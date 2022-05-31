Finance
Arrested for Trafficking in Oxycodone Or Hydrocodone
As a Fort Lauderdale criminal defense attorney, I have received dozens of phone calls from individuals whose family members were recently arrested for Trafficking in Oxycodone or in Hydrocodone in Florida. Inevitably, each individual asks the same three questions:
1. (My brother) takes oxycodone (or hydrocodone) to alleviate back pain. He was only arrested with a few pills. How can he be charged with “Trafficking?”
2. Is the minimum penalty for Trafficking in Oxycodone or Trafficking in Hydrocodone really three (3) years in prison? and
3. Why is (my brother) being held on such a high bond?
Florida Statute 893.135(1)(c) reads in part: Any person who knowingly sells, purchases, manufactures, delivers, or brings into this state, or is knowingly in ACTUAL OR CONSTRUCTIVE POSSESSION of four (4) grams of more of oxycodone or hydrocodone or four (4) grams or more of ANY MIXTURE CONTAINING oxycodone or hydrocodone commits a felony of the first degree punishable by up to thirty years in prison.
If the quantity involved:
1. is four (4) grams or more, but less than fourteen (14) grams, such person shall be sentenced to a mandatory term of imprisonment of three (3) years, and the defendant shall be ordered to pay a fine of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00).
2. is fourteen (14) grams or more, but less than twenty-eight (28) grams, such person shall be sentenced to a mandatory term of imprisonment of fifteen (15) years, and the defendant shall be ordered to pay a fine of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00).
3. is twenty-eight (28) grams or more, but less than thirty (30) kilograms, such person shall be sentenced to a mandatory term of imprisonment of twenty-five (25) years, and the defendant shall be ordered to pay a fine of five-hundred thousand dollars ($500,000.00).
The Florida Legislature designated any individual in possession of four (4) grams or more of oxycodone or hydrocodone OR four (4) grams or more of any mixture containing oxycodone or hydrocodone guilty of trafficking in drugs, regardless of whether the individual was using oxycodone or hydrocodone for their own personal use. The criminal charge is based upon the TOTAL WEIGHT of the drugs, even though each pill likely contains both illegal and legal substances (i.e. Acetaminophen). For example, if one (1) “Lortab” pill weighs 650 mg (although it only contains ten (10) mg of hydrocodone), then seven (7) “Lortab” pills constitutes trafficking (650 mg x 7 pills = 4.6 grams).
Trafficking or Possession charges can be avoided or reduced, however, if the arrestee can show that the specific drug seized by law enforcement was lawfully obtained from a practitioner or pursuant to valid prescription. Oftentimes, upon a criminal defense attorney’s request, the State Attorney’s Office will ask their chemist to compare the milligrams of the drug and ID numbers engraved on the drug with the milligrams listed on the prescription and the ID numbers of the pharmacy that dispensed the prescription to ensure an exact match. Accordingly, individuals arrested with “black market” pills or pills obtained from friends or neighbors will not be able to prove that the pills were lawfully obtained, even if the individual has a valid prescription for the same drug. Additionally, even an individual is self-medicating Oxycodone or Hydrocodone for a legitimate injury, the State of Florida does not deem this “excuse” as a valid defense.
The standard bond for trafficking in drugs is typically in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, or at least comparable to the fine required under the relevant trafficking statute. Oftentimes, an experienced criminal defense attorney can negotiate reduced bond conditions with the State Attorney’s Office or file a Motion to Reduce Bond with the Court.
In the event you or a family member is arrested for Trafficking in Oxycodone or Trafficking in Hydrocodone, immediately contact an experienced criminal defense attorney. As mentioned previously, the crime of Trafficking in Oxycodone or Trafficking in Hydrocodone carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence. A minimum mandatory prison sentence means that the Judge cannot waive the prison sentence (barring certain limited exceptions); only the State Attorney’s Office can waive the prison sentence.
The author Philip M. Snyder is a founding partner of Lyons, Snyder & Collin, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fort Lauderdale criminal defense lawyer Philip M. Snyder handles all criminal defense matters including drug trafficking, economic crime, domestic violence, and driving while under the influence. Fort Lauderdale personal injury attorney Marc P. Lyons handles all personal injury cases, including auto accidents, wrongful death and slip and fall
Fort Lauderdale family law attorney, Sean L. Collin, handles all family law issues including divorce, child custody and alimony.
The Fort Lauderdale law firm of Lyons, Snyder & Collin, P.A. is located at 312 Southeast 17th Street, Third Floor, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316. Telephone: 954.462.8035. http://www.lyonssnyder.com.
How To Get Clear Skin – Quickly Get The Smooth, Glowing Skin You Have Always Dreamed About
Are you embarrassed about your skin? Do you seem to have a new pimple every time you look in the mirror? Are you finding it impossible to get your complexion under control? You are not alone in the question of how to get clear skin. It is possible to quickly get the smooth, glowing skin you dream about.
Most people just don’t know where to get started in clearing their skin. They usually don’t even know what is causing their breakouts. It is important to first know what causes acne before you can know how to get clear skin and start treating it correctly. There are many myths about what causes problem skin, but how do you know what is fact and what is fiction?
The answer isn’t in spending lots of money on every acne product sitting on the shelves of the store. The answer is in understanding how to get clear skin and how to keep it clear forever. It involves educating yourself.
