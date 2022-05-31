News
Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car wreck at 25
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died Monday morning in a car accident in Dallas. He was 25.
The former first-round pick’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed Gladney’s death to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said in a statement.
A 26-year-old female passenger was also killed.
Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 out of TCU.
He was charged with assaulting his former girlfriend in April 2021 and released several months later.
Gladney was found not guilty in March 2022 and signed with the Cardinals soon after.
“We are devastated to learn Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”
News
Is Bull Renewed For Another Season
Some shows go on and on forever and don’t stop. Then there are some shows which end abruptly when we don’t want them to end. We can confidently say that Bull is one of those shows. The courtroom drama has had us on edge for about six years now, and we didn’t want it to end. Well, good things don’t last forever. Will there be another season of Bull?
We can only hope for the best. Will there be a spin-off? Or a television film, like Prison Break? Now that is a possibility.
Read further to know more!
What Is Bull About?
The American legal drama premiered in 2016 on CBS. It was inspired by the early life of Dr Phil McGraw, one of the executive producers.
Bull follows the life of Dr Jason Bull, who is a psychologist and a trial science expert. He heads the jury consulting firm Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC). His job is to select the right jurors and help the lawyers pass over the right argument. Bull uses his intelligence and tactics to win the case for his clients.
Each episode has a unique story, with the continuation of the main characters’ personal lives. The series concluded with a two-part finale. Courtroom drama has stirred its audience with its rush and intense scenes for about six years.
How Many Seasons Of Bull Are There?
Bull has six seasons and a total of 125 episodes. The show first premiered on 20 September 2016. The show has recently concluded its sixth season on 26 May 2022.
Who Are There In The Show “Bull”?
Bull has the NCIS star Michael Weatherly in the main role as Dr Jason Bull, with the character being inspired by the early career of Dr Phil McGraw’s executive producer. Bull also has Freddy Rodriguez as a former NYC prosecutor and TAC’s in-house counsel, Benjamin Colon; Geneva Carr as the second-in-command of TAC, Marissa Morgan; Christopher Jackson as the guy who prepares the clients for court, Chester Palmer; Jamie Lee Kirchner as the team’s lead investigator, Danielle James; Anabelle Attanasio as the team’s computer expert, Cable McCrory; MacKenzie Meehan as a cyber expert hired for Cable’s position, Taylor Rentzel; and Yara Martinez as Bull’s ex-wife, Isabella Colon.
Will There Be Any More Seasons Of Bull?
Bull has officially ended with its sixth season. It was declared in early 2022 that the sixth season would be the final season of Bull. The show’s creators, Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio, have not said anything yet about potential spin-offs. Maybe there will be something in the future, but nothing has been announced.
Where Can We Watch Bull?
Bull is available for watching on Voot via subscription.
Thus, this is the end of the TV show Bull as we know it. Let’s hope there will be some spin-off shows or a television film featuring our favorite characters for the last time!
News
What Happened To Bobbi Sparks On Young Sheldon
Have you ever wondered about plot holes that have never been resolved or some characters in a show never to be found again? Well, Bobbi Sparks is one of those characters from Young Sheldon. Ever since she appeared in the first season, she was never seen again.
She appeared for just one episode, even though she was supposed to be Sheldon’s neighbour. His family plays an important role in the series in the first few seasons, but we never see her. Why?
Young Sheldon is a massively hit television series like its parent show, The Big Bang Theory. Read below to find out more!
What Is The Show “Young Sheldon”?
Young Sheldon acts as a prequel to the TV series The Big Bang Theory. It follows the life of a young Sheldon Cooper and his family. It shows how raising a genius can be more difficult than being a genius.
The show takes place in the 1980s, when a nine-year-old, Sheldon, is attending high school and facing problems adjusting to the social world. According to him, people do not care about Newtonian physics, making his life more difficult. The series shows how Sheldon grows up to be the man we see as the main character in The Big Bang Theory.
As of now, Young Sheldon has five seasons and a total of 105 episodes. It airs on CBS.
Who Is Bobbi Sparks?
Bobbi Sparks is the sister of Billy Sparks and the daughter of Herschel and Brenda Sparks. She is the next-door neighbor of Sheldon and his family. She has appeared hardly in one episode: season 1, episode 17, “Jiu-Jitsu, Bubble Wrap and Yoo-Hoo”. We see her as a bully who slaps Sheldon, steals his lunch money, and injures his knee. Sheldon even paid Missy to make her go away, but his plan backfires.
