Billionaire Tim Draper On What Will Trigger The Next Bitcoin Bull Market
Bitcoin has been on a bear path given its recent movements and it’s no secret that the digital asset is well out of the bull market. This has sparked speculations as to what will actually trigger another bull rally for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Billionaire Tim Draper who has always been vocal when it comes to his thoughts about the crypto market has weighed in on this and put forward what he believes will be the defining factor for the next bitcoin bull market.
Women Are The Key
It is no surprise that more women are moving into the market. Even though males still disproportionately dominate crypto investing, the number of women moving into the space has been on the rise, reaching as high as one in every three investors now being a woman. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go when it comes to bringing more women into crypto and billionaire Tim Draper believes that they will drive the next bitcoin rally.
Draper bases this on the fact that women command an immense purchasing power and if they were to bring this power into the bitcoin market, it will trigger another rally for the digital asset. He is not very far off with this assessment given that he said that women control approximately 80% of retail spending.
BTC recovers above $30,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Women, who only currently make up 30% of all crypto investors in the United States, are still yet to move into the market en masse compared to their male counterparts, who by comparison possess less retail purchasing power. The factors behind this disparity usually come down to the fact that males are said to be risk-takers compared to women. Hence, are more comfortable playing in a relatively new space with little to no regulation.
Driving Bitcoin To $250K
Draper’s analysis of more women moving into the market could mean that bitcoin will hit new all-time highs. He puts forward where he believes that the price of the digital asset may end up and that number came out to $250,000.
However, the billionaire explains another factor that will drive the price to this point. Alongside more adoption from women, he cites adoption from merchants who save more money when they accept bitcoin compared to credit cards.
He notes that once the cryptocurrency becomes more widely accepted as a form of payment, it will drive more women to own bitcoin wallets and buy things with BTC. “Then you’re going to see a Bitcoin price that’ll just blow right through my $250,000 estimate,” the billionaire added.
Featured image from Blockchain Journal, chart from TradingView.com
LUNA 2.0 Suffers Significant Price Correction Hours After Launch
The recovery plan for Terraform Labs’ stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and its native token Terra (LUNA) embarked on a bumpy route after the LUNA 2.0 cryptocurrency suffered a substantial market fall hours after its launch.
TerraForm Labs successfully delivered new LUNA coins to market participants holding LUNA Classic (LUNAC) and TerraUSD (UST). According to data from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, LUNA began trading at $0.5 and quickly rose to a high of $30 before dropping by more than 88% to $3.5.
LUNA 2.0 Price Surged 5,900%
On Saturday, May 28, the LUNA price surged 5,900% to a new all-time high of $30. Unfortunately, this spectacular rise was short-lived. The price soon reversed and dropped 88%, resulting in a swing low of $3.50.
LUNA 2.0’s price increased quickly after it hit $3.5, reaching $10.22 before staying at $6 for the last two days. As this coiling up continues, there is a good chance that Terra bulls may come together and cause a big rally.
People are bullish on LUNA because assets usually go back to their average after a big move. LUNA’s price went down 88% recently. But it will probably go back up just as quickly because the decline was so sharp. Although, some members of the Terra community speculated that LUNA 2.0 would cost between $30 and $50 when it was released. Therefore, investors are outraged by the current price movement. Due to Terra’s LUNA and UST death spiral, they continue to suffer losses.
Due to Saturday’s airdrop, the LUNA 2.0 price is consolidating below the middle of the newly formed trading range. As a result, investors should be patient before opening new trading positions and wait for a directional bias to develop.
Do Kwon Blamed For Market Crash
Do Kwon has been the center of attention since the fall, with some in the crypto community blaming him for the market crash. He faces accusations that he engaged in fraud leading up to Mirror Protocol, too!
LUNA continued to lose money after the collapse, with its market capitalization slipping below $1 billion. But surprisingly, the crash sparked interest in LUNA, with Google search popularity ratings skyrocketing.
The collapsed token became popular because some people were very optimistic and put in more money. This made the token’s price go up quickly. But according to market analysts, the interest in the token was due to the hope that it would be like other meme coins, like Dogecoin.
