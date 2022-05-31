News
BSF Job Notification 2022: Apply for SI and Constable Posts
BSF Job Notification 2022: Apply for SI and Constable Posts
JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.
BSF Job Notification 2022: The BSF (Border Security Force) has released notification 2022 for recruitment of SI (Sub-Inspector) and Constable Posts. Online applications are invited from male Indian citizens for filling up the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts in Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Check below for details such as eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, age limit, last date, exam fees, exam dates, notification pdf, etc.
BSF SI Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy
There are a total of 281 vacancies. The post wise vacancies are given below.
|Post
|Vacancy
|SI (Master)
|8
|SI (Engine Driver)
|6
|SI (Workshop)
|2
|HC (Master)
|52
|HC (Engine Driver)
|64
|HC (Workshop) – Trade
|19
|CT (Crew)
|130
|Total
|281
BSF SI Constable Notification 2022 Vacancy
BSF Recruitment 2022 Salary
|Post
|Salary
|SI (Master)
|Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
|SI (Engine Driver)
|Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
|SI (Workshop)
|Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
|HC (Master)
|Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)
|HC (Engine Driver)
|Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)
|HC (Workshop) – Trade
|Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)
|CT (Crew)
|Level-3 (Rs.21700-69100/)
BSF SI Constable Notification 2022 Age Limit
BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Last Date
Border Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for SI, constable and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in or via direct link provided below. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.
BSF Job Notification 2022 Application Fees
Candidates applying for Group – ‘B’ posts to pay Rs. 200/- and candidates applying for Group – ‘C’ posts to pay Rs. 100/- through any of the prescribed digital modes i.e. Netbanking/UPI/Credit Card/Debit Card/Wallet etc. Fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BSF candidates and Ex-servicemen. However, service charge will be charged from every candidate including exempted category. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance.
BSF SI Constable Notification 2022 Age Limit
The post wise age limit for BSF SI and Constable posts is given below.
|Post
|Age Limit
|SI (Master)
|22 to 28 years
|SI (Engine Driver)
|22 to 28 years
|SI (Workshop)
|20 to 25 years
|HC (Master)
|20 to 25 years
|HC (Engine Driver)
|20 to 25 years
|HC (Workshop) – Trade
|20 to 25 years
|CT (Crew)
|20 to 25 years
BSF SI Constable Notification 2022 Age Limit
BSF SI Constable Job Eligibility: Educational Qualifications
|Post
|Educational Qualifications
|SI (Master)
|i) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University and
ii) Second Class Master Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department.
|SI (Engine Driver)
|i) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University and
ii) First Class Engine Driver Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department.
|SI (Workshop)
|Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent or; Three years Diploma in Mechanical or Marine or Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
|HC (Master)
|i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and
ii) Serang Certificate.
|HC (Engine Driver)
|i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and
ii) Possessing IInd Class Engine Driver Certificate.
|HC (Workshop) – Trade
|1) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent and
(2) Industrial Training Institute Diploma in respective trade (i.e. Motor Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine) Machinist/Carpentry/ Electrician/ Air conditioner Technician/Electronics and Plumbing) from a recognized Institution.
|CT (Crew)
|i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and
ii) one year experience in operation of Boat below 265 HP and
iii) Should know swimming in deep water without any assistance and will submit an undertaking certificate as per Annexure- ‘D-1’ alongwith Application Form.
BSF SI Constable Job Eligibility: Educational Qualifications
BSF Recruitment 2022: Application Form Apply Online Link
The post BSF Job Notification 2022: Apply for SI and Constable Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Tyler Wells dominates, Ryan Mountcastle has 4 hits as Orioles blank Red Sox, 10-0, to win five-game series in Boston
The bullpen had begun to move between innings, relievers milling about to stretch or throw weighted balls against the padded wall. But none stood on the mound to warm up in earnest, even though right-hander Tyler Wells had thrown 75 pitches, four shy of his career high, through five innings.
The Orioles (21-29) have been especially cautious with Wells this season. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed the 2020 season because the coronavirus prompted the cancelation of the minor league season.
But on Monday night at Fenway Park, the reins that have been holding Wells back for much of the campaign were loosened — not entirely, but enough to allow for the best start of his career, offering a glimmer of what could be possible come 2023, when the reins are released entirely.
Wells’ display was the launching pad for Baltimore, but the bats did the rest in the 10-0 victory that sealed a five-game series win. The closer-turned-starter completed six innings for the second time this season. He turned in his longest scoreless stretch, threw a career-high 88 pitches and allowed just one base runner to reach scoring position.
