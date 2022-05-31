Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest That Investors Are Starting To Accumulate

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin exchange outflows have been turning for the better recently. What had predicated this was a long week of inflows surpassing outflows, solidifying the fact that it was a seller’s market. However, the tide has begun to turn as the Monday numbers are in. Bitcoin exchange outflows have now surpassed inflows by a large margin. 

Investors Are Accumulating

Glassnode has published exchange inflow and outflow data which points toward an accumulation trend among investors. For the start of the week, the inflows into centralized exchanges had touched $1.1 billion, a high number. But the outflows came out even higher. Bitcoin investors have moved $1.4 billion out of centralized exchanges in the last day. This has resulted in a negative net flow of -$325.3 million.

The same trend was recorded across the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, whose net flow had come out to the negative as well. In total, there was $476 million worth of ETH moving into exchanges. However, $487 million were moved out of exchanges, bringing the negative net flow to -$11 million.

This trend also mirrors that recorded in the Tether UST net flows. Inflows have surpassed outflows by more than $126 million, indicating that more investors are choosing to accumulate more cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum and moving out of stablecoins such as USDT.

Bitcoin Whales Not Left Out

It is no surprise that bitcoin whales are often seen accumulating when the price of the digital asset is down. For most, this presents an opportunity for them to get as many coins as they can at a discounted price, causing them to increase their holdings significantly.

This time around, the number of addresses holding more than 10K BTC has seen one of the most apparent accumulation trends. It reached a new all-time high and there are now 97 BTC addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC in them, marking a new 15-month high.

BTC price reverses as it drops to $31,500 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The number of addresses holding more than 0.1 BTC has also reached a new all-time high. This number has risen to 3,525,636, suggesting that not only are the whales accumulating, but smaller bitcoin addresses are also jumping in on the action.

Active supply has also declined significantly and is now sitting at a six-month low. There has been a little over 1.19 million BTC that have been active in the last 1-3 months. The previous low was 1.2 million BTC which was recorded at the beginning of December 2021.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,700 at the time of this writing. The recovery trend which had begun on Monday continues to grow stronger causing the digital asset to cement its position above $31,000.

Featured image from VOI, chart from TradingView.com

Featured image from VOI, chart from TradingView.com 

First BNB Application Sidechain Based Game, Meta Apes, Is Now Available To Play

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

First BNB Application Sidechain Based Game, Meta Apes, Is Now Available To Play
The first game to go live on the BNB Application Sidechain is Meta Apes, a free-to-play MMO strategy game tailored for the mobile-first experience. Meta Apes is now available on Google Play for Android smartphones, and an iOS version is on the way.

Post-Apocalyptic Earth, where humans have been wiped out, and Apes have taken their place, is the setting for the game. Taking control of space is next on the list. Each player must cooperate closely with their Gang to become the greatest Clan and win the final race to space.

Meta Apes’ Business Lead, Taylor Shim, stated:

“Meta Apes was born out of this idea of creating a community-oriented game that offers both audiences something valuable – 1) an opportunity for the traditional gamers to earn & truly own their in-game assets and 2) a much more interactive and enjoyable experience to the blockchain gamers who are primarily looking to earn.”

Meta Apes has used Ankr’s gaming SDK to integrate the exciting gameplay of Web2 with the incentives and monetization systems that are essential in Web3. Meta Apes has raised the bar for blockchain gaming with its full Web3 functionality, increased scalability, and user-friendly game mechanics.

This implies that in-game currency, NFT characters, and actual digital ownership will be included in the blockchain integration. Instead of a gaming studio’s centralized server, all game-related data is stored on the blockchain. Players may freely trade or sell their in-game assets and make money while they play if they have complete possession of them.

Developers may establish and manage their own blockchains in parallel to the BNB Chain mainnet with BNB Application Sidechain (BAS), which Ankr helped build. Because of dedicated sidechains, applications and games like Meta Apes will benefit from better throughput and lower transaction costs. Developers can create their own blockchains that are tailored to the specific demands of their application without having to compete with the traffic generated by other BNB Chain applications.

Developers may use Ankr’s new Web3 Gaming SDK, including best-in-class infrastructure, NFTs, markets, and multi-chain wallet integrations, to build a game as fantastic as Meta Apes. Incorporating NFTs, crypto payment gateways, and other methods are easy using its SDKs, making it easy for game developers to go from Web2 to Web3. Using Ankr’s Gaming SDK, Meta Apes converted from Web2 to Web3 in less than a month.

