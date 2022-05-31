News
Duluth welcomes first cruise ship in nearly a decade
The Port of Duluth saw the arrival of its first cruise ship since 2013 on Monday morning.
The Viking Octantis, carrying 400 passengers and 250 crew members, stopped in Duluth for the day as part of an eight-day Great Lakes Tour, according to a news release from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The nearly 700-foot cruise ship was anchored in the harbor, just outside of the shipping lane.
Tender boats were to transport guests off the ship to the new customs facility at the DECC before they head out to various excursions, such as the Glensheen Mansion, the North Shore Scenic Railroad, Great Lakes Aquarium or a canoe trip down the St. Louis River.
Viking Octantis is the first of nine cruise ships scheduled to dock in Duluth from May to mid-September. Most of the cruises will be from Viking Cruises, but two in June will be American Queen cruises. According to the DECC, the average age of cruise passengers is 70 and 95% are from the United States.
After passengers return from their excursions, the ship was scheduled to depart by 6 p.m. Monday, heading toward its next destination, the Apostle Islands and Bayfield, Wis.
How Many Episodes In Obi Wan Kenobi?
An epic space saga, a franchise spanning decades, a fandom spanning generations, and a world no one can get enough of, this is what Star Wars is to the World.
Since its inception with the first movie in 1977, this franchise has enamored all generations with its concept and story. It is no less than a culture in itself with its impact on the entire space fiction genre; and merchandise whose demand still runs strong.
It would be a delight to all the franchise fans; that they are getting another franchise
Obi-wan Kenobi: A television miniseries has been released by Disney + as a spin-off to the main trilogies.
The Episodes
The series will have have 6 episodes. The others release on a definite schedule. The third on June 2, the fourth on June 8, the fifth on June 8, and the finale on June 22, 2022. All the episodes will be available on Disney + to all its subscribers around the World.
Cast
The series stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character and the defeated Jedi master of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader now in hiding on Tatooine, Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa: Anakin Skywalker’s daughter, Luke’s twin sister, and a princess on Alderaan, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, Kenobi’s former apprentice who fell to the dark side and became a Sith Lord and the father of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in key characters.
Rupert Friend plays Grand Inquisitor, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Rya Kihlstedt as Inquisitors and
Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars:
Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, Flea Jimmy Smits, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Grant Feely(who appears as Luke Skywalker, Anakin’s son) as the supporting cast.
Plot Of The Episodes
The series starts 10 years after the events of the movie Star Wars- Episode III Revenge of The Sith.
Defeated yet a survivor of mass elimination of Jedi by Order 66; The Jedi and former master of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, is hiding on the planet Tatooine looking after the welfare of his former apprentice and present enemy – Darth Vader’s son Luke Skywalker facing the disapproval of Luke’s Uncle and Anakin’s stepbrother Owen Lars.
He maintains a low profile to steer clear of Inquisitors; who are yet searching for the remaining Jedi to be captured.
But his plans go awry as he gets to know that Leia, Darth Vader’s daughter whom Kenodi has to Bail Organa to care for, has been kidnapped. Initially, he tries not to get into the matter, but Bail Organa convinces him to help.
In the second episode, we get to know that this is a plot to draw Kenobi out, he, however, manages to save the 10 yr old Leia, but she is skeptical of him when she gets to know that he is the ultimate target.
He earns her trust by saving her life, and they continue to evade the Inquisitors.
The series will finish later and can take unprecedented turns and twists to enamor the audience. That is why the upcoming episodes are being anticipated with bated breath.
Delight To The Fans
The fans will recognize many characters who end up being pivotal in the main franchise; including Obi-wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. But perhaps the most delightful experience will be to see Leia; and how she, who is known as a very strong leader of the main trilogies later in the timeline, came to be.
What shaped her to be what we, as viewers know through the movies. The series will explore how the challenges, her wit, and her courage took root. We will get to see a younger version, the Leia, in the making, and if the series does justice to her, it will be an exceptional experience for the Star Wars fans.
The post How Many Episodes In Obi Wan Kenobi? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
4 numbers that highlight Tim Anderson’s impact on the Chicago White Sox as the All-Star shortstop heads to the IL
Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field in typical Tim Anderson fashion, hitting the ball the other way for a single.
The White Sox shortstop displayed another part of his game later in the inning, swiping second base.
The Sox will be missing that all-around game for an unspecified period after Anderson exited in the fifth with a strained right groin. After ranging to his left to field a grounder and making the throw to first, he fell to the ground in shallow center field.
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Anderson is headed to the injured list.
“If he goes down like that, you know there’s something up,” Sox infielder Danny Mendick said Sunday. “Hopefully he can get healthy and get back out there real soon.”
Anderson has a .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 40 games. His 164 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), according to fangraphs.com, ranks 11th in the majors. The stat estimates a player’s offensive contribution in total runs and adjusts that number to account for external factors such as ballpark and era. The major-league average is 100, meaning Anderson is 64% above that.
“He’s a great player, legitimately a great player,” La Russa said Sunday.
Here are four numbers that highlight Anderson’s impact.
.580 — White Sox winning percentage since 2020 with Anderson starting
Anderson is a major reason the Sox made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history in 2020 and ‘21. Since the start of the 2020 season, they are 123-89 when he’s in the starting lineup and 28-28 when he’s not, according to the Sox.
During that span, the Sox are 104-58 when Anderson gets at least one hit and 26-3 when he homers.
Anderson has excelled in the postseason too. He collected nine hits in the 2020 wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics, batting .643 in the three games. He had seven hits in last season’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, hitting .368 in four games.