As to her whereabouts, as of now, nobody has said anything. Ever since the mentioned episode, she has rarely been mentioned. Did she go with Herschel? But even her father divorced in the fourth season, and she has been missing since the first.
Maybe it’s for good since she bullied Sheldon, his sister befriended her, and his parents had no idea how to handle it.
Who Are There In The Series?
The series stars Iain Armitage as the main protagonist Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy in science. He has difficulties growing up due to his inability to adjust to the social world.
The list of main characters also includes Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother, Mary Tucker Cooper; lance Barber as Sheldon’s father, George Cooper Sr.; Montana Jordan as Sheldon’s older brother, George Cooper Jr.; Raegan Revord as Melissa Cooper, Sheldon’s twin sister; and Annie Potts as Sheldon’s grandmother, Constance Tucker.
Jim Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, acts as the narrator of the series.
Are There Going To Be More Seasons Of Young Sheldon?
Young Sheldon was renewed for the fifth, sixth and seventh seasons in early 2021. The fifth season has concluded recently on May 19, 2022.
News
Royce Lewis lands on injured list, but plans for him to move around field unlikely to change
DETROIT — The Twins’ Royce Lewis experiment — the one in which they decided to move the shortstop prospect around the field — is on hold indefinitely.
Lewis, recalled from Triple-A on Sunday morning, left Sunday’s game early after colliding with the outfield wall chasing down a ball in center field. That play landed him on the injured list — Jose Miranda was recalled to take his spot on the roster — with what the Twins are currently calling a bone bruise.
Manager Rocco Baldelli indicated Monday morning that the Twins will put Lewis “through some more testing,” as they continue to assess Lewis’s right knee, which he had surgically repaired last season. Lewis tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Feb. 2021, requiring season-ending surgery before the season even began.
“I’m glad it wasn’t worse initially to say the least,” Baldelli said of Lewis’s diagnosis. “But a bone bruise can still lead to some significant pain and time before a guy is going to be back at 100 percent. So we’re going to play it day by day. We were very glad to hear it was nothing more than that initially, but we are going to continue to monitor him.”
Lewis, 22, remained back in the Twin Cities when the Twins headed out on their road trip after Sunday’s game. While the Twins will be without him for an unknown period of time, Baldelli said the injury does not change the team’s plans for him when he returns. While Lewis appears destined to be the Twins’ shortstop of the future, he is currently blocked at the position by Carlos Correa, and the Twins have showed a willingness to move him around the field.
During his first stint in the majors earlier this month while Correa was on the IL, Lewis played only shortstop. But upon his return to Triple-A, the Twins had him play third base, left field and center field in addition to his primary position.
That figures to remain the same once he’s healthy again — Lewis is hitting .300 with two home runs in his 12 games — as the Twins find ways to get the top prospect into the lineup.
“He has played outfield before. It’s not like he’s never touched the outfield in his life. There are a lot of guys that never play a day in the outfield and move to the outfield and they’re fine. He would be fine 99 percent of the time as well out there, so I don’t have any hesitation to put him out there again when he’s back and ready,” Baldelli said. “I think it’s more of an unfortunate individual play.”
GRAY UPDATE
The Twins are already without one of their top starters — Joe Ryan (as well as outfielder Gilberto Celestino) remains in Minnesota on the COVID-19 injured list — and now, they might be losing another one.
Sonny Gray, who left Sunday’s start early with pectoral soreness, is still bothered by the issue, and Baldelli suggested a trip to the injured list could be in his future.
“Today and tomorrow will probably be, it’ll probably be a big couple of days as far as just in general … it’s going to go next way or the other here in the next couple days,” Gray said. “I am sore today, so I think the next probably 24 to 48 hours is probably the biggest, most important time.”
BRIEFLY
Max Kepler (quadriceps) was out of the lineup on Monday, but Baldelli said he is doing well and he is hopeful that Kepler will be able to play in one game during Tuesday’s doubleheader. If he can’t, Baldelli said it would be “hard for him to be active.” … Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa had scheduled days off on Monday. Baldelli said he normally tries to stagger their days off, but playing 18 games in 17 days was a factor, as is the doubleheader on Tuesday. … Tuesday’s doubleheader was originally scheduled for the Saturday after the all-star break in July, but it was moved when the schedule was adjusted to add in lockout makeup games.