Tea tree oil is one of the most effective antibacterial products you can use on your skin. Apply the oil at night and leave it on until morning to quickly get rid of zits.
Aloe vera can also help to speed the healing of pimples and make them appear smaller and less noticeable as you get rid of them. Ice will decrease the inflammation and redness, also.
Acne treatments will only work if you apply the steps and modify your lifestyle as needed to clear your skin. It will take work, but there is no miracle cure for problem skin. It takes motivation and dedication to doing what it takes to keep your skin healthy and glowing. If you are willing to do the work, you will learn how to get clear skin that will last the rest of your lifetime.
RV Buying- New Versus Used
Cost is one of the main factors concerning new versus used RV’s, but there are several other factors to consider too. If you’re only going to use the RV two weeks out of the year, a used RV might be your best decision. On the other hand, if you are planning on going fulltiming or traveling cross country, a new RV with a full warranty would be a better choice.
Speaking of warranty, if you do decide a used RV is your best choice, check to see if there is any type of warranty available. If you buy a used RV from a private owner it is normally AS IS with no warranty. This is true with many RV dealers too. Replacing an RV refrigerator or other major appliance can be very costly. Most RV dealers will offer an extended service plan or contract if the used RV meets the service plan criteria. You can also purchase these plans from RV clubs and reputable websites on the Internet. The age of the unit will factor into the cost of the plan but you should be able to negotiate with the dealer concerning a service plan. Make sure you read all of the fine print and understand exactly what is covered and what is not covered in any type of service plan or contract you purchase. Many times service plans offer different levels of coverage based on the cost of the plan. You also want to be sure that other RV dealers and repair facilities will honor the service plan you purchase. It won’t do you any good if you need repairs while you’re traveling and nobody will honor the plan.
Another factor to consider between buying new or used is how long you plan to keep the RV. What I mean by this is if you buy an RV with the thought in mind that as soon as you get your next pay raise you’re going to upgrade to a larger RV, it would be best to consider buying used. RV’s depreciate, they do not appreciate. If you buy a new RV and trade or sell it within the first couple of years you will lose a substantial amount of money. In many cases a used RV has already suffered the brunt of the depreciation and you don’t stand to lose as much if you get rid of it sooner. This of course will depend on how much you pay for the used RV. Most RV dealers use the NADA guide for Recreation Vehicles to determine used RV pricing, http://www.nada.com.
Used RV prices are based on the age of the unit, the condition, options and mileage, if it’s a motorized RV’s. The NADA guide has wholesale and retail pricing for used RV’s, and all NADA pricing assumes the RV is in good condition, and proper working order. Ask to see the NADA price for the unit you are considering purchasing or look it up on the Internet. For accurate figures you will need to know the make, model, year, options and for gasoline motorhomes, the chassis manufacturer and mileage. You wouldn’t pay full Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for a new RV, so you shouldn’t pay full NADA retail price for a used RV either. Some used RV’s are in more of a demand than others, but if the used RV is in good condition and everything operates properly a fair price would be somewhere between NADA wholesale and retail price.
Another consideration when thinking about purchasing a used RV is the finance terms and interest rates. Because the RV is used, banks offer shorter finance terms and higher interest rates compared to new RV financing. See the finance section of this chapter for more information.
If you decide to purchase a used RV make sure that all of the systems and appliances operate properly, and that there is no type of hidden damage that can’t easily be seen. Damage caused by water leaks can be hard to detect and extremely costly to repair. If you are not knowledgeable about RV’s you should take someone with you who is, to inspect the unit you are considering purchasing. It may be possible to hire somebody to thoroughly inspect the unit before you buy it. Most RV dealers will give you a walk through orientation of the RV and demonstrate that everything is operating properly. I recommend that you purchase an RV training video on the type of RV you are buying and view it prior to the scheduled walk through. You will have a much better understanding of how everything works and you can ask more targeted questions.
Be sure to consider the cost, how you plan to use the RV, warranty, and how long you plan to keep the RV when deciding whether to buy new or used.
Happy Camping,
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101
Making a Decision to Move From Self-Employment to Employment
Many people start their careers by looking for employment after college and then later leaving their jobs for their own businesses. This is because employment enables them to raise capital, interact with potential customers and get business ideas which would be pertinent for their personal business to prosper.
There are times when a self employed person may experience difficulties in their business and may need to go back to employment. With the world’s economy experiencing recession, many small businesses have had to close and the business owners have had to seek alternative ways to make ends meet.
Some of the difficulties experienced by self employed persons are lack of proper planning, insufficient capital, and economic recessions. Lack of credit facilities as well as inappropriate business choice and location may also lead to business failure. Research has shown that ninety percent of new businesses fail in their first attempt.
It is therefore important to be flexible and make necessary adjustments in a failing business before it goes under. When an entrepreneur decides to go back to employment, he needs to have goals on how long he intends to be in the employment, how much capital he needs before going back to his business and whether he will run his business alongside employment.
Going by the old saying, “Once bitten twice shy”, a businessman who goes back to employment knows better than to fail a second time. It takes a brave person to make a come back into the murky field of self employment.
All said and done, the best way to make money and attain financial freedom is by being persistent in whatever business venture you pursue. Leaving your business and accepting to be employed may just give your business the come back it needs.
