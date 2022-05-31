Does Enzo Die In Stranger Things?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Maybe or Maybe Not. To understand this we need to know what happened. Who is Enzo in the first place? Well, Enzo is not his original name, the name “Enzo” is the name of a restaurant where Joyce and Hopper were supposed to have dinner at the end of Stranger Things season 3. But things went south and the plans got canceled. Well, the original name of the man “Enzo” is Dimitri Antonov he is a security guard at the Russian prison where Hopper is being held, prisoner. Enzo acts as a middle man to help Hopper get out of the prison.

A Short Recap

We can see that the directors are introducing so many new characters in part 1 of Stranger Things season 4. Over there Dimitri aka Enzo is also a new character. But we got a glimpse of this character back in season 3 Stranger Things. Even though Enzo is not the main character of Stranger Things he sure is an important one. In season 3 of Stranger Things, we got a hint that Hopper was still alive. However, in season 4 of Stranger Things, we got to know that he was kept in a Russian prison in a classified area. Hopper makes an unusual friend at the Russian prison who helps Hopper to get out of the Russian prison.

The Fourth Season

In the first episodes of Stranger Things season 4 part 1. We can see Joyce receiving a weird Russian doll from an anonymous sender. Joyce was confused about the doll so she took the doll and pays a visit to a man named Murray Bauman. He suggests Joyce break the doll, and when Joyce breaks the doll she finds a letter hidden inside the doll. In that letter, it was written that Hopper was still alive and is held as a prisoner in a Russian jail. In that letter, a mobile number was mentioned and Joyce was asked to call that number, Joyce calls the number and she is connected to a man named Enzo who informed Joyce that Hopper was still alive.

Enzo informs Joyce on how to reach Hopper and Enzo asked Joyce to bring the money from a former police chief from Hawkins which was set aside for Eleven and Joyce was asked to transfer the money to Enzo’s colleague named Yuri who was in Alaska. Then Enzo realises that he was double-crossed by his mate Yuri from Alaska, Yuri got greedy and he took the money from Joyce but he also informed the Russians that Enzo was helping Hopper to get out of prison so that Yuri can get paid from the Russian government. After that Enzo was fired as a prison guard and was put in that same jail as a prisoner and Hopper was unable to escape the jail.

The Escape Plan

The prisoners in the secret Russian jail were given an elegant full meal course and they were confused about why this was happening in a prison. Later Hopper, Enzo, and the other prisoners found out that they were having their last meals and they were about to be fed as a meal to Demogorgon which the Russian kept in hiding at the same prison. Hopper then plans something in the meantime when he gets hold of bottles of alcohol and a lighter which they use to fight with Demogorgon as Fire is the weakness of Demogorgon.

When the Russians started feeding people to Demogorgon many prisoners lost their lives. However, this occurred because they were consumed by Demogorgon. In the meantime, Joyce and Murray managed to break into the prison where Hopper was held, prisoner. Joyce will open the prison gates and people will escape from that prison. Joyce and Hoppers will be reunited again in part 1 of Stranger Things season 4. But we don’t know what happened to Enzo and his friends.

