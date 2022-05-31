News
ASK IRA: How Sunday’s Heat loss still proved to be a heartening, heartwarming net gain
Q: Ira, Sunday’s game made me feel both sad as well as proud.
My wife had a major stroke two years ago and I became her primary caregiver. Because she is paralyzed, cannot speak and cannot swallow solid food, every few hours I have to tube feed her or administer her medicines through her tube after I crushed them. I am basically unable to leave the house 24/7 except for short trips to the market or pharmacy.
The Heat became my only source of enjoyment. Because of my wife’s schedule, my schedule became go to sleep at 8:30 p.m. and get up around 4:30 a.m.
Since I couldn’t watch most of the games, my DVR got a good workout. I would wake up early, open your articles to see who won, and then watch the games if it sounded like a good game.
Games 4 and 5, I didn’t even bother watching. I was so happy after Game 6 because I thought for sure with our injuries and the way we were playing, we didn’t have a chance. I let out a huge roar, luckily I didn’t wake up my wife.
Thanks to the Heat for making this season so enjoyable for me. I believe if we were a little less banged up, we would be playing Steph Curry instead of Boston.
Thank you also for all of the interesting and insightful stories you gave me to read and keep my mind on something else besides my wife’s health situation. Even though we didn’t win it all, I am so grateful. – Rich, Plantation.
A: When people ask why sports? This is why sports.
I am touched, and I am sure the Heat are touched, as well.
Sometimes it can seem so silly and simple, a bunch of grown men running around in short pants throwing a ball through a circle.
But sports can also make us more alive, part of something bigger, allow us to drift to a place where we can engage in something collective, often while feeling somewhat alone.
And it also is why Pat Riley was wrong, very wrong, when he posited there is only winning and misery.
Sunday, and even this Heat season-long journey, showed there could be winning and fulfillment.
The season ended with a loss, as it does in the playoffs for all but one team.
But I don’t think it is a season that left many for a loss.
Godspeed to you and your wife.
(I think we’ll leave it at just one question today, to appreciate the impact of sports beyond peeves about play calling, officiating, bias, trades, free agency, etc.)
()
Group with new funding model for Catholic education adopts school on St. Paul’s East Side
Early in the morning in November 2019, Inna Collier Paske, principal of St. Pascal Regional School, had a vision.
Her school’s enrollment was dropping fast, and so was financial support from parishioners.
“God talked to me at that time. He asked me why I work at St. Pascal, and I said it’s because I want to share my faith,” she said.
His message, she said, was to “focus on God” and the rest will fall into place.
School officials came up with four pillars for the East Side school to live by: “Believe, Learn, Love and Connect.” Students posted strong test scores, even during the coronavirus pandemic.
And earlier this month, the school was welcomed into a consortium that should secure St. Pascal’s future at a time when many Catholic schools have been forced to close.
“It was just amazing for me to see how it all unfolded,” Collier Paske said.
CONSORTIUM
The consortium, Ascension Catholic Academy, was created in 2016 with major support from the GHR Foundation, founded by commercial real estate developer Gerald Rauenhorst and his wife, Henrietta. The pair, in life and in death, have applied much of their philanthropy to supporting Catholic education.
The foundation, now run by their daughter, Amy Goldman, sought in 2015 to establish a new model for funding Catholic schools.
As membership at urban Catholic parishes has dwindled and grown increasingly diverse, their ability to financially support their associated schools has diminished. The Ascension model relies heavily on philanthropists and corporate donors as well as individuals, who altogether cover around 95 percent of the cost of running Ascension’s schools.
Families at the consortium’s three schools – St. Peter Claver in St. Paul and Ascension and St. John Paul II in Minneapolis – all pay something to attend, but it’s little relative to the schools’ overall costs.
“New models were going to be needed … in order to sustain and make viable urban Catholic schools,” said Patricia Stromen, the consortium’s president. “GHR has a long history of supporting urban Catholic schools and wanting them to have excellence education and be sustainable.”
By joining the consortium, St. Pascal offloads administrative duties, such as human resources, accounting, marketing, communications and fundraising.
Collier Paske said it will allow her to focus on academics and supporting staff and families. She also hopes to add more opportunities for students, with expanded busing and clubs during summer and after-school.
Most of those enrolled at Ascension schools are students of color, and many are not Catholic.
Equity in education has been central to Ascension’s mission since it was created, but Stromen said the murder of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic have further opened their eyes to what their students go through.
“The additional uncovering of racism in the last two years has helped us as an organization understand how to more deeply be in relationship with those we serve” and to invite donors to support that work, she said. “Our donors have been extraordinarily generous over the past two years.”
Who Plays Enzo In Stranger Things 4?
Stranger Things is a television-recurring Netflix original series by the Duffer brothers. The show is a science fiction, horror drama that first aired in July 2016. It has 3 seasons completely out and 4th season volume II will be out on July 1, 2022. The show has a massive fan base and an enormous audience all across the world. It is one of the most well-respected, anticipated, and skillfully made shows. It won’t be an exaggeration to call it a milestone in pop culture. Season 4 Volume I was released on 27 May 2022. The world of Stranger Things is set in the 80s as of now.
Who Is Enzo In Stranger Things Season 4?
