Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car wreck at 25

Some shows go on and on forever and don’t stop. Then there are some shows which end abruptly when we don’t want them to end. We can confidently say that Bull is one of those shows. The courtroom drama has had us on edge for about six years now, and we didn’t want it to end. Well, good things don’t last forever. Will there be another season of Bull?

We can only hope for the best. Will there be a spin-off? Or a television film, like Prison Break? Now that is a possibility.

Read further to know more!

What Is Bull About?

The American legal drama premiered in 2016 on CBS. It was inspired by the early life of Dr Phil McGraw, one of the executive producers.

Bull follows the life of Dr Jason Bull, who is a psychologist and a trial science expert. He heads the jury consulting firm Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC). His job is to select the right jurors and help the lawyers pass over the right argument. Bull uses his intelligence and tactics to win the case for his clients.

Each episode has a unique story, with the continuation of the main characters’ personal lives. The series concluded with a two-part finale. Courtroom drama has stirred its audience with its rush and intense scenes for about six years.

How Many Seasons Of Bull Are There?

Bull has six seasons and a total of 125 episodes. The show first premiered on 20 September 2016. The show has recently concluded its sixth season on 26 May 2022.

Who Are There In The Show “Bull”?

Bull has the NCIS star Michael Weatherly in the main role as Dr Jason Bull, with the character being inspired by the early career of Dr Phil McGraw’s executive producer. Bull also has Freddy Rodriguez as a former NYC prosecutor and TAC’s in-house counsel, Benjamin Colon; Geneva Carr as the second-in-command of TAC, Marissa Morgan; Christopher Jackson as the guy who prepares the clients for court, Chester Palmer; Jamie Lee Kirchner as the team’s lead investigator, Danielle James; Anabelle Attanasio as the team’s computer expert, Cable McCrory; MacKenzie Meehan as a cyber expert hired for Cable’s position, Taylor Rentzel; and Yara Martinez as Bull’s ex-wife, Isabella Colon.

Will There Be Any More Seasons Of Bull?

Bull has officially ended with its sixth season. It was declared in early 2022 that the sixth season would be the final season of Bull. The show’s creators, Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio, have not said anything yet about potential spin-offs. Maybe there will be something in the future, but nothing has been announced.

Where Can We Watch Bull?

Bull is available for watching on Voot via subscription.

Thus, this is the end of the TV show Bull as we know it. Let’s hope there will be some spin-off shows or a television film featuring our favorite characters for the last time!

