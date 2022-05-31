Finance
Divorce Recovery & the 5 Steps to Your Next Long-Term, Committed Relationship: An Overview
Would you like to have solid answers to these questions when returning to the search for a new committed relationship:
- Does this person help me get over my last relationship that didn’t end well?
- Do I enjoy spending time with this person?
- Can this person provide me with what I require in a relationship? Is this person Mr./Ms. Right for me?
- Can this person and I make our relationship work?
- Do we as a couple help each other grow and develop (i.e., change) over time?
Sounds innocuous enough, right? Who wouldn’t want to know this about a new partner? Would you believe that violating the order in which you answer these questions can sabotage any hope of having a healthy, long-term relationship? Here’s why:
Sequence Matters! – The Five Foundation Relationships1
For your next relationship to succeed in the long term, it must go through several separate, sequential, and identifiable relationships. Skipping any one can derail your future happiness.
The five foundation relationships are: (1) Transition Relationship, (2) Recreational Relationship, (3) Pre-committed Relationship, (4) Committed Relationship, and (5) Marital Relationship. Skip or short-change one at your own peril.
Each of the five foundation relationships can be considered a separate relationship having a unique purpose and a specific underlying question that defines each stage, the answer to which will determine whether the relationship will move on the next stage of development or not. Done right, this is a marathon, not a sprint, and they must be done in sequence.
1. The Transition Relationship: Have I Removed My Ex from My Mind?
The first of these foundation relationships is the Transition Relationship.
This is a relationship you enter into either before your committed relationship ends in divorce, or shortly thereafter, for the purpose of easing the process of getting uncoupled. Its goal is to facilitate the uncoupling from your previous partner and re-experience validation.
The focus is on you as an individual and the driving question motivating this relationship is: “Can he/she help me get over my ex?”
You feel validated and hopeful for the first time in a long time. However, the good feelings can lead to this very common trap: you get so excited by finding someone who can give you what your ex could not or would not, that you conclude, “At long last I have finally found my soul mate!” No you haven’t. Not yet. You have only realized you can be hopeful that life without your ex can be enjoyable.
Some folks may already be uncoupled without any emotional baggage attached to their ex. They can move directly to the Recreational phase. However, others will use a transitional relationship to ease the breakup.
2. The Recreational Relationship: Does My Heart Soar When We’re Together?
The second foundation relationship we must master is the Recreational Relationship.
The purpose of the recreational relationship is to enjoy yourself and re-establish a sense of confidence and validation that are almost always lost in the divorce process. The goal is to have fun, feel good about yourself again, and re-establish your self-confidence in your social and dating skills.
The focus is on you as an individual and the driving question motivating this relationship is: “Do I enjoy myself when I am with him/her? Is he/she fun to be with?“
The most common trap at this stage is you feel so good when you are with your partner that you commit the cardinal sin of believing what our culture tells us when it says, “Follow your heart. If it feels good, it must be true love!” No it isn’t. Not yet. It’s just hormones and chemistry. You have only met someone you enjoy spending time with.
As a result, you will find yourself thinking about the future with your new friend and even talking to your friend about your future together. Don’t. You will not know if the two of you are a good fit for several more months at the earliest.
During the recreational phase of relationship a good rule to follow is the 6-1/6-4 Rule. This means for the first 6 months restrict your plans, thinking, and conversation topics with your partner to events 1 week in the future or less. Then for the next 6 months restrict your plans, thinking, and conversation topics with your partner to events 4 weeks in the future or less.
That is, for the first 6 months, look no further into the future than next week. And for the next six months, look no further into the future than one month. You have plenty of time to get it right. Use it. Really get to know each other.
3. The Pre-committed Relationship: My Head Must Be Heard, Too
The third foundation relationship we must master is the Pre-committed Relationship.
This one is the biggie simply because most people do not realize it exists or they think it violates the cultural dictum to “Follow your heart. You will just know if it is true love.”
In this relationship you undertake the serious intellectual work of determining if your basic requirements for a long-term relationship can be met. This stage of relationship is vitally important for long-term success and can last several months.