Community-Driven Football Management Simulator Soccer Manager Elite Rebrands As Soccerverse

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Community-Driven Football Management Simulator Soccer Manager Elite Rebrands As Soccerverse
London, England, 31st May, 2022, Chainwire

Freshly Unveiled Brand Adds Gaming Industry Veteran Andrew Gore To The Organization 

London-based Soccer Manager Elite (SME), a Xaya blockchain-based massive multiplayer online soccer management game, has rebranded itself as Soccerverse, which will be developed under a separate legal entity titled Soccerverse Ltd. Soccerverse has added gaming industry veteran Andrew Gore to the team as part of its latest initiative.

Soccerverse is part football management game run in an entirely decentralized format on the blockchain and also a DeFi-oriented game where clubs and players form DAOs and fractionalized NFTs for participating gamers to hold shares. With those shares, gamers can propose and vote for club managers and player agents. 

With the new brand and legal entity, the team behind Soccerverse will be developing, guiding, and promoting the game in cooperation with its userbase and is currently focused on completing a fresh browser-based user interface for desktop, mobile, and tablet computers. Scheduled for July, the launch of Beta 4 will see the game move from the Xaya blockchain onto the Polygon blockchain, where it will gain access to a large ecosystem of potential users. 

Commenting on the latest changes, Xaya Creative Lead and Soccerverse Co-Founder Andrew Colosimo notes, “What we’ve created with SME is lightyears ahead of what most people think of when it comes to blockchain games. Soccer Manager Elite simply doesn’t reflect what it is, or where we’re planning for it to go. Soccerverse is a much more suitable name.”  

Joining this fresh effort is Andrew Gore, an experienced veteran with over 20 years in the industry. Andrew commands over 20 years of industry experience developing video games and football management games, including titles such as FIFA, Need for Speed, Soccer Manager Worlds, the Soccer Manager series, and many others. Moreover, the company plans to engage in further talent acquisition over the coming months.

Per Andrew Gore, “I am excited to be rebuilding a decades-old battle-proven multiplayer manager game onto the blockchain and having the opportunity to do so with the blockchain gaming pioneers at Xaya.” Soccerverse’s Colosimo concludes, “We’re extremely excited to partner with Andy. You really couldn’t find anyone better. He’s the top expert in this field, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

About Xaya

Xaya is a blockchain agnostic platform and SDK for creating fully decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless, and serverless video games and decentralized applications (dApps). It is fully open-source and free to use.

About Soccerverse Ltd

Soccerverse Ltd. is dedicated to developing and promoting the Soccerverse blockchain game that was formerly known as Soccer Manager Elite (SME). This massive multiplayer online soccer management game is a community-driven project that leverages decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to deliver gamers a unique, immersive experience. 

Contacts
China Might Strictly Regulate Crypto Space After Terra Collapse

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

China Might Strictly Regulate Crypto Space After Terra Collapse
News
  • Colin Wu, a China crypto reporter, said the Chinese government could implement even stronger restrictions or even ban stablecoins.

Due to the collapse of the Terra network, China’s media source, the Economic Daily, has indicated that the Chinese government may impose even tighter restrictions on cryptocurrencies. The source described how the algorithm stablecoin TerraUSD and LUNA network works.  It took advantage to support China’s move to ban cryptocurrency.

Report said that Zhou Maohua, a researcher at the China Everbright Bank stated

In the future, our country will also speed up the completion of regulatory shortcomings, and introduce targeted regulatory measures for the risk of stablecoins to further reduce the space for virtual currency speculation, illegal financial activities, and related illegal and criminal activities, and better protect the property safety of the people.

China’s Moves in Crypto Banning 

China had an unstable relationship with the virtual currency and in mid-2021, the Chinese government has been hardening its rules and regulations on cryptocurrency after banning crypto exchanges in 2017. Many government authorities have issued warnings about the risks of investing in cryptocurrency.

And in September 2021, The People’s Bank of China stated that cryptocurrency users will be considered as a criminal. After consideration of Bitcoin values, On May 12, the Shanghai High Court announced that Bitcoin will be protected under Chinese law by property rights.

After the previous restrictions on cryptocurrency, the use of VPNs among Chinese traders to access cryptocurrency has increased, with this, traders will access  foreign exchanges or peer-to-peer (P2P) networks for their crypto activities 

Next month STEPN will discontinue offering GPS services to users whose IP address or GPS location indicates that they are in China. Players who hold the membership like shoe non-fungible token (NFT) will be unable to earn tokens for their steps.

