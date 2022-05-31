Don’t Let Sciatica Prevent You From Playing Golf – Pain and Numbness Relief

YACHT TRANSPORT BY SHIP OR OTHER MEANS IS NOT A SIMPLE TASK.

The related operations are considerable undertakings. Just think about those that underpin boat transport by sea, for example. It is therefore necessary that transport companies offering these services really have the required expertise. Improvisation is not an option when carrying out such delicate operations.

More specifically, take the transport of yachts or luxury boats in general. Even a simple oversight or a tiny distraction could result in damage amounting to thousands of Euro. Thus the question arises, how should the transport of such delicate and “precious” vessels be done in particular? We can forget about the classic, simple trailer. When it comes to these cases, what is actually needed is a nice, big ship. That said, let’s look at the essential rules for flawless yacht transport by ship together.

1. FAMILIARITY AND RESPECT FOR YACHT TRANSPORT LEGISLATION

People that own a luxury boat can easily understand why yacht transport by ship is not such a simple undertaking. Those blessed with enjoying this special vessel know all too well that it is not always easy to inspect the transport due to the size and tonnage. That is why it is crucial that people are aware of the legislation governing this kind of transport.

Let’s start with the authorizations: oversized boat transfer – which refers to vessels that are wider than 3m and over 25m long – falls within the exceptional transport category, the legislation for which is covered by Articles 10, 61 and 62 of the Italian Highway Code. Therefore, anyone who owns these vessels must be aware of the peculiarities surrounding the service in question, before they entrust a company to carry out yacht transport by ship.

2. CHOOSING A COMPANY THAT HAS THE APPROPRIATE DOCUMENTATION

In order to move these special vessels, companies must hold the appropriate authorising document. This must be with the vessel throughout the whole voyage, including any return trip. It is therefore crucial that the company chosen to carry out the yacht transport by ship be in possession of the required special documentation to proceed with the transport. Otherwise the transport of these kinds of vessels would be against the law.

3. CHOOSING THE ROUTE: A STEP THAT SHOULD NOT BE UNDERESTIMATED

In addition to holding a range of authorisations and documents, the company that you intend to entrust to transport your yacht by ship must possess real expertise and experience. The transport company in question must be able to find the best route for the transport of exceptional vessels, after evaluating a series of variables. These include: the size of the load, the road conditions and the presence of any shipyards that may be found on certain stretches of road.

4. ENTRUST TRANSPORT TO AN AUTHORISED AND EQUIPPED COMPANY

The company that you entrust to transport your yacht by ship must have all the transit permits issued by the competent authorities. This is a crucially important detail that should not be overlooked under any circumstances: the permit is actually only issued by the competent authorities to companies that possess the experience, documentation and equipment required to carry out the service flawlessly. The company that you intend to entrust to transport your yacht by ship must also have the sufficient expertise to organise the technical repairs.

Last, but not least, this company must have all the necessary tools to lift, secure and release the yacht, in order to load and unload it in the correct manner. That is why it is a good idea to turn to a company that has demonstrated, over many years, that it can successfully handle international transfers by ship, of any kind of vessel, without limits on the type, weight and size.

In conclusion, we advise not underestimating your choice of company when it comes to entrusting yacht transport by ship. It is better to favour one that has proven expertise in providing comprehensive assistance throughout every step of the process, as well as sound, widespread stationing of its international hubs.