15 — leadoff home runs
Anderson didn’t waste any time aiding the offense against the Los Angeles Angels on April 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, hitting José Suarez’s first pitch over the right-field wall.
It was the 15th leadoff home run in Anderson’s career and the second time he accomplished the feat this season. The first was April 24 in Minnesota.
He has hit six homers on the first pitch of a game, tied for third in major-league history, and he ranks second behind Ray Durham (20) in leadoff homers by a Sox player.
49 — 3-hit games since 2019
Anderson already had two hits during the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees when he came to bat in the eighth.
Fans at Yankee Stadium greeted him with boos throughout the game in the aftermath of Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson calling Anderson “Jackie” during the previous day’s game and the conversations that followed between Donaldson and the Sox, which resulted in the benches clearing.
There were two on and two out in the nationally televised Sunday night game, and the Sox led by two. Anderson provided insurance with a dramatic three-run home run to right, quieting the crowd.
“You’ve got to give me something to keep me motivated,” Anderson said two days later.
Anderson had another three-hit game May 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and his 49 three-hit games since 2019 are the most in baseball during that stretch, according to the Sox. The Sox are 34-15 in those games.
.326 — batting average since 2019
Anderson entered Sunday with a .326 batting average since 2019, which according to the Sox was tops in the majors during that period.
Anderson led the majors with a .335 average in 2019, finished second in the American League in 2020 (.322) and was fourth in the AL last season (.309).
Entering Monday, Anderson ranked third in the AL this year at .356.
“Tim’s a great player having a great year,” La Russa said Sunday. “Now he’s going to have to recover. Recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, just got to look around at who we send out. We’ve got a lot of guys to send out that can help win a game. That’s our attitude.”
()
What Happened To Ty On Heartland
A show spanning over a decade and a half, a grand total of 15 seasons; the actors growing up with the show, and countless fans who have showered their love to the series; Heartland is a series that is a comforting experience to everyone who has had the fortune of seeing it.
Almost over 15 years and 15 seasons have passed since the show premiered in 2007, but the show still goes strong with its relatable and realistic characters; believable storyline and beautiful backdrop of a ranch in the lap of lush greenery and mountains, and of course the love that the viewers have bestowed which seems to happily have no end.
Heartland Heartbreak
Since it’s inception, the series with its wholesome and relatable characters has always had a realistic and comforting yet engaging storyline, it has kept viewers emotionally invested in the story and has succeeded quite well, so much so that when Ty, a lead character and one of the most loved character dies in the beginning episode of season 14, it sent ripples of grief through the entire circle if veiwership and fans are yet to come around to it.
How did it happen? Let’s find out.
Heartland – The Beginning
Heartland, a Canadian family-comedy drama television series; is a show which originally a one off pilot project based on the popular 26 novels series – Heartland by Lauren Brook follows the story of Amy Fleming and her elder sister Louise Fleming who live with their widowed Grandfather Jack Bartlett and father Tim Fleming on their family ranch, Heartland based in Alberton along with their hired farmhand Ty Broden. The characters cruise through the highs and lows, personal battles and common challenges of running the ranch and helping horses together.
Since 2007, the show has come a long way creating a world of its own above and beyond the series it wa based on but equally endearing to its viewers as is evident by the love all the 15 seasons have got.
Cast
The cast includes Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Graham Wardle as Ty Broden( a hired farmhand later a vet and Amy’s Husband) Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris (Amy’s elder sister),Shaun Johnston as Jackson “Jack” Bartlett (Amy’s maternal grandfather and owner of Heartland ranch) ,Alisha Newton as Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris (Crawley) ( Lou’s Adopted daughter), Chris Potter as Timothy “Tim” Fleming (Amy and Lou’s grandfather) in leading roles.
The supporting cast includes Kerry James as Caleb O’Dell ( a hired farmhand in place of Ty) , Gabriel Hogan as Peter Walter Morris( Lou’s former husband), Ziya Matheson as Katie Fleming Morris ( Lou and Peter’s biological daughter) and Lucian-River Chauhan as Luke Kashani ( Amy and Ty’s foster child).
Keep Me In Your Heart
It was this episode- Keep me in your Heart, the start of the season 14 that brought the tragic news of Ty’s death.
While the building up of Ty’s reasons of death had taken place earlier in the finale episode of season 13 it was still very difficult for the fans to accept that Ty dies.
In the last episode of season 13, Ty and Amy are followed by a wolf; and in an effort to save both of them Amy gets shot by a poacher’s gun. Ty hurries her to the hospital, not realizing that he has been shot too. He also however gets better making everyone fall in a false sense of security.
In season 14, he collapses while herding Spartan, Amy’s horse to the barn. Amy rushes to him but it’s already late.
He is revealed to have died due to blood clot caused by the gunshot.
It was an episode that shook every viewer to tears and grief.
Graham Wardle And TY’s Death
It is widely known mainly due to the actor’s self proclamation that Graham Wardle; who plays Ty wanted to back out if the series in pursuit of his own personal projects. Even in season 10, he wanted a break which translated onscreen into Ty’s tour to Mongolia. After season 13, He had decided not to come back for another season to focus on his own projects. “I felt in my heart it was time to move in a new direction,” Wardle had told The Canadian Press. It is thus widely speculated with strong reasons; that the writers wanted to give Ty a satisfactory ending which was his death in the show.
Heartland – Going On
The show therefore took a turn and now focused on how Amy dealt with Ty’s death; and being a single mother in the seasons 14 and 15.
The post What Happened To Ty On Heartland appeared first on Gizmo Story.
