, not even a single candidiate from the Kashmir valley qualified.
There are only 22 Muslims figuring in the list of 685 who have qualified for the administrative services. This is the worst performance of Muslim candidates in over a decade. Last year 31 Muslims, making 4.07% of all had made it to the Civil Services list.
Show Love By Sharing This Post
