Driving License is about to expire, so renew it sitting at home, here’s the easy way

In the show, The Young and The Restless, the character of Rey, played by Jordi Vilasuso, has been killed due to some tragic arc in the events. Fans grieve his death along with the remaining members of the Rosales family in Genoa city as it is undoubtedly the end of an era.

Rey’s story had a lot of drama in the show. First, Mia Rosales, his wife, slept with Arturo, his brother. But the heat increases, and more drama and tension begin to build in the later episodes as Rosales sees his destiny.

After years of roaming in Genoa City, Jordi Vilasuso, an Emmy Winner, has let go of his role.

Let us explore the reason behind his exit as new news surfaces on his podcast and Instagram.

Why Did He leave The Young & The Restless?

On His second podcast named “Making it Work,”? Along with his wife, Kaitlin, he talked about his reason for leaving the show. He revealed that Rey was leaving the city and his last work was two weeks ago.

Kaitlin also revealed that the announcement of his husband leaving the show came as a complete surprise to her. Jordi pointed out that he saw him leaving the show, and it was coming soon as the scripts he was given were very simple and minimal.

He showed his fans and podcast listeners that his exit from the show The Young and The Restless was not his choice, and he did not get signed by the show again. However, he said that he had re-signed them back in October for the next three years; he also mentioned that there was a six-month gap, and in that time, the show could make a call whether to sign back again or not.

Rey’s Tragic Exit From The Show.

Rey Rosales, Genoa City’s most promising detective, has died after getting involved in a deadly car crash. He was an affectionate and loyal husband to Sharon Newman, played by Sharon Case, and a law-abiding citizen.

He was driving Chelsea Lawson, played by Melissa Claire Egan, and her son Connor Newman played by Judah Mackey, to a hockey game for the last time. While on the way, he realized that he had not brought the tickets with him, so he rushed back to get the tickets and crashed with Victoria Newman, played by Amelia Heinle, and Ashland Locke, played by Robert Newman. Ashland saved Victoria, but sadly Rey got killed.

Tragic For Fans

This came as a shock for most of the fans who loved them; they were expecting that Rey would leave peacefully so that maybe in the future, Rey’s character could make a return but sadly. Instead, he got killed. I can assure fans that death in soap is no permanent goodbye but only a temporary farewell.

Please tell us what you think about Rey’s future in the show. Can he return to life somehow? Do you want anyone else to reprise the role of Rey?

