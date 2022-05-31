Finance
Caution For Stocks – Ugly Jobs Report May Be a Panic Signal
The headline said it all, the unemployment rate increased to a five-year high in August. In the finer print the news was even more ominous. Job losses for June and July were worse than first thought, and in the blink of an eye 58,000 jobs disappeared. And the job losses were not limited to construction or manufacturing jobs. The professional services sector, the one sector many economists have pinned their hopes on, shed 53,000 jobs.
Our economy needs to create between 80,000 and 100,000 jobs each month just to keep pace with workforce growth. The economy has lost jobs for the last eight months, pointing to severe weakness that is just beginning to show itself in a tangible fashion.
For stock investors this means the optimism that sprung from a decline in oil and gas prices was misplaced. And it points to the one event that has been conspicuously missing from the bear market of the past ten months: a panic.
Here are five myths that have fueled optimism and kept the market from panicking:
- The worst is over for the credit crunch. That may be true for write-downs of illiquid mortgage assets, but the credit crunch is far from over. Trouble started with mortgage-related securities but now is found throughout the credit markets. Witness the Wall Street settlements with municipalities over auction-rate securities. The destruction of that market, and the losses it has created, have little to do with mortgages and everything to do with a malfunctioning credit market. Our economy needs credit to grow.
- The global economy will bolster exports and keep the US economy afloat. That argument flew out the window on September 3, 2008, when the European Union showed a contraction in the second quarter (-0.2%). That came on the heels of the British government’s announcement of zero growth in the UK (which is separate from the European Union). The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair Darling, warned that British economic conditions “are arguably the worst they’ve been in 60 years”.
- The weak dollar will also boost the export sector. See #2 above. The weak European and Asian economies have helped the dollar strengthen significantly, 8% against the Euro and 13% against the Yen. Slower foreign growth and a stronger dollar will mean slower US export growth, the only sector to show any strength in 2008.
- The stock market is down over 20% and has a historically low P/E based on 2009 earnings estimates. This is the biggest pillar in the optimists’ argument in favor of a stock recovery. Based on bottom-up 2009 “operating” earnings estimates from Standard & Poor’s, the market, using the S&P 500 index, is trading very cheaply at 11.4 times earnings. But that multiple is built on a 34% recovery in earnings for 2009, including a decidedly ambitious turnaround of $27/share from the financial sector. Analysts missed their estimates by a wide margin during the 2000-2002 bear market and everything we have seen since last July has shown that they are doing it again. If we use “reported” earnings estimates as a benchmark, which factors in the economy using a top-down approach, we calculate earnings estimates that are 37% less! The P/E on the S&P 500 is almost 20 using this earnings estimate, still well above its historical average.
- Stock market pain is focused in the financial sector and is not likely to affect other economic sectors. This one is just like Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke’s pronouncement in February 2007 that there would be no spill over from the subprime mortgage area. The bond market is screaming a huge warning to stock investors. Standard & Poor’s estimates that 4.9% of all speculative grade bond issuers will default in the next 12 months, with a 20% chance that the default rate will exceed 8%! With a record 23% of all high-yield bonds rated as speculative that is a huge amount of defaults. For stock investors, a bond default is usually the precursor to bankruptcy. A substantial increase in bankruptcies will put real fear into stock investors, a fear that there is no safe place in any stock market sector or industry.
In the past five recessions the S&P 500 has declined an average of 36% peak to trough. It has taken an average of 1.6 years to find that bottom. We are only ten months from the October 2007 peak and the S&P 500 is down only 21%. Previous recession bear markets also featured more than a few panics. Based on those averages, and the five points above, investors should be very cautious in the months ahead.
Keeping Boat Dealers Insurance Costs Low With Proper Maintenance
One of the main concerns for anyone involved in boating is the upkeep of their valuable craft during the off-season. Ensuring these expensive boats are kept safe and secure can mean big savings on boat dealers insurance, not to mention repair costs.
There is available a wide range of information specific to boating, including a variety of boat maintenance, safety and loss avoidance information, from hurricane preparations to theft prevention tips. Listed below are a few safety tips for yachts and boats that have been docked during winter months.
Maintaining a vessel during a lay up
- Marinas are a target for thieves in the winter. Be sure to remove all valuables from any boat, including electronics, tools, binoculars, fishing gear and small outboard motors, and take them home or store them safely ashore.
- Make regular inspection visits to the vessel to ensure the bilges are dry, drains are clear, mooring lines are secure and not chafing, and batteries are charged. Post emergency phone numbers in one of the boat’s windows facing the dock. If away for an extended period, arrange to have a friend or neighbor check on the boat.
- Close all seacocks. If left open, a short period of freezing weather can cause a hose to split or a strainer to crack, and the boat will sink when the weather warms up. In fresh water where muskrats may be a problem, cover or block exhaust through-hulls.
- Make certain bilge pumps and float switches are in good condition, and keep the batteries charged. Remember, though, that pumps don’t sink boats. Leaks sink boats. Inspect all hoses, valves, outdrive bellows, stuffing boxes, strainers and through-hulls, and make sure everything is ship-shape.