The purpose of the pre-committed relationship is to determine if someone is a “good fit.” This goes beyond is he/she fun to be with, and asks the crucial logical question, “Will a life with this person give me what I require in a long-term relationship?”
The focus is on you as an individual and the driving question motivating this relationship is: “Is this person Mr./Ms. Right for me? Is it possible to realize all my requirements in this relationship?”
Unless all your requirements can be met, your satisfaction with the relationship will be doomed.
4. The Committed Relationship: Pulling Together, Can We Make It Work?
The fourth foundation relationship we must master is the Committed Relationship.
At this stage in your relationship both partners believe their basic requirements can be met. The purpose of this stage is to figure out how they can make the relationship work, despite the differences and conflicts that exist in all relationships.
This is the first time the couple, working together, is given responsibility in the developing the relationship. Up until now, the issue has been up to the individuals to do the work separate and apart from their partner
The focus is on you as a couple and the driving question motivating this relationship is: “How can we make this work?”
5. The Marital Relationship: Can We Help Each Other Change and Develop?
The fifth and final foundation relationship we must master is the Marital Relationship.
Now that the relationship has matured to the point of making it public and formal, attention shifts to allowing and encouraging each partner to grow, develop, and change. People change, whether you expect them to or whether you want them to. To demand that your partner stay the same as when you met, is a guaranteed way to cause resentment, and a good bet that a broken relationship is in your future.
The purpose of this stage is to keep the relationship alive by encouraging growth and development.
The focus is on you as a couple and the driving question motivating this relationship is: “How can we help each other change and fulfill our dreams?”
So, What’s the Point?
We do not have to be a slave to pressure from our culture. There is an alternative to “listen to your heart” as a way of selecting your next committed relationship.
Treating relationship development as a process that encompasses each of the five foundation relationships snatches the control over your relationship future away from some imaginary roulette wheel in the sky and places it firmly in your grasp.
Now you can create the union you have always wanted without having to resort to myth, mystery, and luck.
_____________
1 David Steele discusses recreational, pre-committed, committed, and marital relationships in his book: David Steele, Conscious Dating (Campbell, CA: RCN Press, 2008).
Finance
Pros and Cons of A Lottery Win
Lottery, the game of luck, the all-time buzz word in the world is a very attractive way to get rich instantly. Many needy people, lazy people, crazy people invest a lot of money into chasing luck. But, nobody knows the secret of making luck chase them through their lives. There is way to fight with luck and to make sure that you win the lottery. You just need a pen, a paper and a technique that will tell you the lottery pattern. Yeah, it is so easy.
There is an Oklahoma professor who knew it. He knew the lottery pattern, lottery code, the secret to win lottery. He knew how the lottery agencies make huge profits out of the hard earned money of ordinary people. He discovered the lottery strategy to win over luck and make life smooth with lots of money. He never prayed for luck again. Oh no, he did it once. Because he knew all these secrets and already won a series of big lotto prizes consistently making multi million dollars, his life was in danger. He was shot in foot by two strangers who forced him to disclose the secret of cracking lottery code. This is when he prayed for luck again as he was worried about his family and nothing else. He got back his life with a small hole in his left hamstring tendon and learned that fame brings life risks.
So, there is no reason to be overwhelmed if the lottery tips are in your hand. Lottery strategy does not only help you learn how to get rich. It also teaches you that keeping a low profile is as important as winning the lottery. Let money flow in your account, utilize it, make your family happy, make your life out of debt, more luxurious or whatever and remember to be calm always. Do not invite unnecessary trouble by showing it off. According to Larry another important thing is to give to charity. Do not be so greedy or selfish. Donate one part of the lottery money for the sake of humanity. It gives soul satisfaction and peaceful sleep at night. So, in one sentence “if there is a need, then there is a way”. Need for money is unavoidable. The biggest truth is we all have needs and the ability to fulfill those needs can be carried out by the lottery strategy.
