Does The Dog Die In Stranger Things 4?

The Byers family has two pets, a Cat and a Dog, the name of the Cat was “Mews” and the dog was named “Chester”. If you have followed all the episodes of Stranger Things then you know what happened to Mews the Byers’s family cat in season 1 of Stranger Things. But the viewers don’t know what happened to Byers’ family Dog named Chester. Well here’s what we know about the dog disappearing from the series Stranger Things.

The Dog

The dog Chester is not referred to by his name in the series Stranger Things. This is because it was just a pet in the family of Byers. The dog made its first debut in the series when Will Byers came running to his house as he was chased by the monster Demogorgon. Chester welcomes Will at the entrance when he reaches home while Will is trying hard to find a place to hide. However, he wanted to escape from the monster, Chester barks at Demogorgon after seeing his reflection on the door.

When Will went missing and Hoppers comes to investigate the case Chester starts barking facing the shed. Chester tried to indicate that Will was followed by Demogorgon into the shed and the monster then abducted Will upside-down. When Hopper noticed Chester barking he asks the Byers family if Chester is behaving differently. The family members explained that maybe he is hungry.

In which season did Chester Appear?

Chester appeared only in season 1 of Stranger Things in episodes 1, 3, 5 & 8. In an interview held in Chicago beforehand of the release of Stranger Things season 3. Noah Schnapps said that Chester has passed away after the pickup of the Stranger Things season 1. This is why Chester didn’t appear in the rest of the season of Stranger Things. However, Noah also said that they added a gravestone in the garden of the Byers family.

So that the audience can understand that Chester did not go missing he has just passed away. And the cast says that Chester was not a good boy. They explained that he used to cause so much trouble. Because sometimes the shooting was also called off because Chester was misbehaving. This led to several problems and the shootings were getting delayed or canceled. So the directors decided not to involve Chester again in the shootings to avoid any inconvenience to the rest of the cast as he does not play any important role that being a family dog.