- Install a smoke detector and a high water alarm. If there’s a problem onboard, the alarm may be heard by neighbor or a marina employee.
- When using heaters onboard, consider using non-thermostatic “hot sticks” or “air dryers,” which are safer, use less electricity and help fight mildew by keeping air moving. Leave interior lockers open to provide more air circulation.
- Accumulating leaves, ice or snow can block cockpit drains, and the weight of snow or rainwater collecting in the cockpit can force the stern down, allowing water to enter through openings normally above the waterline. Inspect all through-hulls close to the waterline. If any of them are plastic, they can develop cracks that will allow water in if they become submerged.
- Remove sails, including roller-furled headsails, to prevent them from being damaged during a winter storm. Also, be sure all exterior canvas is well secured.
Following these simple instructions can help maintain vessels and ensure when the time comes that they are ready for the high seas.
What A Title Company Can Do For You
A title company is an organization that identifies any liens and problems with this important document, in order to make a property closing as smooth as possible, while also making sure the purchase is handled properly. Once a buyer has decided on the home he or she wishes to buy, they go to the closing, where a title company is hired to do a title search. Without this step, someone could end up buying a home, only to have the transaction derailed by one of many possible complications. This can all have an adverse affect on the closing, when the time comes.
The purpose of the title search is to make sure the document is “free and clear.” This means there aren’t any outstanding debts owned on the property, including back taxes and mechanical liens, as well as second mortgages. This is so important because, once the property is transferred to the new owner, that new owner is responsible for all debts associated with the home. Obviously, doing this type of search after the home has been purchased is not the way to go.
Once everything is checked, the buyer will find him or herself at the closing, where there is an enormous amount of paperwork to be done. Again, having the title company there can be very helpful, especially if the paperwork gets confusing or any questions come up. Most of these companies are accustomed to helping buyers and sellers jump through all of the hoops associated with a transfer of property. It is nearly inconceivable to imagine slogging through all of the paperwork without the guidance that a professional team can offer.
Most title companies recommend title insurance, which protects buyers and lenders as well. Basically, if there is flawed paperwork or the company makes some kind of an error in their assessment, the insurance kicks in to protect everyone involved. Insurance may seem like an unnecessary luxury, or even a modern inconvenience, but when it comes right down to it there’s just no substitute for the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have done everything possible to protect your investment.
Choosing which company to go with is often done the usual way, by referral. Sometimes an agent will recommend the company they have worked with in the past; and sometimes a buyer will search through all of the available companies and choose the one with the highest ratings. In rare cases there will be interviews.
So, in conclusion, the ultimate purpose of a title company is to help everyone involved in the transfer of a home to accomplish their goals as easily as possible. Some people choose to do document searches independently and later regret it, realizing that they should have left it to the experts. The ultimate goal is to get the deal closed on your investment, and to know it’s been done right; there simply is no substitute for this kind of company when it comes to making it all happen masterfully.
Best Time to Purchase Football Shirts
The best time to purchase football shirts is when they are on sale. Most retailers will have a football shirt sale just before the football season begins. Usually during these sales only the football shirts are on sale. Another great time to purchase a shirt is when the season is just ending. The sales in these periods will only last a few days up to a week.
Do not expect to see these sales at the team’s stadiums however. The vendors at the stadiums rarely have sales or discounts on their merchandise. This is because the merchandise can be sold the following season. When something major changes with the team, such as team colors, then the remaining merchandise is worth even more.
When you are searching for these football shirt sales, make sure you are aware of which shirts are on sale. Often retailers will sell authentic jerseys as well as replicas. They may offer the authentic jerseys for a reduced price one week. And then discount the replicas another week. Sometimes they will offer sales on both types of shirts. However take caution in noticing what they discounted price will actually be. While the replicas may be offered for an eighty percent discount, you may find the discount for authentic shirts is much less. Typically, a retailer will not mark down an authentic jersey for more than half of the original price.
Preseason sales will often show a larger discount then postseason sales. This is because the retailer wants to get the fans to start buying merchandise early. Retailers realize that once the season has started, fans tend to hang on to their money for games ticket and other items. If a retailer has a preseason football shirt sale and the fan messes up his new shirt, odds are they will return to the same retailer for another shirt. While the fan will pay a higher price during the season, this gives the retailer another sale.
It is also very important to watch roadside vendors. Often these people will be selling replica shirts at authentic jersey prices. They will broadcast that they are having a football shirt sale but in reality their prices have not decreased any at all. If you insist on using one of these roadside vendors make sure you inspect the items carefully before you purchase them. There are many honest and hard working vendors who treat you fairly; however, there are just as many crooks out there as well.
Whenever you decide to buy your shirts is up to you. However, the best time is to find a football shirt sale before the season begins. If you happen to ruin your shirt during the season, wait until it ends to replace your shirt. This will guarantee that you will not spend too much for your football shirt. You should also try to avoid purchasing shirts at games as you will always spend more at the stadiums. The choice is up to you.
