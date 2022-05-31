Finance
Are You Covered, Is Your Service Contractor Insured?
OK all you home owners out there, here is a question for you… are you Insured? Of course you are. Before even considering closing on a house it is required to obtain homeowners insurance. What about the home improvement contractor, are they insured?
Hiring a contractor to perform work at your residence is a difficult task sometimes. Who do you hire? And how do you find a reputable company? Word of mouth and referrals seem to be the most common methods for both homeowner and a company. A person’s word and recommendation seems to hold the most value when contracting for service. But you should research each company thoroughly before hiring a contractor to work on your property. Insurance, licensing and professional affiliations are very important things to consider before allowing a contractor to work at your home.
Let us look at the following example, a tree service company. Tree work is extremely dangerous. If not properly or professionally completed, a limb or piece of wood could fall onto a person, house, or structure. Or even worse, a tree climber could fall out of a tree, get hit by a fallen limb or branch, get cut by a running chainsaw, a finger smashed or lacerated, or someone could even go through a chipper. Yes, all of these things happen more than you would like to know in a given year in the tree care industry, even among the best professionals. More commonly than not, these accidents can lead to lawsuits if the contractor is not properly insured.
To protect yourself and your residence as a homeowner, it is absolutely critical to ensure that a hired service professional has the proper license, and is fully insured for their trade. You do not want to be responsible for a contractor dying, getting injured, or causing major damage to your property. Each year, there are many lawsuits against homeowners due to on the job accidents by uninsured contractors.
Don’t consider hiring the neighborhood kid to prune your trees. Think about what could happen while doing the work; the kid could cut a limb that hits a high tension line and get himself killed. Yes, believe it or not, this is a true story that happened right down the street from where I live, and happens more than it should.
Instead of hiring the cheap labor, get free estimates from a few reputable and insured tree care professionals. Workmen’s compensation and liability insurance are extremely expensive for tree service companies, or any high risk service for that matter. But it is worth it to protect yourself and your home. Before you hire, make sure you can obtain proof of insurance and license from the company. If the price is much lower than other companies that provided estimates, check that company out to make sure they can prove they have that liability and worker’s compensation insurance. Another important component when hiring a company that performs risky work is their safety culture. The company should have a full time safety professional on staff that holds regular safety meetings.
Next time you hire a service professional for work that is high risk such as a tree service company, make sure the company is licensed, fully insured, and is reputable. Choosing the right professional covers and protects you and your best interests. Today, it is more important than ever to be cautious and selective of whom you hire.
Finance
Keeping Boat Dealers Insurance Costs Low With Proper Maintenance
One of the main concerns for anyone involved in boating is the upkeep of their valuable craft during the off-season. Ensuring these expensive boats are kept safe and secure can mean big savings on boat dealers insurance, not to mention repair costs.
There is available a wide range of information specific to boating, including a variety of boat maintenance, safety and loss avoidance information, from hurricane preparations to theft prevention tips. Listed below are a few safety tips for yachts and boats that have been docked during winter months.
Maintaining a vessel during a lay up
- Marinas are a target for thieves in the winter. Be sure to remove all valuables from any boat, including electronics, tools, binoculars, fishing gear and small outboard motors, and take them home or store them safely ashore.
- Make regular inspection visits to the vessel to ensure the bilges are dry, drains are clear, mooring lines are secure and not chafing, and batteries are charged. Post emergency phone numbers in one of the boat’s windows facing the dock. If away for an extended period, arrange to have a friend or neighbor check on the boat.
- Close all seacocks. If left open, a short period of freezing weather can cause a hose to split or a strainer to crack, and the boat will sink when the weather warms up. In fresh water where muskrats may be a problem, cover or block exhaust through-hulls.
- Make certain bilge pumps and float switches are in good condition, and keep the batteries charged. Remember, though, that pumps don’t sink boats. Leaks sink boats. Inspect all hoses, valves, outdrive bellows, stuffing boxes, strainers and through-hulls, and make sure everything is ship-shape.
- Install a smoke detector and a high water alarm. If there’s a problem onboard, the alarm may be heard by neighbor or a marina employee.
- When using heaters onboard, consider using non-thermostatic “hot sticks” or “air dryers,” which are safer, use less electricity and help fight mildew by keeping air moving. Leave interior lockers open to provide more air circulation.
- Accumulating leaves, ice or snow can block cockpit drains, and the weight of snow or rainwater collecting in the cockpit can force the stern down, allowing water to enter through openings normally above the waterline. Inspect all through-hulls close to the waterline. If any of them are plastic, they can develop cracks that will allow water in if they become submerged.
- Remove sails, including roller-furled headsails, to prevent them from being damaged during a winter storm. Also, be sure all exterior canvas is well secured.
Following these simple instructions can help maintain vessels and ensure when the time comes that they are ready for the high seas.
Finance
Caution For Stocks – Ugly Jobs Report May Be a Panic Signal
The headline said it all, the unemployment rate increased to a five-year high in August. In the finer print the news was even more ominous. Job losses for June and July were worse than first thought, and in the blink of an eye 58,000 jobs disappeared. And the job losses were not limited to construction or manufacturing jobs. The professional services sector, the one sector many economists have pinned their hopes on, shed 53,000 jobs.
