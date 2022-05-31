News
Driving License is about to expire, so renew it sitting at home, here’s the easy way
You have a driving license and the date for its renewal is approaching. So you have to renew it before the last date. This not only keeps you legally safe while driving but also confirms that you are a licensed driver. You have a legal right to drive.
What are the documents required for renewal of license
- If the age of the driver is more than 40 years then medical certificate has to be submitted along with Form 1A
- Along with two passport size photographs
- Photocopies of documents proving address and age
- ₹200 Application Fee and Receipt
apply like this
- By going to the official website of the transport service, click on Driving License Related Service in Online Services.
- After that select the state. Where you wish to provide the service or license.
- Fill in the details of the application submission instructions by selecting Apply for DL Renewal in the list of Driving License Services.
Now fill the details of the applicant.
- Check your money status by completing the payment process.
- Application ID can be seen on the acknowledgment page.
- Along with this, an SMS with complete details will also be received on the registered mobile number of the applicant.
Importance of license renewal
If you have a license legally, it helps you while driving. In case of an accident while driving, you can claim for insurance. Apart from this, the vehicle owner who is driving a driver with an expired driving license. He is unable to settle the damages claim with the insurance company.
Every driver’s license has a validity. It ranges from 15 years to 20 years. Even after the expiry of this validity, this license is valid for 1 month. All the people whose license has expired can seek renewal of their driver’s license.
If a driver’s license is not renewed within 5 years of its expiry date, the license owner will have to apply for a new license as the old license is completely rejected.
Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by driver on Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge
A 46-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who died after a driver struck him over the weekend, St. Paul police said Tuesday.
The collision happened on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul about 2:20 a.m. Saturday and Tony Smith-El, of Minneapolis, died at Hennepin Healthcare.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Officers did not suspect him of being impaired.
What Happened To Rey On Young And The Restless
In the show, The Young and The Restless, the character of Rey, played by Jordi Vilasuso, has been killed due to some tragic arc in the events. Fans grieve his death along with the remaining members of the Rosales family in Genoa city as it is undoubtedly the end of an era.
Rey’s story had a lot of drama in the show. First, Mia Rosales, his wife, slept with Arturo, his brother. But the heat increases, and more drama and tension begin to build in the later episodes as Rosales sees his destiny.
After years of roaming in Genoa City, Jordi Vilasuso, an Emmy Winner, has let go of his role.
Let us explore the reason behind his exit as new news surfaces on his podcast and Instagram.
Why Did He leave The Young & The Restless?
On His second podcast named “Making it Work,”? Along with his wife, Kaitlin, he talked about his reason for leaving the show. He revealed that Rey was leaving the city and his last work was two weeks ago.
Kaitlin also revealed that the announcement of his husband leaving the show came as a complete surprise to her. Jordi pointed out that he saw him leaving the show, and it was coming soon as the scripts he was given were very simple and minimal.
He showed his fans and podcast listeners that his exit from the show The Young and The Restless was not his choice, and he did not get signed by the show again. However, he said that he had re-signed them back in October for the next three years; he also mentioned that there was a six-month gap, and in that time, the show could make a call whether to sign back again or not.
Rey’s Tragic Exit From The Show.
Rey Rosales, Genoa City’s most promising detective, has died after getting involved in a deadly car crash. He was an affectionate and loyal husband to Sharon Newman, played by Sharon Case, and a law-abiding citizen.
He was driving Chelsea Lawson, played by Melissa Claire Egan, and her son Connor Newman played by Judah Mackey, to a hockey game for the last time. While on the way, he realized that he had not brought the tickets with him, so he rushed back to get the tickets and crashed with Victoria Newman, played by Amelia Heinle, and Ashland Locke, played by Robert Newman. Ashland saved Victoria, but sadly Rey got killed.
Tragic For Fans
This came as a shock for most of the fans who loved them; they were expecting that Rey would leave peacefully so that maybe in the future, Rey’s character could make a return but sadly. Instead, he got killed. I can assure fans that death in soap is no permanent goodbye but only a temporary farewell.
Please tell us what you think about Rey’s future in the show. Can he return to life somehow? Do you want anyone else to reprise the role of Rey?
7th Pay Commission: Good news! Central employees will get ₹ 15,144 more salary, money will come on this day, know details
7th Pay Commission: The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It is quite easy to guess how to calculate Dearness allowance.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees are now waiting for the announcement of the next dearness allowance (Central government DA News). Due to low basic salary, they get salary hike through DA only. In such a situation, the new update can give good news for them. Actually, there are signs of a good increase in the next DA from the inflation data. 3% DA Hike is considered almost certain. At the same time, there is a possibility of increasing (Dearness allowance) up to 4%. If this happens, then this will be the biggest increase after January 2020. The AICPI April Index numbers will come on 31 May. If there is a jump in this also, then the situation of increase of 4 percent dearness allowance (DA Hike) will become clear.
May 38% Dearness Allowance?
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, by August, it can increase to 38%. The index indicated this with a quantum jump in March. If there is a jump in the number of April 2022 as well, then surely there will be a 4 percent increase in DA. After this, the numbers of May and June will also be important. If the AICPI index turns out to be above 127, then 4% dearness allowance is sure to increase. Central employees can get an idea of the increase in the total salary according to the basic pay grade.
How will Dearness Allowance be calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It is quite easy to guess how to calculate Dearness allowance. After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20,000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
This formula works
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months – 115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
How much will the salary increase, understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay commission, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
- Basic Pay – Rs 31550
- Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
- Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
- On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
- Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