Finance
Selecting an RV
Recently my wife and I were talking about our upcoming long term tour of the country. I will be 62 and we both have dreamt of traveling the country and seeing everything we have always wanted to see. We own a 32 ft. travel trailer and a Dodge 3500 diesel dually that we would be towing it with. For whatever reason, I started thinking that it would be nice to get a Class A. She had apparently been thinking the same thing. So off to the dealers we went.
Having no idea of what to look for, what kind of budget for the rig would be needed or even the operating costs we decided it would be a good idea to ask as many questions as possible. We are not new to the RV world, having lived full-time in a fifth-wheel for 10 years, has taught us a lot. We are familiar with the problems of freezing water lines, dumping the tanks, setting up and tearing down. How to economize the storage space and shopping while living on a limited budget. So we knew what we wanted on the inside. But a Class A is totally different from a fifth-wheel on the outside.
We had to look at things differently when getting on the road. Our current fifth-wheel is 42 ft. long. It is a toy hauler or garage unit. The back 14 ft. was used as an office instead of carrying around toys (motor cycles, ATV etc.). Storage on the outside was simply the basement area. With a Class A you have a lot more storage. But even that seemed to raise questions. Why were some models offering pass through and some not? Why do some models have a lot of storage and some don’t? Also almost all Class A RVs have a generator, why? What kind of maintenance do they need? How big would we need? How long will it run, etc.? It seemed the more we started looking the more questions we had. Then the really big question, gas or diesel.
We really needed to narrow down the selection and get an idea on the costs of a Class A. If you have looked around at Class A’s at all you know that diesel units cost more than gas units. Sometimes a lot more. But are they worth it? Our first problem was actually justifying a Class A over the rig we already have and paid for. My son kind of answered that. His feelings were that a Class A offered more options. If you are on the road and broke down, you had your TOAD (car that you towed behind the Class A for getting around town) that you could unhook and drive to get help. Second was the storage. Regardless of the type of Class A (gas or diesel), you still have a lot more storage than a travel trailer. The operating costs of a Class A versus the truck and trailer are also better. My truck gets about 8 MPG average towing the trailer. A diesel Class A is about the same. But once camped, my car (TOAD) gets 30 MPG and the truck 16 MPG. Gas is currently 30 cents a gallon cheaper than diesel. Our overall cost for travel would be cheaper.
Next was the size of the rig. We found out that if you are going to keep your camping expenses low, your best bet was National and State parks along with dry camping. Many parks have a limit on the size of the rig that they will allow. The closer you get to 40 ft., the more parks you will be limiting yourself to. 36 ft. seems to be a sweet spot. Plenty of storage and comfort and small enough to get into the maximum number of places. It funny how a little bit of information can go a long way. Just knowing that we wanted to stay around 36 ft. helped eliminate a lot of the rigs.
So now to tackle the big problem, gas or diesel. Up front this seemed like an easy problem. Gas is cheaper, gas engine RVs are cheaper. All Class A’s offered a comfortable ride. All Class A’s offered sufficient storage. Having worked on engines in my youth, I knew that a gas engine would not have the lifetime of a diesel, but I also knew you could rebuild or replace them fairly cheaply when the time came. SO gas it was… but why were diesels so much more in demand? That bothered me, so I started asking questions. Seems that diesels get better mileage, more get up and go in the mountains, have more towing capacity, have better basement areas (storage) and in general last a lot longer. When I applied my math skills to the numbers, it turns out that diesels had a lower operating cost, better resale value and lasted longer than the gas RV. Now I was really torn, gas or diesel? Enter my Son-in-law, a mechanic. He had simple advise… get a diesel. They are quieter (engine is normally in the back), come with a bigger generator (more electric to run things) and will last forever. Now we knew what to start narrowing our search down to. A diesel rig around 36 feet long.
Living space has always been a concern for me. I get slightly claustrophobic at times. Add a few people in a small space (think elevator) and I am close to losing it at times. So living in an 8 ft wide home on wheels could be an issue. The answer is slide outs. Diesel RV can have a lot of slide outs. These expand the interior room quite a bit. But the more slides the more expensive the unit and the more potential problems. After thinking about it we decided that two slides would be enough and one big slide in the living area would be our minimum. After all, we only sleep in the bed room. But we eat, read, entertain and relax in the living area.