Wells retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced, with a single in the second, a double in the fourth and a walk in the fifth the lone imperfections on a night.
This is the Wells that executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias envisions becoming a fixture in the rotation. And it’s why Baltimore has been so wary of stretching him out too long. Wells has hovered around 70 or 75 pitches for most of this season, with an early hook from manager Brandon Hyde always in the back of his mind.
That early hook might’ve been there Monday, too, if he hadn’t been so dominant. Wells’ 11 whiffs were his second most this season, with six coming on his slider. Even when Wells returned to the mound for the sixth inning, already at 75 pitches, the Orioles’ bullpen hadn’t escalated past stretching. It was his inning alone, and he rewarded his manager with yet another 1-2-3 frame.
Mountcastle rebounds
The only reason the ball off Ryan Mountcastle’s bat stayed inside the premises of Fenway Park was because it collided with an advertisement board that now sticks up from the top of the Green Monster. Beyond that, Mountcastle’s homer would’ve cleared the fence at every other major league ballpark.
He gave a skip out of the box and began his trot, a solo shot that left his dismal week in the past. The first baseman had hit .179 last week with 11 strikeouts in seven games. But Mountcastle, along with the rest of the Orioles lineup, closed the five-game set with Boston on the highest of high notes.
Mountcastle recorded four hits. Trey Mancini added three. Jorge Mateo and Adley Rutschman both notched two. Anthony Santander and Ramón Urías each sent long balls of their own into the night. It was part of a breakout 14-hit display to rebound from a blowout loss Sunday.
For Mountcastle in particular, however, it’s a promising sign. His home run rate entering Monday was 3.21%, down from 5.63% in 2021. His pull rate was also lower than usual, although the hanging curveball from left-hander Rich Hill allowed Mountcastle to crush the ball to left.
There was hard contact all night against Hill. Through two innings, the softest exit velocity off the 42-year-old was a 99-mph flyout. Mountcastle recorded the slowest of Hill’s outing in the third, but the 61.9 mph dribbler still went for an infield single.
There were myriad strong performances, between Mountcastle and Wells and others. They combined into a promising series finale, a boost after a hectic four-day, five-game spell at Fenway Park.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed.
But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe into the police response.
The rare federal review comes amid growing, agonized questions and shifting information from police. Authorities now say that several officers entered the elementary school just two minutes after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos and exchanged fire with him, but he wasn’t stopped until a tactical team entered a classroom more than an hour later.
That’s a confounding timeline for law enforcement experts like Jarrod Burguan, who was the police chief in San Bernardino, California, when the city was hit by a terrorist attack that killed 14 people in 2015. Officers entered that facility, a training center for residents with developmental disabilities, within two minutes of arriving.
“Columbine changed everything,” Burguan said Monday. Officers are now trained to form up and enter buildings to confront shooters as quickly as possible to prevent them from killing more people. “This has been drilled into this industry for years now.”
Justice Department officials probing the Texas slayings will examine a host of questions about the police response in Uvalde. A similar review that largely praised the response to the San Bernardino mass shooting was over 100 pages long.
In announcing the review, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said it would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings would be made public. It could take months. Handling the review is the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
One key question for Maria Haberfeld, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, is why a school district police chief had the power to tell more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary.
“The key question for me is, who designated him to be in charge?” she said.
Officials have said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and there was no longer an active threat. But school police officers don’t typically have the most experience with active shooters, and Haberfeld questioned why people with more specialized training didn’t take the reins.
A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team finally used a janitor’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman, raising more questions about the choice of entry.
“It’s not some fortified castle from the Middle Ages. It’s a door,” she said. “They knew what to do. You don’t need the key.”
The Justice review won’t investigate the crime itself, or directly hold police civilly or criminally liable. What it will likely do is examine things like how police communicated with each other, said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. It’s not yet known why the school chief, Pete Arredondo, thought the shooter was barricaded and he hasn’t commented.
“I think we need to be a little patient on that and wait to ensure we understand what that mindset was,” Eells said. “It goes back to communication. What information did they have?”
The review will also likely examine how well officers were prepared with gear like weapons and body armor. The shooter wore a tactical vest and was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a powerful weapon capable of piercing basic bulletproof vests.
In previous shootings reviewed by the Justice Department, non-specialized law enforcement units did not have the kind of body armor needed to fully protect themselves.
At the 2016 massacre that killed 49 people and hurt dozens more in the LGBT community at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a detective on the scene exchanged gunfire with the suspect, knowing his handgun was “no match” for the weapon being fired in the club. Despite that, the first officers on the scene formed up in a team to enter the club quickly and begin searching for the shooter, according to the report.