According to Do Kwon’s original plan for a new blockchain, the aftermath of the UST peg failure was an opportunity to come up afresh from the ashes.
Featured image from Flickr, and the price chart from Tradingview
Bitcoin Breaks $30K, But Could Price Entrap Late Longs?
Bitcoin has been trading in the green over the past 24 hours as traditional markets see an overall recovery. The number one crypto by market cap experienced an increase in selling pressure over the past month as macro-economic conditions favored a decline in risk-on assets.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $31,200 with a 7% profit in the last 24-hours.
Data from Material Indicators (MI) suggest support for Bitcoin below its current levels at lower timeframes. This could support bulls attempt to reclaim previous highs.
In higher timeframes, MI has also begun recording an increase in the number of asks (selling orders) above Bitcoin’s current levels. There are over $40 million in asks orders around $31,000, which could operate as major resistance for any move driven by the bulls.
Similarly, MI shows a slight uptick in selling pressure from large investors. As seen below, as Bitcoin moved into the mid $30,000, whales (in brown on the chart) began slightly unloading some of their BTC on the market.
Via Twitter, analysts at Material Indicators claim BTC’s price is getting ready for a big move. This usually follows a long period of consolidation which, at the same time, follows an important move to the upside or downside.
After weeks of moving sideways between $28,000 and $30,000, BTC’s price seems ready to choose a short-term direction. MI claimed the following warning traders about taking a long position when the price is reaching resistance levels:
BTC is poised for a bigger move. Before you ape in, remember how #crypto likes to squeeze shorts and trap longs. You can mitigate risk by waiting to confirm breakout or fakeout.
BTC’s price big move could come as soon as tomorrow, May 31st, as bulls and bears prepare to attack/defend the monthly close. $28,500 to $28,900 should operate as an important support in case of further downside.
Bitcoin Levels To Watch As It Rallies
As mentioned, Bitcoin must remain above $31,000 for at least one daily close before this level turns from resistance to support. Bulls should watch out for a potential dead cat bounce, a fake upside trend, which analyst Ali Martinez seems to believe is likely based on the TD Sequential indicator.
Martinez said the following via his Twitter account:
The TD has predicted the direction of #Bitcoin trend since May 20. It now presents a green 9 candle (sell signal) on $BTC 6hr chart. Similar price action could result in a drop to $29.5K or $28.6K. BTC must close above $31.2K to invalidate the bearish thesis and surge to $35K.
Bitcoin On-Chain Data Signals A Long Squeeze Brewing In Futures Market
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest is sharply rising, a sign that a long squeeze may be brewing in the crypto futures market.
Bitcoin Open Interest Has Observed Rise Recently, While Funding Rates Remain Positive
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the futures market may be heading towards a long squeeze in the near future.
The “open interest” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin futures positions currently open on derivatives exchanges. It includes both long and short positions.
An increasing value of the metric suggests users are opening more positions right now. Such a trend can lead to higher volatility in the crypto’s price.
On the other hand, a lowing open interest can mean positions on exchanges are closing down. A rapid swing in the price can cause a mass liquidation, sharply taking the indicator’s value down.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whale Ratio Continues To Stay At High Value
These liquidations cascade together, amplifying the price move. Such an event is called a long or short liquidation “squeeze” (depending on the direction of the price change).
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin funding rates over the past couple of weeks:
Looks like the value of the metric has moved up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin open interest has observed a significant increase in the last few days.
The chart also includes the data of another indicator, the “funding rates.” This metric measures the periodic fee that futures traders have to pay each other.
A positive value shows there are more long traders in the market at the moment as they are paying a premium to keep their positions.
On the contrary, a negative value implies a short sentiment is dominant right now. Looking at the graph, it seems like the Bitcoin funding rate is positive currently.
This means that most of the recent increase in the open interest has to be because of new long positions opening.
Historically, a very high open interest has usually resulted in a liquidation squeeze. Since longs are dominant right now, a long squeeze is probable if the price observes a steep decline.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $30.5k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 21% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of Bitcoin seems to have surged past the $30k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