We don’t have any kids living with us any more so a single bedroom was our next thought. Then the mother-in-law said how she would love to travel the country. My wife also brought up the fact that she would love to have the grandkids travel with us from time to time. I know some of you also have kids that you can’t leave at home (although you may want to at times). We did see a few Class A’s that have bunk rooms and were actually very nice. That may be an option.
It was time to look at the budget. We had a basic idea of what we now wanted in an RV. The issue became how much did we want to spend and could we afford to buy what we needed.
I have always had expensive taste. Going to RV shows, I learned quickly that if the price of the RV was less than $300,000 I really didn’t seem to like it. I also knew that we could not afford to pay $300,000 on a new RV. Sitting down with the budget and financial information we figured out what we could afford. We have a situation that is slightly different from almost all of you and that is a pending settlement of an insurance claim for my wife. For us, the settlement will be a determining factor on how much of a rig we can buy. But for now, we knew that a new rig was not in the question, used was going to have to do.
New set of problems. Used means someone else’s problems. Now there are all kinds of things that you can do to limit the issues you run into. Insurance and aftermarket warranties, good inspections before the sale by a qualified mechanic, talking to the previous owner, buying as new as possible, reading reviews on the forums, asking questions of professionals and users. In short do as much research as you can.
So how used is used? Researching the web, you can find all kinds of used Class A rigs. Some with very low mileage. All different sizes and all different ages. Taking my list of requirements I started looking at the local dealerships, then eBay, then web searches. I can tell you this; there is no shortage of Class A Diesel RV for us to look at. Good Sams will cover a rig up to 14 years old. But each year it gets more expensive. So you can cover yourself for major issues.
So there you have it, how to select an RV. With lots of research and a little luck you can find the perfect rig for your travels. Decide what you need, what you want and what you can afford. Then search the local dealers so you can see what it is you are saying you have to have versus what you want to have. Then search the web for units in your price range.
There are a lot of good quality check list on the web to use to check out the RV of your dreams once you have a few narrowed down. Use them as well. Know a good mechanic? Take him/her along; it never hurts to have a unbiased eye looking over a major purchase.
Finance
Google Wallet Is Launched
I was chatting online with a blogger yesterday and we got into an animated discussion about Google’s latest baby – the Google Wallet.
“Tap, pay, and save with it.
In the past few thousand years, the way we pay has changed just three times-from coins, to paper money, and then plastic cards.
Now we are on the brink of the next big shift.”
So goes Google’s vision for this mobile application.
Google Wallet is a phone application that literally turns your phone into a wallet at the point of sale.
The Launch is supposed to be Google’s way to make mobile shopping a very pleasurable experience for businesses especially for the consumers. From the part of the consumer, payment is made even easier; and, from the merchants or businesses’ end, promos, discounts and offers like coupons to be given away and loyalty programs can now be easily facilitated. Credit cards can also be put in. In the future, Google is envisioning that airline boarding passes and tickets, ID and even keys could be stored in it!
Currently, Google is still field-testing it in the US and is working with Citi, MasterCard, Sprint, and First Data as well as a number of retailers. Expect it to be launched officially in the summer.
It is combining NFC or near-field communication with what they are calling PN65, a secure element chip paired with NFC. There is no need of swiping.
It’s supposed to work in just two very simple steps:
1. Look for the Google Wallet or MasterCard PayPass symbols at checkout.
2. And just simply tap your phone into the reader!
Voila! Payment has been processed and made smoothly without using a credit card.
Well, you have to hand it to Google to market it anew as if it were something revolutionary when in fact; it is not a totally foreign concept at all. I would like to think that the reason Google has partnered with MasterCard on this endeavor is that the latter has been using tapping of credit cards to wirelessly pay instead of swiping the card (the concept behind the MasterCard PayPass).
And, here is a bit of trivia that was shared with me regarding this new mobile wallet: the VP of Payments of Google used to be PayPal.
Well, if you want to know and read more about it you can check the complete details in their official website.