In San Bernardino, meanwhile, only one of the first officers on scene had a shotgun and several did not have body armor. But they still used their training on active shooter situations to form up in a four-officer team to immediately enter the complex.
Moving quickly is important not only to stop a shooter from killing more people, but to help the wounded. In San Bernardino and Orlando, the Justice Department reviews credited the quick response in getting the wounded transported to treatment within a “golden hour” where victims are mostly likely to survive.
It is unclear what impact the delayed entry into the Texas classroom might have had on any of the children who were wounded and needed treatment more than an hour away in San Antonio.
Police do have to quickly analyze the risks to themselves and others in a violent, quickly changing situation — but they’re also trained to stop people from getting hurt, Eells said.
“Making an entry into that room is very, very, very dangerous,” he said. “But we are going to incur that risk, knowingly and willingly, because our priorities are to help those that cannot help themselves.”
___
Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writer Gary Fields in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the “Second Amendment was never absolute” and that, after the Texas elementary school shooting, there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.
“I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” Biden told reporters before honoring the nation’s fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.
His comments came a day after he traveled to the shattered Texas community of Uvalde, mourning privately for three-plus hours with anguished families grieving for the 19 children and two teachers who died in the shooting. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”
After the Uvalde trip, Biden spent Sunday night at his home in Delaware. As he arrived at the White House for Memorial Day events, he was asked if he’s now more motivated to see new federal limits imposed on firearms.
“I’ve been pretty motivated all along,” he said. “I’m going to continue to push and we’ll see how this goes.”
In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts. That included encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health problems. A congressional aide said the senators would meet virtually Tuesday and throughout the week.
“The Second Amendment was never absolute,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and buy a lot of weapons.”
Later, the president and first lady Jill Biden were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Standing at attention under a cloudless sky in the late-May heat, Biden saluted as taps played, after laying the wreath of multi-colored flowers wrapped in red, white and blue ribbon in front of the tomb.
Delivering remarks honoring fallen servicemembers, he said “Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together.”
“Today we are free because they were brave,” the president said.
But Biden said the nation’s experiment in democracy remains under threat, both abroad, in the form of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and in division at home. He called upholding democracy “the mission of our time.”
“Our memorial to them must not be just a day when we pause and pray,” Biden said. “It must be a daily commitment to act, to come together, to be worthy of the price that was paid.”
In his earlier statements to reporters on guns, Biden said he’d not spoken to Republicans on the issue “but my guess is … they’re going to have to take a hard look.”
There is nowhere near enough support from congressional Republicans for broader gun measures popular with the public — like a new ban on assault-type weapons or universal background checks on gun purchases. Still, Democratic advocates hope meaningful measures could still pass.
Biden said he had taken some executive actions on guns “but I can’t outlaw a weapon” and can’t “change the background checks.”
He said he didn’t know where congressional negotiations stand, but “there’s realization on the part of rational Republicans” that ”we can’t keep repeating ourselves.”
Before returning to Washington, the president and first lady, whose veteran son Beau died of cancer caused by a brain tumor in 2015, attended church Monday morning and laid flowers at their son’s grave.
“Today’s the day our son died,” Biden said at Arlington, telling families that he knows remembrances like Monday’s can “reopen that black hole” of pain.
But he said because of their commitment to the ideals of America, “A part of them is still with us no matter how long ago we lost them.”
The Bidens also hosted a breakfast in the White House’s East Room with about 130 members of veteran organizations, military family groups and senior Defense Department and other administration officials.
The president, the first lady and representatives from five Gold Star families who lost relatives in combat also planted a Southern magnolia tree on the White House South Lawn. The tree came from a sapling of a nearby magnolia planted by President Andrew Jackson in 1835.
As the group used shovels to toss dirt on the newly planted tree, Biden grinned and said “shovel brigade.” He and the first lady later held hands with those gathered in a circle around the tree and prayed silently.
__
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
BSF Job Notification 2022: Apply for SI and Constable Posts
Bitcoin Revisits $32K, Why Dips Remain Attractive In Near-Term
Tyler Wells dominates, Ryan Mountcastle has 4 hits as Orioles blank Red Sox, 10-0, to win five-game series in Boston
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
From Division II and an adult rec league, Matt Swarmer achieves his MLB dream with the Chicago Cubs: ‘My adrenaline was pumping’
Uninsured American Children
Bitcoin Touches $30,000, Is The Coin Headed Towards Recovery?
Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another
Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman won’t travel with the Chicago White Sox to Toronto, which requires visitors to be vaccinated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date