Our economy needs to create between 80,000 and 100,000 jobs each month just to keep pace with workforce growth. The economy has lost jobs for the last eight months, pointing to severe weakness that is just beginning to show itself in a tangible fashion.
For stock investors this means the optimism that sprung from a decline in oil and gas prices was misplaced. And it points to the one event that has been conspicuously missing from the bear market of the past ten months: a panic.
Here are five myths that have fueled optimism and kept the market from panicking:
- The worst is over for the credit crunch. That may be true for write-downs of illiquid mortgage assets, but the credit crunch is far from over. Trouble started with mortgage-related securities but now is found throughout the credit markets. Witness the Wall Street settlements with municipalities over auction-rate securities. The destruction of that market, and the losses it has created, have little to do with mortgages and everything to do with a malfunctioning credit market. Our economy needs credit to grow.
- The global economy will bolster exports and keep the US economy afloat. That argument flew out the window on September 3, 2008, when the European Union showed a contraction in the second quarter (-0.2%). That came on the heels of the British government’s announcement of zero growth in the UK (which is separate from the European Union). The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair Darling, warned that British economic conditions “are arguably the worst they’ve been in 60 years”.
- The weak dollar will also boost the export sector. See #2 above. The weak European and Asian economies have helped the dollar strengthen significantly, 8% against the Euro and 13% against the Yen. Slower foreign growth and a stronger dollar will mean slower US export growth, the only sector to show any strength in 2008.
- The stock market is down over 20% and has a historically low P/E based on 2009 earnings estimates. This is the biggest pillar in the optimists’ argument in favor of a stock recovery. Based on bottom-up 2009 “operating” earnings estimates from Standard & Poor’s, the market, using the S&P 500 index, is trading very cheaply at 11.4 times earnings. But that multiple is built on a 34% recovery in earnings for 2009, including a decidedly ambitious turnaround of $27/share from the financial sector. Analysts missed their estimates by a wide margin during the 2000-2002 bear market and everything we have seen since last July has shown that they are doing it again. If we use “reported” earnings estimates as a benchmark, which factors in the economy using a top-down approach, we calculate earnings estimates that are 37% less! The P/E on the S&P 500 is almost 20 using this earnings estimate, still well above its historical average.
- Stock market pain is focused in the financial sector and is not likely to affect other economic sectors. This one is just like Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke’s pronouncement in February 2007 that there would be no spill over from the subprime mortgage area. The bond market is screaming a huge warning to stock investors. Standard & Poor’s estimates that 4.9% of all speculative grade bond issuers will default in the next 12 months, with a 20% chance that the default rate will exceed 8%! With a record 23% of all high-yield bonds rated as speculative that is a huge amount of defaults. For stock investors, a bond default is usually the precursor to bankruptcy. A substantial increase in bankruptcies will put real fear into stock investors, a fear that there is no safe place in any stock market sector or industry.
In the past five recessions the S&P 500 has declined an average of 36% peak to trough. It has taken an average of 1.6 years to find that bottom. We are only ten months from the October 2007 peak and the S&P 500 is down only 21%. Previous recession bear markets also featured more than a few panics. Based on those averages, and the five points above, investors should be very cautious in the months ahead.
Finance
What A Title Company Can Do For You
A title company is an organization that identifies any liens and problems with this important document, in order to make a property closing as smooth as possible, while also making sure the purchase is handled properly. Once a buyer has decided on the home he or she wishes to buy, they go to the closing, where a title company is hired to do a title search. Without this step, someone could end up buying a home, only to have the transaction derailed by one of many possible complications. This can all have an adverse affect on the closing, when the time comes.
The purpose of the title search is to make sure the document is “free and clear.” This means there aren’t any outstanding debts owned on the property, including back taxes and mechanical liens, as well as second mortgages. This is so important because, once the property is transferred to the new owner, that new owner is responsible for all debts associated with the home. Obviously, doing this type of search after the home has been purchased is not the way to go.
Once everything is checked, the buyer will find him or herself at the closing, where there is an enormous amount of paperwork to be done. Again, having the title company there can be very helpful, especially if the paperwork gets confusing or any questions come up. Most of these companies are accustomed to helping buyers and sellers jump through all of the hoops associated with a transfer of property. It is nearly inconceivable to imagine slogging through all of the paperwork without the guidance that a professional team can offer.
Most title companies recommend title insurance, which protects buyers and lenders as well. Basically, if there is flawed paperwork or the company makes some kind of an error in their assessment, the insurance kicks in to protect everyone involved. Insurance may seem like an unnecessary luxury, or even a modern inconvenience, but when it comes right down to it there’s just no substitute for the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have done everything possible to protect your investment.
Choosing which company to go with is often done the usual way, by referral. Sometimes an agent will recommend the company they have worked with in the past; and sometimes a buyer will search through all of the available companies and choose the one with the highest ratings. In rare cases there will be interviews.
So, in conclusion, the ultimate purpose of a title company is to help everyone involved in the transfer of a home to accomplish their goals as easily as possible. Some people choose to do document searches independently and later regret it, realizing that they should have left it to the experts. The ultimate goal is to get the deal closed on your investment, and to know it’s been done right; there simply is no substitute for this kind of company when it comes to making it all happen masterfully.