Who is Enzo? As season 4 starts, Joyce gets mail, a big box with Russian stamps on the top. Inside the box is a Russian Doll in a traditional Russian outfit and Russian folk music plays, with a crack in the body. She immediately contacts Murry, who advises her to keep a safe distance.
However, she smashes the doll which she does, and finds a letter inside. The letter is cut and paste of letters from different places and it says that Hopper is alive and to save him, they need to pay up. Murray is suspicious but Joyce tells him that Enzo is the name of the place they were going on a date and it is Hopper telling them that they can trust “Enzo”. Joyce with Murry’s help talks to “Enzo” who asks her to get $ 40,000 and travel to Alaska to hand it over to a pilot who would, in turn, go to Russia to pick Hopper up.
Who is Enzo?
Enzo turns out to be a prison guard named Dmitri Antonov. Dmitri has a family and when Hopper offers him a lot of money in exchange for his freedom. However, he agrees to let Hopper free but soon Yuri, the pilot betrays them. Then Dmitri along with Hopper ends up back in the prison. He and Hopper manage to create a friendship and bond inside the scary prison as they bond over their families and their kids among other things. Dmitri has a lot of respect for Hopper as he sees how strong Hopper is to make it out of the prison and later when Hopper fights fearlessly with the Demogorgon and maybe even defeats it.
Who Plays Dmitri Antonov?
Dmitri Antonov is played by the very impressive and gifted actor Tom Wlaschiha. Tom Wlaschiha is a German actor. Tom was 17 when he traveled to the United States and remained there for a year. He studied English and learned theater. He speaks multiple languages like French, Italian and Russian, along with German and English. However, he started doing German cinema soon after and appeared in mostly smaller and supporting roles in German movies. He joined the cast of Stranger Things in 2021 to play the role of Dmitri Antonov in Stranger Things season 4.
Why Does Tom Seem So Familiar?
Tom Wlaschihe is a well-accomplished actor with a career full of brilliant roles. He has been part of many amazing projects but he is most probably recognized for his eerie role of Jaqen H’ghar in the world’s one of the most successful and famous series, Game of Thrones. Nonetheless, he has played the man of many faces in multiple seasons of Game of Thrones. Along with equally tremendous Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. He is also known for his roles in series like Crossing Lines, Das Boot, Jack Ryan, etc, and movies like Rose Island, Berlin Falling, Resistance, etc.
The post Who Plays Enzo In Stranger Things 4? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Does Max Die In Stranger Things Season 4?
Stranger Things is an American recurring Netflix original series. It first premiered in July 2016 with season 1 and has 4 successful seasons, Volume 1 was released on 27 May 2022. It blows people away as only Stranger Things can. People are on edge and eagerly waiting for Volume II of the saga. Season 5 is supposed to be the last season as creators, the Duffer Brothers have conveyed but this can change as it has many times before. The series is a global phenomenon with people from various countries, loving and supporting it. volume II of season 4 of Stranger Things releases July 1, 2022.
Who Is Max?
It was the 1980s, in the usually sleepy town of Hawkins, four young boys and a super-powered mysterious girl set off on a journey. As one of the kids, Will Byers goes missing and Will’s mother Joyce and Police Chief Hopper along with the whole town try to find Will but little do they know that Will is inside a dark dimension, right beneath the town called, Upside Down. With the help of Eleven, the super-powered girl, these kids save the world and rescue Will. That is just the first season as in the second season, with Eleven missing the boys befriending another girl named Max Mayfield.
She along with her mother, Step-brother Billy and Step-father becomes part of this scary and crazy world. Max is a redhead, no bullshit, tom-boy kid who loves skating and playing arcade games. She later becomes Lucas’s girlfriend and a prominent member in defeating the evil forces in Hawkins. At the end of season 3, she witnesses a mind flayer possessed by Billy die and is horrified by the incident.
Does Max Die In Season 4?
With Vecna targeting people with troubled pasts and traumatic histories, Max becomes one of his targets. Max is having a hard time dealing with witnessing the horrifying death of Billy by the Mindflayer and complains about headaches, nightmares, and terrifying visions. She breaks up with Lucas and closes off from everyone completely. She and her mother are having a hard time also from the fact that Billy’s father left them with nothing as Max’s mother takes on a lot of jobs for their survival but also takes up drinking. All this leads to Max almost being killed by Vecna but is saved by her friends. So yes, Max doesn’t die, yet because only Volume one is out yet anything else is to be seen after July 1.
How Does Max Survive?
Nancy and Maya pay a visit to the vaccine’s first victim and find out that during the attack, his favorite song was playing and come to the conclusion that they need to make Max listen to her favorite song, Running Up That Hill (Deal with God) by Kate Bush. It is because music can connect to the parts of the brain, and words can’t. And this proves successful as Max survives even after Vecna takes her to his destroyed house’s upside-down version,
Who Plays Max In Stranger Things?
Max Mayfield is played by the talented actress, Sadie Sink. Sadie is an American actress who is also known for Ziggy Berman in the Netflix horror film trilogy Fear Street. Sadie is also a Broadway star who has worked in theaters as a kid. The 20 years old actress was also recently seen in the music video of Taylor’s version of All too well, a 110-minute version portraying Taylor Swift herself.
The post Does Max Die In Stranger Things Season 4? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
